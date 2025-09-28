A Billion People Need Vision Care. What A New Bloomberg Effort Will Do

The new Vision Initiative, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, will help extend Warby Parker's Pupils Project, which includes providing vision screenings and eyeglasses to young students. (Photo: Courtesy of Warby Parker) Courtesy of Warby Parker Not being able to see properly is a big problem. But many people may not even see how big a problem it is, having no "eye-dea" that an estimated one billion people around the world aren't getting proper vision care. This lack of awareness has led to a shortage of corrective action, so to speak. All of this may change, though, with Michael R. Bloomberg's opener at the 2025 Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum on Wednesday in New York City. Bloomberg Announces $75 Million Vision Initiative Bloomberg, who founded both Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, kicked off the forum with a major announcement: Bloomberg Philanthropies is investing $75 million over two years into a new global Vision Initiative. The initiative includes NYC-based eyeglass company Warby Parker as a lead partner along with a variety of other partners such as VisionSpring, RestoringVision and Vision to Learn. You could say that there's quite a lot of vision behind this initiative in more ways than one. The goal of the initiative is to improve vision care around the world. This will consist of providing more vision screenings, corrective lenses like eyeglasses and contact lenses and cataract surgeries as well as improving the data available to make decisions. Bloomberg called poor vision "an enormous obstacle to success in schooland careers" and said that "in most cases, it can be easily fixed." He described fixing vision as a way for "more people to fulfill their potential." He even concluded the announcement at the Forum with a pair of eyeglass puns, saying, "The world is full of opportunities to make a difference and…