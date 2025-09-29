Bursa MEXC
BTC
$112.300,28
+%2,57
ETH
$4.108,56
+%2,90
Blockhead
2025/09/29 18:33
Hyperliquid-based Hyperdrive resumes services after $700K exploit
Hyperdrive has restored operations and compensated users after a June exploit drained funds from two markets on the Hyperliquid blockchain. Hyperdrive, a decentralized finance protocol on the Hyperliquid blockchain, has resumed full operations and restored funds to affected users after…
JUNE
$0,105
+%2,73
Crypto.news
2025/09/29 18:31
OpenAI launches ChatGPT parental controls, supporting account association and content restrictions
PANews reported on September 29th that OpenAI announced the launch of parental controls for ChatGPT. Parents and teenagers can link their accounts to automatically enable stronger protections for minors. Parents can adjust features and set usage limits, with sensitive content (including images and viral challenges) reduced by default. Parents will not be able to view their teenagers' conversations, except for potential notifications when system and manual review identify serious security risks. The website is now available, with a mobile version coming soon. A parent resource page has also been released to help families understand and navigate usage.
LINK
$21,07
+%1,98
NOT
$0,001535
-%0,64
NOW
$0,00559
-%9,83
PANews
2025/09/29 18:18
Solana Developers Impressed by XRP Tundra Presale: Two Tokens at $0.068 with $2.50 Target Creates Wealth Path
The post Solana Developers Impressed by XRP Tundra Presale: Two Tokens at $0.068 with $2.50 Target Creates Wealth Path appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana has built its reputation as one of the fastest blockchains in operation. Developers are drawn to its ability to handle thousands of transactions per second with minimal fees, making it a favored environment for decentralized finance protocols. Its role as a performance leader has positioned Solana as the backbone of countless applications built for …
XRP
$2,8527
+%2,53
SECOND
$0,0000095
--%
CoinPedia
2025/09/29 18:08
OurCryptoMiner Launches USDC, Ushering in a New Era of BTC Mining
Now, OurCryptoMiner, a leading global cloud mining platform, has innovatively launched BTC+USDC dual mining contracts.
USDC
$0,9994
-%0,01
ERA
$0,5289
-%2,05
BTC
$112.300,28
+%2,57
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/29 18:03
The Ministry of Finance will establish a debt department to coordinate the management of government debt
PANews reported on September 29th that, according to Caixin, the Ministry of Finance is about to establish a new department dedicated to government debt management, as a comprehensive debt reduction package continues to advance. Previously, the Ministry of Finance's government debt management responsibilities were primarily handled by the Government Debt Management Office within the Budget Department. The Treasury Department, under which the Treasury Department operates, includes the Treasury Bond Management Office and the Treasury Bond Issuance and Redemption Management Office, responsible for the issuance and redemption of domestic government debt. The Ministry's affiliated institution, the Government Debt Research and Evaluation Center, collaborates with the Budget Department to conduct government debt statistical analysis, monitor the compliance of government bond issuance and use, and conduct policy research and system development related to government debt information. Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance's Supervision and Evaluation Bureau has strengthened its oversight and inspection of illegal and irregular local borrowing in recent years, reporting numerous cases of accountability for hidden debt. Local regulatory bureaus of the Ministry of Finance, authorized by the Ministry of Finance, monitor local government debt, strictly control debt risks within legal limits, prevent and control hidden debt risks, and promptly propose improvements and solutions when risks are discovered, reporting them to the Ministry of Finance and local governments.
DEBT
$0,00076
+%1,21
BOND
$0,1542
+%1,64
PANews
2025/09/29 17:52
Language is Civilization's Worst Inefficiency
Human language is the greatest inefficiency in knowledge transfer. While our brains and bodies store and process information at immense scales, language reduces this to a trickle of 1–400 bits per second. Language evolved to coordinate and bond, not to transmit deep knowledge, which makes direct sharing of internal experience or understanding nearly impossible. This bottleneck limits collaboration, intelligence, and progress. With AI and new interfaces, we may be on the verge of transcending language’s constraints.
1
$0,006717
+%5,36
SECOND
$0,0000095
--%
BOND
$0,1542
+%1,64
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 12:53
What Are Public and Private Keys: An Intro to the Mathematics of Crypto Security
Cryptocurrency security is based on a mathematical idea known as asymmetric cryptography. Two cryptographically related keys are used simultaneously to establish an unbreakable security system. Your private key is an extremely large random number and is usually 256 bits long.
PUBLIC
$0,05375
-%4,68
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 12:46
The AI Gold Rush is Burying Humanity's Other Brilliant Innovations
AI investments surged 62% to $110 billion in 2024 while startup funding overall declined 12%. AI managed to hoover up 26% of all global VC funding. Clean energy, biotechnology, and materials science are all competing for scraps.
AI
$0,1181
--%
STARTUP
$0,00478
-%0,89
VC
$0,00282
-%1,39
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 12:44
Read This Before Building Custom Keras Layers & Models
This article is a practical tour of Keras internals. It shows how to write custom Layers (with trainable and non-trainable weights), lazily create weights in build(), compose layers into reusable blocks, and register auxiliary losses via add_loss(). It covers serialization (get_config/from_config), privileged training and mask args, and when to use Model vs Layer. It ends with an end-to-end Variational Autoencoder on MNIST—implemented as nested, serializable layers, trained via both a custom loop and model.fit().
VIA
$0,0147
+%5,75
MASK
$1,22
+%0,66
LAYER
$0,4105
-%0,94
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 12:39
