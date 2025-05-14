Preț Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2)
Prețul în timp real pentru Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) astăzi este 0 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 284.62K USD. Prețul DOGSHIT2 la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață Dog shit going nowhere cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru Dog shit going nowhere în cadrul zilei este +22.62%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 999.75M USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul DOGSHIT2 la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru DOGSHIT2.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru Dog shit going nowhere la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Dog shit going nowhere la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Dog shit going nowhere la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Dog shit going nowhere la USD a fost $ 0.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ 0
|+22.62%
|30 de zile
|$ 0
|+15.50%
|60 de zile
|$ 0
|-26.53%
|90 de zile
|$ 0
|--
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru Dog shit going nowhere: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
+0.90%
+22.62%
+27.68%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
MEXC este cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede, în care au încredere peste 10 milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Este renumită ca fiind bursa cu cea mai largă selecție de tokenuri, cele mai rapide listări de tokenuri și cele mai mici comisioane de tranzacționare de pe piață. Alătură-te acum MEXC pentru a experimenta lichiditate de nivel înalt și cele mai competitive comisioane de pe piață!
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
|1 DOGSHIT2 la VND
₫--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la AUD
A$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la GBP
￡--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la EUR
€--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la USD
$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la MYR
RM--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la TRY
₺--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la JPY
¥--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la RUB
₽--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la INR
₹--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la IDR
Rp--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la KRW
₩--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la PHP
₱--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la EGP
￡E.--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la BRL
R$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la CAD
C$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la BDT
৳--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la NGN
₦--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la UAH
₴--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la VES
Bs--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la PKR
Rs--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la KZT
₸--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la THB
฿--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la TWD
NT$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la AED
د.إ--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la CHF
Fr--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la HKD
HK$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la MAD
.د.م--
|1 DOGSHIT2 la MXN
$--