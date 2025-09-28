2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett: Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE and SHIB Combined In 2025

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett: Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE and SHIB Combined In 2025

Dogecoin holds legacy status and Shiba Inu shows steady growth, but Layer Brett’s sub-cent presale, Layer 2 utility, and meme appeal tip it to dominate 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528+3.52%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4103-0.86%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795+1.71%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 22:45
Distribuire
Solana’s Legendary Run Still Sets the Benchmark

Solana’s Legendary Run Still Sets the Benchmark

Solana’s 500× run set the bar, but analysts say MAGAX’s meme-to-earn model, AI fairness, and fast-selling presale could deliver 150× gains even quicker.
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$1.0117+0.80%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002339+1.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1183+0.16%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 22:45
Distribuire
Shiba Inu Struggles for Momentum – Could Lyno AI Deliver the Next 100x Run?

Shiba Inu Struggles for Momentum – Could Lyno AI Deliver the Next 100x Run?

Even following the upgrade of Shibarium bridge which took daily payments to over 1 million, Shiba Inu has not been able to maintain momentum. In spite of the upgrade, SHIB dropped 5 percent to $0.000012, and disappearing meme hype leaves its short-term future uncertain. On the other hand, the presale of Lyno AI is picking […] The post Shiba Inu Struggles for Momentum – Could Lyno AI Deliver the Next 100x Run? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528+3.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1183+0.16%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06889+6.59%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/28 22:43
Distribuire
Dogecoin vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction 2025 – 2030: Which Token Has 100x Potential?

Dogecoin vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction 2025 – 2030: Which Token Has 100x Potential?

The post Dogecoin vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction 2025 – 2030: Which Token Has 100x Potential? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin and Lyno AI are two highly distinct opportunities in the crypto world. Dogecoin has created an enormous community and brand recognition, whereas Lyno AI presents innovative, AI-powered arbitrage technology, which is intended to break traditional trading. Lyno AI’s $0.05 Presale Is Crushing Dogecoin Hype—794K Tokens Gone: YOUR Edge to 1200% Gains Before $0.055 Hits? Lyno AI is now on Early Bird presale at a price of 0.05 per token, 794,580 tokens have been sold, and 39,729 have been raised. The second round of presale will raise the price to $0.055 aiming at a final price of 0.10. Its platform operates autonomous AI arbitrage bots, which scan across 15 blockchains within milliseconds to capture profit margins which are unattainable to the average trader. Cyberscope audits Lyno AI smart contracts, which provides multi-layer protection and security. Additionally, in the presale, there is one special giveaway: those who purchase over 100 dollars worth of tokens will have an opportunity to win a 100K pool split into ten 10K prizes. Market analysis predicts that Lyno AI will increase over 1,200 percent by 2025, a vast amount that Dogecoin is forecasted to hit at least 0.33 in 2025 and 0.75 in 2030. True cross-chain arbitrage allows traders to automate low-risk, fast trades using AI, which had been monopolized by institutional traders. This innovation brings the field even, whereby an ordinary investor can enjoy the advanced protocols and immediate execution. $100+ Buys YOU into Lyno AI’s 100K Giveaway—Outsmart Dogecoin’s Meme Volatility with Real AI Profits! The value of Dogecoin is mostly based on its meme-status and high profile endorsements. It shot to the moon in 2024 at $0.46 in a hype wave associated with Elon Musk and the Trump-backed DOGE department. But Dogecoin does not have the utility that the technology of Lyno AI has,…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1183+0.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01196+0.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010312-1.72%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:41
Distribuire
Launchpads Fund Ideas, Not Products—Here’s Why It Matters

Launchpads Fund Ideas, Not Products—Here’s Why It Matters

Certainly! Here’s a rewritten version of the article with an added introductory paragraph, improved clarity, and optimized for SEO, while maintaining the original HTML structure: — As the cryptocurrency market evolves, the role of launchpads in facilitating early project funding is under increasing scrutiny. While these platforms aim to connect innovative blockchain projects with early [...]
FUND
FUND$0.0169+4.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001535-0.51%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219--%
Distribuire
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/28 22:30
Distribuire
ZEX PR WIRE Returns To TOKEN2049 At Marina Bay Sands

ZEX PR WIRE Returns To TOKEN2049 At Marina Bay Sands

The post ZEX PR WIRE Returns To TOKEN2049 At Marina Bay Sands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore, September 28th 2025 – ZEX PR WIRE, a globally trusted press release distribution service for blockchain, crypto, and Web3 projects, is set to participate in the highly anticipated TOKEN2049 Singapore Edition, taking place on October 1st and 2nd, 2025 at Marina Bay Sands. Known for its unparalleled ability to amplify stories worldwide, ZEX PR WIRE will use this platform to showcase how cutting-edge AI-driven distribution strategies are changing the way businesses communicate with global audiences. TOKEN2049 Singapore is one of the most influential events in the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem. Bringing together founders, executives, policymakers, developers, and investors, the event serves as a global meeting point where ideas converge and partnerships are born. For ZEX PR WIRE, this is an opportunity to reinforce its mission of empowering crypto and fintech brands with distribution strategies that ensure visibility, engagement, and credibility in today’s digital-first economy. A Catalyst for Web3 Conversations In an industry where narratives move markets, ZEX PR WIRE has become the go-to press release distribution partner for hundreds of Web3 startups and established enterprises. At TOKEN2049 Singapore, the company will highlight how its model of strategic PR outreach—combined with AI-led audience targeting—gives businesses the power to break through noise and reach exactly the readers, investors, and partners they need. Speaking about the participation, a ZEX PR WIRE spokesperson said: “Our continued involvement in TOKEN2049 Singapore not only reflects our commitment to the blockchain ecosystem but also highlights the increasing importance of meaningful communications. With competition rising, visibility can no longer be left to chance. Through our press release distribution network, we ensure every project has the right platform to share its innovations with the world. From crypto media outlets to mainstream finance publications, ZEX PR WIRE connects brands with audiences that matter most.” Why Presence at TOKEN2049 Matters…
Zeta
ZEX$0.10805--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010312-1.72%
Edge
EDGE$0.30882+1.96%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:18
Distribuire
XRP Price Prediction: Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech and 50x Potential Overshadow Ripple’s $10 Target and ETF Buzz

XRP Price Prediction: Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech and 50x Potential Overshadow Ripple’s $10 Target and ETF Buzz

When investors talk about the next big wave in crypto, it usually comes down to one question. Do you want stability and slower gains, or are you hunting for projects that could deliver outsized growth? Right now, XRP is sitting near a critical point, while Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is capturing the attention of risk takers […]
XRP
XRP$2.8524+2.55%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000917+0.10%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4103-0.86%
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan2025/09/28 22:05
Distribuire
The Dark Horse Crypto Project Forecasted for 18,880% ROI Before Its First Exchange Listing

The Dark Horse Crypto Project Forecasted for 18,880% ROI Before Its First Exchange Listing

In every cycle, some of the biggest winners are projects that start off under the radar. Solana in 2020, Shiba […] The post The Dark Horse Crypto Project Forecasted for 18,880% ROI Before Its First Exchange Listing appeared first on Coindoo.
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001642+5.32%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528+3.52%
Distribuire
Coindoo2025/09/28 22:00
Distribuire
Is CZ Behind the Most Popular Altcoin of Recent Times? He Made a Statement

Is CZ Behind the Most Popular Altcoin of Recent Times? He Made a Statement

A response has been received to the claims that CZ is behind an altcoin whose name has been frequently mentioned in the cryptocurrency market lately. Continue Reading: Is CZ Behind the Most Popular Altcoin of Recent Times? He Made a Statement
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004418+17.37%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:36
Distribuire
‘30,000x ROI Potential’: Why Bitcoin Millionaires Are Dumping BTC To Buy Paydax (PDP) Before October

‘30,000x ROI Potential’: Why Bitcoin Millionaires Are Dumping BTC To Buy Paydax (PDP) Before October

Sometime ago, Bitcoin (BTC) was the best thing since sliced bread, minting thousands of overnight millionaires. However, in 2025, many of those early winners aren’t doubling down on BTC. Instead, they are quietly cashing out and redirecting their fortunes into a new, low-cap gem: Paydax (PDP). With whispers of a 30,000x ROI potential and a
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795+1.71%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,292.45+2.57%
Threshold
T$0.01479+0.74%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:30
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase