How Africa Can Get Rich

Africa too can get rich, as once-poor Asian countries have, but not if governments keep doing what they've been doing. Basically, they will have to throw off the stifling tax systems inherited from their prior colonial governments. Certainly, there are other things you can add to that. But, I think we can say, with confidence, that if things stay as they are, nothing is possible. Tax Revenue/GDP in Africa. OECD Much of Africa was once ruled by European governments, including those of France, Germany and Britain. These countries gained their independence in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, but still, particularly among those with a prior connection to France, they retained close ties with French influences. These included various forms of corruption and exploitation – basically sweet deals for entities in France. Several countries, particularly in West Africa, have recently thrown off these French influences – including Guinea (2021), and joined by Burkina Faso (2022), Mali (2021), Chad (2021), Sudan (2021), Niger (2023) and Gabon (2023), all of which were former French colonies. Along the way, they also inherited the French currency, now the Euro. These are the West African CFA Franc, and the Central African CFA Franc, originally pegged to the French franc in 1945, and pegged to the euro since 1999. With all this, they also inherited the French tax system. The individual income tax has a top rate of 40%, hit at an income of 20 million francs, or about 30,000 euros. The 35% rate starts at 10 million francs, or about 15,000 euros. The standard rate on Corporate Income is 35%. Then, there is a payroll tax, totaling a 24.5% combined rate. Plus, a VAT, of 18%. And, a universal tariff of 10%, rising to 20% on "final consumer goods." See what I mean about inheriting a…