2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Top 7 Low-Cap Coins Under $1—$OZ, XLM, DOGE, HBAR, CRO, ENA, and ONDO Lead the Pack for Explosive Returns

Top 7 Low-Cap Coins Under $1—$OZ, XLM, DOGE, HBAR, CRO, ENA, and ONDO Lead the Pack for Explosive Returns

Low-cap cryptocurrencies under $1 are where traders look for high potential at affordable entry points.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Capverse
CAP$0.10545+0.41%
1
1$0.006713+5.23%
Distribuire
Cryptodaily2025/09/28 19:35
Distribuire
Potential U.S. Government Shutdown Looms: Impact on Crypto Markets

Potential U.S. Government Shutdown Looms: Impact on Crypto Markets

The post Potential U.S. Government Shutdown Looms: Impact on Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Major political negotiations, potential fiscal impacts, and asset volatility expected. Avoid shutdown by congressional action before October 1. Government inaction may lead to economic and market instability. The U.S. government risks a shutdown on September 30, 2025, following stalled budget talks in Congress, endangering federal jobs and impacting services nationwide. Such a shutdown could disrupt financial markets and heighten cryptocurrency volatility as it did in the 2018-19 shutdown. Congressional Negotiations Aim to Prevent October Shutdown Congress faces an imminent deadline to pass or extend a spending bill by October 1. The current budget impasse involves high-stakes negotiations among former President Trump, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Without resolution, a government shutdown looms, potentially leading to furloughs for millions of federal workers and compromising non-essential services. It echoes the shutdown of winter 2018-19, which lasted 35 days. Key Democrat positions emphasize halting the GOP plan as necessary for strategic negotiations. “Senate Democrats on Friday blocked Republicans’ plan to keep federal funding flowing past a Sept. 30 deadline, demanding concessions on health care and other issues in exchange for their support for a measure needed to avert a government shutdown.” Cryptocurrency Markets Brace for Shutdown-Induced Volatility Did you know? In 2018-19, the U.S. government shutdown resulted in unstable markets with cryptocurrencies experiencing significant price fluctuations. Historical parallels suggest similar reactions could occur if another shutdown ensues. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $109,336.11, with a market cap of $2.18 trillion. Volume is down by 47.40% in the past 24 hours, and its price has dipped 5.49% over the last week, according to CoinMarketCap. This follows recent political gridlocks impacting market sentiment. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:23 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
Union
U$0.01027+0.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.12183-0.74%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 19:30
Distribuire
Iran's government announces new cap on stablecoin transactions and holdings

Iran's government announces new cap on stablecoin transactions and holdings

Iran has announced a new directive concerning stablecoin transactions, with the country dealing with the fall of its fiat currency, the rial. According to the new rules, stablecoin transactions will now be capped for individuals and firms amid the return of UN sanctions. According to the statement, Iran has directed that annual purchases should not […]
Capverse
CAP$0.10545+0.41%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00562-9.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534-0.84%
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan2025/09/28 19:25
Distribuire
Falcon Finance: FF token redemption will open tomorrow at 8:00 PM, along with staking services.

Falcon Finance: FF token redemption will open tomorrow at 8:00 PM, along with staking services.

PANews reported on September 28th that Falcon Finance announced that the $FF redemption window will open at 20:00 (UTC+8) on September 29th and close at 20:00 on December 28th . Tokens not claimed after the deadline will be forfeited. Users can stake FF on the redemption page to exchange for sFF and receive bonuses for Season 2 tasks: +10% for staking ≥50% , +25% for staking ≥80% . Miles multipliers will be 160x for the first seven days and 80x thereafter , with cumulative bonuses reaching 200x/day for the first seven days and 100x/day thereafter . An official example: staking 10,000 FF for 30 days will earn 37,000,000 Miles . Plans for handling unclaimed $FF include burns.
Falcon Finance
FF$0.4896+144.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195+0.67%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.49122-8.09%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/28 19:04
Distribuire
US job growth barely improved in September as with hovers close to 2021 highs

US job growth barely improved in September as with hovers close to 2021 highs

The US added only 50,000 jobs in September.
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan2025/09/28 18:51
Distribuire
Cathie Wood says Bitcoin stands alone as rule-based money

Cathie Wood says Bitcoin stands alone as rule-based money

Cathie Wood told the Master Investor podcast hosted by Wilfred Frost that she does not believe there will be many cryptocurrencies in the long run.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534-0.84%
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan2025/09/28 18:06
Distribuire
XRP Price Surge Expected: XRP Tundra Presale Offers Early Investors Dual Tokens at Just $0.068 Before $2.50 Launch

XRP Price Surge Expected: XRP Tundra Presale Offers Early Investors Dual Tokens at Just $0.068 Before $2.50 Launch

XRP Tundra’s presale builds on XRP’s rally and ETF momentum, offering dual tokens, staking access, and DAMM V2 safeguards for early buyers.
XRP
XRP$2.8516+2.51%
Distribuire
Cryptodaily2025/09/28 16:10
Distribuire
Solana Has Built A Strong Breakout. And This Solana-Based Altcoin Is Ready To Follow

Solana Has Built A Strong Breakout. And This Solana-Based Altcoin Is Ready To Follow

Over the past six months, Solana has continued strengthening its position as one of the leading blockchains, recognized for its speed, scalability, and low transaction costs. This growth is driving massive interest in Solana-based projects, with Unich, a smart-contract-powered OTC exchange, emerging as a standout platform set to capitalize on Solana's momentum.Visit Website
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000441+17.16%
READY
READY$0.01837+2.05%
SIX
SIX$0.01992+0.05%
Distribuire
The Crypto Basic2025/09/28 14:46
Distribuire
The TechBeat: Key aspects of token launches in the current market environment (9/28/2025)

The TechBeat: Key aspects of token launches in the current market environment (9/28/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket &amp; Football By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. Key aspects of token launches in the current market environment By @andrew-nalichaev [ 9 Min read ] Token launches are broken. CEXs extract, DEXs fragment. CrossCurve offers unified liquidity for memecoins &amp; altcoins in 2025. Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. Spacecoin: Beaming Web3 Access From Space for $2 a Month By @hacker82362998 [ 4 Min read ] Spacecoin beams low-cost, censorship-proof internet from satellites, unlocking Web3 for billions with crypto-first access. Read More. Want AI to Write Code That Doesn’t Break Everything? Follow These 3 Patterns By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] Practical patterns from 30 real AI projects - what works, what doesn't, and how to avoid common pitfalls. Read More. Best Test Automation Tools 2025: Complete Comparison Guide By @kashvipandey [ 10 Min read ] Compare BugBug, Selenium, Playwright, Cypress, and Katalon. See setup time, learning curve, costs, and find the best test automation tool for 2025. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195+0.67%
Distribuire
Hackernoon2025/09/28 14:10
Distribuire
Here’s XRP Price if Silver Hits $250, Bitcoin $500K, and Ethereum $40K

Here’s XRP Price if Silver Hits $250, Bitcoin $500K, and Ethereum $40K

A widely followed market analyst has shared a bold price prediction for XRP in a scenario where silver reaches $250, Bitcoin surges to $500,000, and Ethereum climbs to $40,000. The outlook comes from market strategist Mr.Visit Website
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
XRP
XRP$2.8516+2.51%
Distribuire
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 22:58
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase