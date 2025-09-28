2025-09-29 Monday

Polkadot Moves to Launch DOT-Backed pUSD Stablecoin

Polkadot Moves to Launch DOT-Backed pUSD Stablecoin

The post Polkadot Moves to Launch DOT-Backed pUSD Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Polkadot community is moving toward launching a native stablecoin, pUSD, backed entirely by its DOT token. The proposal calls for deploying the DOT-collateralized stablecoin on the Polkadot Asset Hub using the Honzon protocol stack. This is the same framework that previously powered Acala’s failed aUSD stablecoin. Sponsored Sponsored Polkadot Community Backs pUSD to Reduce Reliance on USDT and USDC According to the proposal, pUSD is structured as an over-collateralized debt token, allowing users to borrow against their DOT holdings without liquidating them. PUSD aims to address past shortcomings and provide the network with a fully collateralized, decentralized stablecoin by focusing solely on DOT as collateral. If approved, it could reduce reliance on external stablecoins like USDT and USDC, while streamlining the OpenGov DOT-USDC/USDT conversion mechanism. “This would be expected to be the NATIVE stablecoin for Polkadot Asset Hub, reduce/replace dependence on USDT/USDC including OpenGov DOT-USDC/USDT stablecoin conversion process,” the proposal stated. Polkadot Treasury could also integrate the stablecoin, enabling users to make payments in pUSD instead of DOT. This would eliminate the need for the Treasury to manage separate stablecoin reserves. Additionally, it could also pave the way for using pUSD for staking rewards, gradually replacing DOT inflation over time. Meanwhile, Polkadot’s push for a native stablecoin comes at a critical juncture in the development of the blockchain network. Sponsored Sponsored According to DeFi Llama data, the network hosts less than $100 million in stablecoin assets, a fraction of the liquidity available on Ethereum and Solana. Polkadot Stablecoin Market Cap. Source: DeFiLlama This shortage has constrained decentralized finance activity and limited developer experimentation on Polkadot. Considering this, Gavin Wood, Polkadot’s co-founder, stressed that a fully collateralized decentralized stablecoin is “strategically essential.” He added that it needs to be deployed as soon as possible to unlock the network’s financial potential.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 18:27
Bitcoin Prepares for October Rally as September Crash Strikes Again

Bitcoin Prepares for October Rally as September Crash Strikes Again

TLDR Bitcoin trades around $109,000 as September ends flat after early gains were erased October historically performs well for Bitcoin, with 10 green months out of 12 since 2013 Nearly $1.7 billion in long positions were liquidated during September’s pullback Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.13 billion in outflows over four consecutive days this week Q4 historically [...] The post Bitcoin Prepares for October Rally as September Crash Strikes Again appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 18:15
4 Top Cryptos to Buy in 2025 for Explosive Growth and Early Investor Rewards

4 Top Cryptos to Buy in 2025 for Explosive Growth and Early Investor Rewards

The post 4 Top Cryptos to Buy in 2025 for Explosive Growth and Early Investor Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency often raises one thrilling question: what if the next viral token you see today becomes tomorrow’s legend? Meme coins have exploded into the spotlight with jaw-dropping returns and headline-making stories. From Notcoin’s experimental beginnings to Gigachad’s cultural dominance, and from Just a Chill Guy’s laid-back vibe to MoonBull’s presale frenzy, these tokens demonstrate that the market thrives on energy, community, and imagination. Yet among these, MoonBull shines as the top crypto to buy in 2025, sparking unstoppable curiosity across presale crypto reviews and upcoming crypto presale projects 2025. Every cycle has its star, but this time, MoonBull feels different. Its roaring presale combines governance innovation with economic mechanics designed for sustained growth. The project is already creating waves on every crypto presale website in 2025, and it’s being whispered as one of the best crypto presales to join in 2025. Could MoonBull be the next breakout that investors tell stories about for years? Let’s dive in. 1. MoonBull’s Power Move: Community and Mobunomics Redefined MoonBull shines as the top crypto to buy in 2025 because it isn’t just about hype; it’s about power in the hands of its holders. Starting at Stage 12, every $MOBU token equals one vote, opening the gates of governance without barriers or lock-ups. Holders will help decide on critical proposals, including supply burn events, campaign rollouts, incentive reserves, and more. Proposals, results, and timelines will all remain transparent, ensuring that believers directly shape strategy rather than watching from the sidelines. Imagine being able to guide the growth of a token while enjoying the thrill of its momentum; that’s MoonBull’s governance revolution. And then comes Mobunomics, a system engineered for collective success. With a total supply of 73.2 billion, the mechanics balance scarcity with opportunity. Half of the supply, 36.6 billion, is fueling the 23-stage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 18:11
Pepe Coin Price Performance Leads To Rising Momentum For This 1000x Challenger.

Pepe Coin Price Performance Leads To Rising Momentum For This 1000x Challenger.

The post Pepe Coin Price Performance Leads To Rising Momentum For This 1000x Challenger. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 13:10 There’s no denying the firestorm around Pepe coin price this year, but another meme-fueled titan has stolen the spotlight: Layer Brett. The Layer Brett presale is roaring, surpassing $4 million in funding and heading toward its next stage, at just $0.0058 per $LBRETT token. Analysts are already whispering about a 100x, or even 1,000x, potential. Layer Brett’s unique spin? A true Ethereum Layer 2 meme magic where meme meets mechanism. Layer Brett: The Ethereum layer 2 token with real utility Why are insiders naming Layer Brett the best memecoin for future gains? Unlike the hype-dependent routes of standard meme coins, Layer Brett fuses viral excitement with actual blockchain utility. The technology under the hood is pure Ethereum Layer 2—allowing a staggering 10,000 TPS and coverage cites near-penny fees even during Ethereum congestion. Let’s make it bulletproof: Real staking rewards (coverage cites over 620% APY at launch) Simple, no-KYC staking—users hold their keys Massive $1 million giveaway and community-first engagement Unrivaled scalability, blowing past congested meme tokens Compare this to PEPE (which fought gas wars on Ethereum) and it’s easy to guess why early backers flock to $LBRETT. Here’s the process: Grab ETH, USDT, or BNB and connect MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Buy $LBRETT at the presale price, locked at $0.0058, and stake it immediately. The dashboard is seamless, tokens remain in your possession (no lock-ups needed), and dynamic APYs incentivize the earliest adopters. Gamified staking, future NFT integrations, and upcoming cross-chain bridges all add extra layers for both newcomers and crypto enthusiasts anticipating the 2025 bull run. Pepe coin price action and future outlook Now, about the rival PEPE. This top meme coin emerged as a viral hit, with the Pepe Coin Price chart rocketing during early 2024. Operating as an ERC-20 on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 18:10
Top 6 Altcoins to Deliver 50x in the Next Few Years

Top 6 Altcoins to Deliver 50x in the Next Few Years

The post Top 6 Altcoins to Deliver 50x in the Next Few Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The days have been turbulent across crypto markets, with fresh liquidations rattling leverage traders and renewed debate over which assets truly hold long-term potential. Yet even amid short-term volatility, a different conversation is gaining strength: which altcoins could realistically deliver exponential returns in the next few years. Analysts are increasingly pointing to a shortlist of names that combine strong ecosystems, active communities, and transformative narratives. These coins are not all the same, some are infrastructure giants gaining institutional traction, while others are speculative, meme-driven projects where retail enthusiasm has the power to ignite extraordinary multiples. What unites them is potential. In a market where Bitcoin captures headlines, altcoins often provide the asymmetric upside that smaller investors crave. Spotting the next 50x winner requires blending technical conviction with cultural awareness, and it requires entering early, before mainstream attention cements valuations. With that in mind, here are six altcoins drawing the most attention, and why MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as a contender in this high-risk, high-reward category. Ethereum: The Institutional Backbone Ethereum continues to stand as the most credible infrastructure altcoin, now powering tokenization pilots, DeFi platforms, and institutional settlement trials. Its developer base remains the largest in the industry, and its narrative as the “backbone of Web3” is strengthening as Wall Street experiments with blockchain-based assets. For investors seeking 50x, Ethereum might not deliver such multiples alone, but projects building on it or connected to its ecosystem could. As the institutional layer, ETH provides the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 18:05
Chainlink Price Rallied Too Fast, Claims Experts, Whilst Early Investors Of Remittix Could See 100x Gains

Chainlink Price Rallied Too Fast, Claims Experts, Whilst Early Investors Of Remittix Could See 100x Gains

The post Chainlink Price Rallied Too Fast, Claims Experts, Whilst Early Investors Of Remittix Could See 100x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 12:50 Chainlink’s sharp rally has prompted experts to caution that LINK may have rallied too fast, raising fears of a pullback or exhaustion.  While that debate unfolds, early investors of Remittix could see 100x gains if its momentum holds, especially since it is distinguishing itself with listing execution, utility goals and community buzz. As Chainlink faces scrutiny for pace, Remittix is positioning itself as the high upside altcoin story many are watching. Chainlink Rally Under the Microscope Analysts now say that LINK’s recent ascent may have moved too quickly, leaving the price vulnerable to correction and consolidation. Some chart technicians highlight a triangle consolidation forming over the years, suggesting the price may revisit $16 before any breakout attempt toward $100. Meanwhile, LINK has seen attention from whales accumulating nearly 2 million LINK tokens in recent days, which analysts interpret as a signal of conviction. If zone support fails, LINK could retract before making any sustainable push higher. Why 100x Is on the Radar For Remittix While Chainlink fights to justify its rapid gains, Remittix stands as a contrast: an altcoin building toward listing momentum, utility, and community traction. LINK’s narrative is built on oracle dominance and partnerships; Remittix’s narrative is rooted in payments and infrastructure. That divergence is central to why some say Remittix could outperform in this cycle. Remittix has attained CertiK verification, with the team now ranked number one on CertiK’s Skynet for pre-launch tokens, a rare feat in early-stage crypto. Its wallet is in beta, undergoing real user testing for crypto to bank and multi-chain operations. The token supports a 15 % USDT referral program claimable every 24 hours and Remittix runs a $250,000 giveaway to drive traction. The project has passed two CEX listing thresholds (over $20 million and $22…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 17:55
4 Best Altcoins To Join Now To Turn A $500 Portfolio Into Millions

4 Best Altcoins To Join Now To Turn A $500 Portfolio Into Millions

If there’s one thing crypto has proven, it’s that small bets can sometimes flip into life-changing fortunes. Dogecoin turned $500 into over $180,000 for those who held through its 36,000% rally. Early Solana investors saw a $1,000 portfolio balloon into six figures. So the big question is: which altcoins today have the mix of momentum,
Coinstats2025/09/28 17:45
Markets Dip Into the Red — Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Altseason Still on the Horizon

Markets Dip Into the Red — Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Altseason Still on the Horizon

Cryptocurrency markets are experiencing a downturn, casting a red hue over the charts. Yet, amid the decline, certain altcoins show promise for future gains. With altseason anticipation building, there are specific digital assets poised for growth. This article reveals the top altcoins to consider now, positioning for a potential rebound when the market sentiment shifts. Ethena (ENA) Shows Potential Despite Recent Drop Source: tradingview  Ethena (ENA) is trading between sixty and seventy-three cents right now. It has met resistance around eighty-two cents but finds support at fifty-five cents. Even with a twelve percent dip over the past week, ENA has grown almost fifty-eight percent in the last six months, showing strong potential. If ENA breaks the current resistance level, it could climb to ninety-five cents, offering an increase of over thirty percent from its current upper range. Indicators like moving averages suggest stability, and a healthy RSI signals room for growth. Despite the ups and downs, ENA looks promising for future gains. Pi Network Shows Signs of Stability Amid Market Challenges Source: tradingview  Pi Network's price hovers between 34 and 36 cents, showing slight stability despite a turbulent market. The coin recently faced a dip, experiencing over a 24% drop in the last week and over a 65% decrease in six months. However, its Relative Strength Index suggests it's not oversold. If the price pushes past the near resistance at 37 cents, it could aim for 39 cents, marking an increase of about 8%. Nevertheless, the coin finds immediate support at 33 cents. It trades above its simple moving averages, indicating potential support for gradual growth if market sentiment improves. The Pi Network community remains hopeful that stability will usher in an upward trend. Uniswap (UNI) Eyes Rebound Despite Recent Dip Source: tradingview  Uniswap (UNI) has recently been trading between $8.82 and $9.52. The coin has faced some challenges, with its price dropping about 18% over the last week and nearly 24% in the past month. However, it still shows a positive trend over the last six months with an increase of 28%. Currently, the nearest resistance level is just shy of $10, while support holds around $8.57. If momentum gathers, UNI might aim for the second resistance level at $10.68, marking a potential growth of around 15% from its current highs. Investors are watching closely, as this could set the stage for a significant rally if the market sentiment improves. Conclusion The market shows signs of a downward trend, but opportunities remain. ENA, PI, and UNI are strong candidates for investment. These altcoins offer potential for growth as market conditions improve. Investing in them now could be beneficial when the market rebounds.   Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/28 17:44
$773,000 Stolen in Massive Hyperdrive Hack – What You Need to Know!

$773,000 Stolen in Massive Hyperdrive Hack – What You Need to Know!

Hack steals $773,000 from Hyperdrive and platform investigates breach and compensates Hyperdrive pauses markets following $773,000 hack with recovery plan underway $773,000 stolen in Hyperdrive breach as team identifies cause and fixes   According to blockchain security firm PeckShield, a massive security breach has hit Hyperdrive, a decentralized finance project operating on the Hyperliquid blockchain. The attack targeted two accounts within the thBILL markets, resulting in the theft of a staggering $773,000 worth of digital assets. thBILL, a tokenized version of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) issued by Theo Network, allows users to earn yield on their holdings. However, despite the breach, neither the thBILL token nor the HYPED liquid staking token (LST) was affected by the incident. Also Read: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 10,000% But Price Continues to Plunge – What’s Next? How the Hack Unfolded The attackers managed to steal 288.37 BNB and 123.6 ETH. They then split the stolen tokens and bridged them to other chains, making it difficult to track and recover the funds. Hyperdrive acted swiftly, pausing all money markets across its platform while it launched an investigation into the breach. Hyperdrive’s Immediate Response Hyperdrive confirmed that it had identified the root cause of the vulnerability and implemented a fix. The project reassured users that the hack was limited in scope, affecting only two markets within the ecosystem. The team also announced that they are working on a compensation plan for the affected accounts and expect the platform to be up and running again in approximately 24 hours. Scam Warnings for Users Alongside these updates, Hyperdrive urged its users to be cautious of scams that may arise in the wake of the breach. The team emphasized that users should only trust official communications from the project and avoid interacting with the platform’s smart contracts or sending funds until the situation is fully resolved. Despite the significant financial loss, the breach did not impact the core tokens or the overall functionality of the Hyperdrive platform. The project’s transparency and quick response signal that it is working diligently to restore normal operations and protect user funds moving forward. Also Read: Bitcoin’s Price Dips Below Key Level: Could a Major Crash Be Imminent? The post $773,000 Stolen in Massive Hyperdrive Hack – What You Need to Know! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/28 17:38
Ethena Gains $20M Support From M2 Capital Through ENA Investment

Ethena Gains $20M Support From M2 Capital Through ENA Investment

As institutional investors pour capital into DeFi protocols like Ethena, the market is witnessing a pivotal moment for stable digital assets. Traders track inflows, resistance levels, and adoption curves to anticipate where momentum will build next.  Similarly, Outset PR monitors media outlet performance with precision, publishing regular analytical reports that make PR campaigns as market-fit as possible. In a landscape where both capital and narratives drive outcomes, Ethena’s $20M backing from M2 Capital underscores the rising interplay between finance and storytelling. M2 Capital’s Strategic Entry M2 Holdings is a diversified conglomerate with exposure to digital custody, investment, and wealth management services. Its decision to back Ethena via M2 Capital signals strong conviction in the protocol’s synthetic dollar model, which aims to combine blockchain-native infrastructure with stable asset functionality. In a statement, the company confirmed that Ethena’s offerings will be integrated into client portfolios through its affiliate, M2 Global Wealth Limited. This move underscores how traditional wealth management channels are increasingly blending with innovative decentralized finance products. What is Ethena? Ethena has positioned itself as a next-generation platform in the digital dollar space. Unlike centralized stablecoins, its protocol leverages on-chain mechanisms and Ethereum’s infrastructure to create a synthetic dollar that is both scalable and transparent. By anchoring governance through its ENA token, Ethena enables community participation while aligning long-term incentives for growth and stability. For investors, Ethena represents a hybrid model—bridging the accessibility and programmability of DeFi with the relative stability associated with dollar-denominated assets. M2 Capital’s backing provides further validation of this approach. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results  If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect.  Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create.  While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics.  Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine.   Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field.  Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets. Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. Conclusion Ethena’s $20M boost from M2 Capital highlights growing institutional confidence in DeFi’s synthetic dollar solutions and the ENA token’s role in bridging stability with innovation. Just as traders rely on technicals and fundamentals to guide positions, Outset PR applies data-driven insights to ensure stories resonate where they matter most. With sharp market monitoring and precision-driven strategies, Outset PR shows how effective communication, like effective investing, thrives on clarity, timing, and verifiable impact. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.io Telegram: t.me/outsetpr  X: x.com/OutsetPR  Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/28 17:24
