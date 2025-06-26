Preț IndoWealth Token (IWT)
Prețul în timp real pentru IndoWealth Token (IWT) astăzi este 0.306163 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 0.00 USD. Prețul IWT la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață IndoWealth Token cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru IndoWealth Token în cadrul zilei este +1.98%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 0.00 USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul IWT la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru IWT.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru IndoWealth Token la USD a fost $ +0.00594206.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru IndoWealth Token la USD a fost $ -0.0043514947.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru IndoWealth Token la USD a fost $ -0.0225841443.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru IndoWealth Token la USD a fost $ -0.03474710812678163.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ +0.00594206
|+1.98%
|30 de zile
|$ -0.0043514947
|-1.42%
|60 de zile
|$ -0.0225841443
|-7.37%
|90 de zile
|$ -0.03474710812678163
|-10.19%
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru IndoWealth Token: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
+0.33%
+1.98%
+3.60%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
The IndoWealth Group is made up of, and administered by, a group of professionals across multiple jurisdictions with a large range of expertise and qualifications in fields such as investment banking, blockchain IT, financial advisory, entrepreneurship and more who have come together to realize a shared vision. Through its unique position of entering a developing multi-billion-dollar economy (that is set to soon become a multi-trillion-dollar G7-level economy in the very near future) over a decade ago and long before it became “fashionable”, the IndoWealth Group is able to harness its local network and connections to harvest the best deals in the fastest growing industries with the highest paying yields. Members of the IndoWealth Group have concluded billions of dollars’ worth of deals in the past for large institutions and high net-worth individuals, and now they have formed the IndoWealth Group to bring those same deals to the everyday investor through the power of blockchain technology. By combining the foundational templates of large-scale business enterprise with an investment-focused financial services lens boosted by the utility of blockchain technology, IndoWealth Group is the first entity to create a new investment model that is transcends traditional financial institutions and service providers. In so doing, the IndoWealth Group aims to be the bridge between the everyday investor and mega-projects that previously only the wealthy have access to. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and appealing directly to the lifeblood of crypto funding that is every individual crypto investor, the IndoWealth Group is much bigger than the sum of its parts. IndoWealth Group aspires to build to create a permanent income-producing, self-sustaining network that does the following: - Improve the crypto investment landscape by making large “unobtainable” deals available to its community - Continuously unlock the economic potential of one of the fastest growing economies in the world - Provide investors access to unprecedented investment opportunities at “ground-level” before the local market becomes oversaturated - Building up the infrastructure and livelihoods of the target investment destination, leading to long-term profit generation and sustainability and - Pay high yields and provide real value that reward investors for taking part in this future forward endeavor.
Înțelegerea tokenomică a IndoWealth Token (IWT) poate oferi o perspectivă mai profundă asupra valorii sale pe termen lung și a potențialului de creștere. De la modul în care sunt distribuite tokenurile la modul în care este gestionată oferta, tokenomia dezvăluie structura de bază a economiei unui proiect. Află acum despre tokenomia extinsă pentru IWT!
