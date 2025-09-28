2025-09-29 Monday

Jimmy Fallon On The Future Of Late Night And Being A Super Marketer

Jimmy Fallon On The Future Of Late Night And Being A Super Marketer

The post Jimmy Fallon On The Future Of Late Night And Being A Super Marketer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As late-night television declines, The Tonight Show host is preparing for tomorrow by building an entertainment empire based on his irrepressible joy. With the launch of his new marketing competition show, On Brand, he’s getting down to business. IN his 11 years as host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon has always been an idea machine—constantly dreaming up new comedy segments, new products, even entirely new programs. He once pitched NBC a drama about a murderous priest who takes his own confession, thus absolving his soul of sin. “They didn’t like that,” Fallon says, with a characteristic giggle. “So off-brand for me, but you got to take those swings, man.” The 51-year-old comedian’s own personal brand—hotwiring an encyclopedic love of pop culture with his hyper-enthusiastic positivity—has defined his late-night talk show, and in recent years, become an even more natural fit on game shows he has produced such as Password and That’s My Jam. It’s a collection of jobs for which NBC has made him one of the highest-paid hosts on TV, with a contract that Forbes estimates at $16 million annually. That doesn’t mean Fallon is immune to the pressures of television’s structural decline. While Johnny Carson was the undisputed King of Late Night as the Tonight Show host for nearly 30 years, Fallon ranks third in viewership in his time slot (behind Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel), averaging 1.2 million viewers per night, and the show’s ad revenue is down 35% from 2022 to 2024, according to ad data provider iSpot TV. The abrupt cancellation in July of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert—which CBS claimed was losing $40 million per year—prompted many to declare the imminent demise of late night, adding a level of urgency to Fallon’s side hustles. Into this turbulent landscape he is launching On…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 18:40
The 15 Most Used Altcoins by Users in the Last Week Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List

The 15 Most Used Altcoins by Users in the Last Week Have Been Revealed – Here's the List

The post The 15 Most Used Altcoins by Users in the Last Week Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A list of the most prominent projects in the cryptocurrency market, based on their weekly active user count, has been published. According to the data, BNB Chain (BNB) ranked first by a wide margin. Here are the 15 altcoins and ecosystems with the most weekly active users and the change in their user numbers compared to last week: BNB Chain (BNB) – 19.8 million (+24.5%) NEAR Protocol (NEAR) – 16.1 million (+10.4%) Solana (SOL) – 10.4 million (-22.8%) opBNB – 8.0 million (+56.1%) Tron (TRX) – 6.2 million (-4.5%) Aptos (APT) – 3.8 million (+1.6%) Jito (JTO) – 3.4 million (-8.7%) Base – 3.2 million (-49.2%) Bitcoin (BTC) – 2.8 million (+2.3%) Raydium (RAY) – 2.6 million (-16.5%) Ethereum (ETH) – 2.6 million (-2.2%) World Mobile Chain (WMTX) – 2.3 million (+9.1%) Uniswap (UNI) – 2.1 million (-48.2%) Polygon (POL) – 2.1 million (-3.7%) PancakeSwap (CAKE) – 1.8 million (+6.8%) BNB Chain topped the list with 19.8 million users, a 24.5% increase over the last 30 days. It was followed by NEAR Protocol with 16.1 million users and Solana with 10.4 million users. Meanwhile, some projects experienced significant declines. Base and Uniswap experienced significant losses in active users, falling by 49.2% and 48.2%, respectively. In contrast, opBNB reached 8 million weekly users, increasing by 56.1% and becoming the fastest-growing network. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-15-most-used-altcoins-by-users-in-the-last-week-have-been-revealed-heres-the-list/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 18:35
Hyperliquid Launches Permissionless Spot Quote Assets on Mainnet

Hyperliquid Launches Permissionless Spot Quote Assets on Mainnet

The post Hyperliquid Launches Permissionless Spot Quote Assets on Mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperliquid launches permissionless spot quote assets on mainnet. USDH deployed as first quote asset. Permissionless Dutch auctions to create new trading pairs. Hyperliquid has launched permissionless spot quote assets on its mainnet, marking a notable upgrade in decentralized trading. Native Markets has deployed USDH as the first asset with HYPE/USDH live. The introduction allows for increased decentralization and market participation, introducing new trading pairs via permissionless Dutch auctions, which accelerates asset diversification in decentralized finance (DeFi). Hyperliquid’s Mainnet Launch Marks Decentralization Shift Hyperliquid has commenced a notable enhancement to its trading framework with the mainnet launch of permissionless spot quote assets, allowing more freedom for asset deployment. Jeff Yan, the founder of Hyperliquid, emphasized this launch as a step towards more decentralized trading structures, reducing centralization risks in market processes. USDH by Native Markets marks the initial deployment, setting a precedent for further expansion. The introduction of these quote assets facilitates the creation of new trading pairs through permissionless Dutch auctions. This method eliminates traditional gatekeeping, making entry into markets easier and boosting liquidity options for various trading pairs. With the deployment of USDH as a quote asset, Hyperliquid aims to rapidly expand its offerings beyond the initial trading pair. “The world was finally ready to embrace true DeFi … After FTX’s collapse, the value of self-custody and decentralized trading became obvious.” – Jeff Yan, Founder, Hyperliquid Market activity has observed limited initial reactions, but industry insiders are taking note of this move towards full on-chain autonomy. Jeff Yan commented on Twitter about the potential of this launch, signaling confidence in the platform’s trajectory towards decentralized finance. Community discussions reflect optimism, especially in maximizing liquidity provision through decentralized means. CoinMarketCap Data Highlights Significant Trading Volume Drops Did you know? The use of permissionless Dutch auctions in deploying trading…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 18:30
Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now, XRP Tundra’s Twin-Token Presale Stands Alone with 2400% Target

Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now, XRP Tundra's Twin-Token Presale Stands Alone with 2400% Target

The post Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now, XRP Tundra’s Twin-Token Presale Stands Alone with 2400% Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets have always moved in cycles. Altseasons have delivered sudden riches, while winter periods tested even the strongest projects. Today, as the industry matures, defined upside opportunities are harder to find. XRP Tundra is stepping into that space with a presale that combines dual-token mechanics, yield generation, and liquidity protection. Instead of waiting years for incremental returns, buyers enter at clear valuations and lock in access to staking systems that can pay up to 30% APY. How One Purchase Unlocks Two Tokens The presale delivers value in a way most launches never attempt. Buyers of TUNDRA-S at $0.068 not only secure the Solana-based utility and yield token but also receive free allocations of TUNDRA-X on XRPL, valued at $0.034. On top of that, every purchase carries a 16% bonus. Launch prices are already locked in: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. For Phase 4 participants, the spread represents steep upside. Early entrants from Phase 1 and Phase 2 are positioned for more than 2,000% gains once the tokens list, underscoring how each presale stage adds value for those who joined earlier. Industry coverage, such as Crypto Nitro’s review, has pointed out how rare this kind of transparency is in presales, where buyers often wait for exchanges to set valuations. XRP Holders Finally Get Paid to Hold For the XRP community, Tundra’s biggest innovation is staking. Cryo Vaults let holders lock XRP for periods ranging from a week to three months. Returns scale with duration, reaching 30% APY. Frost Keys, distributed as NFTs, act as boosters, either increasing yields or reducing lock times. This is the first time XRP owners can earn without moving assets off the Ledger or exposing them to unsecured lending platforms. While staking is not yet active, presale participants automatically reserve their place in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 18:25
Cathie Wood calls Bitcoin a rule-based money system, prefers it over Ethereum

Cathie Wood calls Bitcoin a rule-based money system, prefers it over Ethereum

The post Cathie Wood calls Bitcoin a rule-based money system, prefers it over Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood told the Master Investor podcast hosted by Wilfred Frost that she does not believe there will be many cryptocurrencies in the long run. “Bitcoin owns the cryptocurrency space when it comes to pure crypto. Bitcoin is the cryptocurrency. We think it’s going to be the biggest one by far. By far,” she said. According to the conversation, Cathie separated what she called “cryptocurrencies” from “crypto assets,” and placed Bitcoin at the very center of her outlook. She described Bitcoin as a monetary system built on rules, where the supply is capped at 21 million units, with about 20 million already in circulation today. She then compared Bitcoin to stablecoins, calling them cryptocurrencies but explaining that they are tied to the U.S. dollar through collateral, mostly made up of Treasury securities. Cathie said stablecoins have found their place in DeFi because they can be used to earn income. Cathie outlines stablecoin adoption and peer-to-peer finance When asked why people in cities like London or New York would even need stablecoins when they can already move dollars or pounds easily, Cathie responded that there are two dominant players in the market. “Tether is primarily outside the United States and outside Europe now after Mika—or do you call it Micah or Mika, I don’t know. The two have 90% of the market. Circle is quote unquote more regulatory compliant certainly in the United States. And there is a Euro version of USDC in Europe which has not taken off,” she said. Cathie admitted that stablecoins had taken some of the demand away from Bitcoin, something her earlier analysis did not expect. She went further to say the real change brought by crypto is the removal of middlemen in finance. She described traditional banking as full of “toll takers” who charge high…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 18:16
SWIFT Tests On-Chain Messaging with Linea, Stablecoin Pending

SWIFT Tests On-Chain Messaging with Linea, Stablecoin Pending

The post SWIFT Tests On-Chain Messaging with Linea, Stablecoin Pending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SWIFT collaborates with Linea to test on-chain messaging involving a dozen banks. Stablecoin issuance is still under review. No immediate market or regulatory changes reported. SWIFT selects Linea for testing on-chain messaging with approximately twelve international banks participating, but stablecoin development remains uncertain, as clarified by Raphaël Bloch, co-founder of The Big Whale. This potential adoption of blockchain technology by SWIFT could transform global banking communication systems, though tangible market impacts await further development beyond the experimental phase. SWIFT’s On-Chain Messaging: A Dozen Banks Involved Raphaël Bloch noted, “SWIFT has chosen Linea to test its on-chain messaging model, with about a dozen banks currently participating. However, the stablecoin is still in the ‘under consideration’ stage, and the interbank token project is still under review.” source. The immediate implications concern only pilot testing, aimed at evaluating on-chain messaging innovations. The involvement of major banks suggests industry interest, although full integration or stablecoin issuance has not been reached. SWIFT’s exploration highlights their interest in blockchain technology. Industry observers note limited immediate market reaction due to the early phase of SWIFT’s tests. No financial shifts or major institutional statements have surfaced. Community discussions focus on potential implications if SWIFT proceeds further, reflecting industry anticipation rather than actual implementations. SWIFT’s Blockchain Efforts and Market Perspectives Did you know? In 2019, SWIFT piloted blockchain integrations with R3’s Corda, indicating consistent experimentation in blockchain solutions but no production-stage outcomes. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,000.00 with a market cap of $482.78 billion and holds 12.81% dominance. Recent price changes show a 0.03% increase over 24 hours, while experiencing a 10.48% drop over the past week. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:54 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research team suggests SWIFT’s ongoing explorations could lead to future industry…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 18:00
Digital rules draw US push for changes

Digital rules draw US push for changes

The post Digital rules draw US push for changes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States has warned the European Union that its digital rule book could damage trans-Atlantic relations unless overhauled. Washington contends that the laws unfairly saddle American tech companies with liability and would limit free speech on the internet. The alert is being issued even as Europe cracks down on the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA). These laws, which are aimed at controlling powerful platforms and online content, are already facing stiff pushback from US companies operating in Russia, including Apple and Meta’s Facebook and Google. US demands changes to EU laws Andrew Puzder, Donald Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, has ramped up Washington’s assault on Europe’s digital rulebook. Puzder, speaking in Brussels, said the US will send formal submissions to the European Commission outlining its concerns next week. The idea, he said, is to initiate direct discussions with EU officials on how those regulations are shaped and how they impact American companies. Central to the dispute are two flagship bills: a Digital Markets Act (DMA) that seeks to curb the power that “gatekeepers” like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta exercise over smaller companies; and a Digital Services Act (DSA) intended to make platforms police illegal or harmful content. These laws are among the most ambitious tech regulations globally, and they are rewriting how online companies can act in Europe. Puzder argued that although the legislation was written to appear neutral, it placed heavier restrictions on American companies than European ones. He said Europeans considered the rules more lenient than the US believed, and stressed that both sides needed to review the acts carefully. He claimed that no American president, whether Republican or Democrat, could remain passive if restrictions were imposed on US businesses or citizens’ basic rights. He added that if the legislation…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/28 17:52
Cathie Wood Says She Prefers Bitcoin Over Ethereum

Cathie Wood Says She Prefers Bitcoin Over Ethereum

Veteran investor Cathie Wood favors Bitcoin over Ether, but she is still betting on the latter
Coinstats 2025/09/28 17:45
Distribuire
Bloomberg: How the 'Princeton Mafia' Dominates the Crypto Treasury Boom

Bloomberg: How the 'Princeton Mafia' Dominates the Crypto Treasury Boom

Source: Bloomberg Compiled by: Zhou, ChainCatcher Crypto influencers including Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz and Pantera Capital’s Dan Morehead have repeatedly appeared in deal after deal, shaping one of the boldest bets of the new crypto era: the digital asset treasury boom. These publicly listed companies—about 85 this year and counting—have raised billions of dollars from investors ranging from the United States to the Gulf states and Asia. Their strategy is to raise funds using Wall Street tactics, accumulate crypto assets, and repeat the cycle. And week after week, many of the same names appear in the industry's boldest deals. Novogratz, Morehead, and Joe Lubin (co-founder of Ethereum), along with fellow Princeton classmates and longtime friends, are not just crypto industry veterans but central figures in this high-stakes push into digital assets, just as the broader financial tide is beginning to waver—and their bond dates back to their undergraduate days at Princeton in the 1980s. Novogratz and Lubin were college roommates. Novogratz was a wrestler from the East Coast; Lubin was a squash player with a computer science background. Morehead was an engineering student who played rugby and lived nearby. These bonds shaped decades of crypto dealmaking. While tight-knit networks are common in traditional finance, the crypto industry is built on the promise of decentralization and anonymity. Yet these familiar faces tell a different story, a dynamic that has earned them the nickname "Princeton Mafia" from Fortune magazine. Novogratz leads Galaxy, a digital asset financial services giant; Morehead is CEO of Pantera Capital, one of the earliest crypto investment firms; and Lubin, a co-founder of Ethereum, runs blockchain software company ConsenSys and serves as chairman of SharpLink, a publicly traded Ethereum treasury. With momentum building and prominent figures at the helm, the question becomes can DATs (digital asset treasuries) continue to deliver returns, or are they built on shaky foundations? “With a good story and a good storyteller, you can bring more capital to Solana or Ethereum faster than before,” Novogratz said in an interview. Galaxy and Pantera are among the top ten DAT investors and lenders. This tight network extends to dealmaking, with approximately one-third of DAT transactions involving the same small group of boutique investment banks. Overall, according to PitchBook data, the top ten DAT investors participated in approximately 14% of treasury deals over the past six months. Even a conservative estimate that excludes the largest players, such as Michael Saylor's Strategy Inc.'s significant investment, DATs have attracted a record $15.4 billion in new capital this year. For these three Princeton alumni, none of this was planned. But something, inherited from their undergraduate days, remained: a propensity for risk and a belief that Wall Street could be restructured faster and lighter. Each had carved out their own niche in finance or technology. Then their paths began to cross again. For more than a decade, they'd exchanged ideas and investments—sharing notes, supporting projects, and occasionally, even entering the market together. In May, Lubin helped launch SharpLink Gaming, an Ethereum treasury company, with Pantera and Galaxy among its investors. Lubin said the friends only discussed DAT after the investors were confirmed. Pantera and Galaxy are also investors in BitMine Immersion, a treasury company that also holds Ethereum. "We're friends, but we don't see each other every day," Lubin said in a recent interview. "But when we do, we have a lot to talk about." Their companies also compete. In September, Pantera backed a new Solana-focused DAT called Helius. Just days earlier, Galaxy helped launch a competitor called Forward Industries. It wasn’t a coordinated move. “It just so happened that our companies both launched Solana DATs within a week of each other,” Morehead said. Novogratz echoed that sentiment: “We should have called each other and talked, but we didn’t.” Their paths constantly crossed, sometimes by accident. When Morehead discovered Novogratz had moved next door to her in Tokyo, the overlap felt surreal. Their alma maters now reflect this shared legacy. In 2022, Novogratz, Lubin, Morehead, and Briger co-funded a new center at Princeton University—the Center for Decentralizing Power through Blockchain Technology. When the SEC signaled it wouldn’t consider most tokens securities, a trading window opened—paving the way for a strategy Saylor pioneered: raise capital, buy crypto assets, ride the stock price up, and repeat. “We really started to think more creatively and more aggressively,” Lubin says. “And it made sense.” This approach paid off handsomely, until it stopped. In June, SharpLink, backed by Lubin, saw its stock plummet 72% in a single day after filing to register a stock offering. BitMine's stock plummeted 40% after a similar filing. These sell-offs serve as a stark reminder of the inherent volatility in the high-wire act of crypto. "SharpLink is in this for the very long term," Lubin said. "Our current strategy is to continue raising capital under favorable conditions, continue buying ether and holding it for the long term, and continue to identify and deploy ether in scenarios where risk-adjusted returns are favorable." This week, over $1.5 billion in positions in the crypto markets were forced to liquidate with no clear trigger. These players are still expanding their reach. Galaxy often acts as a service provider—staking tokens, designing DeFi strategies, and advising teams. Pantera has over $1 billion in exposure to DATs and has backed over 15 companies. “DATs are really providing a way for a new type of investor to enter the blockchain market,” said Morehead. Novogratz doesn't think the market has peaked. "I don't think all DATs will succeed, but if they can achieve critical mass—increasing returns on the underlying token and building the ecosystem—I think they'll be positive for crypto overall. These are the public companies that are here to stay for the long term."
PANews 2025/09/28 17:00
Hong Kong Cyberport: Plans to introduce mainland blockchain and other field projects, and has signed agreements with Beijing Zhongguancun and other places

Hong Kong Cyberport: Plans to introduce mainland blockchain and other field projects, and has signed agreements with Beijing Zhongguancun and other places

PANews reported on September 28 that according to Wen Wei Po, Hong Kong Cyberport's Chief Corporate Development Officer Zhu Meien revealed that more than 30% of the companies settled in Hong Kong Cyberport are mainland projects. It has also signed strategic cooperation agreements with Beijing Zhongguancun, Shanghai Lingang, Shenzhen Qianhai and other places, and will bring high-quality projects in high-tech fields such as AI, big data, and blockchain to Hong Kong.
PANews 2025/09/28 16:52
