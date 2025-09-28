2025-09-29 Monday

Crypto Bloodbath Survivors Spot Light on LINK, XYZ, CRO as Uptober Catalysts

Crypto Bloodbath Survivors Spot Light on LINK, XYZ, CRO as Uptober Catalysts

LINK, XYZ, and CRO emerge as standout survivors of the crypto slump, with traders eyeing them as potential Uptober catalysts for the next market rally.
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT$0.849+2.89%
Chainlink
LINK$21.08+2.03%
Cronos
CRO$0.1891+3.88%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 21:45
Pump.fun livestreamers take pranks to next level, fake plane crash to farm engagement

Pump.fun livestreamers take pranks to next level, fake plane crash to farm engagement

The post Pump.fun livestreamers take pranks to next level, fake plane crash to farm engagement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Liverstreamers on Pump.fun staged a fake private jet crash to lure viewers and pique their interest. The staged scene quickly spread across X, baiting users into mocking the video’s obvious flaws. The group of Pump.Fun streamers filmed themselves inside a private jet replica and pretended to crash. The “jet” had poor flooring, obvious set pieces, and even an exterior shot that gave away its inauthenticity. Pump.fun streamers farm engagement Viewers who ridiculed the streamers for pulling off a poorly executed hoax failed to see the likely intention from the start, which was farming engagement. The more users pointed out the fakery, the wider the clip circulated. That attention fed directly into the streamers’ goal of farming engagement and promoting Pump.fun, especially during a time of sliding activity. The set itself was not difficult to locate. Users identified the location as FD Photo Studio in Los Angeles. The studio rents out themed spaces for photography and filming. The “Olympic 4” private jet backdrop was booked by the streamers, including SolJakey, Never Goon, MiniKon, and OG Shoots, for as little as $34.99 per hour. Soljakey plane just went down on pumpfun live. This is a developing story hopefully he is safe pic.twitter.com/QJyhfxqTYr — scooter (@imperooterxbt) September 25, 2025 PUMP drops by 27.2% in 14 days The PUMP native token has been performing poorly in the last 14 days. The token dropped by 29.9%, from $0.007950 to $0.004988. In terms of trading volume, PUMP peaked at $975.76 billion on September 21, but now this volume has crashed to $61.17 million. PUMP’s market cap sank by 38.2% in just 14 days, dropping from an all-time high $2.8 billion to $1.77 billion based on data from crypto aggregator CoinGecko. The memecoin platform isn’t generating a ton of revenue either. Last Sunday, Pump.fun generated $3.74 million in…
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005552+8.62%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009391-0.83%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18282+3.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:37
How The Solar Energy Sector Is Redirecting Business Momentum

How The Solar Energy Sector Is Redirecting Business Momentum

The post How The Solar Energy Sector Is Redirecting Business Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite tax incentive cuts for solar, these companies’ technical expertise, customer relationships, and established roles in the clean energy ecosystem will allow them to easily pivot their business. Shutterstock The solar industry has always been a “solar coaster”—a thrilling ride of rapid growth followed by sudden dips. Today, that roller coaster has taken a sharp turn. Recent federal tax credit cuts have left many solar companies scrambling to maintain momentum. For years, these credits acted as the backbone of residential and commercial solar projects, making systems more affordable for consumers and helping businesses expand. Without them, the economics of solar are shifting, and many firms are searching for new ways to stay profitable. The Impact of Tax Credit Cuts Tax incentives have long played a decisive role in solar adoption. With the reductions, projects that once closed easily are now stalled or canceled. Contractors face slimmer pipelines, consumers face higher upfront costs, and investors are re-evaluating risk. For many companies, this is a sobering reminder of the dangers of relying too heavily on a single policy driver. In a recent discussion with Dr. Janel Hills, Cofounder of Monochrome Consulting—an organization offering comprehensive services to help clients navigate their organizational strategies—she said, “Contractors will ‘probably go out of business’ (Walker, 2025) is noted as the sentiments across the industry and ‘up to 75,000 Americans could lose their jobs as a direct result.’ (2025). The ripple effect of the solar coaster will be industry changing and unforgettable as we work to rebuild.” But all is not lost. Pivoting to Resilience Solar companies already have a powerful foundation: technical expertise, customer relationships, and an established role in the clean energy ecosystem. Those strengths can be redirected. According to Dr. Hills, “Solar company leaders must remain mission-driven, innovative and collaborative. I would also say…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-1.60%
holoride
RIDE$0.000812-3.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07757+1.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:19
Bitcoin Price Watch: Price Teeters at $109K—Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?

Bitcoin Price Watch: Price Teeters at $109K—Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Price Teeters at $109K—Breakout or Breakdown Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is trading at $109,449 with a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume clocking in at $20.54 billion. The intraday range? A tightrope walk between $109,276 and $109,761—just enough motion to keep traders twitchy but not thrilled. Bitcoin So, what’s the daily bitcoin chart whispering today? A whole lot of “meh” […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-price-teeters-at-109k-breakout-or-breakdown-ahead/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-1.60%
Walk Token
WALK$0.02009+0.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001536-0.58%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:17
The Kurdish-Led SDF Is Still Combating ISIS In Syria Every Day

The Kurdish-Led SDF Is Still Combating ISIS In Syria Every Day

The post The Kurdish-Led SDF Is Still Combating ISIS In Syria Every Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Members of the Syrian Kurdish Asayish security forces stand guard at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters in the northeastern Hasakeh governorate, on April 18, 2025, as the Syrian Democratic Forces mount a security campaign against IS “sleeper cells” in the camp. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images With the ongoing tectonic events in Gaza and Ukraine, it’s understandable that the Islamic State group, commonly known by its ISIS acronym, no longer dominates headlines as it did in the 2010s, when its tyrannical caliphate dominated large swathes of Iraq and Syria. However, the group still has considerable active remnants and sleeper cells in Syria, and America’s Kurdish-led ally there, the Syrian Democratic Forces, are still fighting it every day, and closely guarding captured militants that could wreak havoc if they escape. In this past week alone, at least nine SDF fighters lost their lives in violent clashes with ISIS militants in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province. Early Saturday, the SDF announced the death of four fighters killed by ISIS cells in the Deir ez-Zor town of Abriha, “following direct clashes that resulted in the elimination of one terrorist,” the group stated. The attack followed a similar one on Thursday that killed five fighters and wounded one in the town of Al-Bahrah in Deir ez-Zor’s eastern countryside. The SDF swiftly launched a security operation, vowing it would “pursue the terrorist elements and eliminate them in the area.” The incidents followed a U.S. raid that killed Omar Abdul Qader, an ISIS member who the U.S. Central Command said was “actively seeking to attack the United States,” on September 19. That same day, an ISIS attack killed one SDF member and injured two others while they were on patrol in…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-1.60%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0592-0.16%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.03128-5.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:13
Ark's Cathie Wood Backs Bitcoin Long Term, Chases Ethereum via BitMine

Ark’s Cathie Wood Backs Bitcoin Long Term, Chases Ethereum via BitMine

The post Ark’s Cathie Wood Backs Bitcoin Long Term, Chases Ethereum via BitMine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: Cathie Wood argues Bitcoin is the only Layer 1 network never hacked, key to its global monetary role She says Ethereum’s dominance is threatened by Layer 2s stepping in around scaling and fees Wood increased her exposure to ETH via BitMine shares, balancing conviction with flexibility She frames her divide with Tom Lee as philosophical: Bitcoin’s rules over ETH’s evolving model Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, recently told The Master Investor podcast she still favors Bitcoin over Ethereum.  She argued Bitcoin’s never been breached and serves as a rules-based global monetary layer. Yet she conceded that she is warming toward Ethereum and has increased exposure via BitMine. This tension captures a turning point in how major investors view crypto.  As price pressures rise and platform competition thicken, Wood’s stance signals what may come next. Her remarks were discussed in a tweet by WuBlockchain summarizing her shifting tilt.  Why Wood Insists on Bitcoin Dominance (Crypto, Price) In the podcast, Wood framed Bitcoin not just as a speculative asset, but as the only Layer 1 that’s never been hacked. She repeated her view that Bitcoin will remain the foundational crypto monetary network for the world. She contrasted that with Ethereum: though Ethereum underpins much of DeFi, she believes it now faces rising threats from Layer 2 competitors. That trend, in her view, limits Ethereum’s ability to scale as a global monetary base. Wood also addressed criticism from Tom Lee of Fundstrat, who has argued Ethereum could overtake Bitcoin. She described their difference as “friendly disagreement,” pointing to Bitcoin’s rules, track record, and scale as her reasons. She emphasized that Bitcoin’s “never hacked” status gives it credibility few other crypto networks can match today. That safety record supports her long-term conviction amid shifting market price cycles.  Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood…
ARK
ARK$0.4122+0.09%
Octavia
VIA$0.0146+5.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-1.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:11
DOGE Price Prediction for September 28

DOGE Price Prediction for September 28

The post DOGE Price Prediction for September 28 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sellers keep controlling the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap DOGE/USD The price of DOGE has fallen by 1.63% over the last day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is returning to the local support of $0.2258. If a breakout happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.2250 zone by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. You Might Also Like The rate of DOGE is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, traders may witness a breakout, followed by an ongoing drop to the $0.21-$0.2150 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.2929. If the weekly bar closes with a short wick, there is a high chance of a test of the $0.20 zone soon. DOGE is trading at $0.2261 at press time. Source: https://u.today/doge-price-prediction-for-september-28
DOGE
DOGE$0.23021+1.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-1.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:08
BlockDAG $410M+, Remittix & More

BlockDAG $410M+, Remittix & More

The post BlockDAG $410M+, Remittix & More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is full of new presales, but only a select few show clear signs of long-term value. With so many coins competing for space, buyers are carefully studying which ones can realistically build beyond hype. The best way to measure that is by looking at real data such as adoption, funding, and project milestones. In 2025, four projects stand out: BlockDAG, Remittix, Tapzi, and Next Wallet. Each takes a different approach, from mining to payments, gaming, and wallets. For anyone reviewing the presale crypto list, these names bring both variety and opportunity, with BlockDAG leading the group through its unmatched momentum and delivery. BlockDAG: 3M+ Miners,312K Holders, Presale Crypto List Leader BlockDAG has built one of the most compelling cases in the presale crypto list. With over $410M raised and 312K unique holders, the scale is unmatched in 2025. Growth remains steady, with $40M collected in the past month alone and more than 1,000 new holders joining each day. On top of that, over 20K X-Series miners have already been shipped to 130+ countries, while the X1 mobile mining app has crossed 3M global users. These adoption figures show that BlockDAG is not only promising utility, but it is proving it before the mainnet goes live. The Awakening Testnet is another milestone worth noting. It is already stress-testing the network with upgrades like account abstraction, EIP-4337 groundwork, Stratum miner integration, and smart account functionality. By launching these features now, BlockDAG (BDAG) demonstrates progress at a stage where many projects are still in planning. The presale itself remains highly attractive. Batch 30 pricing is set at $0.0013 for a limited time, with the confirmed listing locked at $0.05. That offers buyers a potential tenfold upside from presale entry. Daily inflows around $1M underline the pace of demand. Part of…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07757+1.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-1.60%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01559+4.56%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:00
ChatGPT picks 2 penny stocks to buy in Q4 2025

ChatGPT picks 2 penny stocks to buy in Q4 2025

The post ChatGPT picks 2 penny stocks to buy in Q4 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the last three months of 2025 approaching, investors seeking new opportunities to end the year may consider penny stocks.  The market currently offers several lucrative options backed by strong fundamentals. In this context, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s ChatGPT model, which identified two penny stocks worth buying in Q4 2025. ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV) The first pick is ModivCare (NASDAQ: MODV), operating in the healthcare services sector, which is navigating a significant restructuring process following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.  The company is working to reduce debt and secure capital to stabilize operations, with some insider activity suggesting confidence in its turnaround potential.  Notably, the restructuring is backed by the majority of its lenders, with over 90% of First Lien and 70% of Second Lien Lenders signing a Restructuring Support Agreement. ModivCare will receive $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing, maintain over $100 million in liquidity, and reduce debt by $1.1 billion.  According to the company, the move will create a stronger, sustainable organization ready to grow and continue providing non-emergency medical transportation, personal care, and remote patient monitoring services.  While it faces challenges, including delisting and operational hurdles, analysts are monitoring whether these efforts could lead to a recovery or make ModivCare an acquisition target.  By press time, MODVQ stock was priced at $0.18, having corrected almost 100% year to date. MODV YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) For the second choice, ChatGPT recommended Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT), a telecommunications equipment company.  The stock has seen bearish momentum for much of 2025, dropping almost 50% year to date to trade at $2.37 at the last close.  CRNT YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance The model noted that the company’s potential lies in its steady revenue generation and active participation in projects modernizing communications networks.  In…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-1.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03896+1.77%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007605+1.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 20:58
Litecoin Hovers But Risks Falling Below $100﻿﻿

Litecoin Hovers But Risks Falling Below $100﻿﻿

The post Litecoin Hovers But Risks Falling Below $100﻿﻿ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 28, 2025 at 11:41 // Price Litecoin’s (LTC) price continues to fall below the moving average lines, reaching a low of $103 since September 22, as Coinidol.com reported. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish Over the past week, LTC has hovered above the $100 support. Since May 10, the key support at $100 has remained unbroken. If the current support holds, the price is likely to trade within a range between $100 and $120. However, if the existing support is broken, the cryptocurrency will decline further. The price indicator predicts that Litecoin will fall to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or the $91.64 low. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 LTC price indicators analysis Following the decline, the price bars have remained below the moving average lines. Horizontal moving average lines indicate a sideways trend, and LTC is declining as the 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA. The downward-sloping moving average lines on the 4-hour chart also imply a decline. LTC/USD daily chart – September 27, 2025 What is the next move for LTC? Since September 22, Litecoin has been trading above the crucial support of $100. Since July 19, the bulls have been defending the current support level of $100. On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading in a tight range between the $100 support and the 21-day SMA, or resistance at $106. When the range-bound levels are broken, the LTC price will begin to trend. LTC/USD 4-hour chart – September 27, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-1.60%
Litecoin
LTC$105.9+2.08%
MAY
MAY$0.03896+1.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 20:56
