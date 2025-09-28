2025-09-29 Monday

Solana Staking ETFs Could Be Approved in 2 Weeks – Why $SNORT Could Be the Biggest Beneficiary

Solana Staking ETFs Could Be Approved in 2 Weeks – Why $SNORT Could Be the Biggest Beneficiary

Although Solana is often discussed in the same breath as Bitcoin and Ethereum, it hasn’t yet reached their level of mainstream investor interest or explosive price action. That said, a recent development could very well put Solana next in line for its institutional moment. ETF analyst Nate Geraci noted that a flurry of applications for […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/28 20:09
XRP ETF Fate Hangs in Balance as SEC Sets Review Dates for October

XRP ETF Fate Hangs in Balance as SEC Sets Review Dates for October

TLDR The SEC will review six XRP ETF applications between October 18 and October 25. If approved, XRP could join Bitcoin and Ethereum as a cryptocurrency with a U.S.-listed spot ETF. Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and WisdomTree have filed for XRP ETFs. New SEC listing standards for crypto ETFs may speed up approval [...] The post XRP ETF Fate Hangs in Balance as SEC Sets Review Dates for October appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 20:09
Spot Ethereum ETFs Face Record Outflows as Ether Reclaims $4,000 Price

Spot Ethereum ETFs Face Record Outflows as Ether Reclaims $4,000 Price

TLDR Spot Ethereum ETFs saw $795.6M in outflows for the week ending Sept. 26. BlackRock’s ETHA and Fidelity’s FETH were hit hardest with major withdrawals. Ethereum’s price dropped below $4,000 but rebounded above it by Saturday. Spot Bitcoin ETFs also faced high outflows, totaling $902.5 million last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw their largest weekly [...] The post Spot Ethereum ETFs Face Record Outflows as Ether Reclaims $4,000 Price appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 20:01
Crypto Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Looming U.S. Government Shutdown

Crypto Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Looming U.S. Government Shutdown

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/crypto-markets-volatility-us-government-shutdown/
Coinstats2025/09/28 19:58
Crypto.com Secures CFTC Approval to Offer Cleared Margined Derivatives in U.S.

Crypto.com Secures CFTC Approval to Offer Cleared Margined Derivatives in U.S.

Crypto.com said on 26 September that it has secured key U.S. regulatory approvals to expand its derivatives business, receiving Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) clearance to offer margined derivatives and a National Futures Association (NFA) registration that lets it operate as a futures commission merchant. The approvals center on two affiliated entities. Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse, received an amendment to its derivatives clearing organization (DCO) registration that authorizes cleared margined derivatives on cryptocurrencies and other asset classes. Separately, Foris DAX FCM LLC, doing business as Crypto.com | FCM, was approved as an FCM by the NFA, enabling Crypto.com to intermediate CFTC-regulated products for both customers and institutions. The move broadens Crypto.com’s existing derivatives capabilities. CDNA already offers fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets and will now add cleared, margined products, including, the company said, crypto perpetuals, to its suite. “The full stack of CFTC-approved derivatives licenses allows Crypto.com to seamlessly provide clients with the most comprehensive and integrated derivatives experience, alongside Crypto.com’s additional product offerings, including spot markets, prediction markets, stocks, qualified custody, credit and debit cards, and more,” said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. “We sincerely appreciate the partnership with Acting Chairman Pham and the CFTC, who are working hard to carry out the crypto agenda of President Trump. We will soon bring regulated, leveraged derivatives to retail customers in the U.S. through one interface.” “We want to thank Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham for her extraordinary leadership in delivering on the promise she made to get ‘back to basics’ and move forward with approvals that had been languishing before her tenure,” said Steve Humenik, Head of Clearing for CDNA. “With our amended order, we will be able to deliver cleared margined derivatives, including crypto perpetuals, to our customers in order to do our part to make the United States ‘the crypto capital of the world.’ Today’s approvals are proof that Acting Chairman Pham is delivering in real-time on President Donald J. Trump’s pledge.” The Most Regulated Financial Services Platform Crypto.com said CDNA began discussions with CFTC staff in 2023 and filed its request to amend its DCO order on June 7, 2024. The company provided extensive documentation and performed multiple trading and clearing system demonstrations as part of the CFTC’s review. Foris DAX FCM filed its FCM application on April 13, 2022, and likewise performed documentation and demos with NFA staff. “We acquired a CFTC-registered clearinghouse in order to advance our mission to be the most regulated financial services platform in the world. Today marks an important step for our company,” said Nick Lundgren, Chief Legal Officer of Crypto.com. Travis McGhee, Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Markets at Crypto.com, added that CDNA has been “building a robust clearinghouse for multiple products” and is focused on “state of the art technology” and best-in-class risk management as it prepares to launch margined derivatives. CDNA said it will provide more details on the new margined product suite soon. The announcement follows a string of regulatory milestones for Crypto.com, which highlighted its emphasis on compliance, security and privacy. The company, founded in 2016 and known for the slogan Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™, reiterated that product availability will depend on legal terms and jurisdictional approvals. Product and service availability and terms are subject to legal terms and jurisdiction restrictions, the company noted, adding that certain products will only be offered in markets where regulators have granted approval.
Coinstats2025/09/28 19:58
Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000: Key Levels to Watch as Market Waits for the Next Big Move

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000: Key Levels to Watch as Market Waits for the Next Big Move

Ethereum struggles below $4,000 as traders await next major move. Key resistance levels could push Ethereum to $5,000 soon. Institutional interest grows supporting Ethereum’s long-term price potential. Ethereum has found itself in a tight spot, struggling to maintain its position above the $4,000 mark after a turbulent week. The cryptocurrency experienced a steep drop, falling to as low as $3,825, marking its weakest level in nearly seven weeks. However, the Ethereum quickly rebounded to $4,071 on Friday, following the release of the PCE report, which is a closely-watched inflation gauge by the Federal Reserve. Despite this recovery, Ethereum’s momentum has stalled, with the price now locked in a tight range between $3,974 and $4,040. Ethereum’s price action over the past week has been significantly impacted by broader market sentiment, resulting in a 10.07% decline over the week. While Ethereum has stabilized just above $4,000, uncertainty looms. Ethereum short-term future hinges on key resistance levels, with experts pointing to three crucial price points to watch. According to crypto analyst Ali, Ethereum could see a surge to $5,000 if it successfully breaks through the resistance levels at $4,158, $4,307, and $4,505. Three resistance levels to watch for Ethereum $ETH: $4,158, $4,307, and $4,505. pic.twitter.com/upNx3j6p32 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 28, 2025 Also Read: Charles Hoskinson Slams Cointelegraph Over $600M ADA Vouchers Scandal Institutional Confidence and Growing Ethereum Adoption Rising institutional interest in Ethereum is helping fuel its long-term potential. BitMine, a major institutional investor, recently increased its stake in Ethereum, now holding 2.42 million ETH, which represents over 2% of the total supply. This move aligns with broader trends in traditional finance, as institutions like REX Shares and Morgan Stanley are offering new ways for retail and institutional investors to get exposure to Ethereum. These moves are further supported by Ethereum’s technical advancements, including the successful Dencun upgrade, which has significantly boosted Ethereum’s scalability and performance. Ethereum Market Indicators and Price Action Breakdown Ethereum’s daily price shows a bearish trend, with a closing price of $3,996.6, reflecting a 0.57% decrease. The price remains below the middle Bollinger Band at $4,358.4, suggesting ongoing downward pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 37.44, indicating weak buying momentum, though the market is not yet in oversold territory. Currently, both “BUY” and “SELL” signals are creating uncertainty about the future direction of Ethereum’s price. The close proximity of these signals indicates indecision, and traders are left wondering whether the cryptocurrency will rebound or face further declines. With mixed market signals, Ethereum’s price action over the next few days will be pivotal in determining whether the bearish trend continues or if the asset can regain momentum and push toward higher levels. Also Read: Plasma (XPL) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will XPL Hit $24.00 Soon? The post Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000: Key Levels to Watch as Market Waits for the Next Big Move appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/28 19:56
SOL Bounces at $200 Support, Could $260 Be the Next Stop?

SOL Bounces at $200 Support, Could $260 Be the Next Stop?

The post SOL Bounces at $200 Support, Could $260 Be the Next Stop? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Solana defends $200 level, supported by Fibonacci and VWAP, with traders eyeing $260 as next resistance. Futures open interest reset signals reduced leverage, creating a cleaner market setup for potential upside. ETF speculation in mid-October fuels projections of a longer-term rally toward $300 and $400 levels. SOL Bounces at $200 Support, Could $260 Be the Next Stop? Solana (SOL) was trading at $201.97 with a 24-hour volume of $3.46 billion. The token is showing a small daily gain of 0.03%, while its price has fallen by 16% over the past week. The current trading range has placed SOL back near the $200 psychological support, a level that traders consider crucial. Market participants are watching this zone closely to assess whether it can continue to act as a base for recovery. Technical Levels The $200 mark is supported by Fibonacci confluence and VWAP positioning, which strengthens its role as a defense level. Price action shows repeated tests of this zone, with buyers stepping in to keep the structure intact. Futures data also shows a sharp reset in open interest after steady growth through August and early September.  One analyst noted, “with leverage cleared, the market structure is cleaner for potential upside.” Source: CryptoRus/X Possible Upside Scenarios If the $200 floor holds, the next resistance is expected near $260, an area tested earlier this month. This zone is viewed as the next key target should momentum increase. On shorter charts, a bull pennant pattern has formed, marked by converging trendlines following a strong rally.  Market commentary suggests,  “a move above $205 could open the way to $215–$220 in the short term.” Broader Context Expectations of a Solana ETF approval in mid-October have also drawn attention. Projections based on this scenario point to a possible climb toward $400 in the longer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 19:54
XRP News Today: Ripple Price Prediction From #1 Crypto Expert: Can XRP Reach $100

XRP News Today: Ripple Price Prediction From #1 Crypto Expert: Can XRP Reach $100

However, the XRP news earlier this year had projected the Ripple price could be heading for $10 this year. However, […] The post XRP News Today: Ripple Price Prediction From #1 Crypto Expert: Can XRP Reach $100 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/28 19:50
Fear & Greed Index daalt naar 33: kansen bij daling onder $106K?

Fear & Greed Index daalt naar 33: kansen bij daling onder $106K?

De Fear & Greed Index is weer stevig in het rood beland, en dat trekt meteen de aandacht van analisten. De index staat momenteel op 33, wat betekent dat de markt zich in een staat van ‘angst’ bevindt. Volgens ervaren traders is dat vaak juist het moment waarop het interessant... Het bericht Fear & Greed Index daalt naar 33: kansen bij daling onder $106K? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/28 19:40
Emerging Cryptocurrencies Under $1: A Deep Dive into Their Applications and Market Impact

Emerging Cryptocurrencies Under $1: A Deep Dive into Their Applications and Market Impact

In today's digital age, the realm of cryptocurrency is ever-expanding, with numerous low-cap coins under $1 showing significant potential. Among these, Ozak AI ($OZ), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Dogecoin (DOGE), Hedera (HBAR), Cronos (CRO), Ethena (ENA), and Ondo Finance (ONDO) stand out not only for their price but for their innovative applications in various sectors. A Closer Look at Ozak AI ($OZ) and Its Market Integration Ozak AI is pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. The platform’s notable features include the Ozak Stream Network for real-time data processing and secure data handling via DePIN. Integration with Pyth Network bolsters its capabilities by providing access to a wide range of financial data, enhancing predictive analytics used in forecasting market trends. Stellar Lumens (XLM): Revolutionizing Cross-Border Transactions Stellar Lumens operates on the Stellar network, facilitating swift and economical international payments. Its consensus protocol ensures secure and efficient transactions, positioning XLM as a strong player in financial technology. The Rise of Dogecoin (DOGE) Initially a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Dogecoin has evolved into a reputable digital currency used for transactions and tipping online creators. Its community-driven approach and wide acceptance make it a significant token in the crypto ecosystem. Hedera (HBAR): Advancing with Hashgraph Technology Unlike traditional blockchains, Hedera uses hashgraph technology to enhance speed and security, making it suitable for enterprise applications requiring quick and reliable transaction systems. Cronos (CRO): Facilitating Decentralized Finance CRO underpins the functionality of the Cronos blockchain, supporting everything from transaction fees to governance, making it integral to the expansion of decentralized applications. Ethena (ENA): A New Take on Stablecoins Ethena introduces ENA, the driving force behind its stablecoin USDe. This unique approach uses crypto collateral and futures to maintain stability, offering an innovative solution in the stablecoin market. Ondo Finance (ONDO): Bridging Traditional and Decentralized Finance ONDO facilitates the tokenization of real-world assets, enhancing the connectivity between conventional financial systems and the decentralized finance sector, spearheaded by its governance token. Conclusion These cryptocurrencies under $1 not only offer affordable investment opportunities but also bring innovative solutions to the table, leading the charge in various sectors of digital finance. For further details, visit the official Ozak AI website, and stay updated through their Twitter/X and Telegram. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/09/28 19:35
