Crypto Sector Shows Continuous Bearish Outlook Driven by Fear

The crypto market has been going through a significant bearish momentum this weekend. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $3.77T; however, despite maintaining the valuation of trillions, it has plunged by 0.29%. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has slumped by 44.17%, reaching the $97.59B mark. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has dropped to the “Fear” zone, accounting for 34 points. Bitcoin Slips by 0.24% and Ethereum Sees 0.31% Dip Particularly, the apex crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is trading at $109,421.89. This price level indicates a 0.24% dip while the market dominance of the top cryptocurrency stands at 57.8%. Similarly, the leading altcoin, Ethereum ($ETH), is changing hands at $4,007.12. This figure highlights a 0.31% plunge while the asset’s market dominance is 12.6%. $CAT, $MAGA, and $TURBO Dominate Crypto Gainers Simultaneously, the prominent crypto gainers of the day include NOT ($CAT), TRUMP MAGA ($MAGA), and Turbo Trump ($TURBO). Specifically, $CAT has seen a staggering 523.64% rise, reaching the $0.001439 mark. Subsequently, $MAGA is now changing hands at $349.60 spot after a 215.08% increase. Following that, $TURBO has jumped by 175.94% to touch the $0.0007795 spot. DeFi Surges by 0.59%, While NFT Sales Volume Records 23.53% Plunge Apart from that, the DeFi TVL has also recorded a 0.59% increase, attaining the $151.671B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has risen by 2.26%, reaching $41.568B. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, the decentralized exchange (DEX) Tropical Finance accounts for a 52003% increase over twenty-four hours. Nonetheless, after a 23.53% plunge, the NFT sales volume has reached $19,852,628. Nevertheless, the top-selling NFT collection, Moonbirds, has jumped by 278.19%, claiming the $2,174,705 mark. ChatGPT said: Apple CEO Reveals BTC & ETH Holdings; Google Launches AI Agents for Crypto Payments Moving on, the crypto landscape has experienced many influential developments over 24 hours. In this respect, while standing open to the public’s questions, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has confirmed the cryptocurrency investment in the top assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin in a recent interview, highlighting their significance in portfolio diversification. Moreover, Google has introduced AI Agents Protocol to transform crypto payments with more security, intuitiveness, and speed. Based on this, the market onlookers predict a notable growth in mainstream crypto adoption in the money market in the near term. Furthermore, Tether is planning a private funding round of $15-$20B value with significant contributions from Ark Investment and SoftBank Group.