Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 28
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 28 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The majority of the coins remain in the red zone today, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.14% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.43%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $109,317, however, the rate has not bounced off far from it. If the situation does not change, one can expect a further downward move to the $109,000-$109,200 range. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto remains under sellers’ pressure. You Might Also Like If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the $108,000-$109,000 area by the end of the month. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of $107,389. If a breakout happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $104,000 range. Bitcoin is trading at $109,447 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-september-28-0
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 21:59
Tether CEO: USDT's technology and strategy have become an industry template
PANews reported on September 28 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that USDT's technology and strategy have become an industry template and have been copied by other US dollar stablecoins.
PANews
2025/09/28 21:37
Distribuire
Singapore and UAE Ranked as the World’s Most Crypto Obsessed Countries
Singapore’s crypto ownership surged from 11% to 24.4% in just one year. UAE leads globally with 25.3% of its population owning crypto. The US ranks third due to having over 30,000 crypto ATMs. Canada’s adoption rate grew by 225% since 2019, placing it fourth. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been recognized as [...] The post Singapore and UAE Ranked as the World’s Most Crypto Obsessed Countries appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 21:32
The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Remittix, as XRP and WLFI Follow In 2nd and 3rd
When investors ask what the best crypto to buy is, XRP often comes up for its regulatory gains, and WLFI draws attention for its controversial backing and burn moves. Yet Remittix sits right at the top of that list, offering a sharper case built on real utility, listing momentum, and community trust. XRP: Strengths, Risks, […] The post The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Remittix, as XRP and WLFI Follow In 2nd and 3rd appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/28 21:30
Livestream chaos returns to Pump.fun with fake plane crash stunt
Liverstreamers on Pump.Fun staged a fake private jet crash to lure viewers and pique their interest.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/28 21:29
Polygon Price Today; Ethereum Price Prediction & The Latest News From Top Trending Crypto Remittix
Polygon eyes growth as an Ethereum layer-2, ETH faces gas fee tests, while Remittix surges with $26.7M raised, CertiK #1 rank, and global PayFi utility.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 21:10
Amplifying Web3 Narratives: ZEX PR WIRE Returns to TOKEN2049 at Marina Bay Sands
ZEX PR WIRE returns to TOKEN2049 Singapore on Oct 1-2 at Marina Bay Sands, showcasing AI-driven PR distribution that boosts visibility and reach.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 21:00
Top Presale Crypto List 2025: BlockDAG, Remittix, Tapzi & Next Wallet Driving Early Growth
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/presale-crypto-list-2025-blockdag-410m-remittix-more/
Coinstats
2025/09/28 21:00
Wie accepteert Bitcoin, Ether en XRP in 2025?
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Crypto is in 2025 allang geen speeltje meer voor techliefhebbers of beleggers. Je kunt er gewoon je koffie mee afrekenen of een vliegticket boeken. Hier ontdek je precies waar je Bitcoin, Ether of XRP zonder gedoe kunt gebruiken. Dagelijks gebruik: van koffie tot retailer In 2025 loop je zo een koffiezaak binnen waar je met digitale munten kunt betalen. Starbucks doet het via Bitrefill, waarmee je saldo op een giftcard zet en afrekent met Ether of Bitcoin. Bij tankstations van Sheetz kun je zelfs aan de balie afrekenen met crypto. XRP ligt iets lastiger. Je komt het minder vaak tegen bij een snelle cappuccino, al wijst Cryptwerk je wél naar winkels die het accepteren. Ook bij je favoriete fastfoodketens is crypto geen vreemde meer. In sommige regio’s kun je bij McDonald’s afrekenen met Bitcoin via gekoppelde betaalapps. Subway en Burger King werken met crypto-verwerkers of cadeaubonnen. Steak ‘n Shake voerde in mei 2025 BTC-betalingen in en zag de omzet daarna met 11% stijgen. Chipotle en Baskin-Robbins accepteren via BitPay meerdere munten, waaronder Ether en XRP. Dus ook je burrito of ijsje kun je digitaal afrekenen. In de retail duikt crypto steeds vaker op. AT&T accepteert Ether of Bitcoin voor het betalen van rekeningen. Microsoft laat je ook met BTC betalen, ofwel direct of via een betalingsverwerker. Webshops als Newegg ondersteunen Ether, terwijl Overstock XRP als optie biedt. AMC Theatres verkoopt bioscooptickets voor Bitcoin. En bij winkels zoals Home Depot, Lowe’s of Ikea kun je via Bitrefill of BitPay-giftcards met crypto je aankopen regelen. Op platforms als Shopify kunnen ondernemers gemakkelijk een crypto-checkout toevoegen. Crypto is shaking up traditional businesses! From faster transactions to new ways of raising capital, companies are adapting. Some are even accepting digital currencies as payment. It’s not just a trend—it’s reshaping how we think about money and commerce. Exciting times ahead! — Matha Brentley (@MathaB48446) September 14, 2025 Reizen, luxe & institutionele adoptie Maar crypto beperkt zich allang niet meer tot dagelijkse aankopen. Op Travala.com betaal je moeiteloos je hotel of vlucht met BTC of ETH. Emirates in de VAE werkt samen met Crypto.com om klanten met digitale munten te laten betalen. En AirBaltic was er al vroeg bij. Het accepteert crypto sinds 2014 en heeft inmiddels duizenden transacties verwerkt. Ook in de wereld van luxe beginnen merken crypto steeds serieuzer te nemen. Post Oak Motor Cars biedt via BitPay de mogelijkheid om luxeauto’s met Bitcoin aan te schaffen. BitCars in Europa specialiseert zich zelfs volledig in auto’s voor crypto. Gucci en Ralph Lauren bieden in hun flagship stores ook crypto-betalingen aan, vooral voor hun exclusievere collecties. Op bedrijfsniveau springt XRP eruit, vanwege z’n efficiëntie voor internationale betalingen. Mercury FX en Cuallix gebruiken het al voor snelle, goedkope transacties. Via betaalverwerkers zoals PayPal, BitPay en NOWPayments kunnen bedrijven BTC, ETH en XRP accepteren. Vaak met automatische conversie naar fiat om koersschommelingen te omzeilen. Bedrijven als BitMine, SharpLink Gaming en VivoPower voegen zelfs crypto toe aan hun eigen financiële reserves. REMINDER: EMIRATES AIRLINES WILL ACCEPT PAYMENTS IN $BTC & $ETH! pic.twitter.com/DctVLGblxB — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) August 22, 2025 Nu begint crypto echt als betaalmiddel Van koffiebars tot luxedealers: in 2025 zijn Bitcoin, Ether en zelfs XRP al breed inzetbaar als betaalmiddel. De grens tussen beleggen en gewoon betalen vervaagt. Steeds meer bedrijven openen hun deuren voor betalingen in crypto. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Wie accepteert Bitcoin, Ether en XRP in 2025? is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/28 20:46
Singapore, UAE are the ‘most crypto-obsessed’ countries: Report
Singapore and the UAE rank as the world’s most crypto-obsessed countries amid high ownership, search activity and rapid adoption growth. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates rank globally as the most “crypto-obsessed” nations, according to a recent report by ApeX Protocol.Singapore claimed the number one spot with a composite score of 100, driven by 24.4% of its population owning crypto and leading the world in search activity, with 2,000 crypto-related queries per 100,000 people. In 2021, only 11% of Singaporeans held digital assets, but that figure more than doubled by the following year.Close behind, the UAE scored 99.7, ranking first globally for crypto ownership at 25.3%. The Gulf nation saw a 210% increase in adoption since 2019, with a significant boom in 2022 when over 34% of the population reported holding crypto.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/28 20:25
