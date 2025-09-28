2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits 5-Month Low as Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K

Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits 5-Month Low as Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a very popular sentiment indicator of the broader crypto market, has hit the lowest levels since April, as Bitcoin price crashes further under $110K.  The broader market has been facing volatility over the past week as BTC and altcoins face major selling pressure. It will be interesting to see [...]]]>
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.022+0.49%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,204.71+2.48%
Major
MAJOR$0.12183-0.74%
Distribuire
Crypto News Flash2025/09/28 18:27
Distribuire
Only XRP Can Unlock Trillions in Tokenized Debt, Advocates Claim

Only XRP Can Unlock Trillions in Tokenized Debt, Advocates Claim

Global debt has surpassed $251 trillion, sparking calls for restructuring with tokenized liquidity. XRP is seen as a key enabler for unlocking trapped debt liquidity through tokenization systems. The United States debt crisis has reached a new peak with the national figure surpassing $37 trillion. According to the International Monetary Fund, overall global debt has [...]]]>
XRP
XRP$2.8513+2.50%
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.02121-35.11%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007609+1.48%
Distribuire
Crypto News Flash2025/09/28 18:18
Distribuire
XRP Faces Critical Technical Level At $2.73 — Why It Matters

XRP Faces Critical Technical Level At $2.73 — Why It Matters

The post XRP Faces Critical Technical Level At $2.73 — Why It Matters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over the last week, XRP slipped below the psychological $3 support level as it lost about 7.02% of its price value. Since then, the altcoin has maintained a steady price consolidation around the $2.78-$2.79 region, without retesting the newly formed resistance level. Meanwhile, recent on-chain data has provided some cautionary market insights, highlighting a key support zone. XRP Bulls Must Avoid Crash Below $2.73 – Here’s Why In an X post on September 27, crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed the existence of a price gap sitting between the $2.73 and $2.51 price levels.  Central to Martinez’s revelation is the UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) metric, which specifies how much XRP was last transacted at different price levels, but in relation to its all-time high.  As an extension of its primary function, the indicator quantifies trading activity across different price levels, therefore highlighting potential support and resistance zones. According to the chart shared by Martinez, there is considerable trading activity across several XRP’s price zones. However, there is a price range closest to its current value at $2.78, within which there has been very little trading activity. This price range, set between $2.51 and $2.73, comprises relatively less market activity, creating what Martinez describes as a price gap, where little support or resistance exists. The higher boundary of the price gap is at the $2.73 level, where about 1.60 billion XRP were transacted. A fall below this price floor would likely result in a straight decline towards $2.51, as any little support lies between both price regions.  Notably, XRP last touched $2.51 in July. XRP Price Outlook As of this writing, XRP is valued at about $2.78 despite a modest 0.78% gain in the last day. Meanwhile, the altcoin’s daily trading volume is down by 58.95% and valued at $3.02 billion.…
XRP
XRP$2.8513+2.50%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.37%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 18:08
Distribuire
Circle Stock Drops 12% as UK Banks Choose Tokenization Over Stablecoins. Here’s Why

Circle Stock Drops 12% as UK Banks Choose Tokenization Over Stablecoins. Here’s Why

TLDR Circle Internet Group (CRCL) stock dropped 11.9% this week as major UK banks launched a blockchain tokenization program instead of adopting stablecoins Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey questioned the necessity of stablecoins, suggesting tokenization offers similar benefits without the risks UK banks are moving forward with tokenized deposits that provide blockchain benefits like [...] The post Circle Stock Drops 12% as UK Banks Choose Tokenization Over Stablecoins. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
Major
MAJOR$0.12183-0.74%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/28 18:08
Distribuire
Jump’s Firedancer Proposes Removing Solana’s Fixed Block Limits, Scaling with Validator Power

Jump’s Firedancer Proposes Removing Solana’s Fixed Block Limits, Scaling with Validator Power

Jump Trading’s Firedancer team has proposed eliminating Solana’s fixed compute unit block limits, allowing validators to dynamically scale transaction capacity based on their hardware performance rather than arbitrary protocol restrictions. The SIMD-0370 proposal would create market-driven incentives where block producers continuously upgrade equipment to pack more transactions and earn higher revenues. The proposal follows Solana’s overwhelmingly approved Alpenglow consensus upgrade, which received 99.60% validator support with 149.3 million SOL voting in favor. Alpenglow introduces skip-vote mechanisms that make fixed block limits redundant by automatically bypassing blocks that take too long to execute. Under the current system, network capacity is artificially constrained by compute unit limits rather than actual validator capabilities. Firedancer argues that this creates perverse incentives, where superior hardware provides no competitive advantage, thereby stifling innovation and network growth. However, despite its innovative sound, the proposal has sparked some community debate, with critics warning about potential centralization. They argued that validators with expensive hardware could dominate, while smaller operators struggle to keep pace. Others question compatibility with future multiple concurrent proposer designs that may require synchronized execution limits. Hardware Arms Race Could Transform Network Economics The proposal would create a competitive flywheel, where block producers must continuously improve their performance to maximize transaction fees and maintain their market share. Validators running slower client software would face reduced profitability, incentivizing rapid adoption of performance improvements across the ecosystem. Firedancer developers argue that superior validator clients would capture larger market shares as operators seek higher rewards.Source: GitHub This competition would drive faster innovation cycles compared to manual limit increases that require community consensus and lengthy implementation periods. The system relies on Stackelberg competition dynamics where block producers signal network capacity through slightly larger blocks, coordinating upgrades without explicit communication. Validators unable to process these larger blocks would skip them, creating natural feedback loops that prevent excessive block sizes from forming. Critics raise concerns about centralization pressures as geographic proximity to block producers provides execution advantages. Additionally, validators requiring expensive hardware upgrades to remain competitive could exclude smaller operators from the network entirely. Community members questioned whether new validators could sync from snapshots if block complexity increases rapidly. The proposal acknowledges these risks but argues that replay performance typically exceeds block production speed, maintaining reasonable barriers for network participation.Source: GitHub Technical Hurdles Challenge Implementation Timeline Being a new proposal, developer discussions have also revealed significant concerns about compatibility with future protocol upgrades, particularly multiple concurrent proposer architectures that may require block limits for asynchronous execution. The Firedancer team argues these features remain uncertain and should not constrain current improvements. Community feedback also highlighted potential failure modes during rapid capacity scaling, including scenarios where advancing execution speeds could push networks below critical vote thresholds. Some developers suggested epoch shortening as mitigation, though this approach carries additional complexity. The proposal requires careful coordination of timeout mechanisms across different validator implementations, as execution abortion methods vary significantly between clients. Current designs must ensure proper block dissemination through networking stacks without creating bottlenecks or propagation failures. Several validators expressed support for removing artificial constraints while demanding comprehensive testing frameworks before implementation. The timing coincides with pending Solana ETF approvals, as seven major asset managers filed updated S-1 forms with regulators in late September. ETF analyst Nate Geraci suggested approvals could arrive by mid-October, potentially driving institutional demand for SOL tokens. The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF already launched with $33 million in trading volume and $12 million in first-day inflows, demonstrating growing institutional interest. Looking forward, the removal of compute limits will be a fundamental shift toward market-based capacity scaling, which contrasts with Ethereum’s fee auction model and Bitcoin’s fixed block sizes. Although new, a successful implementation could enhance Solana’s speed and make it retain its status as a high-performance blockchain, which Ethereum and BNB Chain have been threatening lately. However, implementation risks require careful management to preserve network stability, which is not yet guaranteed, based on the current state of the community discussion
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05281+14.95%
Distribuire
CryptoNews2025/09/28 18:05
Distribuire
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin Could Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin Could Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030

Bitcoin may soon join gold as a reserve asset on central bank balance sheets, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07219-2.94%
MAY
MAY$0.03917+2.37%
SOON
SOON$0.3186+1.82%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 17:55
Distribuire
Market Decline Tests Investors’ Patience — Keep an Eye on These Coins Positioned for Big Gains This Year

Market Decline Tests Investors’ Patience — Keep an Eye on These Coins Positioned for Big Gains This Year

The recent downturn in the crypto market is challenging investors' resolve. Despite the dip, certain cryptocurrencies are poised for significant growth this year. Discover which coins are set to rise and could potentially deliver big gains amidst the volatility. This article will uncover the digital assets to watch closely. Sui (SUI) Shows Signs of Growth Potential After Recent Dip Source: tradingview  Sui's price currently hovers between three dollars and nearly four dollars. Despite a recent one-week dip of almost twelve percent, the coin shows potential for growth. Sui has surged over thirty-six percent in the past six months. The nearest resistance level is four dollars and twenty cents, a level it could test soon. If momentum builds, it might reach the second resistance level of four dollars and seventy-one cents, indicating possible gains of over twenty percent from current levels. With its Relative Strength Index slightly above fifty, Sui seems balanced, suggesting steady investor interest. As Sui navigates these levels, it could offer intriguing growth in the coming weeks. Hedera (HBAR) Shows Resilience Amid Market Swings Source: tradingview  Hedera's price hovers between 23-25 cents, teasing an upward shift. It's close to breaking a resistance barrier at 26 cents. If it breaches this level, it could touch 28 cents, marking a possible surge of over 10%. The currency shows strength, standing above key support at 22 cents despite recent dips. Over the past six months, its value boosted by over 27%, indicating solid ground for potential growth. However, in the last week, it's down by nearly 11%. The ten-day moving average sits at 21 cents, backing its steady path. Hedera's current resilience in volatile times suggests a promising outlook if it continues to push past resistance levels. FET Holding Steady with Eyes on a Breakout Source: tradingview  The cryptocurrency Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is currently priced between 61 and 67 cents. Despite a dip over the past week, FET has shown promising growth over the last six months, increasing by over 23%. The coin is sitting near its 10-day and 100-day averages, suggesting stability. For growth potential, FET could climb past the nearby resistance of 71 cents and potentially reach up to 76 cents, marking a potential rise of around 13% from its current range. With indicators like the RSI and stochastic near a neutral mark of 52, FET is holding steady, hinting at a possible upward trend if demand picks up. POL (ex-MATIC) Finds Stability with Hope for Growth Source: tradingview  POL's price currently dances between $0.23 and $0.27. It's holding ground above a solid support level at $0.21, with a chance to climb toward the nearest resistance at $0.29. Over the past six months, POL has seen over 9% growth, hinting at potential upward movement. If momentum builds, POL could target the second resistance at $0.33, marking a potential gain of more than 20% from current levels. The RSI is healthy at around 58, suggesting POL isn't overbought, while the moving averages show a stable trend. Traders are watching for signs of strength, eyeing gains in the coming weeks if the bulls take charge. Conclusion SUI, HBAR, FET, and POL stand out as coins with strong potential for gains this year. Investors should carefully monitor these assets. They have unique features and promising developments that could drive their value up. Keeping a close watch on their performance and updates could prove beneficial. Even as the market experiences declines, these coins are positioned to offer significant opportunities for growth.   Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010964-3.13%
SUI
SUI$3.2185+2.87%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 17:52
Distribuire
Bitmine Stock Sinks 68% From Highs as Crypto Market Pulls Back – What’s Next?

Bitmine Stock Sinks 68% From Highs as Crypto Market Pulls Back – What’s Next?

TLDR Bitmine Immersion Technologies stock dropped 17.6% this week but remains up 621.4% year-to-date with 466.1% gains over 12 months The company scored 0 out of 6 on standard valuation metrics, indicating extreme overvaluation according to analysts DCF analysis suggests the stock trades at a 9,049.7% premium to its intrinsic value of $0.55 per share [...] The post Bitmine Stock Sinks 68% From Highs as Crypto Market Pulls Back – What’s Next? appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.00671+5.18%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/28 17:51
Distribuire
ETH stijgt naar $4.000, maar supportniveau komt onder druk

ETH stijgt naar $4.000, maar supportniveau komt onder druk

Ethereum staat vandaag iets in het groen, maar volgens sommige analisten ziet het er technisch gezien niet al te best uit. De koers van ETH komt uit op $4.000, wat neerkomt op een lichte stijging van 0,2% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Maar ondanks dat kleine plusje lukt het Ethereum... Het bericht ETH stijgt naar $4.000, maar supportniveau komt onder druk verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Ethereum
ETH$4,104.11+2.79%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0591-0.33%
OP
OP$0.6637+0.25%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 17:35
Distribuire
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 10,000% But Price Continues to Plunge – What’s Next?

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 10,000% But Price Continues to Plunge – What’s Next?

Shiba Inu burns soar 10,000%, but price keeps falling. Despite burns, Shiba Inu’s value drops—what’s next for SHIB? Shiba Inu’s massive burn rate fails to boost token price. Shiba Inu has taken the spotlight with a massive surge in its burn rate, with over 7 million SHIB tokens burned in the last 24 hours alone. This sharp rise in token burns marks a jaw-dropping 10,021.65% increase in the daily burn rate, sparking excitement within the Shiba Inu community. However, despite these efforts to reduce the coin’s total supply, Shiba Inu’s price continues to face a downward trend. In the past seven days, a total of 9,008,448 SHIB tokens have been burned, contributing to a 122% increase in the weekly burn rate. While this highlights a significant decrease in the circulating supply, it has yet to yield any substantial impact on Shiba Inu’s market value. The current price of SHIB stands at $0.0000118, a 9% decline over the past week, further disappointing investors. Also Read: Bitcoin’s Price Dips Below Key Level: Could a Major Crash Be Imminent? Despite Shiba Inu’s burn efforts, the token’s value has dropped steadily from a high of $0.00001484 on September 13 to a low of $0.0000115 earlier this week. While there was a slight recovery, the cryptocurrency remains down by 3.36% for the month of September. This price decline has raised questions about whether the ongoing burns are having the desired effect on the coin’s price. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001189 (1hr 0.08% ▲ | 24hr 1.03% ▲ )Market Cap: $7,013,172,639 (1.29% ▲)Total Supply: 589,247,697,064,597 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 7,082,219 (10021.65% ▲)Past 7 Days: 9,008,448 (122.01% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 27, 2025 Could Shiba Inu’s Burn Efforts Spark a Recovery in Q4? The focus now turns to the possibility of a price rebound, with October historically being a strong month for cryptocurrencies. The so-called “Uptober” trend suggests that Shiba Inu could see a recovery in the coming weeks. Investors are looking to the Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate cut, which could provide the momentum needed for a crypto rally. As Shiba Inu continues its burn strategy, it remains to be seen whether this will be enough to reverse its price decline. With Q4 fast approaching, many are hopeful that the token will replicate previous years’ patterns, which saw a last-minute surge in market value. Time will tell if Shiba Inu can regain its momentum and make a comeback as we enter the final quarter of 2025. Also Read: Hong Kong Unveils Bold Plans to Strengthen Bond Market and Digital Finance The post Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 10,000% But Price Continues to Plunge – What’s Next? appeared first on 36Crypto.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528+3.52%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001174+0.17%
Boost
BOOST$0.11449+11.05%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 17:18
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase