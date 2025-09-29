2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Singapore and the UAE emerge as global leaders in crypto adoption

Singapore and the UAE emerge as global leaders in crypto adoption

The post Singapore and the UAE emerge as global leaders in crypto adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have emerged as the world’s leaders in cryptocurrency adoption, with both nations showing record ownership levels, rapid growth, and strong regulatory support that sets them apart from other countries. Singapore achieved a perfect composite score of 100, driven by a sharp increase in cryptocurrency ownership and public interest. The country won the top global score for crypto adoption with a perfect score of 100, and the UAE came right after it with 99.7. According to the ApeX Protocol report, 24.4% of Singapore’s population holds digital assets—twice the 11% recorded just a year earlier. Singapore and the UAE stood out because many people own digital assets, governments created clear rules to support the industry, and public interest grows through online searches and daily use. The US, Canada, and Turkey were among the most active markets, scoring 98.5, 64.7, and 57.6, respectively. Singapore creates clear rules to increase crypto adoption Singapore is now the number one country worldwide that has adopted cryptocurrency. At the same time, people in Singapore are spending more time trying to understand cryptocurrency, as the country holds the highest level of online search activity for crypto worldwide. It has about 2,000 searches for every 100,000 people, which shows that the public is very curious, active, and interested in learning about digital assets. One of the biggest reasons Singapore has grown this way is that its government has made clear and strong cryptocurrency rules. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is both the central bank and the country’s main financial regulator, and handles this framework. MAS created a system where companies that want to provide crypto services must apply for a license, and they can only get it if they follow strict requirements. MAS also created stronger consumer protection measures, like banning confusing…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.37%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05382-4.55%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:22
Distribuire
Altcoin ETFs in Focus as SEC Deadlines Loom

Altcoin ETFs in Focus as SEC Deadlines Loom

The post Altcoin ETFs in Focus as SEC Deadlines Loom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes SEC has withdrawn all delay notices for Solana, XRP, HBAR, Litecoin, signaling accelerated progress toward approvals. The approval of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs will lead to faster SEC approvals. Multiple ETF products are now expected to receive the green light, raising anticipation of a strong “Uptober” rally. . The crypto community has been eagerly waiting for October as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces the deadline for the approval of crypto ETFs for some of the top altcoins like Litecoin LTC $105.9 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $8.09 B Vol. 24h: $366.65 M , XRP XRP $2.87 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $171.73 B Vol. 24h: $3.76 B , Solana SOL $208.1 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $113.11 B Vol. 24h: $5.22 B , Cardano ADA $0.80 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $29.14 B Vol. 24h: $1.13 B . The first in line is Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin ETF, facing the deadline this week on Oct. 2. LTC, XRP, SOL Crypto ETFs Could Dominate Uptober Rally With the SEC’s approval of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs earlier this month, investors are now awaiting the SEC greenlight for several filings recently. Last week, the SEC already approved the Hashdex Crypto Index ETF, comprising top digital assets like BTC BTC $112 100 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $43.10 B , ETH ETH $4 135 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $499.04 B Vol. 24h: $27.55 B , XRP, SOL, etc. The next in line awaiting approval is the spot Litecoin ETF by asset manager Canary Capital. Also, the Canary spot Litecoin ETF is scheduled to list on Nasdaq. Moreover, the SEC has withdrawn its decision to extend the review period for the product, signaling a quicker path to market. The move…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000441+17.16%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001168-4.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.37%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:15
Distribuire
DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model officially released and open sourced

DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model officially released and open sourced

PANews reported on September 29th that the DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model was officially released and open-sourced today. The model incorporates a sparse attention architecture, which effectively reduces computing resource consumption and improves model inference efficiency. The model is now available on Huawei Cloud's MaaS platform. Huawei Cloud continues to deploy the DeepSeek-V3.2-Exp model using a large EP parallelization solution, leveraging the sparse attention structure to achieve a long-sequence affinity context parallelization strategy while balancing model latency and throughput performance.
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000179-7.73%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.49122-8.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00563-9.19%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 18:12
Distribuire
BTC price due for $108K ‘ping pong’: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

BTC price due for $108K ‘ping pong’: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin rebounded to $112,000 into the weekly close, but traders immediately positioned for a BTC price correction to the bottom of its local range. Bitcoin (BTC) goes for a late September comeback as the monthly and quarterly close arrive.BTC price action surprises with a push above $112,000 for the weekly close, setting up a tug-of-war between bulls and bears.Liquidity games are back, but observers warn of a move down to liquidate late longs next.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,204.7+2.48%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02897+1.57%
BULLS
BULLS$807.48+1.18%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:55
Distribuire
Phase 6 Near-Sellout: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver Life-Changing ROI, Outperform Ethereum and Be the Hottest AI Token Presale

Phase 6 Near-Sellout: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver Life-Changing ROI, Outperform Ethereum and Be the Hottest AI Token Presale

Phase 6 of the pre-sale of the Ozak AI token, $OZ, is almost fully sold out, and this is an indicator of growing investor interest and confidence. The presale alone has already raised over $3.4 million at a cost of $0.012 at this phase, with nearly 922 million tokens having been sold already. Since the […] The post Phase 6 Near-Sellout: Why Ozak AI Could Deliver Life-Changing ROI, Outperform Ethereum and Be the Hottest AI Token Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NEAR
NEAR$2.707+0.74%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.118-0.16%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:51
Distribuire
Hong Kong’s $500M HashKey Fund: How DATs could redefine BTC and ETH treasuries

Hong Kong’s $500M HashKey Fund: How DATs could redefine BTC and ETH treasuries

Hong Kong’s $500-million HashKey Fund shows how DATs could reshape Bitcoin and Ether treasuries with compliance, diversification and transparency. Hong Kong-based HashKey Group has launched a significant $500-million Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) fund, marking a major step toward mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies. This initiative places digital assets at the heart of treasury innovation.DATs are changing how companies manage balance sheets, and they are increasingly drawing attention from both investors and regulators worldwide.Read more
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00899-3.85%
FUND
FUND$0.0169+4.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,204.7+2.48%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:45
Distribuire
Swift partners with Consensys to build blockchain settlement system

Swift partners with Consensys to build blockchain settlement system

Swift is teaming up with Consensys and over 30 unspecified institutions to build a blockchain-based settlement system for 24/7 real-time cross-border payments. The Swift interbank communication network is working with Ethereum ecosystem developer Consensys to develop a blockchain settlement system.According to a Monday announcement, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is developing a blockchain in collaboration with over 30 financial institutions and Consensys. The initial focus is on developing infrastructure for “real-time 24/7 cross-border payments.”One of the objectives of the new blockchain will be interoperability with “existing and emerging networks,” while also maintaining compliance. Consensys is tasked with developing the conceptual prototype in the first phase and defining the future work phases.Read more
RealLink
REAL$0.07272+5.51%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22542-0.22%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12408+0.26%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:34
Distribuire
ETF Shockwave: After DOGE and XRP Listings, All Eyes Shift to Pepeto

ETF Shockwave: After DOGE and XRP Listings, All Eyes Shift to Pepeto

The SEC has approved a set of “generic listing standards” that aim to make it easier for spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be listed.
DOGE
DOGE$0.22981+0.93%
XRP
XRP$2.8507+2.48%
Distribuire
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 17:00
Distribuire
How to Force AI Into Obedience With a Compiled Rule

How to Force AI Into Obedience With a Compiled Rule

AI doesn’t “understand,” it predicts. If you give it a rigid regla compilada—a skeleton with anchors and refusal grammar—you can force obedience. This flips control from provider defaults to user rules. It works, but the risks are real: hallucinated evidence, blocked outputs, and false trust. The controversial lesson: in AI, whoever writes the form holds the power.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.118-0.16%
Threshold
T$0.01478+0.54%
RealLink
REAL$0.07272+5.51%
Distribuire
Hackernoon2025/09/29 13:01
Distribuire
Interstellar Travel in Games and the Scientific Perspective

Interstellar Travel in Games and the Scientific Perspective

Space is probably one of the most interesting and popular themes for video games. Especially since the entire industry began with Space Invaders.
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.205-2.24%
Distribuire
Hackernoon2025/09/29 12:56
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase