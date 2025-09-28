Six MLB Teams Are Still Fighting For Playoff Positions On The Last Day

The post Six MLB Teams Are Still Fighting For Playoff Positions On The Last Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Mets’ Juan Soto reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved We’ve reached the final day of the MLB regular season. With 161 out of 162 games completed, seven teams are certain of their playoff seeding and 17 are eliminated, but six are still undetermined with one game to play. All 30 teams will be in action at the same time today, beginning just after 3 p.m. EDT. Of the 15 games, here are the six with postseason implications. National League Wild Card There are still two teams fighting for the last playoff spot in the National League. The Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets are tied at 83-78. The Reds hold the all-important tie breaker, having won four out of six head-to-head matchups against New York. These two ballclubs weren’t supposed to be anywhere near each other in the standings. The Mets were expected to coast into October after signing Juan Soto, while the Reds haven’t made the playoffs since 2020. Cincinnati clinches the playoff berth either with a win or a Mets loss. They’re on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the best record in baseball at 96-65. The Reds will start Brady Singer, who has a 3.95 ERA this season, against Milwaukee’s ace Freddy Peralta. The Mets have Sean Manaea on the hill in a win-or-go-home scenario. The left-hander has a 5.80 ERA this year, and will probably be pulled early at the first sign of trouble. He’ll face the Marlins in Miami, led by their best pitcher, Edward Cabrera. American League East The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are both playoff-bound, but one of…