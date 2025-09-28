Trump Administration Pushes $20B Argentina Lifeline to Back IMF Support

The post Trump Administration Pushes $20B Argentina Lifeline to Back IMF Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: U.S. Treasury proposed a $20B Argentina rescue plan tied to IMF coordination to stabilize markets before elections. The plan uses the Exchange Stabilization Fund with swap lines, bond purchases, and peso interventions as needed. Argentina still owes $44B from its 2018 IMF package, adding debt pressure as new support is considered. Peso weakness could drive higher stablecoin demand in Argentina if volatility continues despite U.S. intervention. Argentina’s economic crisis has drawn a major offer from Washington. The Trump administration is proposing a $20 billion support package for Buenos Aires. The plan is designed to keep the peso from sliding further and stabilize markets. Officials want to ease pressure before Argentina’s October 26 midterms. Investors are watching closely to see if this backstop helps restore confidence. $20B Plan Built Around IMF Support Analysts told crypto and finance audiences that this plan is not a direct cash injection but a support bridge. MartyParty, a market commentator, reported that the package would backstop International Monetary Fund funds rather than replace them. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the goal is to slow peso speculation and prevent deeper reserve losses. #Argentina in crisis again – US backstop proposed Analysts are highlighting that the Trump administration's proposed $20 billion financial lifeline to Argentina aimed at stabilizing President Javier Milei's economy amid a peso crisis. It would effectively function as a backstop… — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) September 27, 2025 The framework allows the U.S. to step in if markets worsen. It uses the 91-year-old Exchange Stabilization Fund, which historically acts as a last-resort currency tool. The move also depends on IMF coordination to ensure Argentina does not miss upcoming repayments. The country still owes $44 billion from its 2018 IMF loan, the largest in its history. Bessent said the plan includes a swap line that could give…