Preț InfinityBit Token (IBIT)
Prețul în timp real pentru InfinityBit Token (IBIT) astăzi este 0.00006797 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 243.20K USD. Prețul IBIT la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață InfinityBit Token cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru InfinityBit Token în cadrul zilei este --
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 3.58B USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul IBIT la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru IBIT.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru InfinityBit Token la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru InfinityBit Token la USD a fost $ +0.0006212090.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru InfinityBit Token la USD a fost $ -0.0000526670.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru InfinityBit Token la USD a fost $ -0.0002608237255028415.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ 0
|--
|30 de zile
|$ +0.0006212090
|+913.95%
|60 de zile
|$ -0.0000526670
|-77.48%
|90 de zile
|$ -0.0002608237255028415
|-79.32%
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru InfinityBit Token: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
--
--
0.00%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time. About InfinityBit Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology. Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users. AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment. IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry. A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
MEXC este cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede, în care au încredere peste 10 milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Este renumită ca fiind bursa cu cea mai largă selecție de tokenuri, cele mai rapide listări de tokenuri și cele mai mici comisioane de tranzacționare de pe piață. Alătură-te acum MEXC pentru a experimenta lichiditate de nivel înalt și cele mai competitive comisioane de pe piață!
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
|1 IBIT la VND
₫1.74281877
|1 IBIT la AUD
A$0.0001046738
|1 IBIT la GBP
￡0.0000509775
|1 IBIT la EUR
€0.0000604933
|1 IBIT la USD
$0.00006797
|1 IBIT la MYR
RM0.0002943101
|1 IBIT la TRY
₺0.0026358766
|1 IBIT la JPY
¥0.0100038246
|1 IBIT la RUB
₽0.0054267248
|1 IBIT la INR
₹0.0057801688
|1 IBIT la IDR
Rp1.1328328802
|1 IBIT la KRW
₩0.0961381274
|1 IBIT la PHP
₱0.0037872884
|1 IBIT la EGP
￡E.0.0034290865
|1 IBIT la BRL
R$0.000380632
|1 IBIT la CAD
C$0.0000944783
|1 IBIT la BDT
৳0.0082427219
|1 IBIT la NGN
₦0.1089260032
|1 IBIT la UAH
₴0.0028180362
|1 IBIT la VES
Bs0.00625324
|1 IBIT la PKR
Rs0.0190975309
|1 IBIT la KZT
₸0.0346959662
|1 IBIT la THB
฿0.0022647604
|1 IBIT la TWD
NT$0.0020669677
|1 IBIT la AED
د.إ0.0002494499
|1 IBIT la CHF
Fr0.0000564151
|1 IBIT la HKD
HK$0.000530166
|1 IBIT la MAD
.د.م0.0006341601
|1 IBIT la MXN
$0.0013192977