The Kurdish-Led SDF Is Still Combating ISIS In Syria Every Day

Members of the Syrian Kurdish Asayish security forces stand guard at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters in the northeastern Hasakeh governorate, on April 18, 2025, as the Syrian Democratic Forces mount a security campaign against IS "sleeper cells" in the camp. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images With the ongoing tectonic events in Gaza and Ukraine, it's understandable that the Islamic State group, commonly known by its ISIS acronym, no longer dominates headlines as it did in the 2010s, when its tyrannical caliphate dominated large swathes of Iraq and Syria. However, the group still has considerable active remnants and sleeper cells in Syria, and America's Kurdish-led ally there, the Syrian Democratic Forces, are still fighting it every day, and closely guarding captured militants that could wreak havoc if they escape. In this past week alone, at least nine SDF fighters lost their lives in violent clashes with ISIS militants in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province. Early Saturday, the SDF announced the death of four fighters killed by ISIS cells in the Deir ez-Zor town of Abriha, "following direct clashes that resulted in the elimination of one terrorist," the group stated. The attack followed a similar one on Thursday that killed five fighters and wounded one in the town of Al-Bahrah in Deir ez-Zor's eastern countryside. The SDF swiftly launched a security operation, vowing it would "pursue the terrorist elements and eliminate them in the area." The incidents followed a U.S. raid that killed Omar Abdul Qader, an ISIS member who the U.S. Central Command said was "actively seeking to attack the United States," on September 19. That same day, an ISIS attack killed one SDF member and injured two others while they were on patrol in…