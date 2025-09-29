Singapore and the UAE emerge as global leaders in crypto adoption

The post Singapore and the UAE emerge as global leaders in crypto adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have emerged as the world’s leaders in cryptocurrency adoption, with both nations showing record ownership levels, rapid growth, and strong regulatory support that sets them apart from other countries. Singapore achieved a perfect composite score of 100, driven by a sharp increase in cryptocurrency ownership and public interest. The country won the top global score for crypto adoption with a perfect score of 100, and the UAE came right after it with 99.7. According to the ApeX Protocol report, 24.4% of Singapore’s population holds digital assets—twice the 11% recorded just a year earlier. Singapore and the UAE stood out because many people own digital assets, governments created clear rules to support the industry, and public interest grows through online searches and daily use. The US, Canada, and Turkey were among the most active markets, scoring 98.5, 64.7, and 57.6, respectively. Singapore creates clear rules to increase crypto adoption Singapore is now the number one country worldwide that has adopted cryptocurrency. At the same time, people in Singapore are spending more time trying to understand cryptocurrency, as the country holds the highest level of online search activity for crypto worldwide. It has about 2,000 searches for every 100,000 people, which shows that the public is very curious, active, and interested in learning about digital assets. One of the biggest reasons Singapore has grown this way is that its government has made clear and strong cryptocurrency rules. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is both the central bank and the country’s main financial regulator, and handles this framework. MAS created a system where companies that want to provide crypto services must apply for a license, and they can only get it if they follow strict requirements. MAS also created stronger consumer protection measures, like banning confusing…