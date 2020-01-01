Tokenomie pentru Fitmint (FITT)
Informații despre Fitmint (FITT)
What is the project about? Fitmint is a first of it's kind free-to-play and move-to-earn game where you can earn rewards in crypto tokens and NFTs simply by walking and running. Our mission is to help people move everyday by making it fun and rewarding
Fitmint's vision is to create world's largest community owned fitness economy where millions of people get fit everyday, get rewarded for their efforts and engage seamlessly with their favourite health/fitness brands.
Fitmint is backed by General catalyst, iSeed, Kearny Jackson, Polygon Studios and many other marquee investors/advisors.
What is the gameplay? Fitmint's gameplay is designed by keeping these 4 points at the center of it
- It should help people get consistent with walking and running
- It should be fun and rewarding
- It should be simple and free to play for all kind of users, no matter whether they are from web2, web3 or web10
- It should help us build a sustainable token economy
The gameplay starts with your personalised 3D avatar which comes along with 4 attributes: Level, Style, Strength and Charm. And each attribute is linked to a specific in-game behaviour of the user like participation in the challenges, avatar assets, referrals and so on. A combination of these 4 attributes decide how much FITT you would be earning everyday.
What makes your project unique? With the free, fun and simple gameplay, Fitmint has the potential to onboard millions of users to it's ecosystem and reward them for their fitness efforts in a sustainable manner over a long term.
What can your token be used for? FITT is the native utility token of Fitmint which is used:
- To reward the fitmint app users for completing their daily fitness goals and levelling up in the gameplay
- To participate in the fitness challenges for walking and running activites
- To trade the avatar assets in the marketplace
Check out our website for more details: https://fitmint.io/
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Fitmint (FITT)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Fitmint (FITT), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Tokenomie pentru Fitmint (FITT): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Fitmint (FITT) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri FITT care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri FITT care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru FITT, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului FITT!
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.