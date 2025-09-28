Data: SUI, EIGEN and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which SUI unlocking value is approximately US$137 million

PANews reported on September 28th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as SUI, EIGEN, ENA, and OP will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 44 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 1st, accounting for 1.23% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$137 million. EigenCloud (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 36.82 million tokens at 12:00 PM Beijing time on October 1st, representing 13.77% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$66.6 million. Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 3:00 PM Beijing time on October 2, representing 0.62% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $23 million. Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 30, accounting for 1.74% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$20.7 million. Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 3rd, representing 1.26% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $18.7 million. Big Time (BIGTIME) will unlock approximately 333 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 30, accounting for 20% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$15.6 million. Kamino (KMNO) will unlock approximately 229 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 30th, accounting for 6.37% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$15.5 million.