2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Latam Insights: Venezuela Embraces USDT, OranjeBTC Rises in Brazil

Latam Insights: Venezuela Embraces USDT, OranjeBTC Rises in Brazil

The post Latam Insights: Venezuela Embraces USDT, OranjeBTC Rises in Brazil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition: Venezuela moves its internal disbursements to USDT, OranjeBTC surges as Latam’s largest bitcoin treasury company, and Argentina negotiates $20 billion lifeline with the U.S. Analyst: Venezuela Moves Disbursements to USDT Amid Dollar […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/latam-insights-venezuela-embraces-usdt-oranjebtc-rises-in-brazil/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.37%
Union
U$0.010272+0.84%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 19:41
Distribuire
Solana Crypto Network Activity Declines: Smokescreen or Cause For Concern?

Solana Crypto Network Activity Declines: Smokescreen or Cause For Concern?

The post Solana Crypto Network Activity Declines: Smokescreen or Cause For Concern? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana crypto news has been observing signs of cooling network activity lately. At the same time, SOL price has also been threatening to lose its foothold above $200. However, some key observations suggest that the state of the network might be preparing for a robust comeback. A recap of some of the top Solana network metrics revealed that the network took a step back compared to its aggressive growth trajectory, few months ago. For example, its TVL tanked from $13.2 billion to $11 billion in the last 2 weeks. Weekly DEX volume also cooled from a daily high of over $6 billion to less than $4 billion in a matter of days. Nowhere was Solana’s declining activity more apparent than in its address activity. The Solana network had just over 13 million weekly active addresses between 22 and 28 September. This was the lowest weekly network activity recorded in the last 12 months. Solana Network Active Addresses The declining Solana network address activity also reflected on its transactions. The latter cooled to levels last seen in April. Declining Solana Network Demand Affects SOL Price Action SOL price risked closing the month in the red courtesy of its aggressive bearish retracement in the second half of September. The cryptocurrency previously achieved aggressive upside in the first half of the month. SOL price pulled back by as much as 24% in the last 2 weeks. This bearish outcome eliminated the previous gains that the Solana-native cryptocurrency had achieved in the first half of the month. The bearish price outcome reflected Solana’s declining network activity. Interestingly, SOL price recently demonstrated support within a key Fibonacci retracement zone. SOL price action/ source: TradingView SOL price already bounced back by 6% on Friday and maintained limited sell pressure on Saturday. This could signal readiness for…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.37%
Solana
SOL$206.06+3.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 19:40
Distribuire
Telegram founder reveals French intelligence pressure to censor Moldovan channels

Telegram founder reveals French intelligence pressure to censor Moldovan channels

PANews reported on September 28th that Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted on his personal TG channel that about a year ago, while he was in Paris, French intelligence, through an intermediary, asked him to assist the Moldovan government in censoring some Telegram channels ahead of the presidential election. Durov stated that some channels on the initial list that violated the rules were indeed removed, but the intermediary said that in exchange for French intelligence, he would "put in a good word" with the judge who ordered his arrest. Telegram subsequently received a second list, and almost all of the channels on it were compliant, having been flagged only for expressing positions that differed from those of the French and Moroccan governments. Durov stated that Telegram rejected this request and reiterated that it would not remove content due to political pressure.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001533-0.90%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 19:36
Distribuire
Hyperliquid’s HyperDrive DeFi Loses $773K in Account Compromise, Funds Bridged to BNB Chain and Ethereum

Hyperliquid’s HyperDrive DeFi Loses $773K in Account Compromise, Funds Bridged to BNB Chain and Ethereum

HyperDrive DeFi protocol has suffered a $773,000 exploit affecting two accounts in its Treasury Bill market, with stolen funds split between BNB Chain and Ethereum networks through bridge transfers. The attack compromised positions using Theo Network’s thBILL as collateral, prompting immediate suspension of all money markets and withdrawals across the platform. Second Major Exploit Strikes Hyperliquid Ecosystem in 72 Hours CertiK’s analysis revealed the attacker exploited an arbitrary call vulnerability in the router contract, stealing 672,934 USDT0 and 110,244 thBILL tokens. The stolen funds were bridged via the deBridge protocol, with approximately $494,000 moved to Ethereum and $279,000 to BNB Chain before being consolidated at a single address. The incident marks the second major security breach targeting Hyperliquid’s ecosystem within three days, following the $3.6 million HyperVault rug pull, in which developers disappeared after deleting all their social media accounts. The rapid succession of attacks raises concerns about the security posture of projects building on the decentralized exchange platform. HyperDrive officials confirmed the exploit was limited to the Primary USDT0 Market and Treasury USDT Market, with no impact on the protocol’s native HYPED token. The team has engaged security and forensics experts while exploring compensation plans for affected users. Router Vulnerability Enables Systematic Fund Extraction The attacker repeatedly exploited a critical flaw in HyperDrive’s router contract that allowed arbitrary function calls, thereby bypassing normal security restrictions and draining user funds. CertiK’s forensic analysis identified the specific vulnerability that enabled the systematic extraction of funds from the thBILL Treasury Market. The exploit targeted accounts holding positions backed by Theo Network’s Treasury Bill tokens, which serve as collateral in HyperDrive’s lending markets. Notably, security experts have speculated that the attacker’s methodical approach suggests a high level of knowledge of the protocol’s internal mechanics and smart contract architecture. They noted the stolen funds were quickly moved off-chain through deBridge, a cross-chain protocol that facilitates asset transfers between different blockchain networks. HyperDrive’s team reached out to the exploiter on-chain, offering a 10% white-hat bounty in exchange for returning the remaining funds. The protocol suspended all market operations and withdrawal functions to prevent additional malicious activity while investigating the full scope of the compromise. The incident prompted broader security reviews across Hyperliquid’s ecosystem, as multiple projects building on the platform face increased scrutiny following the recent wave of exploits and rug pulls. Hyperliquid Ecosystem Under Siege From Multiple Threats The HyperDrive exploit compounds pressure on Hyperliquid following the devastating HyperVault rug pull just 48 hours earlier, where developers vanished with $3.6 million after depositing stolen ETH into Tornado Cash. The HyperVault scam ignored early community warnings about fabricated audit claims from respected firms. Previous security incidents include the March JELLY token manipulation that cost Hyperliquid’s vault $13.5 million through artificial price pumping and leveraged position exploitation. The “ETH 50x Big Guy” trader similarly netted $1.8 million profit while causing $4 million in vault losses. These attacks occur as ASTER DEX challenges Hyperliquid’s market dominance, processing over $13 billion in daily perpetual futures volume compared to Hyperliquid’s reduced activity. Additionally, ASTER has recently integrated Trust Wallet, providing 100 million users with direct access to perpetual contracts. Arthur Hayes previously exited his entire HYPE position for $823,000 profit, citing massive token unlocks worth $11.9 billion starting November 29. He recently polled his followers about re-entering HYPE after the token dropped 23% in a week to $35.50. Despite security challenges, Hyperliquid launched its native USDH stablecoin on September 24, generating $2.2 million in early trading volume. Native Markets secured the stablecoin issuance mandate after defeating established players, including Paxos and Ethena Labs, through competitive governance voting. The platform has also activated HYPE/USDH spot trading following Native Markets’ three-year commitment to stake 200,000 HYPE tokens. Following the Hayes whale move to dump Hayes, citing problems with Hype tokenomics supply, the DBA asset manager proposed cutting HYPE’s total supply by 45% to improve tokenomics. However, critics warned that this could limit future growth flexibility
DeFi
DEFI$0.001491-0.20%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,001.99+3.07%
Distribuire
CryptoNews2025/09/28 19:30
Distribuire
Solana ETFs With Staking Could Be Approved Sooner Than Expected

Solana ETFs With Staking Could Be Approved Sooner Than Expected

SEC may approve Solana staking ETFs within two weeks, signaling faster regulatory processes for crypto funds. Global demand for Solana products grows, with U.S. and European funds posting strong inflows and record assets under management. Several leading investment firms are preparing for possible regulatory approval of Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with staking features, a development [...]]]>
MAY
MAY$0.03917+2.37%
Union
U$0.010272+0.84%
Distribuire
Crypto News Flash2025/09/28 19:17
Distribuire
Exploring Prediction Markets and Crypto Trends: Insights from a16z

Exploring Prediction Markets and Crypto Trends: Insights from a16z

The post Exploring Prediction Markets and Crypto Trends: Insights from a16z appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 27, 2025 17:23 Discover the resurgence of prediction markets, strategic fundraising advice, and the evolving role of blockchain expertise in hiring, according to insights from a16z crypto editorial. Prediction markets are experiencing renewed interest, becoming a focal point of conversation across various platforms, including popular culture references like South Park. According to a16z crypto editorial, these markets are gaining traction due to their potential in forecasting outcomes by harnessing collective intelligence. Experts like Alex Tabarrok, Scott Kominers, and Sonal Chokshi delve into the mechanics and applications of prediction markets, highlighting their relevance in today’s tech-driven world. Understanding Prediction Markets Prediction markets function by allowing individuals to trade contracts based on the outcome of future events. This mechanism enables the aggregation of diverse opinions, potentially leading to more accurate predictions. The discussion by a16z emphasizes the markets’ compatibility with emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain, especially in contexts like futarchy and scientific publishing. Fundraising Strategies for Founders In the realm of fundraising, a16z provides critical advice for startup founders. The editorial advises against relying on opportunistic approaches, such as hoping to be preempted in fundraising rounds. Instead, it suggests a return to traditional, structured venture capital pitching. This strategy involves a deliberate process, focusing on building strong fundamentals rather than relying on market anomalies like those seen during the 2020-2021 period. Hiring in the Crypto Industry The crypto industry’s rapid growth raises important questions about hiring practices. Should companies prioritize candidates with crypto-native experience, or should they focus on adaptable individuals who can learn quickly? a16z’s guide aims to assist recruiters in identifying when blockchain expertise is essential and when broader skill sets might suffice. This approach helps in addressing the unique challenges posed by the dynamic nature of…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.007392-3.22%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00504-9.67%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 19:17
Distribuire
US job growth stays tepid in September as unemployment holds at 4.3%

US job growth stays tepid in September as unemployment holds at 4.3%

The post US job growth stays tepid in September as unemployment holds at 4.3% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US job growth barely improved in September, with joblessness still hovering close to its highest point since 2021. Unemployment rate is still at 4.3% and according to a Bloomberg survey, only about 50,000 job positions were added in September 2025. US lawmakers are still under pressure to pass the spending bill or risk causing a federal shutdown. However, a shutdown could delay Friday’s report, giving a fresh read on whether demand for workers is holding steady enough to keep unemployment from rising further. Companies have reduced the number of new employees over tariffs. The Fed delivered its first rate cut of 2025 this month to address signs of job market strain. Markets are also expecting another reduction after the October 29 meeting. Lately, companies have been pulling back on hiring to balance out costs such as import duties. Tuesday’s government figures are expected to confirm that August job vacancies fell close to their lowest since 2021. Traders will also watch for the Institute for Supply Management’s September readings on factory and services sectors next week. In the meantime, investors are monitoring any last-minute developments before a possible federal shutdown and its potential fallout. North of the border, the Bank of Canada will share a summary of the talks behind its recent rate cut and may signal whether another cut is likely next month. Markets will also track inflation trends in the euro area and Switzerland, several central bank speeches, and India’s possible policy easing. India’s central bank is projected to resume easing this week, likely cutting its repo rate to 5.25% on Wednesday following the Fed’s move. Meanwhile, BOJ Governor Ueda headlines a busy week of speeches in Japan, speaking Friday after the latest Tankan business survey. European countries are also waiting for the release of major economic data The…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.37%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07219-2.94%
MAY
MAY$0.03917+2.37%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 19:07
Distribuire
Dogecoin Price Prediction; Pepe Coin News & Which Altcoins Could Turn $50 Into $5,000 In 2025

Dogecoin Price Prediction; Pepe Coin News & Which Altcoins Could Turn $50 Into $5,000 In 2025

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction; Pepe Coin News & Which Altcoins Could Turn $50 Into $5,000 In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is heating up again. Dogecoin Price chatter is roaring after an ETF launch pulled new eyes into meme assets, and Pepe Coin is back on feeds as traders chase the next momentum spike. While crowds rotate between hype cycles, a payments-focused DeFi upstart with live product testing and elite audit status is quietly drawing serious capital. Smart money is asking a simple question: Will the big 2025 wins come from Dogecoin price speculation and Pepe Coin sentiment, or from a utility project that can scale real transactions across borders and centralized exchanges once listings stack up? Dogecoin Price sits near $0.2247, slightly red on the day, yet holding a well-tested support area. With a U.S. DOGE tracking ETF now live, many expect fresh flows from traditional finance. If volume expands and macro risk eases, Dogecoin Price could stretch toward $0.30 to $0.35. The ceiling is the challenge. Massive supply and a large market cap can slow upside velocity, which is why some traders hedge Dogecoin Price exposure with earlier-stage, faster-moving plays. Pepe Coin Price & Outlook: Meme Resurgence or Whipsaw Risk? Pepe Coin trades around $0.00000935 after a bounce off support. If momentum rebuilds, a retest of $0.00001500 is on the table. Because it sits well under a dollar, Pepe Coin often features on top crypto under 1 lists, but that comes with higher volatility and crowd driven swings. For those riding Pepe Coin, timing and liquidity discipline matter as much as the chart. Remittix Rising: Payments First DeFi That Investors Are Accumulating There is growing attention on Remittix (RTX), a utility-first DeFi project designed to connect crypto to bank accounts in dozens of countries, and currently priced at $0.1130. While Dogecoin price depends on meme energy and Pepe Coin depends on social waves, RTX is built to…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000916+0.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002336+1.16%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 19:01
Distribuire
Best Cryptos For High ROI In 2026 – BlockchainFX Presale Tops The Chart With 90% APY and 100x ROI Potential

Best Cryptos For High ROI In 2026 – BlockchainFX Presale Tops The Chart With 90% APY and 100x ROI Potential

The race for the best crypto presale is heating up, and three names are at the forefront: BlockchainFX, ASTER, and Hyperliquid. Each of these projects has sparked discussion about their potential to deliver 100x ROI in the coming years, but only one is topping charts with unmatched momentum. While ASTER and Hyperliquid are gathering attention,
Aster
ASTER$1.8336+4.98%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 18:45
Distribuire
Can Blockchain Help Deliver Universal Basic Income?

Can Blockchain Help Deliver Universal Basic Income?

This article explores whether decentralized finance (DeFi) can help make universal basic income (UBI) viable. It weighs the egalitarian potential of stable high-yield protocols, social wallets, and inflation-resistant stablecoins against the challenges of government intervention and wealth concentration. From charitable protocols like Angel to radical market concepts such as Harberger taxation, blockchain may offer new ways to redistribute wealth fairly and sustainably. While UBI won’t emerge from market forces alone, DeFi could provide the foundation for its realization.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001491-0.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.007392-3.22%
MAY
MAY$0.03917+2.37%
Distribuire
Hackernoon2025/09/28 08:00
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase