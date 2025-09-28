Bursa MEXC
Is A Bitcoin Avalanche Coming? Samson Mow Sees ‘Suddenly’ Adoption Phase Ahead
The post Is A Bitcoin Avalanche Coming? Samson Mow Sees ‘Suddenly’ Adoption Phase Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Is A Bitcoin Avalanche Coming? Samson Mow Sees ‘Suddenly’ Adoption Phase Ahead Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/is-a-bitcoin-avalanche-coming-samson-mow-sees-suddenly-adoption-phase-ahead/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 21:41
Bio Protocol: Microbiome DAO's official X account has been hacked. Please do not click on related links for now.
PANews reported on September 28th that Bio Protocol tweeted that the official X account of MicrobiomeDAO (@microbiomedao) had been compromised, and the team is currently restoring access and investigating. Users are advised not to click on any links or reply to private messages posted by the account until control is confirmed.
PANews
2025/09/28 20:30
Ant Financial's L2 blockchain, Jovay, released a white paper, setting a target of 100,000 TPS.
PANews reported on September 28th that Ant Financial's Layer 2 blockchain, Jovay, released its official white paper today. The platform utilizes parallel pipeline execution and hybrid validity proofs (TEE transition to ZKP). Officials claim that a single node can achieve 15,700–22,000 TPS under specific loads, with peak ERC-20 transfers reaching 30,000 TPS and native transfers reaching 28,000 TPS on a 32-core/64GB configuration, with end-to-end latency of approximately 160ms. Its ZK Prover incorporates Sumcheck-style PIOPs, a WHIR commitment scheme, and GPU cluster acceleration (Sumcheck offers >20x speedup compared to CPUs). The platform plans to scale to 100,000 TPS via clustering, targeting standardized processes for RWA (Real World Assets) and a cross-chain security architecture.
PANews
2025/09/28 20:23
Dogecoin Price: DOGE Must Hold $0.20 Otherwise It Could Be All Over
With more than $4 million raised in presale and another stage close to selling out, $LBRETT is blending Ethereum’s speed […] The post Dogecoin Price: DOGE Must Hold $0.20 Otherwise It Could Be All Over appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/28 20:10
Data: SUI, EIGEN and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which SUI unlocking value is approximately US$137 million
PANews reported on September 28th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as SUI, EIGEN, ENA, and OP will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 44 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 1st, accounting for 1.23% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$137 million. EigenCloud (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 36.82 million tokens at 12:00 PM Beijing time on October 1st, representing 13.77% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$66.6 million. Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 3:00 PM Beijing time on October 2, representing 0.62% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $23 million. Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 30, accounting for 1.74% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$20.7 million. Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 3rd, representing 1.26% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $18.7 million. Big Time (BIGTIME) will unlock approximately 333 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 30, accounting for 20% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$15.6 million. Kamino (KMNO) will unlock approximately 229 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 30th, accounting for 6.37% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$15.5 million.
PANews
2025/09/28 20:01
Cardano Whales Start Accumulating Based Eggman $GGs Secretly, Naming It the Best Crypto Presale for 2025 Gains
The cryptocurrency market often shifts as traders move from established altcoins to promising new projects. This rotation reflects how capital seeks both stability and growth across different parts of the market. Cardano, once seen as a reliable long-term play, now faces challenges as its price stalls near key levels. In contrast, new crypto presale projects [...] The post Cardano Whales Start Accumulating Based Eggman $GGs Secretly, Naming It the Best Crypto Presale for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/28 20:00
Aptos Technology Compared to XRP Tundra: New Presale Offers Two Tokens at $0.068 with $2.50 Launch Target
Aptos has been presented as a blockchain engineered for speed and scalability, powered by the Move programming language and designed to process thousands of transactions per second. Its goal is to attract developers and applications that demand high throughput, with architecture built around modular upgrades. Investors watching Aptos see a network growing steadily but still […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/28 20:00
XRP Price Prediction: The First US Spot XRP ETF is About to be Listed, and the XRP Price Target is $5
MSP Miner has announced the launch of its brand-new green XRP mobile mining app, offering users a low-barrier, safe, and sustainable way to participate.
Coinstats
2025/09/28 19:45
Shiba Inu (SHIB): New Anti-Record, Exchange Reserves Going to Zero
Shiba Inu's reserves plummeting in swift fashion: Both good and bad
Coinstats
2025/09/28 19:31
XRP Mining Sparks Heated Debate, with COME Mining Cloud Mining Taking Center Stage
COME Mining's "XRP mining" is essentially a subscription to a PoW cloud computing contract denominated and settled in XRP. With just one click within the app, users can participate in mining output similar to the Bitcoin network, without the need for any mining equipment or electricity.
Coinstats
2025/09/28 19:30
