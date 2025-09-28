Bursa MEXC
SWIFT Tests Ethereum Linea with BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon
The post SWIFT Tests Ethereum Linea with BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SWIFT is collaborating with Ethereum’s Linea to test on-chain messaging with major banks. The initiative involves over a dozen financial institutions and uses zk-rollup technology. The test aims to modernize messaging in international banking over several months. SWIFT is testing on-chain messaging with Ethereum’s Linea involving BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, aiming for technological advancements in international interbank payments over several months. This pilot could revolutionize cross-border payments, enhancing efficiency and compliance, with potential impacts on Ethereum and related financial systems. Consortium of Over 12 Banks Engages in Linea Pilot SWIFT’s initiative involves testing Ethereum’s L2 network Linea with major banks BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. The pilot includes more than a dozen financial institutions and utilizes Linea’s zk-rollup for better transaction scalability and privacy. ConsenSys, the developer of Linea, and SWIFT are overseeing the introduction of this innovative approach. Expected to last several months, the pilot’s objective is to modernize messaging in international banking. BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon bring significant potential to this test, while Linea’s technical framework aims at enhancing privacy and scalability. Industry reactions remain cautious, as no formal statements from bank CEOs or regulatory bodies have been published. The financial sector is keenly watching this development, with institutional adoption possibly bolstering Ethereum’s reputation and the L2 sector. SWIFT is collaborating with Linea for on-chain payment messaging with over a dozen banks, aiming to modernize cross-border settlement and messaging via zkEVM rollup technology. Market Data and Insights Did you know? In past blockchain trials, SWIFT has explored interoperability with global banks, but this test with Linea could set a new precedent in private sector blockchain adoption. Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $3,996.53, with a market cap of $482.39 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The asset holds a market dominance of 12.81%. Recent data shows…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 17:31
Why Shiba Inu Could Be Set To Fall Out Of The Crypto Top 50
The post Why Shiba Inu Could Be Set To Fall Out Of The Crypto Top 50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 12:10 Shiba Inu was once the underdog that shocked the crypto world, riding meme energy, community hype, and burn campaigns into the top ranks. But fast forward to 2025, and the once-fiery “Dogecoin killer” is looking more like a tired contender struggling to keep pace with fresher narratives and stronger tech. The cracks are starting to show, from weak technicals to a fading utility story that no amount of memes can patch over. In this forecast, we’ll break down the two biggest red flags: technical weakness and bearish indicators alongside Shibarium setbacks and a fading utility narrative, and why they could push SHIB out of the crypto top 50. Shiba Inu price forecast: From top dog to underdog The SHIB price is starting to wobble, and the cracks are showing. Trading near $0.000018 with a $6.97B market cap in September 2025, SHIB has already slipped to #21. If support fails at $0.0000105–$0.000011, it could tumble below $6B and risk falling out of the crypto top 50. The charts aren’t helping either. SHIB has slipped under its 50- and 100-day EMAs, while the 200-day looms like a ceiling at $0.000013–$0.000014. RSI sits in the 39–47 range, oversold, but without signs of life. A breakdown could send the SHIB price to fresh lows near $0.0000105, especially if Bitcoin’s volatility drags alts down. Then there’s Shibarium, SHIB’s big “utility play.” But instead of shining, it’s stumbling. A $2.4M flash loan exploit in September dented confidence, with TVL sliding 15% to $350M. Burns remain slow against the massive supply, and team conflicts have cooled enthusiasm. In a market chasing AI and DeFi hybrids, SHIB feels dated. Layer Brett wants a slice of ethereum’s $10 trillion future By 2027, Ethereum Layer 2s are expected to handle over $10 trillion…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 17:25
Ethereum Rare RSI Signal Suggest Potential Surge To $8,000
The post Ethereum Rare RSI Signal Suggest Potential Surge To $8,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 17:20
Solana News: Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking
ETF analyst Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, called the filings a major milestone and suggested approval could come […] The post Solana News: Seven Firms File Spot ETF Amendments With Staking appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/28 17:16
MoonBull Ignites Dreams of Fortune: Act Fast on the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Prices Explode as Shiba Inu and Turbo Rise
What if the next big cryptocurrency you’re watching today becomes tomorrow’s fortune-maker? That’s the burning question every degen asks when […] The post MoonBull Ignites Dreams of Fortune: Act Fast on the Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Prices Explode as Shiba Inu and Turbo Rise appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/28 17:15
Chainlink, Quant, Ondo, Pendle and Zexpire Named Top RWA Tokens to Watch in Q4 2025
Discover why Chainlink, Quant, Ondo, Pendle, and Zexpire are the top Real World Asset (RWA) tokens to watch in Q4 2025. Explore their unique value propositions, market performance, and growth potential in the evolving digital asset ecosystem.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/28 17:00
Crypto Bulls On The Move Again: Why These 3 Altcoins Have 8000x ROI Potential
Crypto bulls are stirring once more, scanning the market for the next breakout altcoin. Dogecoin showed us what’s possible with […] The post Crypto Bulls On The Move Again: Why These 3 Altcoins Have 8000x ROI Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/28 17:00
ECB Urges 100 € Cash Reserve Per Person For Crises
While Europe accelerates towards digital payments and prepares the digital euro, the ECB creates a surprise. It recommends keeping cash at home. This injunction reveals a reality too often overlooked in official speeches: the fragility of digital systems in the face of crises. Such a deliberate return to cash does not mark a step backwards, but a clear anticipation of systemic risks, between outages, geopolitical tensions and cyberattacks. L’article ECB Urges 100 € Cash Reserve Per Person For Crises est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/28 16:20
Indian Stock Exchange Rejects Crypto Treasury Company Listing – Details
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India has reportedly rejected the public listing of Jetking Infotrain, an IT training company, on the grounds of intended capital use for crypto investment. This decision comes amid a flurry of digital asset treasury companies worldwide. Related Reading: Celebrity Downfall: South Korean Actress Sentenced For $3-M Crypto Scam Crypto […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/28 16:00
MYX Finance jumps 47% – Here’s what fueled the rally and what comes next!
A massive short squeeze propelled MYX 47% higher and testing $12.
Coinstats
2025/09/28 16:00
