TRON (TRX) Price: Holds $0.30 Support as Trading Volume Surge Signals Potential Breakout

TLDR TRX holds steady above $0.30 support with targets at $0.36 and $0.42 resistance levels Trading volume surged past $1.49 billion as price remained around $0.334 with modest daily gains Reports suggest Justin Sun controls up to 64% of TRON’s circulating supply, raising market concerns TRON processes over 2.3 million daily USDT transfers worth $22.5 [...] The post TRON (TRX) Price: Holds $0.30 Support as Trading Volume Surge Signals Potential Breakout appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 17:42
The US rejects the UN's centralized AI governance, advocating for both sovereignty and a collaborative platform.

PANews reported on September 28th that, according to NBC News, the United States opposed centralized international governance of AI at the United Nations General Assembly. Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, stated that AI governance should be governed by national independence and sovereignty. Trump pledged to promote a "trusted AI verification system" to strengthen the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention. The United Nations announced the establishment of a Global Dialogue on AI Governance and initiated the selection process for an independent international scientific assessment panel. China supported the United Nations' central role in AI governance, and Spain called for the United Nations to serve as a platform for consensus and global coordination. The first plenary session of the dialogue is scheduled to be held in Geneva in the summer of 2026 .
PANews2025/09/28 17:38
Trump Administration Pushes $20B Argentina Lifeline to Back IMF Support

The post Trump Administration Pushes $20B Argentina Lifeline to Back IMF Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: U.S. Treasury proposed a $20B Argentina rescue plan tied to IMF coordination to stabilize markets before elections. The plan uses the Exchange Stabilization Fund with swap lines, bond purchases, and peso interventions as needed. Argentina still owes $44B from its 2018 IMF package, adding debt pressure as new support is considered. Peso weakness could drive higher stablecoin demand in Argentina if volatility continues despite U.S. intervention. Argentina’s economic crisis has drawn a major offer from Washington. The Trump administration is proposing a $20 billion support package for Buenos Aires.  The plan is designed to keep the peso from sliding further and stabilize markets. Officials want to ease pressure before Argentina’s October 26 midterms. Investors are watching closely to see if this backstop helps restore confidence. $20B Plan Built Around IMF Support Analysts told crypto and finance audiences that this plan is not a direct cash injection but a support bridge.  MartyParty, a market commentator, reported that the package would backstop International Monetary Fund funds rather than replace them. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the goal is to slow peso speculation and prevent deeper reserve losses. #Argentina in crisis again – US backstop proposed Analysts are highlighting that the Trump administration's proposed $20 billion financial lifeline to Argentina aimed at stabilizing President Javier Milei's economy amid a peso crisis. It would effectively function as a backstop… — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) September 27, 2025 The framework allows the U.S. to step in if markets worsen. It uses the 91-year-old Exchange Stabilization Fund, which historically acts as a last-resort currency tool.  The move also depends on IMF coordination to ensure Argentina does not miss upcoming repayments. The country still owes $44 billion from its 2018 IMF loan, the largest in its history. Bessent said the plan includes a swap line that could give…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 17:29
Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Looks to Raise $3 Billion for New Data Centers

TLDR TeraWulf seeks $3 billion in debt financing to expand its New York campus. Google’s 14% stake in TeraWulf supports the $3 billion financing deal. Financing will help TeraWulf increase its data center capacity for Bitcoin mining. Google’s backing could improve TeraWulf’s debt rating for future projects. Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf is looking to raise [...] The post Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Looks to Raise $3 Billion for New Data Centers appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 17:28
USDFC Adoption Surges as Filecoin Ecosystem Expands in Three Months

USDFC adoption grows fast in the Filecoin ecosystem, with rising use by storage providers and DeFi users for payments and liquidity.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/28 17:11
Why These 3 Altcoins Have 8000x ROI Potential

The post Why These 3 Altcoins Have 8000x ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 12:00 Discover why crypto bulls are circling Hyperliquid (HYPE), Pepe (PEPE), and Paydax Protocol (PDP) for massive upside in this market cycle. Crypto bulls are stirring once more, scanning the market for the next breakout altcoin. Dogecoin showed us what’s possible with its legendary 36,000% rally—but where will lightning strike next? Three altcoins have captured attention in this cycle: Hyperliquid (HYPE), Pepe (PEPE), and Paydax Protocol (PDP). Each has its story, but one is emerging as the biggest contender for long-term, life-changing gains. 1. Hyperliquid (HYPE): Riding The Wave Of Attention Hyperliquid (HYPE) isn’t a microcap gamble—it’s already playing in the big leagues. Trading around $42–$45 USD, with a market cap north of $13–15 billion, and a fully diluted valuation edging toward $42+ billion, Hyperliquid (HYPE) has a solid footing among established altcoins. What makes Hyperliquid (HYPE) compelling? It has both brand and muscle. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) ecosystem is generating real volume (hundreds of millions daily), and its narrative is strong: low latency, attractive derivatives/perpetuals exposure, community momentum. For crypto bulls looking for altcoins that already have gas in the tank, Hyperliquid (HYPE) offers considerable upside potential. 2. Pepe (PEPE): Meme Power Still Packs A Punch Pepe (PEPE) is the altcoin that continues to prove memes are more than just a joke in crypto. It rode community hype to multi-billion valuations and still commands deep liquidity and active trading. For crypto bulls chasing adrenaline, Pepe (PEPE) remains a fun playground. Currently trading at 0.0000093, Pepe (PEPE) still offers major upside potential at a super attractive entry price. 3. Paydax Protocol (PDP): The Altcoin Built For 8,000x Upside This is where things get serious. While Pepe’s (PEPE) potential is mostly tied to its hype, PDP has enforced utility that drives constant demand: Governance: Token holders…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 17:01
Grayscale Crypto Report Signals Historic Altcoin Takeover in 2025

Asset manager Grayscale has suggested that the third quarter of 2025 may be remembered as an unusual altcoin season, one that did not follow the familiar patterns of the past. Bitcoin, which usually sets the pace, underperformed across the market. Instead, the spotlight shifted to other crypto assets, supported by higher volumes on centralized exchanges […]
Tronweekly2025/09/28 17:00
Federal Reserve Meetings May Delay Due to Potential U.S. Shutdown

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-meetings-potential-delays/
Coinstats2025/09/28 16:57
A New Money-Making Opportunity! Pioneer Hash Expands Globally, Bringing Stable Daily Returns Within Reach!

The post A New Money-Making Opportunity! Pioneer Hash Expands Globally, Bringing Stable Daily Returns Within Reach! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market heats up in 2025, achieving stable profits while managing risk remains a key concern for countless investors. A new money-making opportunity is rapidly emerging: cloud mining, which is gaining popularity worldwide with its low barriers to entry, low costs, and high returns. One cloud computing platform, Pioneer Hash, is particularly impressive, experiencing rapid global expansion. 🌍 Global Expansion: Mining Opportunities Are No Longer Limited Pioneer Hash currently has multiple green energy data centers across North America, Northern Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, achieving comprehensive global mining network coverage. No matter where you are, simply register an account to easily access the world’s leading computing resources and participate in mining major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP). ✅ No need to purchase a machine ✅ No wiring required ✅ No technical skills required ✅ Sign up and get free cloud computing power A truly “move your finger, wait for the profits” smart mining experience. 💸 Stable daily returns make earning predictable Unlike the high volatility of the cryptocurrency market, Pioneer Hash offers a daily interest-based mining profit mechanism. After selecting the appropriate cloud computing power contract, users will receive daily mining profits allocated by the platform. These profits can be viewed, withdrawn, or reinvested at any time, providing ultimate flexibility and transparency. How to quickly get started with Pioneer Hash? 1. Visit the official website: https://pioneerhash.com/ and register to receive a $15 new user bonus. 2. Deposit (supports USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and other cryptocurrencies) Select the appropriate mining contract Contract Type Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue Experience Contract $100 2 $3 $100 + $6 Primary Hash RateⅠ $500 5 $6.00 $500 + $35 Primary Hash RateⅡ $1,500 10 $20.25 $1500+ $202.5 Primary Hash RateⅢ $3,000 20…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:50
Charles Hoskinson Slams Cointelegraph, Urges Crypto Projects to Pull Ads

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is taking aim at Cointelegraph for refusing to retract the $ADA voucher controversy story
Coinstats2025/09/28 16:44
