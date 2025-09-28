2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
The Top 10 Customer Service Brands, According To You

The post The Top 10 Customer Service Brands, According To You appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. You may or may not agree with the choices, but you can’t argue with the numbers. NurPhoto via Getty Images We live in a world where 76% of customers say they will switch to a competitor if they know they will receive a better customer experience. Understanding which brands consistently win their customers’ hearts and wallets and why isn’t just interesting—it’s essential knowledge that will help you stay competitive. Each year I survey more than 1,000 U.S. consumers for my annual customer service and CX research. The “audience” mirrors the U.S. population demographics for age, gender, ethnicity, geography and more. We learn about their likes, dislikes, expectations and more when it comes to customer service and customer experience (CX). One of my favorite questions to ask each year is, “When you think of customer service, what are your favorite companies?” We ask each person to name their three favorites. Many of these brands you would expect to be on this list. For the research report, we listed the top 25 brands. For this article, I’m sharing the top 10. In addition to listing the brands, I’ve shared a few sentences about why these brands are loved by consumers. These lessons show us what our customers want, not just from these brands, but from any brand or company, including yours. And here’s a disclaimer. This is a “people’s choice” list. You may or may not agree with the choices, but you can’t argue with the numbers. Furthermore, many of these brands have shown up on the list year after year. So, with no further ado, let’s start with No. 10 and work our way to No. 1! No. 10 – Home Depot Customers appreciate the friendly service and help from employees who are knowledgeable about tools, paint and building supplies. Home…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.03917+2.37%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 20:43
Nebius (NBIS) Stock Soars as Microsoft Deal Triggers 168% Price Target Hike

TLDR Nebius Group (NBIS) stock price target raised by Northland from $77 to $206, maintaining Outperform rating Company secured a deal with Microsoft, demonstrating competitive positioning in AI infrastructure market Nebius raised approximately $4.3 billion through Class A share offerings and convertible notes Revenue soared 625% year over year and 106% sequentially in Q2 2025 [...] The post Nebius (NBIS) Stock Soars as Microsoft Deal Triggers 168% Price Target Hike appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1181-0.08%
Coincentral2025/09/28 20:36
Nation-state Bitcoin adoption enters sudden phase according to Samson Mow

TLDR Samson Mow expects nation-state Bitcoin adoption to shift from gradual to sudden. The US has yet to begin acquiring Bitcoin, risking being overtaken by others. Mow sees Latin America as a key region for future Bitcoin adoption growth. Bitcoin’s price surge may be delayed into 2026 despite rising institutional interest. Nation-state Bitcoin adoption is [...] The post Nation-state Bitcoin adoption enters sudden phase according to Samson Mow appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12408+0.26%
MAY
MAY$0.03917+2.37%
Coincentral2025/09/28 20:35
Figma (FIG) Stock: From 250% IPO Surge to 52% Drop – Is It a Buy Now?

TLDR Figma (FIG) stock has dropped 52-59% since its IPO debut in July, despite initial 250% surge Revenue growth is slowing from 46% in Q1 to projected 30% in Q4, concerning growth investors Stock trades at expensive 32x sales ratio compared to tech sector average of 9x Company already serves 78% of Forbes 2000 companies, [...] The post Figma (FIG) Stock: From 250% IPO Surge to 52% Drop – Is It a Buy Now? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Nowchain
NOW$0.0056-9.67%
Coincentral2025/09/28 20:29
Skynet on Sui Is Building AI Agents That Can Talk to the Real World

TLDR: Skynet uses Sui’s fast blockchain to run AI agents that process payments and data without central control. Developers can deploy user-specific AI agents with strong privacy protections on Sui’s scalable network. The platform links Web2 APIs like Stripe or AWS to blockchain-based AI, bridging old and new systems. Skynet is described as a nervous [...] The post Skynet on Sui Is Building AI Agents That Can Talk to the Real World appeared first on Blockonomi.
SUI
SUI$3.2231+3.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1181-0.08%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0415+14.95%
Blockonomi2025/09/28 20:29
PPL Corp (PPL) Stock: Why This Utility’s Turnaround Story Has Investors Watching

TLDR PPL Corporation has transformed into a pure-play U.S. utility after selling its UK business in 2021, now serving 3.6 million customers The company expects 6-8% annual earnings growth through 2028, driven by $20 billion infrastructure investments and rising data center demand PPL’s dividend has resumed growth after a previous cut, with the payout ratio [...] The post PPL Corp (PPL) Stock: Why This Utility’s Turnaround Story Has Investors Watching appeared first on CoinCentral.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0396+1.59%
Union
U$0.01027+0.82%
Coincentral2025/09/28 20:22
Descending triangle points to deeper crash

The post Descending triangle points to deeper crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pepe Coin price has crashed to a critical support level, indicating a potential for a steeper decline after forming a descending triangle, and whales initiate a selling spree. Summary Pepe Coin price has formed a descending triangle pattern on the daily chart. On-chain data shows that whales have continued selling Pepe tokens. Similarly, smart money investors are selling, while the supply in exchanges has jumped. Pepe Coin price has formed a risky pattern Pepe (PEPE), the second-biggest meme coin on Ethereum (ETH), plunged to a low of $0.000009155. That’s its lowest level since June 22 this year. The meme coin plunged by over 45% from its highest point this year and by 68% from its 2024 highs. The daily timeframe shows that the Pepe price dropped to a low of $0.000009017. This is a significant level, as it coincides with the lowest levels in June and September.  A closer examination of this chart reveals that the coin’s pattern consists of a horizontal support and a descending trendline that connects the highest swings since May 22. The profit target in a descending triangle pattern is established by first measuring the distance of the widest part and then the same distance from the triangle’s lower line.  In this case, the distance is 45%, bringing the target price into $0.000004767. A crash to this level will be confirmed if it drops below the key support at $0.0000052. Pepe price chart | Source: crypto.news Whales are dumping Pepe tokens On-chain data show that whale investors have continued to dump Pepe tokens this year. According to Nansen, whales now hold about 6.55 trillion tokens, their lowest holdings in months.  They held over 7.6 trillion tokens on the same day in August this year. Similarly, smart money investors, who have a reputation for making profitable…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.44%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000917+0.21%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00436+1.84%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 20:03
Pepe Coin price in a pinch: Descending triangle points to deeper crash

The Pepe Coin price has crashed to a critical support level, indicating a potential for a steeper decline after forming a descending triangle.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000917+0.21%
Crypto.news2025/09/28 20:02
DAMM V2 Technology Ensures XRP Tundra’s 25x Presale-to-Launch Multiplication

The post DAMM V2 Technology Ensures XRP Tundra’s 25x Presale-to-Launch Multiplication appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto calculators often distill hype into hard numbers, and in XRP Tundra’s case the math is simple: $0.068 in Phase 4 today, $2.50 at launch for TUNDRA-S. The spread implies a double-digits multiple, before accounting for bonuses and free TUNDRA-X allocations. In a market where predictions usually lean on speculation, this presale defines values in advance and adds liquidity technology designed to make those targets credible. At the core is DAMM V2, a system that redefines token launches by deterring early dumping, stabilizing liquidity, and redirecting trading fees into staking rewards. The mechanics ensure that instead of volatility destroying presale gains, it becomes a resource to support long-term holders. When Liquidity Stops Being the Weak Link Most new tokens falter at the moment they reach exchanges. Traditional AMMs use static fees, leaving pools open to bot attacks and opportunistic selling. DAMM V2 — Dynamic Automated Market Maker, Version 2 — introduces a dynamic fee system starting as high as 50%, deterring dumping during the volatile opening hours. Over time, fees normalize to standard levels, allowing organic price discovery. Liquidity is represented as NFTs, making positions transparent and transferable, while permanent lock options prevent rug-pulls. In practice, this converts the weakest part of most launches into one of the strongest. From Entry to Launch With Guardrails In Phase 4, participants purchase TUNDRA-S at $0.068, receive a 16% bonus, and unlock free allocations of TUNDRA-X valued at $0.034. Launch values are fixed at $2.50 and $1.25, giving buyers a measurable gap to listing. Early participants in Phase 1 and 2 are positioned for over 2,000% returns, while Phase 4 still offers a steep multiple. The design was recently examined on Crypto Nitro, where analysts noted how DAMM V2 reduces manipulation and keeps presale valuations intact. The combination of transparent pricing and liquidity…
XRP
XRP$2.8528+2.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010319-1.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.99+5.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 20:01
Can a $500 Buy in Ozak AI Turn Into $50,000? How Phase 6 Presale Momentum and Nearly 1 Billion Tokens Sold Make $OZ the Hottest AI Crypto Right Now

Ozak AI is set to be a sensation in the year 2025 as one of the most promising AI-driven cryptocurrencies, particularly in its Phase 6 presale that is currently underway. This round is valued at $0.012, and the presale has already accumulated more than 3.4 million. The interest of the investors is evident, as nearly [...] The post Can a $500 Buy in Ozak AI Turn Into $50,000? How Phase 6 Presale Momentum and Nearly 1 Billion Tokens Sold Make $OZ the Hottest AI Crypto Right Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1181-0.08%
1
1$0.006713+5.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0056-9.67%
Blockonomi2025/09/28 20:00
