2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
What Went Wrong With XPL? Aster Exchange Moves To Compensate Users

What Went Wrong With XPL? Aster Exchange Moves To Compensate Users

The post What Went Wrong With XPL? Aster Exchange Moves To Compensate Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Plasma
XPL$1.2562-11.09%
Aster
ASTER$1.8341+5.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-1.60%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:32
Distribuire
The Week Ahead: Jobs Report Could Make or Break Fed Rate Cut Dreams

The Week Ahead: Jobs Report Could Make or Break Fed Rate Cut Dreams

TLDR September jobs report on Friday will reveal labor market strength after Fed cut rates due to unemployment concerns Key economic data includes ISM Manufacturing PMI (Wednesday) and ISM Services PMI (Friday) measuring business conditions Government shutdown deadline is Tuesday night, which could delay essential economic data publication Nike earnings on Tuesday will show progress [...] The post The Week Ahead: Jobs Report Could Make or Break Fed Rate Cut Dreams appeared first on CoinCentral.
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0003039+4.21%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/28 21:15
Distribuire
Is Cardano Ready for the 55x Boost? Leios CIP-164 Phases Begin Now

Is Cardano Ready for the 55x Boost? Leios CIP-164 Phases Begin Now

TLDR Cardano’s Leios CIP-164 upgrade is officially rolled out, promising a 55x throughput boost. The phased rollout begins with Leios Lite to test the system under real-world conditions. Charles Hoskinson highlights Leios as a critical part of Cardano’s long-term scalability roadmap. Institutional interest in Cardano is growing, with Franklin Templeton running Cardano nodes. Cardano’s market [...] The post Is Cardano Ready for the 55x Boost? Leios CIP-164 Phases Begin Now appeared first on CoinCentral.
READY
READY$0.01837+2.05%
Boost
BOOST$0.11449+11.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0056-9.67%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/28 20:52
Distribuire
Where Dogecoin Price Is Going, As Whales Sell Millions of DOGE?

Where Dogecoin Price Is Going, As Whales Sell Millions of DOGE?

The post Where Dogecoin Price Is Going, As Whales Sell Millions of DOGE? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In latest Dogecoin news, DOGE price came under renewed pressure as whale selling accelerated late in September. As per recent analyst observations, the $0.20 zone would decide whether the meme coin stabilized or will continue falling toward deeper levels. Was whale selling a trigger for a wider correction, or only another short-term shakeout? Why Dogecoin Price Is Under Pressure? Whale trading added volatility to Dogecoin’s market structure. Analyst Ali Martinez reported that wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million DOGE sold around 40 million tokens within a 24-hour period. Such concentrated moves carried enough weight to disrupt price stability. The sell-off coincided with Dogecoin price retreating from its mid-September peak close to $0.30. By press time, the meme coin was trading near $0.22, having dropped through the $0.24 support zone. Analysts said the decline highlighted the influence of large holders on short-term momentum. Source: X Traders focused on the $0.20 area, where realized price distribution data showed strong accumulation. More than 12.7 billion DOGE, that is 8.46% of the circulating supply, had been purchased near this level. Analysts said the concentration made $0.20 a key reference point. A stable hold above $0.20 could allow the Dogecoin price to recover toward resistance zones at $0.24 and $0.27. If the market falls below that level, panic selling could send prices closer to $0.15. Market participants, therefore, treated $0.20 as a decisive zone. Source: X Dogecoin Price Finds Support At this Level Technical indicators reinforced the picture described above. Trader Tardigrade noted that the 150-day exponential moving average (EMA) acted as a dynamic support line. The Dogecoin price traded near $0.22 at the time of writing, close to the EMA level. An EMA smooths daily price data while giving more weight to recent trading. Many analysts used the measure to gauge medium-term…
DOGE
DOGE$0.23011+1.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-1.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002341+1.38%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 20:52
Distribuire
Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hit $100 In The Future?

Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Hit $100 In The Future?

The latest Cardano price prediction making waves is a bold one—$100 in the future. ADA has always split opinion: a research-heavy project with loyal supporters, but critics say it moves too slowly. And while Cardano grinds forward, newer tokens like Layer Brett are pitching faster, riskier paths to big gains. Cardano (ADA): The Cardano price prediction chasing $100 Few coins split public and professional opinion quite like Cardano does. Supporters highlight how carefully it has been built—peer-reviewed papers, slow upgrades, and an emphasis on doing things “by the book.” Critics argue that this approach leaves Cardano lagging behind rivals that ship updates faster and chase adoption more aggressively. Either way, the bold Cardano price prediction of $100 keeps the debate alive and gives both sides something to argue over. The project isn’t without substance. Smart contracts are live, and the ecosystem now stretches across DeFi apps, NFT marketplaces, and even identity solutions targeting governments and institutions. That measured pace has helped ADA develop one of the most loyal communities in the space, with holders willing to ride out long bear markets. Staking has been another strength, with millions of ADA locked to secure the chain and pay out steady rewards. It’s not flashy growth, but it’s reliable. That’s why the $100 Cardano price prediction refuses to disappear. It’s less about hype and more about the idea that patience could eventually pay off. For diehard ADA holders, years of careful upgrades and consistent development might one day deliver the kind of payoff that justifies the wait—even if it takes longer than flashier rivals. Layer Brett (LBRETT): The fast-track alternative to ADA’s slow grind Where Cardano is measured and deliberate, Layer Brett is the opposite. It’s built as an Ethereum Layer 2 and designed for speed—high throughput, cheap transactions, and a culture that mixes meme energy with real utility. In a market that often rewards momentum, Layer Brett feels built for the fast lane. It’s the kind of setup that thrives in bull markets where speed and hype matter as much as fundamentals. At under a cent, the story is simple. Layer Brett offers a low-cost entry point, a live staking dApp paying more than 600% APY, and the kind of meme branding that keeps retail traders hooked. It’s not trying to be the most academic project—it’s trying to be the one that delivers eye-popping returns. That’s why 100x or even higher projections are being thrown around. Contrast that with ADA. A Cardano price prediction of $100 would take years, maybe decades, and require a market cap in the trillions. Layer Brett, starting small and running fast, doesn’t need the same level of adoption to post massive multiples. That volatility is what makes it attractive to risk-tolerant investors.Of course, Layer Brett is untested at scale and carries far more risk than Cardano. But that’s part of the appeal. In a market driven by momentum, Layer Brett feels like a coin built to capture lightning in a bottle. For traders unwilling to wait on ADA’s slow climb, Brett offers the chance at a much wilder ride. Conclusion A $100 Cardano price prediction may eventually reward patient holders, but it’s a marathon. Layer Brett, still under a cent with meme buzz and high staking rewards, offers the sprint. If the next bull run favors speed and hype over caution, Brett could outshine ADA’s long-term climb. Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X
Cardano
ADA$0.7926+2.70%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12408+0.23%
Waves
WAVES$0.9527+0.23%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 20:50
Distribuire
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Deja Vu? Vitalik Buterin Dumps 2 Meme Coins in One Shot

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Deja Vu? Vitalik Buterin Dumps 2 Meme Coins in One Shot

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Deja Vu? Vitalik Buterin Dumps 2 Meme Coins in One Shot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has exited meme coins yet again, selling two different tokens in just a few hours, as per Onchain Lens. On-chain data shows the famous crypto developer offloaded 150 billion Puppies tokens for 28.58 ETH equivalent to about $114,000 and 1 billion ERC20 tokens for $13,900 in USDC. The sums are small in the grand scheme of Ethereum, but the action is all too familiar. Back in 2021, Buterin got billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens from the project’s creators, then sent a big chunk of it to India’s relief fund and burned the rest. That decision sent the SHIB community into a state of shock, wiped out part of its supply and, despite the sell-off pressure, became one of the biggest hype stories of that bull run, pushing SHIB deeper into the public eye and cementing its place in crypto history. Will Shiba Inu coin story repeat itself? It remains to be seen if this week’s sales will show the same pattern. Buterin doesn’t keep meme tokens in his wallets for long. ERC20 took a 70% hit after his transactions, and Puppies, which had been in the spotlight recently, faced extra scrutiny once the sales were recorded on the blockchain and spread across trading groups. SHIB/USD by CoinMarketCap The upshot is always the same: Whenever Vitalik Buterin gets meme coins, he ends up selling them, and the market reacts straight away. For traders, it’s just another reminder that tokens linked, even indirectly, to Ethereum’s creator don’t guarantee long-term holding, no matter how much short-term hype surrounds them. Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-shib-deja-vu-vitalik-buterin-dumps-2-meme-coins-in-one-shot
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528+3.52%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001176+0.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002341+1.38%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 20:47
Distribuire
AXP Stock: American Express Gets Jim Cramer’s Buy Rating – Here’s The Catch

AXP Stock: American Express Gets Jim Cramer’s Buy Rating – Here’s The Catch

TLDR Jim Cramer recommends American Express as cheaper than the S&P 500, trading at less than 20x next year’s earnings Stock has surged 27.4% in the past year and 163.2% over three years with strong recent momentum Company released a refreshed platinum card targeting millennials and Gen Z customers Valuation models show mixed results: Excess [...] The post AXP Stock: American Express Gets Jim Cramer’s Buy Rating – Here’s The Catch appeared first on CoinCentral.
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0229-2.13%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/28 20:45
Distribuire
XRP vs Bitcoin: 16% Growth May Be Just Beginning

XRP vs Bitcoin: 16% Growth May Be Just Beginning

XRP set for 16% breakout against Bitcoin, Bollinger Bands signal
XRP
XRP$2.8545+2.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03896+1.77%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 20:44
Distribuire
Hyperdrive Hack Exposes $773K Loss, Markets Paused for Recovery

Hyperdrive Hack Exposes $773K Loss, Markets Paused for Recovery

Highlights: Hyperdrive lost $773K after attackers exploited a permission flaw. The issue only impacted two markets and has now been fixed. Compensation plans are underway as Hyperdrive aims to resume operations. A major security vulnerability was announced by DeFi protocol Hyperdrive on September 28, 2025. The Hyperdrive hack resulted in the loss of two compromised positions, which were estimated at around $773,000. PeckShield, a blockchain security company, reported the breach as being triggered by the thBILL markets. These markets are the tokenization of Treasury Bills issued by Theo Network. The attackers looted 288.37 BNB and 123.6 ETH. These were then bridged to other chains and swapped out quickly. The thBILL token and the $HYPED staking asset were not impacted during the incident. Hyperdrive immediately halted all money markets to avoid further losses. #PeckShieldAlert @hyperdrivedefi has reported a compromise of 2 accounts in the thBILL market, resulting in a loss of ~$773K. The stolen funds were split and bridged out:• 288.37 $BNB → #BNBChain• 123.6 $ETH → #Ethereum pic.twitter.com/P7Yire2Xdg — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 28, 2025 Hyperdrive Identifies Root Cause and Acts Swiftly The team found that the Hyperdrive hack was due to a bug in its operator permission system. Attackers called allowlisted contracts with the router, which had operator privileges. This weakness permitted arbitrary calls and manipulation of specific positions on the market. In addition, the team claimed that the problem was confined to only two markets. On X, Hyperdrive announced that it had patched the flaw and was on track to fix it. Furthermore, they confirmed that all the affected user accounts were identified in a span of hours. The protocol was audited by Enigma Dark and Bail Security prior to the exploit. However, the weakness still passed through those security checks. HYPERDRIVE UPDATE: We are writing this to provide an update on the recent issues affecting the Hyperdrive protocol. We have identified the root cause and corrected the issue. We have also identified the affected accounts and are enacting a compensatory plan shortly. We expect… https://t.co/715OXYosaB — Hyperdrive (@hyperdrivedefi) September 28, 2025 Moreover, Hyperdrive assured a compensation scheme to earn the trust of the users again. Reimbursements could consist of ETH, stablecoins, or native tokens, although no details are disclosed. The company has also highlighted that it would remit repayments as quickly as it could. Security analysts observe that quick recovery may be used to restore platform trust. Hyperdrive to Resume Full Operations Within 24 Hours Hyperdrive claimed that its platform would resume within 24 hours. This announcement was made at 06:45 UTC with a recovery deadline of September 29, 12:15 PM IST. According to cybersecurity firm Alvaka.net, the general time span of responding to a major incident is 24-48 hours. This places the response of Hyperdrive within reasonable industry schedules. The company also alerted users about persistent phishing attacks. They encouraged users to use only trusted messengers of communication. Users are encouraged not to use the platform until complete functionality is restored. The HYPED token and the Hyperliquid ecosystem remain affected. This Hyperdrive hack follows a day after the alleged rug pull by HyperVault. HyperVault disappeared with allegedly $3.6 million in funds bridged to Ethereum. Following the switch to ETH, approximately 752 ETH were processed by Tornado Cash. This sounded an alarm throughout the DeFi sector and caused investor panic. A project on Hyperliquid, Hypervault, just rugged $3.6m in users’ assets pic.twitter.com/38AF1Wddjv — Anon Vee (@AnonVee_) September 26, 2025 The X account of Hypervault and its official site have since been taken offline. Meanwhile, the speculation of its disappearance continues on social media. Some users are concerned about a coordinated attack on projects in the Hyperliquid chain. Hyperliquid has only four validator nodes at present, raising concerns in terms of centralization. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Nowchain
NOW$0.0056-9.67%
Major
MAJOR$0.12172-0.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493-0.13%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 20:38
Distribuire
$10B ETH Shorts at Risk if Price Pumps 10%

$10B ETH Shorts at Risk if Price Pumps 10%

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/10b-eth-shorts-at-risk-if-price-pumps-10/
Ethereum
ETH$4,109.69+2.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010313-1.60%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 20:31
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase