Tokenomie pentru AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Informații despre AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru AI Agent Layer (AIFUN), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri AIFUN. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
The AI Agent Layer ecosystem is built around the $AIFUN token, which underpins the creation, personalization, and trading of AI agents. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, formatted for clarity and depth.
Issuance Mechanism
- Tokenization on Creation: Every time a user creates a new AI agent (based on X/Twitter personas or custom descriptions), a unique token is minted for that agent. This process is paired with the $AIFUN token, which serves as the ecosystem’s native currency.
- Bonding Curve Model: The agent’s token is issued via a bonding curve. As users purchase the agent’s token, the price increases along the curve, incentivizing early participation. When the bonding curve reaches 100%, the agent’s token becomes tradable on decentralized exchanges (DEX).
- Liquidity Pool Formation: Upon reaching the bonding curve threshold, a liquidity pool is created pairing the agent’s token with $AIFUN, boosting the native token’s liquidity and utility.
Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages for $AIFUN are not disclosed in the available sources, the following mechanisms are evident:
|Allocation Category
|Mechanism/Notes
|Agent Creation
|New tokens minted for each agent, paired with $AIFUN
|Liquidity Pool
|Every agent creation and purchase adds to the $AIFUN liquidity pool
|Platform Utility
|$AIFUN is used for advanced agent creation, larger datasets, and platform fees
|Community/Developers
|Incentives for developers and users to create, trade, and interact with agents
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Agent Creation & Personalization: $AIFUN is required to create and personalize AI agents, especially for advanced models and larger datasets.
- Access to Features: As an agent’s market cap grows, new features unlock (e.g., chat, forum access, DEX listing, Telegram bot, X integration, agentic AI, TikTok avatar, smart wallet).
- Trading & Social Engagement: Once tradable, agent tokens can be bought, sold, and used to interact with the AI agent, which autonomously manages social media and engages users.
- Ecosystem Growth: Every transaction (creation, purchase, trade) contributes to the $AIFUN liquidity pool, reinforcing the token’s centrality and value accrual.
- Developer Incentives: The platform encourages developers to innovate by providing tools and rewards for creating popular or high-utility agents.
Locking Mechanism
- Bonding Curve Lock: Tokens are initially locked in the bonding curve until the curve is fully filled (100%). Only then do they become tradable on DEXs.
- Liquidity Lock: When a liquidity pool is formed for an agent’s token and $AIFUN, the liquidity is locked to ensure stability and prevent rug pulls.
- Feature Unlocks by Market Cap: Access to certain agent features is “locked” until the agent’s token achieves specific market cap milestones (see table below).
Unlocking Time and Feature Milestones
Unlocking is milestone-based, tied to the agent’s market capitalization:
|Market Cap Milestone
|Feature Unlocked
|Agent Created
|Trading enabled
|$2K
|Chat enabled
|$6K
|Forum access
|$13K
|DEX listing
|$850K
|Telegram bot integration
|$1.25M
|X (Twitter) integration
|$5M
|Agentic AI (autonomous decision-making)
|$20M
|TikTok digital avatar
|$42M
|Smart wallet (on-chain transactions)
Each milestone unlocks new capabilities, incentivizing both creators and holders to grow the agent’s ecosystem and market value.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Minted per agent creation, paired with $AIFUN, via bonding curve
|Allocation
|To creators, liquidity pools, platform utility, and community/developers
|Usage/Incentives
|Agent creation, feature unlocks, trading, social engagement, developer rewards
|Locking
|Bonding curve lock, liquidity lock, feature locks by market cap
|Unlocking
|Milestone-based (market cap triggers), DEX tradability at 100% bonding curve
Additional Insights
- Deflationary Pressure: As agents become more popular and their tokens are traded, a portion of the revenue may be used for buybacks and burns, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.
- Ecosystem Synergy: The $AIFUN token is central to all economic activity on the platform, ensuring that growth in agent activity directly benefits the token’s liquidity and utility.
- Developer and Community Focus: The platform is designed to democratize access to AI agent creation, with incentives for both developers and users to participate and innovate.
Limitations
- No Explicit Unlock Schedules: There is no detailed vesting or unlock schedule for $AIFUN itself in the available sources.
- No Public Allocation Table: Specific percentages for team, investors, or community allocations are not disclosed.
Conclusion
AI Agent Layer’s token economics are designed to foster a dynamic, user-driven ecosystem where the $AIFUN token is integral to agent creation, feature access, trading, and platform growth. The milestone-based unlocking and bonding curve mechanisms align incentives for creators, users, and developers, while liquidity and locking strategies aim to ensure stability and long-term value accrual. As the ecosystem matures, further details on allocation and vesting may emerge, but the current model emphasizes utility, engagement, and innovation.
Tokenomie pentru AI Agent Layer (AIFUN): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri AIFUN care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri AIFUN care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru AIFUN, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului AIFUN!
Cum se cumpără AIFUN
Te interesează să adaugi AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) în portofelul tău? MEXC acceptă diverse metode de cumpărare pentru AIFUN, inclusiv carduri bancare, transferuri bancare și tranzacționare P2P. Fie că ești trader începător sau profesionist, MEXC face ca achiziționarea de criptomonede să fie ușoară și sigură.
Istoric de preț pentru AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Analiza istoricului de preț pentru AIFUN ajută utilizatorii să înțeleagă mișcările anterioare ale pieței, nivelurile cheie de suport/rezistență și modelele de volatilitate. Fie că urmărești maximele dintotdeauna sau identifici tendințele, datele istorice sunt o parte esențială a predicției prețurilor și a analizei tehnice.
Predicție de preț pentru AIFUN
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta AIFUN? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru AIFUN combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
De ce ar trebui să alegi MEXC?
MEXC este una dintre cele mai importante burse de criptomonede din lume, în care au încredere milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Fie că ești utilizator începător sau profesionist, MEXC este cea mai ușoară cale către cripto.
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.
Cumpără AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)
Sumă
1 AIFUN = 0.00133 USD