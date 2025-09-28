Bursa MEXC
Spot Ethereum ETFs Suffer Highest Weekly Outflow Since Launch In Sign Of Low Institutional Appeal ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Spot Ethereum ETFs Suffer Highest Weekly Outflow Since Launch In Sign Of Low Institutional Appeal ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     U.S. spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) endured their biggest outflow week, marking the most severe capital flight since the products launched early last year. The bloodletting came as the price of Ether cratered below the $4,000 crucial support level, before rebounding slightly. ETH ETFs Bleed As Institutions Pull Back Data from SoSoValue shows that spot ETH ETFs saw over $795.5 million exiting during the week ending Sept. 26, in a sign of waning institutional demand for the world’s second-largest token by market capitalization. Those figures are the highest ever since the funds first went live on July 23, outpacing the cumulative outflows of $787.7 million registered in the week ending Sept. 5. Fidelity’s FETH suffered the largest outflow, with investors withdrawing $362 million from the fund during the past week. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) bled over $200 million in investor money. ETHA was the first spot ether ETF among a cohort of 11 issuers to cross the landmark $1 billion in net inflows. It currently holds over $15 billion in net assets. The combined ETH ETFs currently hold 5.37% of the digital asset’s supply. Advertisement   ETH’s drop below $4K on Thursday and Friday culminated in $250 million exodus during each day, the worst two-day outflow streak since mid-August. Ether’s price bounced slightly on Sept. 27, reclaiming the $4,000 mark. ETH is currently changing hands at $4,003.35, flat on the day and down 10.6% over the past week, according to price aggregator CoinGecko. All signs point to investors pulling profits off the table after ETH jumped by over 60% within a year, drawing considerable institutional interest. Bitcoin ETF Demand Weakens Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs weren’t immune from these outflows over the last seven days, with the dozen publicly listed institutional investment vehicles hemorrhaging $902.5 million…
OPEC+ to boost production by 137,000 barrels amid price surge
The post OPEC+ to boost production by 137,000 barrels amid price surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OPEC+ is expected to approve another production increase of 137,000 barrels per day at its meeting next Sunday, according to a report from Reuters on Sunday. This follows months of output hikes since April, all aimed at regaining lost market share and taking advantage of higher oil prices. The bloc, which controls around half of the world’s oil supply, includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia, and a few other allies. Since reversing its output cut strategy earlier this year, OPEC+ has already raised quotas by over 2.5 million barrels per day, roughly 2.4% of global demand. The reversal came under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who wanted lower oil prices. OPEC+ discusses final cut rollbacks as prices spike A final decision on the November increase will be made at an online meeting on October 5, involving eight OPEC+ producers. That increase is expected to match October’s 137,000 barrels per day bump, as confirmed by the same sources. The group did not respond to media requests, and Saudi Arabia’s oil ministry also remained silent. Since the group started rolling back cuts in April, oil prices have hovered mostly between $60 and $70 per barrel. But last Friday, prices surged to their highest since August 1, crossing the $70 mark. The spike followed Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy sites, which hit refining operations and interrupted oil shipments — Russia being one of the largest oil exporters globally. At the height of its coordinated production cuts, OPEC+ had pulled 5.85 million barrels per day off the market. That reduction was broken into three parts: 2.2 million bpd in voluntary cuts, another 1.65 million bpd sliced by eight members, and a broader 2 million bpd reduction agreed to by the full group. Those cuts were rolled out to prop…
Wall Street’s Warren Buffett indicator smashes past Dotcom and COVID-era highs
The post Wall Street’s Warren Buffett indicator smashes past Dotcom and COVID-era highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Buffett indicator has blasted to 218%, breaking every record set in the past.The measure compares the Wilshire 5000 index, which tracks the value of all publicly traded U.S. companies, against the country’s gross national product. At this level, the ratio is far beyond the highs seen during the Dotcom bubble and the pandemic rally, when it reached around 190%. For markets, this is uncharted ground. This yardstick first caught attention after Warren Buffett himself called it “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment” in a 2001 Fortune column. Back then, the ratio had been near 150% at the height of the Dotcom craze. He warned investors, saying: “If the percentage relationship falls to the 70% or 80% area, buying stocks is likely to work very well for you. If the ratio approaches 200% — as it did in 1999 and a part of 2000 — you are playing with fire.” Today, at 218%, the fire alarm isn’t just ringing, it’s deafening. Tech giants drive rally The surge has been powered by mega-cap technology firms. These companies have thrown billions into artificial intelligence projects and are being rewarded with record valuations. Equity values are growing much faster than the economy itself, creating a disconnect that is exactly what this ratio was meant to show. Other valuation tools are sending similar messages.The S&P 500’s price-to-sales ratio, according to Bespoke Investment Group, has reached 3.33.For perspective, the Dotcom peak topped at 2.27.The post-COVID boom pushed it to 3.21 before easing. That makes today’s number the highest on record. Investors like Paul Tudor Jones have also looked to the Buffett indicator in the past as a signal for overheated conditions, and the current level is well beyond anything seen in two decades. Some argue this metric doesn’t…
Here’s Why Bitcoin Price Has Been Dropping This Week
The post Here’s Why Bitcoin Price Has Been Dropping This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This month, Bitcoin’s lackluster price performance has triggered a wave of bearish sentiment among institutional investors. This raises the possibility that the digital asset could close September in the red. On-chain data also reveals a decline in miner accumulation, further weighing on the already-struggling cryptocurrency. ETF Exodus and Miner Selling Could Push Bitcoin Lower The steady liquidity exit from spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reflects the waning institutional interest. According to Sosovalue, capital exit from these funds between September 22 and 26 totaled $903 million, signaling a retreat of capital from the market. Sponsored Sponsored For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow. Source: SosoValue The correlation between ETF flows and BTC’s price has historically been strong. In July, the coin surged past $120,000, driven by monthly ETF inflows exceeding $5 billion. The current outflows mark a stark contrast, suggesting that the institutional interest and participation from mid-year may be fading. This trend puts the leading cryptocurrency at risk of falling further if institutional investors continue to remove capital. Furthermore, on-chain data shows falling miner reserves, indicating that miners are selling rather than accumulating BTC, adding to the coin’s bearish outlook. According to CryptoQuant’s data, this reserve holds 1.8 million BTC and has lost 0.24 % of its value since September 9. Bitcoin Miner Reserve. Source: CryptoQuant Miner reserves track the total amount of BTC that miners hold in their wallets before selling it on the market. When these reserves fall, it signals that miners are liquidating their holdings to realize profits or cover operational costs. This behavior often increases the coin’s supply in the market, adding to the downward pressure on BTC’s price. Heavy Selling Could Trigger Fresh Lows If spot…
Sam Altman meets UAE president as Gulf state doubles down on AI push
The post Sam Altman meets UAE president as Gulf state doubles down on AI push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, according to the UAE state news agency. The talks between Sam and Mohammed centered on building stronger cooperation between OpenAI and organizations in the Emirates. Officials reported that both men focused on artificial intelligence research and practical applications inside the country. Mohammed said: “This cooperation aligns with the UAE’s ambition to establish an integrated AI ecosystem, supporting the country’s development plans and its drive to build a knowledge-based economy.” The UAE has been spending billions of dollars to become a global player in AI. It is developing one of the world’s largest AI data centers and has announced a new Arabic-language AI model. Officials are also working to use the country’s strong ties with the United States to secure access to AI technology. In May, the UAE and the U.S. signed a deal for the Gulf state to build one of the largest artificial intelligence campuses outside the United States. That deal was announced during President Donald Trump’s visit to Abu Dhabi earlier this year, underscoring the scale of the cooperation between Washington and Abu Dhabi on AI infrastructure. UAE expands AI projects and engages OpenAI The meeting between Mohammed and Sam is tied directly to these ambitions. Emirati officials want to bring OpenAI into the country’s larger AI ecosystem to ensure that investments in data centers and research projects result in real-world applications. The UAE is betting that this will help speed up its economic shift away from oil by boosting technology capacity. The government’s message was clear: it wants not only research partnerships but also deployment of AI applications across industries inside the country. The meeting also took place against the backdrop of a massive funding announcement from…
BlockDAG Proves Utility with Live Testnet, Little Pepe & Lyno AI Struggle
The post BlockDAG Proves Utility with Live Testnet, Little Pepe & Lyno AI Struggle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Some projects still feel stuck in the promise stage. Little Pepe is talked about for its meme factor, but lacks real on-chain delivery. Lyno AI has built excitement with its presale, yet it remains a concept waiting for proof. So the question is simple: what happens when a presale actually shows working products? That’s where BlockDAG steps in. The Testnet Awakening has happened and turned BlockDAG into a live blockchain ecosystem. Reflection and Lottery DApps are already running, smart contracts can be deployed, and the NFT Explorer is active with transfers you can track. This is the point where BlockDAG shifts from hype to utility. For anyone looking at the top presale crypto for 2025, it’s hard to ignore that BDAG has already crossed the line between marketing and delivery, proving its ecosystem is more than talk. BlockDAG’s Testnet Turns Utility Into Reality! The Testnet Awakening has happened and turned BlockDAG into a live blockchain ecosystem. For months, critics said BDAG was just another presale coin with marketing hype and bold ROI numbers. Now, that claim doesn’t hold. With Reflection and Lottery DApps already running, the NFT Explorer active, and smart contracts deployable, BlockDAG has shown it can function as a working chain. This is no longer about promises; it’s proof that users can interact with live applications right now. That shift changes the narrative completely. Instead of being viewed only as a fundraising story, BlockDAG is now positioned as a project with real on-chain delivery. This matters for anyone evaluating the top presale crypto for 2025, because most presales end without showing anything functional. Awakening demonstrates that BDAG isn’t waiting until mainnet to prove its use case; it’s already building an ecosystem that works. Of course, the presale still matters. At a limited-time entry of around $0.0013 per BDAG,…
Market Conditions Now Favor Bitcoin’s Next Rally, According to Crypto expert
The post Market Conditions Now Favor Bitcoin’s Next Rally, According to Crypto expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 28 September 2025 | 18:02 Cryptocurrency strategist Timothy Peterson has linked improving macroeconomic signals to a potential rally in Bitcoin, suggesting the digital asset could enter a powerful uptrend over the next nine months. According to Peterson, the prolonged period of high interest rates has weighed heavily on the economy, especially in sectors like housing. He highlighted that the recent drop in mortgage rates is beginning to unlock refinancing, which puts more disposable income into the hands of households. This shift, he argued, can stimulate consumption and create a ripple effect that strengthens economic activity overall. Beyond housing, Peterson pointed to developments in credit markets. The decline in yields on riskier bonds shows investors are becoming more comfortable with exposure beyond safe assets. For him, this appetite naturally extends to Bitcoin, which he describes as sitting at the highest point on the risk spectrum. Peterson believes these signs reflect a broader return of confidence. Falling rates combined with stronger risk tolerance, he said, are exactly the conditions that typically drive capital into Bitcoin. If current trends continue, the analyst expects the cryptocurrency to benefit significantly in the months ahead. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he…
No Such Thing As Dollar ‘Supply’ And ‘Demand,’ There’s Just Production
The post No Such Thing As Dollar ‘Supply’ And ‘Demand,’ There’s Just Production appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A stack of US dollar bills are seen during an AFP interview with North Korean defector Park Sang-hak in Seoul on June 25, 2024. Park considers the propaganda balloons he floats into his homeland to be part of a tradition of psychological warfare, and vows to keep going until Kim Jong Un’s regime falls. The son of a North Korean double agent who escaped his country in 1999, Park has been sending balloons loaded with anti-regime propaganda leaflets, US dollar bills and USB drives of K-pop across the border for nearly 20 years. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) / To go with ‘SKOREA-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-CONFLICT, PROFILE’ by Kang Jin-kyu and Cat Barton (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The length of the foot doesn’t decline if the number of foot rulers produced exceeds demand for foot rulers. That’s because the foot is a measure, a fixed concept of length, nothing else. It’s useful to remember that money, like the foot, second, and tablespoon, is similarly a measure. Nothing else. Which is why it’s unfortunate that even the wise proponents of a dollar price rule contend that the latter will be achieved by Treasury, the Fed, or some governmental monetary authority literally buying and selling dollars each day to maintain a specific dollar price in terms of gold, or some other measure. Not only has this never been done, it’s also not necessary that it be done. For much of the U.S.’s history the dollar had a fixed definition in terms of the constant that is gold. Remember that. Gold served as the foot for money. Up until 1933, the dollar was measured as 1/20.67th of a gold ounce. Notable about the previous measure is that it’s not as though FDR, Treasury secretary Morgenthau, or Fed Chair…
Strategy Inc Bolsters Bitcoin Holdings in Latest Purchase
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/strategy-inc-bitcoin-acquisition-september-2025/
US confirms that South Korea is not manipulating currency
The US confirmed that South Korea is not manipulating its currency.
