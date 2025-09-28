Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
MathWallet Announces Official Support for Plasma Mainnet
By supporting Plasma Mainnet, MathWallet now allows all wallet holders to smoothly shift to Plasma Mainnet via the Math Wallet official app.
NOW
$0.0056
-9.67%
WALLET
$0.0228
+2.42%
VIA
$0.0147
+5.00%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 20:40
Distribuire
Ethereum Eyes $21,000 Target With Double Pattern In Play – Analyst
The post Ethereum Eyes $21,000 Target With Double Pattern In Play – Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Eyes $21,000 Target With Double Pattern In Play – Analyst Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-eyes-21000-target-with-double-pattern-play/
PLAY
$0.0396
+1.59%
COM
$0.010319
-1.44%
SIGN
$0.06843
-8.18%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 20:38
Distribuire
Cathie Wood, Who Manages $35 Billion, Answers the Question: “Will Bitcoin or Ethereum Be the Biggest in the Future?”
The post Cathie Wood, Who Manages $35 Billion, Answers the Question: “Will Bitcoin or Ethereum Be the Biggest in the Future?” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood, Founder and CEO of Ark Invest, a company focused on emerging technologies and managing $35 billion in assets, offered her clear and compelling views on the cryptocurrency market. Appearing on “The Master Investor Podcast” hosted by Wilfred Frost, Wood detailed why she believes Bitcoin will always be the number one cryptocurrency. According to Wood, there won’t be many cryptocurrencies on the market, and Bitcoin already owns the “pure crypto” space. The famous investor believes that Bitcoin will always be the biggest by far among all its other competitors. Wood explains the main feature that makes Bitcoin superior as “a rules-based monetary system”: “Bitcoin is a monetary system, it’s based on rules. The rule is the quantity theory of money: it will stop at 21 million units. We’re currently at about 20 million units. That’s the quantity theory.” Countering the predictions of some analysts like Tom Lee that Ethereum (ETH) will surpass Bitcoin’s market capitalization, Wood argues that Bitcoin will always be ahead thanks to its three key roles: Global Monetary System: Serving as a rules-based, global monetary system. Layer 1 Blockchain Technology: The most secure blockchain technology, known for never having been hacked. Wood notes that other blockchains cannot make this claim. The First Example of a New Asset Class: Bitcoin is the pioneer of a brand new asset class. Wood acknowledges that ETH plays a significant role supporting the DeFi world, adding that Ark Invest has positions in Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana in its public funds. Referring to gold, a traditional store of value, Wood said Ark Invest doesn’t include gold in its portfolio because its focus is on technology-backed disruptive innovation. He takes gold’s performance seriously, but believes this time around the rise may be related to geopolitical risks rather than inflation. He added that wealthy…
FUTURE
$0.12408
+0.26%
COM
$0.010319
-1.44%
ARK
$0.4123
+0.12%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 20:26
Distribuire
DOGE Must Hold $0.20 Otherwise It Could Be All Over
The post DOGE Must Hold $0.20 Otherwise It Could Be All Over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 15:10 The Dogecoin price remains a talking point across crypto circles as volatility tests its strength, but attention is quickly shifting toward Layer Brett. With more than $4 million raised in presale and another stage close to selling out, $LBRETT is blending Ethereum’s speed with meme culture to build serious momentum. Traders view it as a fresh contender in the meme coin space, sparking debate on whether DOGE can maintain its crown while newer projects rise rapidly. Layer Brett emerges as the best crypto presale of 2025 Forget basic meme tokens, Layer Brett brings purpose and power where old favorites left speed and scale behind. Here’s why this project is on every analyst’s hotlist: Ethereum Layer 2 technology enables near-instant transactions at penny-level gas fees, whereas network delays can hinder DOGE. Early backers can stake for coverage-cited APYs over 620%, unlike anything seen on legacy meme tokens. The project is all about fun—plus real rewards. With $1 million in giveaways and a full staking dApp, $LBRETT delivers the best of DeFi, self-custody, and meme culture. Community-first tokenomics: 30% sold in presale, 25% reserved for rewards, full transparency. Layer Brett’s magic comes from optimizing performance. The platform processes up to 10,000 transactions per second by running an efficient Layer 2 protocol on Ethereum, leaving congestion and $15 gas days far behind. Buy and stake in one click: connect MetaMask, fund with ETH, USDT, or BNB, then scoop up $LBRETT at presale. Early users can stake immediately, earning APYs that cover over 620% for the first movers. Staking is simple—no KYC required, and you control your own keys. Gamified incentives, NFT rewards, and ongoing social contests keep the ecosystem thriving and active. When was the last time Dogecoin could promise all that? Is the Dogecoin price…
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 20:19
Distribuire
Global Bitcoin Adoption to Explode Soon, Making Bitcoin Hyper the Best Crypto to Buy Now
The post Global Bitcoin Adoption to Explode Soon, Making Bitcoin Hyper the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global Bitcoin Adoption to Explode Soon, Making Bitcoin Hyper the Best Crypto to Buy Now Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/global-bitcoin-adoption-ramps-up-as-bitcoin-hyper-makes-big-gains/
SOON
$0.3192
+2.01%
HYPER
$0.24666
-2.48%
NOW
$0.0056
-9.67%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 20:17
Distribuire
Trustlessness In Blockchain Still Can’t Be Trusted. But It Can Be Improved
Blockchain isn’t fully trustless yet, but projects like Orbs, Humanity Protocol, and Zeus are reducing human reliance and boosting decentralization.
T
$0.01479
+0.61%
LIKE
$0.007395
-3.18%
ZEUS
$0.0972
-7.51%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 20:08
Distribuire
Can Igor Tudor Fix Juventus’ Growing Problem Amid Another Draw
The post Can Igor Tudor Fix Juventus’ Growing Problem Amid Another Draw appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JUVENTUS STADIUM, TORINO, ITALY – 2025/09/27: Igor Tudor, head coach of Juventus FC during the Serie A 2025/2026 football match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC. Juventus and Atalanta drew 1-1. (Photo by Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images) Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images Can Igor Tudor fix his growing Juventus’ problem? The confidence around the Croat coach is starting to slip ever so slightly after a second consecutive draw in Serie A. Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Verona was followed up with another 1-1 at home to Atalanta, and fans are beginning to feel a sense of deja vu. For large portions of the game the Bianconeri huffed and puffed, having a lot of possession without doing anything meaningful with it. It was all very reminiscent of Juve under Thiago Motta last season. Atalanta took the lead just before half-time through an excellent solo goal from Kamaldeen Sulemana. Juve eventually restored parity from a goal from Juan Cabal, the left-back stabbing home after La Dea failed to clear a corner. Stats can often be misleading, and seeing that Juve had 10 shots on target and eight off gives the impression they swamped Atalanta’s goal with a barrage of shots. Yet it wasn’t the case. Many were half chances, luck shots from outside the box. The only clear chance to win it came from a corner, when Weston McKennie snatched at a loose ball that went into the arms of Atalanta stopper Marco Carnesecchi. In truth, Juve failed to really trouble the Italian, and this is the worry for Tudor. Given an influx of talent in the dying days of the window, Tudor now has almost too many options in attack. Lois Openda and Edon Zhegrova arrived to swell the ranks. Moreover, Dusan Vlahovic remained at the club despite Juve trying their…
COM
$0.010319
-1.44%
1
$0.006713
+5.23%
PHOTO
$0.8029
+14.08%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 19:55
Distribuire
10 Essential Tips For Aspiring Sports Industry Professionals
The post 10 Essential Tips For Aspiring Sports Industry Professionals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thriving in the sports industry is like running a marathon. Results rarely happen overnight and future industry leaders must equip themselves with the tools to achieve success. getty Over the past decade, the sports industry has undergone significant changes across various contexts. In many ways, the business side of sports is barely recognizable compared to just a few years ago. To succeed in any profession, one must overcome challenges and be willing to make personal sacrifices. Understanding these inevitable dynamics will assist those entering any chosen field or discipline. While sports executives and administrators often report high job satisfaction in an exciting industry, they often work long hours for low wages and receive little recognition for their efforts. In a 2021 study published in the Journal of Sport Management, scholars Weight, Taylor, Huml, and Dixon analyzed data from over 4,000 NCAA athletic department employees and pointed out some of the greatest challenges faced by full-time staff early in their careers are burnout, stress, and work-family conflict. Aside from the challenges associated with entering a competitive and demanding industry, pursuing a career in sports—particularly at the elite-level—can be rewarding but requires professionals to possess and develop specific skills and abilities that enhance their employability and longevity. As the great coach John Wooden once stated, “Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.” Through preparation and passion, successful sports professionals learn how to play the game both on and off the court. getty Here are a few essential tips for aspiring professionals who hope not only to survive but also to thrive in the ultra-competitive sports industry: 1. Develop a Desirable Technical Skillset Sports have gone through a recent transition in areas of policy, technology, and fan engagement. Those who plan to enter the industry could make themselves more attractive to potential organizations…
COM
$0.010319
-1.44%
LIKE
$0.007395
-3.18%
FUTURE
$0.12408
+0.26%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 19:49
Distribuire
Expert Picks For 100x Potential In Uptober
The post Expert Picks For 100x Potential In Uptober appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market often goes through sharp pullbacks, but for many investors, these downturns open the door to promising new opportunities. Instead of chasing coins that have already peaked, attention is shifting toward low market cap projects that are still in their early stages and generating strong hype. This is why many traders are now eyeing the best new meme coins to buy, with Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode and Snorter Token emerging as standout contenders. Each project carries different strengths, yet they share the same appeal of offering early access to tokens that could surge once they hit exchanges. Analyst Reveals 3 Meme Coins With Huge Potential After Sector Downturn In recent months, meme-focused cryptocurrencies have faced one of their toughest downturns, erasing billions in value from the sector. The total market cap, which had previously stayed above $80 billion, has now dropped below $67 billion. Source: Meme Coin 30-Day Market Cap via CoinMarketCap Such a steep decline is striking, even for an industry known for its volatility. For experienced investors, the pullback highlights the need to search beyond established tokens and consider emerging projects that could offer resilience and strong upside when sentiment shifts. Here are three of the most promising new meme coins to consider right now, each with 100X potential, as highlighted by crypto analyst and trader Alessandro De Crypto, who shares his full insights in this article and on his YouTube channel. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Leading the list is Bitcoin Hyper, attracting significant attention as a top new meme coin, with nearly $19 million already raised. It positions itself as a unique layer 2 solution that integrates Solana’s virtual machine with Bitcoin. This approach enhances the Bitcoin ecosystem by adding scalability, speed, and flexibility without changing its base layer. It also enables fast transactions, supports decentralized applications,…
EXPERT
$0.000935
+4.23%
COM
$0.010319
-1.44%
OPEN
$0.49122
-8.09%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 19:48
Distribuire
Six MLB Teams Are Still Fighting For Playoff Positions On The Last Day
The post Six MLB Teams Are Still Fighting For Playoff Positions On The Last Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Mets’ Juan Soto reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved We’ve reached the final day of the MLB regular season. With 161 out of 162 games completed, seven teams are certain of their playoff seeding and 17 are eliminated, but six are still undetermined with one game to play. All 30 teams will be in action at the same time today, beginning just after 3 p.m. EDT. Of the 15 games, here are the six with postseason implications. National League Wild Card There are still two teams fighting for the last playoff spot in the National League. The Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets are tied at 83-78. The Reds hold the all-important tie breaker, having won four out of six head-to-head matchups against New York. These two ballclubs weren’t supposed to be anywhere near each other in the standings. The Mets were expected to coast into October after signing Juan Soto, while the Reds haven’t made the playoffs since 2020. Cincinnati clinches the playoff berth either with a win or a Mets loss. They’re on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the best record in baseball at 96-65. The Reds will start Brady Singer, who has a 3.95 ERA this season, against Milwaukee’s ace Freddy Peralta. The Mets have Sean Manaea on the hill in a win-or-go-home scenario. The left-hander has a 5.80 ERA this year, and will probably be pulled early at the first sign of trouble. He’ll face the Marlins in Miami, led by their best pitcher, Edward Cabrera. American League East The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are both playoff-bound, but one of…
SIX
$0.01991
--%
COM
$0.010319
-1.44%
GAME
$35.7023
+4.69%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 19:46
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase