Vitalik Buterin Sells Meme Coins Again, Could Shiba Inu Repeat History?

TLDR Vitalik Buterin has sold 150 billion Puppies tokens for 28.58 ETH and 1 billion ERC20 tokens for $13,900. Buterin’s sale of Puppies tokens caused a 70% drop in its value, attracting significant market scrutiny. The recent sales by Buterin have led to comparisons with his 2021 Shiba Inu token move. In 2021, Buterin donated [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Sells Meme Coins Again, Could Shiba Inu Repeat History? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 22:33
Beginner’s Guide to Managing a Crypto Portfolio Efficiently

The post Beginner’s Guide to Managing a Crypto Portfolio Efficiently appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 17:00 Learn how to manage a crypto portfolio with efficiency, from diversification and rebalancing to speculative plays like MAGACOIN FINANCE. Volatility once again sent waves across the crypto market, as liquidations and sharp moves reminded traders how unforgiving this space can be. For beginners stepping into crypto, the challenge isn’t just picking coins, it’s learning how to manage a portfolio when the market swings with such intensity. Successful investors don’t survive by luck; they build systems that let them withstand chaos and grow over time. For new participants, understanding these systems can mean the difference between long-term growth and short-lived frustration. Portfolio management in crypto involves more than diversification. It requires discipline in rebalancing, a clear understanding of narratives driving capital, and the willingness to allocate selectively to both stable anchors and speculative bets. The balance ensures you’re not wiped out by volatility while still leaving room for exponential upside. As retail communities increasingly look for the next breakout token, projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE have become part of that speculative allocation conversation. This guide explores how beginners can manage portfolios efficiently while staying aligned with both infrastructure stability and meme-driven energy. The Importance of Diversification Crypto is notorious for volatility. That’s why diversification is the first rule of smart portfolio management. Beginners often make the mistake of going all-in on a single token, only to see their holdings decimated during a downturn. Instead, spreading capital across categories, majors, infrastructure tokens, and speculative plays, provides balance. Diversification doesn’t mean diluting conviction, but it ensures exposure to multiple narratives. While Bitcoin or Ethereum may serve as anchors, altcoins like Solana, XRP, or Avalanche add growth potential, and speculative tokens can provide asymmetric upside. Risk Management and Position Sizing Equally critical is learning how to size positions.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:10
Vitalik Buterin Sparks SHIB Memories with Meme Coin Sales

The post Vitalik Buterin Sparks SHIB Memories with Meme Coin Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has once again unsettled the meme coin market with a swift exit from two tokens. His latest sales have reignited memories of the 2021 Shiba Inu (SHIB) episode that reshaped the token’s trajectory. Traders watched closely as on-chain data confirmed the transactions, sparking immediate price reactions. The move served as another reminder that Buterin rarely holds meme coins for long. Buterin Offloads Puppies and ERC20 Tokens According to Onchain Lens, Buterin sold 150 billion Puppies tokens for 28.58 ETH, valued at about $114,000. He also liquidated 1 billion ERC20 tokens, converting them into $13,900 in USDC. While relatively small compared to Ethereum’s market scale, the sales carried symbolic weight.  On-chain analysts reported that the ERC20 token plunged by 70% soon after its transactions were confirmed. Puppies, which had recently gained traction, also faced heightened scrutiny as news spread across trading groups. Buterin’s wallet history has consistently shown a pattern of quick exits from meme coin allocations. Market participants viewed this week’s actions as a repeat of that strategy, triggering immediate selling pressure. For holders, the signal was clear: meme tokens associated with Ethereum’s creator do not represent a long-term endorsement. Shiba Inu Parallel and Market Impact The most recent deal was compared to the high-profile involvement of Shiba Inu in 2021 by Buterin. By this time, the developers of SHIB contacted him with billions of tokens. Buterin donated a large part of it to the COVID-19 relief in India effectively reducing the supply of SHIB.  That action both came as a surprise to the community and, at the same time, generated a wave of interest that helped make SHIB one of the most well-known meme coins during that bull cycle. The same market dynamic was reflected in the sales this week, although they were on a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:03
Solana Faces Centralization Risk as Firedancer Suggests Removing Block Cap

TLDR Firedancers SIMD-0370 proposal aims to remove Solana’s fixed block limit. Solana’s block capacity could increase with dynamic throughput adjustments. Critics warn that removing the block limit could centralize validator power. Faster block finality through Alpenglow could complement Firedancer’s proposal. A new proposal from Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team could change how Solana processes transactions, potentially [...] The post Solana Faces Centralization Risk as Firedancer Suggests Removing Block Cap appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 22:02
Beginner Crypto Guide: How to Manage Your Portfolio Efficiently

Volatility once again sent waves across the crypto market, as liquidations and sharp moves reminded traders how unforgiving this space […] The post Beginner Crypto Guide: How to Manage Your Portfolio Efficiently appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/28 22:00
XRP Price Targets $5 by 2026 While Lyno AI Presale Investors Eye 200x Gains

The biggest bank integrations in the UAE could push Ripple to $5 by 2026, as its market is currently looking to the future. In the meantime, Early Bird presale in Lyno AI is appealing to investors with the promise of 200x returns. Whereas XRP has hit a temporary low, the cross-chain arbitrage system of Lyno AI is catching on with shrewd cash investors. The $5 XRP Target: Boom or Mirage in the Middle East? The $5 target of XRP is dependent on the major events such as the September 2025 UAE bank integrations. Those agreements may drive daily payments to one million transactions, which proves the increased use of the token in the Middle East. Nevertheless, XRP dropped by 6.03 percent to 2.76 during the turbulence in the market related to the late rate cuts by Fed. Still, the top analysts forecasting a 2024 release have a lot of upside potential. Lyno AI Presale Frenzy: The 200x Bet Investors Can’t Stop Talking About Presale Lyno AI is generating hype with a target 200x (14,200) return. The initial tokens will be sold at 0.05 and 0.055 in the second and third stages, respectively. As of today, 795,661 tokens have been sold, raising nearly $39,783 to a total target of $0.10 each. The platform promises itself due to an AI-based, cross-chain arbitrage engine that would seize trading opportunities otherwise lost to legacy ledgers and closed platforms such as Ripple. Equalizing the Playing Field: How Lyno AI Gives Retail Investors Wall Street’s Edge Lyno AI provides retail investors with institutional-quality arbitrage instruments. Cross-chain AI algorithms follow multiple blockchains in real-time, identifying cross-chain profits. The platform is pegged on smart contracts that are audited by Cyberscope and provides speed on trade execution. The governance is controlled by token holders, who determine protocol upgrades and fees. Shoppers spending above 100 dollars qualify into a 100,000 freebies that is split into 10 prizes of 10,000 dollars each and offers an added incentive to move promptly. Millisecond Arbitrage Across Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, and Beyond The platform provided by Lyno AI connects across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism, and also offers liquidity access and transparent protocol visibility to users. This enables investors to exploit cross-chain arbitrage at a pace and scale that hitherto was unattainable by retail traders. The Final Call: Will You Watch XRP Crawl or Ride Lyno AI’s Explosion? In case you are looking at XRP rising to $5, Lyno AI provides another way to a 10X payoff. Those investors who overlooked the previous booms of other leaders are now able to invest in the presale that is guaranteed by Cyberscope-audited contracts and advanced AI trading. Buy the Early Bird tokens now at $0.05 and be ready to take advantage of the price increase. The velocity has the potential to open up huge potential prior to Lyno AI overtaking the competition. Presale the Lyno AI today to collect tokens and win the giveaway of 100,000. It is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to invest early in a token that will potentially revolutionize DeFi arbitrage and will deliver exceptional returns. For more information about LYNO visit the links below: Website:https://lyno.ai/   Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale  Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf  Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI  Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai  Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway  Contact Details: LYNO AI contact@lyno.ai Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:52
'Uptober' Is Myth for XRP, Price History Warns

'Uptober' hype meets XRP reality as price history sends warning
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:47
Firedancer stelt voor om vaste bloklimiet op Solana te schrappen

Solana zou binnenkort een flinke sprong in schaalbaarheid kunnen maken als het aan het Firedancer team van Jump ligt. Zij hebben namelijk een nieuw voorstel ingediend onder de naam SIMD 0370. Het plan: laat de vaste compute unit limiet per block los, zodat de netwerkcapaciteit voortaan mee kan groeien met... Het bericht Firedancer stelt voor om vaste bloklimiet op Solana te schrappen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:42
Web3 launchpads are funding ideas, not products

Web3 launchpads have become cash-grab funnels funding ideas without substance. The industry needs platforms that build better, not just raise more. Opinion by: Tim Hafner, founder and CEO of OpenServLaunchpads were introduced to give Web3 projects access to early investors. As they operate today, however, they too often result in cash grabs over long-term success. This has resulted in a flood of half-formed products hitting the market without real support for builders. Virtuals Protocol has facilitated over 17,000 AI agent token launches as of February 2025, indicating that infrastructure for token launches is not slowing down. Questions remain, however, regarding the long-term sustainability and accountability of launchpads. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:30
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals

XRP price prediction heats up as traders brace for ETF rulings and liquidity rotation from Bitcoin into Ripple’s token.
Coinstats2025/09/28 21:25
