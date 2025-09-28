2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Corporations Intensify Their Bitcoin Engagement

Corporations Intensify Their Bitcoin Engagement

The post Corporations Intensify Their Bitcoin Engagement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The corporate sector is demonstrating an increasing interest in Bitcoin, with 335 organizations holding approximately 3.75 million Bitcoins, based on Bitcointreasuries data. This sizeable holding amounts to 17% of Bitcoin’s 21 million total supply, highlighting the intensifying involvement of institutional investors in the realm of cryptocurrency. Continue Reading:Corporations Intensify Their Bitcoin Engagement Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/corporations-intensify-their-bitcoin-engagement
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010308-1.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367+0.68%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 17:44
Distribuire
MYX Finance Skyrockets by Double Digits as Bitcoin Price Calms Below $110K: Weekend Watch

MYX Finance Skyrockets by Double Digits as Bitcoin Price Calms Below $110K: Weekend Watch

HASH is today's top performer, having surged by over 20%.
MYX Finance
MYX$15.9+1.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Distribuire
CryptoPotato2025/09/28 17:41
Distribuire
The World’s Best Vodka—According To The 2025 International Wine And Spirit Competition

The World’s Best Vodka—According To The 2025 International Wine And Spirit Competition

The post The World’s Best Vodka—According To The 2025 International Wine And Spirit Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belvedere 10 comes from Poland. Photo illustration: Brad Japhe Earlier in the month, the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) announced its trophy winners across all major categories of liquor. We already discussed the surprise top-scorer in the realm of bourbon/American whiskey, along with details on why this is such an important annual event. In short: it’s been going on for 56 years and enlists some of the most recognized industry experts as its judges. Now that you’re all caught up, let’s take some time to delve into the IWSC’s selection for vodka of the year: Hawkridge Distillers Sexy Fish Vodka. The winning entry comes from an operation about an hour’s drive west of Central London. And this is what the judges had to say about the expression in question, in awarding it a near-perfect 98 out of 100: “The aroma presents a delicate blend of floral and fruity notes, beautifully enhanced by a touch of peppery spice and sweet icing sugar. The profoundly deep palate resonates with creamy hints of smooth vanilla and lusciously crisp citrus.” Sound’s quite lovely, indeed. There’s only one problem–and it’s a sizable one. For now, this double-distilled, triple-filtered sipper–finished with a touch of honey–is available exclusively at Sexy Fish restaurants in either London, Miami, or Manchester. If you’re not dining in one of these locations, you’re not tasting it. Thankfully, there a nine other vodka entries this year that matched the Sexy Fish’s impressive 98 score. And one of them enjoys wide distribution both on- and off-premise here in the United States–Belvedere 10. In fact, it should be well-known to anyone who has been keeping an eye on the luxury vodka market over the past couple of years. As well as for those of you who have been diligently keeping up with my spirits…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010308-1.43%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.7613+8.16%
Major
MAJOR$0.12193-0.61%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 17:37
Distribuire
Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking

Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking

The post Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 28 September 2025 | 12:16 The race to launch a spot Solana ETF is heating up after Franklin, Fidelity, CoinShares, Bitwise, Grayscale, VanEck, and Canary all submitted S-1 amendments that include staking features. ETF analyst Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, called the filings a major milestone and suggested approval could come within the next two weeks. The inclusion of staking in the Solana filings is being closely watched as a signal that the SEC may also greenlight staking for future Ethereum ETFs. Such a move would mark a major step forward in legitimizing staking as part of regulated investment products. Geraci also highlighted a wave of landmark ETF developments in recent weeks: the launch of the first spot XRP and Dogecoin ETFs, approval of index-based crypto ETFs, the debut of an Ethereum staking ETF, an application for the first Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF, and even pushback from Vanguard against spot crypto products. With so many firsts arriving in rapid succession, Geraci said October could prove to be a pivotal month for crypto ETFs, reshaping institutional access to digital assets and potentially setting new precedents for how staking is integrated into U.S. markets. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010308-1.43%
1
1$0.006715+5.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.12193-0.61%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 17:29
Distribuire
SocialGrowAI Taps ArtGis Finance To Redefine AI-Driven RWAfi

SocialGrowAI Taps ArtGis Finance To Redefine AI-Driven RWAfi

The post SocialGrowAI Taps ArtGis Finance To Redefine AI-Driven RWAfi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SocialGrowAI, a multi-chain Web3-based SocialFi platform, has partnered with ArtGis Finance, a DeFi platform bridging blockchain, RWAs, and AI. The collaboration seeks to merge the next-gen AI-led engagement solutions and cutting-edge financial technologies. As disclosed in SocialGrowAI’s official social media announcement, the development denotes an innovative step to start a new era in the digital financial sector. Hence, the market onlookers consider this move to be crucially important to expand efficiency and adoption across AI-led financial ecosystems. 🚨New Partnership🚨 SocialgrowAi 🤝 ArtGis Finance @ArtgisFinance, the AI-powered RWAfi platform revolutionizing global digital asset settlement and intelligent financial infrastructure. 🌐 🚀Exciting developments are ahead, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/i6ptmptmgs — SocialGrowAI (@SocialGrowAI) September 27, 2025 SocialGrowAI and ArtGis Finance Join Forces to Drive AI-Powered RWAfi In partnership with ArtGis Finance, SocialGrowAI aims to redefine the way individuals and businesses communicate with diverse digital assets. In this respect, SocialGrowAI is improving AI-led social engagement and will offer its expertise when it comes to intuitive community building. In addition to this, ArtGis Finance will complement its robust foundation within the RWAfi sector, allowing streamlined real-world asset settlement. Keeping this in view, the duo focuses on establishing a relatively intuitive, efficient, and strong infrastructure to broaden worldwide financial operations. According to SocialGrowAI, the collaboration is anticipated to bolster accessibility and transparency in the process of digital asset settlement. Thus, this move bridges the gap between financial markets and AI-led tools, highlighting the rising trend of merging DeFi and AI solutions. Ultimately, by integrating practical applications and innovation, SocialGrowAI and ArtGis Finance’s main goal is to pave the way for another wave of secure, scalable, and intelligent digital finance solutions. Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer linked with this work since 2019. Here, at Blockchainreporter, he serves as a news and article writer. He is a crypto,…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.118--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010308-1.43%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03771+0.56%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 17:05
Distribuire
Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

The post Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent study by CoinGecko, a platform specializing in cryptocurrency data, has highlighted an evolving trend in the investment preferences of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The survey, which included 2,549 participants, indicates that Bitcoin is no longer the automatic choice for initial investment for many. Continue Reading:Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/investors-shift-toward-altcoins-in-crypto-market
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010308-1.43%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007367+0.68%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:23
Distribuire
On-chain Pokémon card trading volume exceeded 100 million in a single month: How does RWA+NFT leverage the collectibles market?

On-chain Pokémon card trading volume exceeded 100 million in a single month: How does RWA+NFT leverage the collectibles market?

Author: Ivan Wu on Blockchain Between August and September, interest in "minting physical Pokémon cards into redeemable NFTs and trading them on-chain" intensified. According to various industry media and data sources, monthly trading volume in this market segment reached approximately $124.5 million in August 2025, a roughly 5.5-fold increase from the beginning of the year. This market excitement coincided with the launch of CARDS, the native token of the Solana ecosystem platform Collector Crypt. Public information indicates that CARDS launched on August 29th. The token is related to Collector Crypt's Pokémon card tokenization, pack drawing, and secondary trading business. Within days of its launch, CARDS's fully diluted valuation was reported to be between $300 million and $600 million. Trading activity was primarily driven by Solana's Collector Crypt and Polygon's Courtyard; the latter focuses on warehousing and custodial graded cards, 1:1 minting, and redemption. Disclaimer: This article does not constitute any investment advice. Readers are advised to strictly abide by local laws and regulations and not participate in illegal financial activities. 1. The craze is coming: On-chain Pokémon card trading volume exploded in August Between August and September, the model of "minting physical Pokémon cards into redeemable NFTs and trading them on-chain" saw significant growth. Multiple media outlets and data sources reported that the related transaction volume in August was approximately $124.5 million, a roughly 5.5-fold increase from the beginning of the year. This statistic was repeatedly cited in crypto media and trading platform press releases. Trading activity was primarily driven by Collector Crypt in the Solana ecosystem and Courtyard in the Polygon ecosystem. Collector Crypt organizes transactions around a "physical card → on-chain NFT → redeemable" process, and launched its platform token, CARDS, on August 29th. Projects and research websites claim its fully diluted valuation reached approximately $450 million within a week of its launch. The platform utilizes a "Gacha" (twice-filled card/pack draw) device as a user entry point, with buybacks and market making combined to maintain liquidity. Courtyard offers a service on Polygon that includes warehousing of graded cards (PSA/CGC/BGS), 1:1 minting, on-chain transfer, and final redemption. It also attracts trading interest with a "digital pack opening — physical card comparison" model. Its official website publicly explains the service elements of "digital pack — physical card, storage, and insurance." Regarding transaction scale and participation, CryptoSlate reported that "the transaction volume of tokenized Pokémon card trading reached US$124 million in August, a 5.5-fold increase from the previous period." In addition, many industry articles and platform information such as Yahoo Finance provided similar data points. 2. RWA Breaks the Circle and NFT Rejuvenates In recent years, the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) has expanded beyond the tokenization of financial assets like bonds and real estate to include collectibles. Physical collectibles, such as playing cards, are linked to on-chain tokens through a process of "professional grading — warehousing and custody — 1:1 minting — and redemption," creating a digital ownership token that can be traded 24/7 globally. Courtyard disclosed in its public materials that, using Polygon as the underlying layer, physical cards are stored in a third-party professional vault and minted into NFTs. Messari's introduction to this model also emphasizes the correlation between "physical storage and on-chain ownership." Polygon officials once listed Courtyard in a special article as a representative platform for "on-chaining analog collectibles like Pokémon." Before this wave of enthusiasm, the NFT market was generally inactive. DappRadar's "Q2 2025 Industry Report" shows that NFT transaction volume fell to approximately $867 million in the second quarter, a 45% decrease from the previous quarter, but sales volume increased to approximately 14.9 million transactions, reflecting a decline in average order value and a "low-price, high-frequency" structure. DappRadar's monthly observations for July and August indicate that the NFT market returned to a higher range in transaction volume and number of transactions since February 2025, with Courtyard-related collectibles performing particularly well in August. Integration with the collectibles market accelerated in August. Multiple media outlets and data sources reported that monthly trading volume for tokenized Pokémon cards reached approximately $124 million in August 2025, a 5.5-fold increase from the previous period. Yahoo Finance and CryptoSlate verified this figure. The Block reported that after the Solana ecosystem's Collector Crypt launched its platform token, CARDS, on August 29th, combined with gacha and buyback mechanisms, the cumulative volume of randomized Pokémon card trading increased. Research website Dropstab reported that CARDS reached a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of approximately $450 million within a week of its launch on August 29, 2025, and had already generated approximately $75 million in revenue in 2025. The report also noted that this revenue primarily came from user spending driven by the gacha mechanism, citing "approximately $5.7 million in weekly user spending" in recent weeks. Judging by the distribution of categories and chains, collectibles and redeemable scenarios are driving new NFT transaction momentum, and on-chain activity is no longer solely dominated by PFP projects. DappRadar noted in its August observations that the market performance of Courtyard-related collectibles briefly surpassed that of some established avatar projects. Furthermore, on-chain NFT activity is fragmented across multiple public chains, with ecosystems like Base and Solana showing significant monthly market share fluctuations (varies across months and metrics). This type of "physical endorsement + redeemable" transactions will become a significant source of growth for NFTs in the second half of 2025. Based on the above information, the combination of collectible RWAs and NFTs presents a structure of "parallel physical ownership confirmation and on-chain circulation." After a period of sluggish trading, related platforms introduced new demand through custody and redemption mechanisms, driving a rebound in trading in July and August. Subsequent trends will still need to be tracked in conjunction with monthly reports and project disclosures. 3. Analysis of the Tokenization Model of Physical Cards These card trading platforms generally utilize a closed loop of "rating - warehousing - minting - trading - redemption." For example, on Courtyard, cards are rated by a third-party agency before being stored. The platform then mints the corresponding NFTs at a 1:1 ratio on Polygon. Card holders can submit redemption requests at any time, but must complete KYC and cover shipping and tax costs. Official documentation also states that cards are held and insured in a professional warehouse in the US, supporting global redemption and direct shipment from third-party e-commerce platforms or rating agencies. Collector Crypt utilizes a "Gacha (random pack opening) + instant buyback" mechanism on Solana. The official website lists instant buyback ratios for different pack types as approximately 85% or 90% of the real-time pricing, with pricing based on transaction data from platforms like ALT and eBay. Cards obtained after opening packs can be traded on-chain or repurchased by the platform at a proportional rate. The Block reported that the platform offers buyback quotes of "approximately 85%–90% of the real-time indexed value" on-chain to maintain liquidity and price discovery. Both platforms prioritize redemption as a core feature. Courtyard's process involves warehousing and insurance, minting NFTs on-chain, and users buying, selling, or redeeming physical cards in the marketplace. Collector Crypt's process involves storing PSA/CGC-graded cards, generating redeemable NFTs on-chain, and randomly opening packs to obtain cards. Users can then resell them on-chain or sell them back at an instant buyback rate. Both Coingecko and DropsTab explain the "physical card-to-NFT, redeemable" structure. In terms of redemption and fees, Courtyard explicitly requires identity verification before redemption, and the user is responsible for shipping, taxes, and necessary processing fees. Community user feedback shows that the cost of a single shipment is relatively considerable after adding up taxes, insurance, and shipping costs, and the specific amount varies depending on the destination and time. Regarding custody and sourcing, the platform emphasizes 24/7 security and insurance management by professional warehouses. Courtyard's public information mentions using professional custody solutions such as Brink's. Collector Crypt's external information often cites industry entities such as PSA, PWCC, and ALT as its card sourcing and custody partners. The above process connects offline identification, warehousing and logistics with on-chain registration, trading and redemption, so that "physical ownership confirmation - digital registration - redemption and delivery" can be completed under cross-regional conditions. IV. Compliance minefields from past rights protection, platform ownership, and securities law Regarding intellectual property, The Pokémon Company filed a lawsuit in Australia against unauthorized "Pokémon-themed NFTs/blockchain games." In December 2022, the Federal Court of Australia, at the request of The Pokémon Company, issued an injunction against the "Pokéworld" project and related entities, prohibiting them from releasing NFTs bearing the Pokémon brand or claiming an affiliation with The Pokémon Company. The details of the case and key points of the ruling were documented in various media outlets and law firm commentaries. Regarding platform processes and ownership arrangements, Courtyard's public documentation and terms of service explain redemption, KYC, and ownership transfer. Official documents state that cards are held in a warehouse and insured, and holders can submit redemption requests at any time. Redemption requires completing KYC and paying shipping and taxes. To prevent abuse, redemptions to other Brink's locations are not supported. The terms of service also emphasize that the platform is a matching marketplace, with assets supplied by sellers. Regarding ownership transfer, the terms cite the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC 2–401) and indicate that the platform does not transfer legal ownership of physical objects. The transfer of ownership between buyers and sellers is governed by relevant laws and mutual agreements. The terms also include risk warnings and an arbitration clause. Collector Crypt's product description and external communications highlight "random pack opening (Gacha) + instant buyback" as its core mechanics. Its website and social media channels mention "buybacks at approximately 85%–90% of fair market value" to provide liquidity and an exit path. Third-party interpretations also highlight the buyback ratio and the design of "replicating the physical pack opening experience" as key features of the platform. Regarding the application of securities law, regulators have provided relevant references to enforcement cases involving NFTs. In September 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reached a settlement regarding the Stoner Cats NFT issuance, finding it to constitute an unregistered securities offering. The case was described by the media and law firms as a representative event in the regulatory boundaries of NFTs. However, some commissioners expressed dissenting opinions, arguing that the boundaries of applying the Howey test to NFTs should be clarified. 5. Outlook: Is the tokenized trading boom sustainable? From a market perspective, the surge in collectibles sales occurred against a backdrop of overall volatility. In the second quarter of the year, mainstream tracking reports indicated a quarter-on-quarter decline in total NFT transaction volume, while the number of transactions increased, demonstrating a low-price, high-frequency trading structure. A rebound in July and August brought monthly data back to a relatively high level, but the continuation of this trend remains to be verified in subsequent monthly reports. In terms of pricing and liquidity, some platforms adopt a "random opening combined with instant buyback" approach. This involves indexing prices based on transaction data from external e-commerce and trading platforms and offering buybacks at a certain discount. This mechanism can improve transaction depth in the short term, but it also introduces reliance on external price sources and market-making funds. If external transaction samples are distorted, data collection is delayed, or the size of market-making funds fluctuates, these factors may be transmitted to the on-chain through buyback pricing. Custody and redemption remain key operational risks. Platforms typically require identity verification before redemption, and users are responsible for shipping, taxes, and insurance costs. In cross-border scenarios, differences in customs clearance, logistics, and destination tax systems can lead to timeliness and cost uncertainties. In some cases, physical delivery may be out of sync with on-chain processes. The availability of the underlying network also requires continuous monitoring. Public chains have experienced block generation or finality anomalies in certain months. Platforms should clearly define anomaly handling and delay risks through announcements and terms and conditions. Compliance focuses primarily on two key areas: intellectual property and brand licensing, with injunctions issued against unauthorized "Pokémon-themed" projects in the past. Second, the boundaries of securities law and information disclosure. Overseas regulators have taken enforcement action against specific NFT financing cases, highlighting regulatory requirements for issuance, revenue projections, and marketing communications. Furthermore, wash trading, price manipulation, and industry-wide security incidents, highlighted by on-chain analysis firms in numerous annual reports and feature articles, may continue to impact funding and participation in this market segment through confidence channels. From an observational perspective, several quantifiable indicators can be used as a starting point. First, the redemption ratio and redemption time limit reflect the fulfillment capability and user preference of the "physical endorsement + redeemable" model. Correspondingly, the transparency of warehousing, insurance, and logistics (warehouse name, insurance coverage, exception handling) should be continuously disclosed. Second, the discount ratio of instant buybacks, the size of the fund pool, and changes in funding sources determine the secondary market's capacity and price stability. If the platform introduces external quotation or price adjustment rules, the frequency of rule updates and the method of public disclosure need to be synchronized. Third, the changes in the proportion of "open package transactions" and "secondary resales" in the transaction structure involve revenue structure and sustainability. Combined with monthly active users and average order value, it can more clearly determine whether the popularity is due to one-time activities or stable demand. Fourth, the changes in market share and fees between different public chains, such as confirmation time, failure rate, and average fee during peak periods, will have a direct impact on user experience and transaction density. Fifth, the level of transparency in authorization and cooperation documents, including the key points and update schedule of agreements with rating agencies, custodians, and price data providers, helps define ownership chains and compliance boundaries. Sixth, the verifiability of data caliber and statistical methods, especially the calculation of monthly transaction volume, active users, and revenue, should be combined with multi-source cross-validation whenever possible to avoid bias caused by a single source.
Allo
RWA$0.008423-13.36%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004321-0.52%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1464+7.64%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 16:00
Distribuire
Solana's newly added tokens dropped to 27,354 yesterday, hitting a new low since March

Solana's newly added tokens dropped to 27,354 yesterday, hitting a new low since March

PANews reported on September 28th that Solana's token creation fell to 27,354 yesterday, the lowest daily average since March, according to SolanaFloor monitoring. Despite the recent decline, Solana still leads all blockchain networks in daily, weekly, and monthly token creation.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189+0.16%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 15:48
Distribuire
5 Coins to Buy as Trump's UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

5 Coins to Buy as Trump's UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

As Donald Trump lands in the UK, expect £10,000–£20,000 caps on stablecoin holdings, a consultation from the FCA, and a push for UK-US alignment in crypto rules—all within the next few weeks. If regulation shifts even a few degrees, the ripple effects could send some coins flying and others crashing. Here are 5 picks that stand out as promising in this volatile, policy-fueled moment. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Top Coin for Explosive Growth At the front of the pack is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a fresh meme coin that has quickly captured market attention. Unlike other chains, it is designed in a way that prevents sniper bots from working, giving early buyers a genuine advantage. This distinctive feature makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) unique among the growing meme token market. Its presale has been a huge success, now in the thirteenth stage with tokens priced at $0.0022. The twelfth stage sold out earlier than planned, showing how demand is far outpacing expectations. Over $25.97 million has already been raised, and momentum is building daily. Experts who have guided some of the biggest meme projects in history are backing Little Pepe (LILPEPE), and its CoinMarketCap listing has only accelerated visibility. Analysts forecast that it could soar once new regulations are confirmed, especially as Trump's UK visit highlights the importance of transparency and innovation in crypto markets.  Buying at presale prices gives investors the chance to get in early before potential listings on major exchanges send prices higher. To add to the excitement, the LILPEPE team has launched a mega giveaway for buyers between stages 12 and 17. The top buyer will win 5 ETH, the second 3 ETH, the third 2 ETH, and 15 random buyers will receive 0.5 ETH each. Its roadmap shows bold plans ahead, setting it up as one of the standout coins to buy during this period of regulatory focus. Ripple (XRP) – Riding Institutional Momentum Ripple (XRP) is another strong contender, at $3.09 after surging more than 300% year-to-date. Regulatory clarity in the US and UK could directly benefit XRP thanks to its established role in cross-border payments.  Market optimism surged again this week as Trump’s meetings sparked ETF speculation and boosted institutional inflows. With a 4.15% daily climb earlier this week, XRP shows how regulatory signals can move prices quickly. Solana (SOL) – Strong Utility and Strategic Recognition Solana (SOL) is at about $247; it has jumped nearly 5% in the past 24 hours and over 10% in the past week, supported by almost $10 billion in trading volume.  Its recognition by the US earlier this year as part of a “strategic crypto reserve” positions SOL for potential policy advantages. As Trump’s discussions in the UK cover interoperability, Solana’s speed and scalability put it in a prime spot to benefit. Cardano (ADA) – A Technical and Institutional Favorite Cardano (ADA) has been showing steady technical strength, currently trading near $0.93. It surged almost 7% in the last 24 hours, with volume surpassing $2.3 billion. Regulatory conversations have highlighted interoperability, and ADA’s inclusion in Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund has opened more institutional doors.  Its growing futures market interest shows traders are preparing for bigger moves ahead, making ADA a coin to watch as Trump’s visit brings rules back into the spotlight. TRON (TRX) – Consistent Growth and High Liquidity TRON (TRX) remains a steady performer, with its price hovering around $0.3464 and daily trading volume close to $892 million. Recent adoption by the U.S. Department of Commerce and Justin Sun’s $200 million WLFI infusion in September have driven a 16% monthly surge. Combined with Trump’s advocacy for cross-border crypto cooperation, TRX is well-positioned to continue building momentum. Conclusion Trump’s UK visit is a catalyst for new conversations that could reshape global crypto regulations. While established coins like XRP, SOL, ADA, and TRX are positioned to benefit from regulatory clarity, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the standout star. Its presale strength, unique bot-resistant design, strong expert backing, and mega giveaway make it the most promising token right now. For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below: Website: https://littlepepe.com Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.536+0.33%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02898+1.68%
Suilend
SEND$0.4949+6.01%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 15:47
Distribuire
Crypto treasuries set to become blockchain’s Berkshire Hathaway

Crypto treasuries set to become blockchain’s Berkshire Hathaway

Crypto treasury firms hold about $105 billion in assets and could become key players in blockchain.
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan2025/09/28 14:22
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase