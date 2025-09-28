2025-09-29 Monday

7 Tips to Identify a Promising Crypto Vs One That Will Fail

7 Tips to Identify a Promising Crypto Vs One That Will Fail

In crypto, timing matters, but picking the right project matters more. Every cycle produces a few breakout stars and a mountain of forgotten tickers. Telling which is which isn’t easy, The post 7 Tips to Identify a Promising Crypto Vs One That Will Fail appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/28 22:43
Stability World AI Secures SolidProof KYC Gold to Transform Trust in Web3

Stability World AI Secures SolidProof KYC Gold to Transform Trust in Web3

Stability World AI secures SolidProof KYC Gold to boost transparency, credibility, and user trust while advancing secure and AI-driven DeFi innovation in Web3.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 22:30
Polkadot Pushes Forward With pUSD Stablecoin to Boost DeFi Liqui

Polkadot Pushes Forward With pUSD Stablecoin to Boost DeFi Liqui

TLDR Polkadot’s pUSD will be a native stablecoin backed by DOT tokens for DeFi. The pUSD proposal has 75.4% community support, nearing approval. Polkadot aims to reduce reliance on USDT and USDC with the launch of pUSD. pUSD could replace DOT inflation for staking rewards over time. Polkadot is moving forward with a major proposal [...] The post Polkadot Pushes Forward With pUSD Stablecoin to Boost DeFi Liqui appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 22:22
XRP Price Prediction: Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech and 50x Potential Overshadow Ripple’s $10 Target and ETF Buzz

XRP Price Prediction: Little Pepe's (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech and 50x Potential Overshadow Ripple's $10 Target and ETF Buzz

The post XRP Price Prediction: Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech and 50x Potential Overshadow Ripple’s $10 Target and ETF Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When investors talk about the next big wave in crypto, it usually comes down to one question. Do you want stability and slower gains, or are you hunting for projects that could deliver outsized growth? Right now, XRP is sitting near a critical point, while Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is capturing the attention of risk takers with a presale that still looks full of life.  Early buyers of Little Pepe are already up 120% and current investors at stage 13 can still see a possible 36.36% gain by launch. With a possible 50x upside from today’s presale price of $0.0022, Little Pepe’s growth story could overshadow XRP’s much-talked-about $10 target. Ripple (XRP): The Remittance Giant’s ETF buzz At the time of writing, the price of XRP is around $2.98 to $3.05. Ripple’s token has spent years carving out its cross-border payments and remittances niche. The big story right now is speculation over an XRP ETF. Ripple’s chief executive has even said that approval of such funds may be inevitable by 2026. Analysts see different paths. Some price models suggest XRP could rise to $3.50 in the near term if momentum holds. The bold prediction is $10 in the long run, but requires a significant boost from institutional adoption, evident regulatory progress, and sustained trading volumes. For now XRP remains a favorite among traders who want exposure to payment infrastructure but it is not delivering the explosive growth that new presale projects are showing. XRP price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme with a Chain At the time of writing, the price of Little Pepe in its presale is $0.0022. Stage 13 is already 92.82% filled with more than $26 million raised out of a $28.77 million target and over 16 billion tokens sold. Early-stage buyers saw tokens priced…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:22
Jurgen Klopp Eyes ‘Next Level’ New York Red Bull Project Ahead Of Derby Defeat

Jurgen Klopp Eyes 'Next Level' New York Red Bull Project Ahead Of Derby Defeat

The post Jurgen Klopp Eyes ‘Next Level’ New York Red Bull Project Ahead Of Derby Defeat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JUNE 28: Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on June 28, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Jürgen Klopp was in attendance at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, for the New York Red Bulls’ clash with New York City FC on Saturday evening, and though he will have been entertained by a dramatic game, it was not the result he would have wanted to see in his role as a Red Bull employee. After leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2024, Klopp took up a new job, beginning in January 2025, as head of global soccer at Red Bull, the multi-club ownership group that includes the MLS side as part of its sporting portfolio. With the United States being in the spotlight of the soccer world ahead of a FIFA World Cup there in 2026, and the recent FIFA Club World Cup, and Copa America, plus the presence of Lionel Messi in MLS, it might have been expected that Red Bull’s New York franchise would get a little more attention from the multiclub ownership group than usual. This has manifested itself partly in a brand new state-of-the-art training facility, which is due to open in Morris Township, New Jersey, in 2026. “I’m massively, massively impressed,” Klopp said on visiting the facility last week. “This is outstanding. It’s something you never really can dream of. This is completely next level, it’s really, really cool. It’s really well thought through. It’s so many opportunities.” 14 January 2025, Austria, Salzburg: Jürgen Klopp laughs during his presentation as the new Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull Hangar-7. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:04
XRP Price Prediction 2025: ETF Catalysts, Shiba Inu News & the AlphaPepe Connection

XRP Price Prediction 2025: ETF Catalysts, Shiba Inu News & the AlphaPepe Connection

The post XRP Price Prediction 2025: ETF Catalysts, Shiba Inu News & the AlphaPepe Connection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As XRP consolidates in the $2.70–$2.85 range, the crypto world is watching closely: can Ripple pivot from sideways action to a fresh rally toward $5 in 2025? At the same time, recent developments around Shiba Inu—from token burns to ecosystem upgrades—add complexity to the meme-coin narrative. To further spice the mix, AlphaPepe is being quietly eyed by traders as a high-upside alternative in the background. ETF Momentum & Regulatory Shifts One of the most potent ingredients for an XRP breakout is the prospect of spot XRP ETF approval. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently rolled out generic listing standards, which reduce the review timeline and ease the burden on ETF applicants. At least six XRP ETF proposals are in the spotlight, with a key decision for Grayscale’s application pegged for October 18. Some analysts now assign ETF approval odds above 99%. ETF inflows could introduce institutional capital into XRP, shifting its narrative from speculative to structural. However, past launch events have shown mixed price reactions—sometimes markets “sell the news” despite high expectations. Technical Outlook & Key Levels From a chart perspective, XRP’s $2.70 support is now critical. If that floor holds, bulls may aim to breach the overhead resistance in the $3.20–$3.60 zone. A breakout there with volume could open the path toward $5.00. However, if XRP fails to hold $2.70, downside risk toward $2.30–$2.20 looms. Volume compression and lack of directional conviction have made this range battle more prolonged than expected. Traders are watching for RSI divergence, breakouts from consolidation patterns, and whether ETF-driven flows align with technical strength to confirm any move upward. Shiba Inu Developments: Burn & Ecosystem Signals Shiba Inu continues to be one of the most talked-about meme coins, and recent burn metrics are telling. Over 7 million SHIB tokens were burned in a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 21:58
Exploring High Potential Investment Waves: Ripple and Lyno AI

Exploring High Potential Investment Waves: Ripple and Lyno AI

With financial landscapes evolving, two notable developments have captured the attention of investors and the fintech community: Ripple's integration with major UAE banks and the Lyno AI presale. The former's potential price increase to $5 by 2026 and the latter's promise of substantial returns create a contrasting yet intriguing investment scenario. Emerging Opportunities with Ripple in the UAE Ripple, a prominent player in blockchain-based solutions, is set to integrate with leading banks in the UAE, potentially driving its price to $5 by 2026. This integration is expected to elevate daily transactions to one million, showcasing the growing acceptance and usability of Ripple in financial transactions across the Middle East. Introducing the Lyno AI Presale: A Gateway to Exponential Returns Parallel to Ripple's advancements, Lyno AI's presale is making waves among investors aiming for high yields. The presale stages are priced attractively at $0.05 and $0.055, with a final target of $0.10 per token. With over 795,661 tokens already sold, the presale is on track to hit its financial targets, backed by its sophisticated AI-based arbitrage system. Invest in the Lyno AI presale now to secure your tokens at an early bird price and leverage the planned significant uptick in value. How Lyno AI Levels the Playing Field for Investors Lyno AI equips retail investors with tools previously reserved for Wall Street. Its cross-chain AI algorithms actively monitor multiple blockchains to identify profitable arbitrage opportunities. This capability, combined with quick transaction speeds and governance by token holders, strategically positions Lyno AI as a leader in decentralized finance (DeFi). The Broad Reach of Lyno AI Across Multiple Blockchains Lyno AI's technological infrastructure spans several major blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon. This extensive network enables seamless liquidity access and increased transparency, facilitating superior arbitrage opportunities that were once beyond the reach of individual traders. Comparative Analysis: Ripple's Steady Growth vs. Lyno AI's Rapid Expansion While Ripple offers a solid growth trajectory, enhanced by strategic bank partnerships, Lyno AI presents a more volatile but potentially more rewarding investment. The latter rides on cutting-edge AI and blockchain integration, promising rapid financial returns for early investors. Discover more about Lyno AI's groundbreaking technology and investment opportunities at their official website and review their whitepaper for detailed insights. Engage with Lyno AI's Community and Secure Additional Benefits Beyond investments, Lyno AI encourages community engagement through various platforms and offers substantial giveaways. Participate in the Lyno AI community via Twitter/X and Telegram. Moreover, join their exciting 100k giveaway for a chance to win big. Contact Lyno AI directly for any inquiries at contact@lyno.ai. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:52
Charles Hoskinson Accuses Cointelegraph of Defamation, Urges Action

Charles Hoskinson Accuses Cointelegraph of Defamation, Urges Action

TLDR Charles Hoskinson has accused Cointelegraph of defamation over its coverage of the $600 million ADA voucher controversy. The Cardano founder demands a retraction from Cointelegraph, stating that requiring journalistic integrity is not pressure. An independent forensic audit cleared Hoskinson of any wrongdoing, finding that 99.7% of ADA vouchers were redeemed correctly. Hoskinson urges other [...] The post Charles Hoskinson Accuses Cointelegraph of Defamation, Urges Action appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 21:48
Pepe Faces Uncertain Future in 2025 – BlockchainFX Presale Emerges as the Next 100x Altcoin

Pepe Faces Uncertain Future in 2025 – BlockchainFX Presale Emerges as the Next 100x Altcoin

BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rapidly emerging as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025, with early participants already seeing strong returns. The project has moved from its starting presale price of $0.01 to $0.025, and with a confirmed launch at $0.05, the growth trajectory is clear. Backed by real trading volume, a live super app, and
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:45
Ethena Loses Key $0.61 Support, Bears Eye $0.50 Drop

Ethena Loses Key $0.61 Support, Bears Eye $0.50 Drop

Detail: https://coincu.com/uncategorized/ethena-loses-key-0-61-support/
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:43
