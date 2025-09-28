The Top 10 Customer Service Brands, According To You

The post The Top 10 Customer Service Brands, According To You appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. You may or may not agree with the choices, but you can’t argue with the numbers. NurPhoto via Getty Images We live in a world where 76% of customers say they will switch to a competitor if they know they will receive a better customer experience. Understanding which brands consistently win their customers’ hearts and wallets and why isn’t just interesting—it’s essential knowledge that will help you stay competitive. Each year I survey more than 1,000 U.S. consumers for my annual customer service and CX research. The “audience” mirrors the U.S. population demographics for age, gender, ethnicity, geography and more. We learn about their likes, dislikes, expectations and more when it comes to customer service and customer experience (CX). One of my favorite questions to ask each year is, “When you think of customer service, what are your favorite companies?” We ask each person to name their three favorites. Many of these brands you would expect to be on this list. For the research report, we listed the top 25 brands. For this article, I’m sharing the top 10. In addition to listing the brands, I’ve shared a few sentences about why these brands are loved by consumers. These lessons show us what our customers want, not just from these brands, but from any brand or company, including yours. And here’s a disclaimer. This is a “people’s choice” list. You may or may not agree with the choices, but you can’t argue with the numbers. Furthermore, many of these brands have shown up on the list year after year. So, with no further ado, let’s start with No. 10 and work our way to No. 1! No. 10 – Home Depot Customers appreciate the friendly service and help from employees who are knowledgeable about tools, paint and building supplies. Home…