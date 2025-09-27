2025-09-29 Monday

Shiba Inu News Today: Remittix Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3

The post Shiba Inu News Today: Remittix Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu News dominates timelines again as traders scan for a late quarter pop, but a new payments focused altcoin is racing up watchlists with stronger momentum and real product progress. Shiba Inu News has the community buzzing, yet smart money is scouting the setup that could move faster when Q4 begins.  That is where Remittix comes in, and early entry before the crowd notices could be the difference between a routine win and a portfolio-level upgrade. Shiba Inu Struggles for Momentum Shiba Inu continues to hover near $0.000012, reflecting the challenge meme coins face in a maturing market. History shows that SHIB has only logged positive September returns twice since 2020, with more years in decline than growth. Trading volume sits at about $150 million a day, which analysts argue is too low to drive major price gains in the current market. Resistance is forming at $0.000017, while sentiment remains cautious with a Fear and Greed Index reading of 28. Forecasts for late 2025 suggest SHIB could climb to $0.00004 or $0.00005 if conditions turn highly favorable, but the long-promised $0.001 target appears out of reach for now. Without a fresh use case or stronger catalysts, the token is unlikely to break its current pattern. Remittix Redefines PayFi In contrast, Remittix is emerging as a project that bridges decentralized finance with real-world payments. Unlike speculative launches, it is designed for direct crypto-to-bank transfers, targeting the $19 trillion global remittance industry. The presale has already raised more than $26.7 million, with 672 million tokens sold at $0.1130. What sets it apart is a verified foundation: the project is fully audited by CertiK and ranked first among pre-launch tokens on CertiK’s Skynet platform, a signal closely watched by institutional investors. A beta wallet is live on both Ethereum and Solana, giving…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 19:44
Ethereum to $5,000? These Three Levels Might Be Key to Watch

The post Ethereum to $5,000? These Three Levels Might Be Key to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has returned to $4,000 following a drop in the week just concluded amid a decline in risk sentiment. At the time of writing, ETH was up 0.43% in the last 24 hours to $4,008, but down 10.07% weekly. Ethereum fell for five straight days from Sept. 20 to reach a low of $3,825, its weakest level in nearly seven weeks, before paring the drop. The major cryptocurrency rebounded to a high of $4,071 on Friday following the release of the PCE report, regarded as the Fed’s favored inflation gauge, but this traction was short-lived. This is as Ethereum’s momentum paused, with price showing little to no change in the last 24 hours. ETH’s price remains tightly locked between $3,974 and $4,040, with the market awaiting its next move. Three key levels crucial to watch While traders watch out for where ETH trends next, whether to the upside or downside, crypto analyst Ali highlights three key levels to watch for the ETH price in the event of an upside move. Ali stated in a tweet that the three resistance levels to watch for Ethereum (ETH) are $4,158, $4,307 and $4,505, with a breach of these key levels ultimately leading ETH to the $5,000 target. In a recent tweet, Dr Martin Hiesboeck, Uphold’s head of research, stated that confidence in Ethereum is rising. Institutional investor BitMine recently increased its stake to 2.42 million ETH, now holding over 2% of the total supply. This accumulation matches major traditional finance moves: REX Shares is launching its REX-Osprey ETH staking ETF, and Morgan Stanley is adding support for ETH trading on E*Trade, offering millions of clients direct access. Further strengthening the market, ETHZilla raised another $350 million specifically to buy more ETH. Ethereum’s scaling efforts are also hitting milestones, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 19:23
Best Presale Crypto Projects for Developers in 2025

The post Best Presale Crypto Projects for Developers in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 14:00 Discover the best presale crypto picks with real developer appeal. From EVM compatibility to live testnets, see why BlockDAG tops the list of best long-term crypto investments for 2025. Crypto presales are everywhere right now, but only a few offer true long-term value for builders, not just hype for holders. BlockDAG is one of those few. With over $410 million raised, 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, and a 2900% ROI since Batch 1, it’s setting a new standard for what developer-friendly presales should look like. Currently in Batch 30 available for $0.0013, BlockDAG combines EVM compatibility, low fees, and DAG-powered throughput into one of the best presale crypto offerings available. Ethereum developers can migrate their projects directly using Solidity, without changing workflows or learning new tooling. Add in a live Testnet and a full suite of miner options, and BlockDAG positions itself not just as another L1, but as the off-ramp for developers tired of Ethereum congestion. 1. BlockDAG: EVM Compatibility and Developer Onboarding at Scale BlockDAG is doing more than raising money, it’s delivering infrastructure with a roadmap that appeals to builders first. Its EVM compatibility means developers can bring Ethereum-based dApps and wallets to BlockDAG without rewriting a single line of Solidity. There’s no friction in migration, and more importantly, no learning curve. What Ethereum devs already know works here too, only faster and cheaper. BlockDAG has raised over $410 million in presale and sold over 26.5 billion coins. It is currently priced at $0.0013 in batch 30. BlockDAG’s hybrid architecture leverages DAG for scalability while preserving the trust model of Proof-of-Work. This allows the chain to support 2,000–15,000 transactions per second, making it not just a cost-saving option, but a performance upgrade. Combined with lower gas fees, these features make…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 19:04
Best Presale Crypto Projects for Developers in 2025: BlockDAG, Snorter, Remittix, and SUBBD

Crypto presales are everywhere right now, but only a few offer true long-term value for builders, not just hype for […] The post Best Presale Crypto Projects for Developers in 2025: BlockDAG, Snorter, Remittix, and SUBBD appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/28 19:00
Crypto Sector Shows Continuous Bearish Outlook Driven by Fear

The crypto market has been going through a significant bearish momentum this weekend. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $3.77T; however, despite maintaining the valuation of trillions, it has plunged by 0.29%. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has slumped by 44.17%, reaching the $97.59B mark. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has dropped to the “Fear” zone, accounting for 34 points. Bitcoin Slips by 0.24% and Ethereum Sees 0.31% Dip Particularly, the apex crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is trading at $109,421.89. This price level indicates a 0.24% dip while the market dominance of the top cryptocurrency stands at 57.8%. Similarly, the leading altcoin, Ethereum ($ETH), is changing hands at $4,007.12. This figure highlights a 0.31% plunge while the asset’s market dominance is 12.6%. $CAT, $MAGA, and $TURBO Dominate Crypto Gainers Simultaneously, the prominent crypto gainers of the day include NOT ($CAT), TRUMP MAGA ($MAGA), and Turbo Trump ($TURBO). Specifically, $CAT has seen a staggering 523.64% rise, reaching the $0.001439 mark. Subsequently, $MAGA is now changing hands at $349.60 spot after a 215.08% increase. Following that, $TURBO has jumped by 175.94% to touch the $0.0007795 spot. DeFi Surges by 0.59%, While NFT Sales Volume Records 23.53% Plunge Apart from that, the DeFi TVL has also recorded a 0.59% increase, attaining the $151.671B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has risen by 2.26%, reaching $41.568B. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, the decentralized exchange (DEX) Tropical Finance accounts for a 52003% increase over twenty-four hours. Nonetheless, after a 23.53% plunge, the NFT sales volume has reached $19,852,628. Nevertheless, the top-selling NFT collection, Moonbirds, has jumped by 278.19%, claiming the $2,174,705 mark. ChatGPT said: Apple CEO Reveals BTC & ETH Holdings; Google Launches AI Agents for Crypto Payments Moving on, the crypto landscape has experienced many influential developments over 24 hours. In this respect, while standing open to the public’s questions, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has confirmed the cryptocurrency investment in the top assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin in a recent interview, highlighting their significance in portfolio diversification. Moreover, Google has introduced AI Agents Protocol to transform crypto payments with more security, intuitiveness, and speed. Based on this, the market onlookers predict a notable growth in mainstream crypto adoption in the money market in the near term. Furthermore, Tether is planning a private funding round of $15-$20B value with significant contributions from Ark Investment and SoftBank Group.
Coinstats2025/09/28 19:00
XRP: Dead Cat Bounce or Actual Recovery Attempt?

XRP's recovery possibility is almost non-existent, but there's always chance
Coinstats2025/09/28 18:52
Vitalik Buterin verzet zich tegen de nieuwe EU-chatwet

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Vitalik Buterin, mede-oprichter van Ethereum, spreekt zich openlijk uit. Volgens hem ondermijnt het Europese voorstel voor Chat Control de veiligheid in plaats van deze te versterken. Verplichte scanning bedreigt encryptie en privacy Buterin liet op X (voorheen Twitter) duidelijk weten dat hij de plannen om berichten vooraf te scannen verwerpt. Hij omschreef het als een directe aanval op digitale vrijheid. Veiligheid en privacy horen hand in hand te gaan, benadrukt hij, maar dit voorstel zet die balans volledig op losse schroeven. Volgens Buterin vergroten zulke achterdeurtjes juist de kans dat systemen kwetsbaar worden voor misbruik. Hij ergert zich eraan dat machthebbers zichzelf buiten de regels plaatsen. Ministers, politie en geheime diensten zouden vrijgesteld worden van de regels, terwijl gewone burgers geen kant op kunnen. Die ongelijkheid vindt hij zorgelijk. Het voorstel dwingt apps als WhatsApp en Signal om berichten door AI te laten controleren vóórdat ze versleuteld worden. Daarmee valt de essentie van end-to-end encryptie weg, het mechanisme dat gesprekken beschermt tegen pottenkijkers. Critici waarschuwen dat dit niet alleen de deur openzet voor grootschalige surveillance, maar ook voor misverstanden en foutieve meldingen. Fight Chat Control. You cannot make society secure by making people insecure. We all deserve privacy and security, without inevitably hackable backdoors, for our private communications. The fact that the government officials want to exempt themselves from their own law is… https://t.co/OY5NXyk58j — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 27, 2025 Politiek gekibbel, EU-stem en de rol van Duitsland Op dit moment hebben vijftien lidstaten zich achter Chat Control geschaard. Toch is dat nog niet genoeg voor de vereiste meerderheid van 65 procent. Onder de landen die zich verzetten zitten België, Nederland, Polen en Finland. Luxemburg en Duitsland zijn inmiddels gaan twijfelen en hebben hun steun teruggeschroefd. Duitsland lijkt de beslissende factor te worden. Als het land op 14 oktober instemt, ligt de weg open voor goedkeuring. Houdt Berlijn zich afzijdig of stemt het tegen, dan valt het plan waarschijnlijk in duigen. Het Deense voorzitterschap van de EU oefent flinke druk uit om het voorstel erdoor te krijgen. Tegelijkertijd groeit de tegenstand. De stem van Buterin en de golf aan kritiek versterken dat geluid. Tegelijkertijd wijzen veel bedrijven in de cryptowereld op een ander effect. Chat Control kan juist een stimulans worden voor Web3-platforms. Decentrale alternatieven bieden gebruikers de kans om hun communicatie weer veilig en privé te houden. Daarbij wordt gewezen op het EU-Handvest, waarin in artikel 7 en 8 het recht op privacy en bescherming van persoonsgegevens is vastgelegd. When governments legislate backdoors, privacy is the first casualty. The EU’s “Chat Control” law would force platforms to scan private messages before encryption, essentially creating state-mandated backdoors. Privacy experts warn this undermines Articles 7 & 8 of the EU… pic.twitter.com/UDAILhxbzz — Onur (@0xc06) September 24, 2025 Afsluiting: de strijd tussen controle en vrijheid Buterins oproep om “Fight Chat Control” krijgt brede steun. Zijn bericht werd duizenden keren geliked. Dat laat zien dat het onderwerp leeft. De komende weken zijn cruciaal. Als Duitsland knikt, kan het voorstel snel werkelijkheid worden. Maar als het land tegenstribbelt, blijft er nog ruimte voor privacy en digitale vrijheid. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Vitalik Buterin verzet zich tegen de nieuwe EU-chatwet is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/28 18:46
On chain data: Vitalik Buterin ruilt memecoins voor ETH en USDC

Vitalik Buterin, mede oprichter van Ethereum, heeft opnieuw flink wat tokens van de hand gedaan. On chain data van Nansen laat zien dat hij in de afgelopen twee uur grote hoeveelheden $PUPPIES en $ERC20 tokens heeft verkocht. Deze transacties komen niet uit het niets en zorgen voor speculatie binnen de... Het bericht On chain data: Vitalik Buterin ruilt memecoins voor ETH en USDC verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/28 18:39
Best New Meme Coins To Buy: Expert Picks For 100x Potential In Uptober

The crypto market often goes through sharp pullbacks, but for many investors, these downturns open the door to promising new opportunities. Instead of chasing coins that have already peaked, attention is shifting toward low market cap projects that are still in their early stages and generating strong hype. This is why many traders are now […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/28 18:23
Dogecoin to $10? Here’s the Timeline If DOGE Grows Only By 2% Per Month

Dogecoin’s highly ambitious $10 milestone could be reached within the next few years if the meme coin maintains a steady growth rate of 2% per month. The ongoing market downturn has continued to impact the performance of major assets like Dogecoin (DOGE), with the firstborn meme coin tumbling significantly.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 22:00
