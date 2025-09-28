Bursa MEXC
SWIFT Reportedly Teams Up with Ethereum Network Linea for Major Blockchain Test
TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain with Linea to streamline cross-border payments. Linea’s zero-knowledge proofs protect sensitive data in SWIFT’s blockchain test. Major banks like BNP Paribas are participating in SWIFT’s blockchain pilot. SWIFT explores creating a stablecoin to revolutionize global payment systems. SWIFT, the global messaging platform that connects over 11,000 financial institutions, is reportedly [...] The post SWIFT Reportedly Teams Up with Ethereum Network Linea for Major Blockchain Test appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 17:43
Indian Stock Exchange Rejects Crypto Treasury Company Listing
The post Indian Stock Exchange Rejects Crypto Treasury Company Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indian Stock Exchange Rejects Crypto Treasury Company Listing – Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/indian-exchange-rejects-crypto-treasury-listing/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 17:35
US threatens complaints, seeks talks on EU digital rules
Washington says EU digital laws unfairly target American tech firms and may restrict free speech.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/28 17:20
Act Fast on the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Prices Explode as Shiba Inu and Turbo Rise
The post Act Fast on the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Prices Explode as Shiba Inu and Turbo Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 12:15 MoonBull presale live with 24,540% ROI potential, plus updates on Shiba Inu and Turbo. Discover why MoonBull shines as the Best crypto to buy now. What if the next big cryptocurrency you’re watching today becomes tomorrow’s fortune-maker? That’s the burning question every degen asks when scanning for the next explosive meme coin. While Shiba Inu stirs chatter with its network updates and Turbo continues to gain ground with its strong community traction, a storm is brewing elsewhere. The MoonBull presale is live, and the buzz feels electric. Early access means the lowest entry price, exclusive rewards, and a shot at life-changing returns that only a few will catch before the rocket launches. Miss it, and the regret could echo like missing out on Shiba Inu at $0.00001. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: MoonBull, Shiba Inu, and Turbo. MoonBull Shines as the Best Crypto to Buy Now With Explosive Staking and Referrals At Stage 10 of the presale, MoonBull unlocks a feature that could make even the most seasoned investor’s eyes widen: 95% APY staking. Imagine staking directly from your dashboard, where rewards accumulate daily while your tokens remain yours to unstake at any time. With a two-month lock-in on rewards and a dedicated pool of $14.68 million $MOBU fueling payouts, this isn’t just a promise but a system designed for real, continuous growth. No minimum stake means every holder, whether dropping $50 or $50,000, gets to ride this rocket. Who doesn’t dream of passive income while the token itself appreciates? But it doesn’t stop there. MoonBull’s referral system actually pays. Drop your referral code, and your invitee instantly receives 15% extra tokens, while you earn 15% of their purchase in $MOBU, added directly to your wallet.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 17:16
SHIB Price Forecast: Why Shiba Inu Could Be Set To Fall Out Of The Crypto Top 50
But fast forward to 2025, and the once-fiery “Dogecoin killer” is looking more like a tired contender struggling to keep […] The post SHIB Price Forecast: Why Shiba Inu Could Be Set To Fall Out Of The Crypto Top 50 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/28 17:10
Bitcoin stijgt rustig door terwijl MVRV score nog geen top signaleert
Bitcoin blijft stevig door klimmen en doet dat opvallend rustig. Terwijl de koers vandaag op $109.500 staat, met een minieme stijging van 0,11% in de afgelopen 24 uur, werpen analisten zoals Daan Crypto Trades een blik op de MVRV Z Score. Deze on chain indicator geeft al jarenlang signalen wanneer... Het bericht Bitcoin stijgt rustig door terwijl MVRV score nog geen top signaleert verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/28 16:32
Bank of Thailand Warns More Account Freezes Are Incoming
Authorities at the Bank of Thailand warned that more bank accounts could be frozen in the next few days as part of the institution’s campaign to curb online scams and recover victims’ funds. The bank has already frozen millions of accounts linked to those crimes. Bank of Thailand Acknowledges More Accounts Might Be Frozen in […]
Coinstats
2025/09/28 16:30
Top Crypto ICO To Invest In: How Paydax (PDP) Can Give You Opportunities That Traditional Banks Hide From You
For decades, traditional banks have thrived by keeping ordinary customers on the outside of real wealth-building opportunities. They offer low savings rates while accessing private equity, real estate-backed lending, and high-yield instruments that ordinary investors never see. Enter PayDax (PDP), a top crypto ICO designed to flip this outdated model. Built on DeFi principles, this
Coinstats
2025/09/28 16:27
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
Bitcoin price prediction at $109k sparks ‘Uptober’ rally hopes. Will technical support and macro shifts fuel the next BTC breakout?
Coinstats
2025/09/28 16:05
Stocks vs. Bitcoin in the AI era: Which will survive the next 50 years?
The choice between Bitcoin and stocks isn’t simple. Here’s how analysts and data reveal how investors can approach it. Stocks may survive AI disruption if they adapt quickly to changing technological and economic demands.New businesses spurred by AI, such as robotics, biotech or space, are expected to drive growth, and the stocks mirroring such advances will have a better chance of surviving the innovation turmoil.Periods of disruption should be expected as AI reshapes labor and markets; therefore, the next few years are for adaptation to the new technology.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/28 16:05
