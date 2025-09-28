2025-09-29 Monday

Cardano Price Falls Below $0.80, Leaving The Door Open For This New ADA Rival

The post Cardano Price Falls Below $0.80, Leaving The Door Open For This New ADA Rival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is showing its teeth, and legacy players are feeling the bite. Cardano’s price has dipped below the key $0.80 support line, signaling a significant moment of weakness for the established crypto. This stagnation is not just a dip; it’s a flashing neon sign pointing toward a new, high-octane rival that delivers both utility and massive rewards in a market that demands instant payoff. The smart money is always looking for the next exponential play, and an exciting contender is stepping into the vacuum left by this underperforming giant. The Stagnation Of Cardano Cardano price action has been a painful grind. The ADA drop below $0.80 isn’t just bearish; it speaks to a fundamental challenge the project faces. While ADA launched with a grand academic vision, the reality is that its execution has been slow, and the returns have flatlined. The market has a short memory for promises and an unquenchable thirst for performance. ADA, despite its history, often struggles to deliver the transaction speed and low costs that modern DeFi and meme-culture users demand. Investors are now questioning if the project’s long-term, research-first approach can compete with the current generation of scalable networks. For investors hunting for large gains, the slow pace and high market capitalization of ADA simply don’t offer the explosive upside potential that early-stage projects do. The money is flowing out of the slow-moving supertankers and into the agile speedboats. Layer Brett: Speed, Security, and Sick APYs This is where the game changes. Layer Brett is the clear winner in the current environment, merging the viral power of meme culture with genuine, high-performance infrastructure. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT is engineered to solve the exact problems that leave older chains like ADA in the dust. The presale price of $0.0058 offers an absurdly…
How Worried Should Arne Slot Be By Liverpool’s First Loss?

The post How Worried Should Arne Slot Be By Liverpool’s First Loss? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) Getty Images Liverpool’s perfect start to the season is over. It came to an end at Selhurst Park where Crystal Palace beat the defending Premier League champions, exposing some of the weaknesses in Arne Slot’s team. One wonders if Liverpool’s first loss of the season kept the Dutch coach up at night. While Liverpool’s results to start the 2025/26 campaign have been strong, its performances have been at a lower level. The Anfield outfit has made a habit of scoring late goals, masking some of its other issues. On Saturday, it was Palace that found the back of the net in stoppage time to secure a big result. Crystal Palace’s Eddie Nketiah scores their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday September 27, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images Both of Crystal Palace’s goals came from set piece situations. Liverpool was caught sleeping in the second phase of the attacking moves and was made to pay for it with Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah finding the back of the net. The Reds got exactly what they deserved. They were second-best. Perhaps most concerning about Liverpool’s performance at Selhurst Park was that Crystal Palace caused so many problems on the break. This has been a theme for Liverpool this season – Slot’s team has looked vulnerable in defensive transition. Palace made the most of this on Saturday. “Palace have a few threats. Set-pieces are one of them, but counterattack and balls in behind are number…
First Bitcoiner in Space Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing

The post First Bitcoiner in Space Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Focusing on interplanetarization Historic space mission F2Pool co-founder Chun Wang, who is known as the first Bitcoiner to travel to space, is convinced that the fears of quantum computing breaking Bitcoin are overblown. “It turns out those who are panicking about quantum computers may wipe out Bitcoin have never written a single line of quantum code,” Wang quipped. Focusing on interplanetarization As reported by U.Today, recent advancements within the quantum computing space have led to persistent concerns about the viability of Bitcoin’s SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Google’s Willow, Microsoft’s Majorana 1 and IBM’s Blue Jay projects show that the newfangled technology is moving forward despite remaining somewhat obscure and lacking virtually any real-world use cases that could show off its actual potential. You Might Also Like Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk specifically asked Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI, to estimate the probability of SHA-256 being cracked. However, Wang is convinced that quantum computers still will not have cracked Bitcoin by the time humans actually settle on Mars. “Instead of wasting time worrying about quantum computing, it makes far more sense to think about how to make Bitcoin latency-tolerant, so it can serve an interplanetary civilization,” he said. Wang has specifically stressed that he wants Bitcoin to assume the role of the interplanetary settlement currency instead of some “fleeting” altcoins. Historic space mission As reported by U.Today, Wang traveled to space as part of the Fram2 mission, flying over the Earth’s pole alongside three other crew members. During the mission, the crew conducted a total of 22 scientific experiments, which included performing X-rays in space for the first time. Source: https://u.today/first-bitcoiner-in-space-says-btc-will-survive-quantum-computing
Solana Network Can Change In a Big Way Because Of This Reason

The post Solana Network Can Change In a Big Way Because Of This Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team has introduced SIMD-0370, a proposal that could reshape how Solana processes transactions. The independent validator client wants to remove the network’s fixed compute unit (CU) block limit, arguing that validator performance should determine capacity rather than an arbitrary ceiling. Solana Developers Split Over Plan to Replace Block Cap Sponsored The proposal builds on Alpenglow, a forthcoming network upgrade that will reduce block finality from 12.8 seconds to as little as 100–150 milliseconds. Alpenglow is expected to unlock far greater efficiency for the blockchain network by reducing congestion and eliminating redundant gossip messaging. Firedancer contends that in such an environment, keeping Solana’s block capacity capped between 60 million and 100 million compute units, as mandated by SIMD-0286, is an unnecessary constraint. Currently, every validator faces the same ceiling regardless of hardware. This structure, the team argues, prevents stronger machines from processing larger blocks and creates uneven incentives for developers and operators. “The current incentive structure for validator clients and program developers is broken. The capacity of the network is determined not by the capabilities of the hardware but by the arbitrary block compute unit limit,” the team argued. However, that would change with Firedancer’s SIMD-0370 proposal. Sponsored Under this proposal, block producers could pack as many transactions as their systems can handle. Validators unable to process those blocks in time would simply skip them, while the chain would continue without disruption. Firedancer maintains that this approach aligns network capacity with market demand. It creates a dynamic system where throughput scales up or down based on usage rather than manual updates. The proposal also introduces more substantial incentives for competition. Sponsored Block producers who optimize their performance could include more transactions per block, thereby earning higher rewards. In turn, slower validator clients must improve their setups to avoid…
Falcon Finance Announces FF Token Claim Period and Reward Program

The post Falcon Finance Announces FF Token Claim Period and Reward Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Falcon Finance opens FF token claim, introduces staking rewards. Claims start September and end in December 2025. Unclaimed tokens by deadline are confiscated. Falcon Finance will commence the FF token claim period on September 29, 2025, at 20:00 UTC+8, running through December 28, 2025, affecting unclaimed tokens. This announcement introduces Falcon Miles Season 2, promising substantial rewards for stakers, potentially increasing on-chain activity and engagement within Falcon Finance’s ecosystem. Falcon Finance Kicks Off FF Token Claim Initiative Falcon Finance has launched the FF token claim, offering stakeholders a set time frame to claim their tokens starting today, with a termination date set for late December 2025. During this period, unclaimed tokens will be permanently forfeited. The event brings new staking incentives under Falcon Miles Season 2, rewarding users who stake FF for sFF. Those who meet increasing staking requirements can expect bonus multipliers up to 200 times in the first week. Market reactions remain cautiously optimistic, with industry observers noting the substantial potential rewards for active participants. Currently, no major statements from high-profile figures or regulatory agencies have been recorded regarding the program launch. The claiming period will be opened very soon. Please keep a lookout for the announcements on Falcon Finance media platforms. – Falcon Finance Core Team, Official Documentation, Falcon Finance Staking Incentives and Market Response Analyzed Did you know? The FF token claim and reward structure is reminiscent of other DeFi projects like Pendle, utilizing incentive multipliers to drive user engagement and token lock-up during initial launch phases. As of the last update, Forefront’s token, FF, maintained a fully diluted market cap of $5.38 million with a maximum supply of 10 million tokens. Over 90 days, the token price declined by 55.54%, according to CoinMarketCap. Forefront(FF), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:25 UTC on…
Bitcoin Holds Steady Despite Market Volatility

The post Bitcoin Holds Steady Despite Market Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an otherwise turbulent market, the recent weekend saw a stabilization in the cryptocurrency sphere, particularly for Bitcoin, which found some footing at the $109,500 mark. While the mainstream market followed Bitcoin’s lead, MYX Finance attracted attention with a significant spike, deviating from the otherwise subdued activity. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Holds Steady Despite Market Volatility Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-holds-steady-despite-market-volatility
Stocks vs Bitcoin in the AI Era Which Will Thrive in the Next 50 Years

Stocks may survive if they adapt to AI-driven sectors like robotics and biotech. Bitcoin’s future depends on proving itself as a store of value and medium of exchange. AI could enhance Bitcoin’s security and scalability, improving its investment potential. Stocks in tech-driven sectors are likely to outperform amid AI-driven disruptions. The rapid growth of Artificial [...] The post Stocks vs Bitcoin in the AI Era Which Will Thrive in the Next 50 Years appeared first on CoinCentral.
Toncoin Forecast: From $2.70 Weakness to a Powerful $5.93 Breakout

Toncoin (TON) is currently trading at $2.70, having registered a decline of 1.45% in value over the last 24 hours. The volume has dropped significantly to $92.1 million, registering a decline of 37.43%. The 24hr chart is more bearish, registering a decline of 12.49% in value as selling pressure continues in the markets. In spite […]
Hyperliquid mainnet launches permissionless spot-quoted assets, with USDH becoming the first enabled asset

PANews reported on September 28th that Hyperliquid announced the launch of a permissionless spot quote asset on its mainnet. Stable asset deployers can enable the "quote asset" status according to on-chain requirements. Any quote asset can be used as a quote asset in the first HIP-1 spot trading pair; new trading pairs between existing base and quote assets can be deployed through a permissionless Dutch auction, independent of the HIP-1 token auction. Native Markets has deployed USDH as the first permissionless quote asset, and HYPE/USDH trading is now live . The company plans to deploy more permissionless trading pairs as soon as possible.
Arizona rolls out new rules to curb crypto ATM scams

Arizona has announced that regulations concerning crypto ATMs are set to go into effect this week. The main intention of the regulation will be to tackle scams carried out with the machines. This way, residents and users of the ATMs would have an extra layer of protection when carrying out their transactions. The scam in question involves the use of crypto kiosks, which allow users to convert cash into Bitcoin and other digital assets. They are often located in some businesses or shopping malls. The scammers just have to use various con methods, including pretending to be a government official, a romantic partner, or gaining trust through deception, before asking them to deposit a large amount of money into one of these crypto ATMs. Regulations to crack down on crypto ATM scams in Arizona Arizona has experienced a huge rise in the number of its residents getting scammed through cryptocurrency ATMs over the past year. The number was so high that Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a letter of support to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office last November, noting that efforts are being taken to combat the crimes. The AG mentioned that programs such as posting signs on the machines to warn residents that they may be victims of a scam. AG Mayes, in the letter, urged all business owners in the county to support the Sheriff’s Office in its efforts to stop the loss of thousands of dollars. The AG added that Arizonans have lost millions of dollars in the past year to various scams, with the criminals using the machines as an outlet to receive cash. She mentioned that the criminals prey on elderly folks, noting that “It is truly heartbreaking to hear the stories of individuals who have lost part or all of their life savings to fraudsters.” In the recent press release about the new law, Mayes celebrated its “commonsense protections” but warned that crypto scams are still something that needs to be urgently addressed. “Last year, Arizonans lost an astounding $177 million in their hard-earned savings to cryptocurrency scammers. This is a good first step, but we need to do even more to protect Arizona seniors from these persistent criminals,” Mayes said. New regulation will reduce the daily transaction limit The new Cryptocurrency Kiosk License Fraud Prevention law reduces the daily transaction maximum, increases warnings on the machines, and requires transaction receipts. It also mandates operators of the machines to issue a refund to victims of fraud. The law was sponsored by Rep. David Marshall, R-Snowflake, who told the Senate Judiciary and Elections Committee earlier this year that his constituents would drive to Phoenix to deposit their money in these ATMs only to find their money gone when they got home. According to the new law, daily transactions will be limited to $2,000 for new users and $10,500 for existing users. Any new user who reports to an ATM operator that they have been a victim of fraud within 30 days of their transaction will receive a full refund. During their crackdown activities last year, YCSO and the AG instructed business owners to put warnings on their machines. The warnings were similar to those displayed around gift cards at stores due to the rise in that kind of scam, where victims are urged to buy gift cards and send them to scammers. In 2023, Americans lost $5.6 billion to crypto scams, with the majority of victims being the elderly. Crypto thefts have become a worrying concern in the crypto industry. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
