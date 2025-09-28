2025-09-29 Monday

U.S. Government Shutdown Odds Drop as Political Talks Resume

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Odds Drop as Political Talks Resume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Market predicts U.S. government shutdown odds fall to 63%, key political leaders meet. Bitcoin maintains stability amid potential U.S. fiscal disruptions. Market anticipates volatility; traders watch political negotiations closely. The likelihood of a U.S. government shutdown has decreased to 63%, reports Kalshi, after House Minority Leader Jeffries expressed optimism in avoiding this scenario on September 28. A government shutdown could elevate macro volatility, affecting BTC and ETH through sentiment shifts, while political gridlock continues to dominate trader anxieties. Political Leaders’ Moves and Market Adjustments A significant shift occurred in the shutdown predictions as key political figures plan to resume dialogue. Former President Donald Trump was expected to meet with congressional leaders, but canceled amidst disagreements over spending demands. Political gridlock has been a major concern, with House Minority Leader Jeffries describing an “optimistic” outlook for avoiding a shutdown. Jeffries criticized Trump’s decision, highlighting entrenched partisanship. The markets responded with a measured reaction, emphasizing uncertainty. “Unserious and ridiculous demands…pushing for over $1 trillion in new spending tied to health care and social programs.” – Donald Trump, Former President source Bitcoin’s Stability Amid Political Uncertainty Did you know? Shutdown threats have historically influenced market behavior, impacting both traditional and digital assets. Bitcoin (BTC) remains stable amidst these discussions, with its current price around $109,843.50 as per CoinMarketCap data. The market cap stands at approximately $2.19 trillion, and BTC’s dominance holds at 57.82%. Despite a recent 7-day decrease of 4.98%, the 30-day performance shows a 1.08% increase, suggesting potential resilience. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:24 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes that shutdown risks may influence regulatory timelines and market psychology. They further emphasize the need for traders to consider crypto’s past resilience during government crises, supported by historical cases. Bitcoin and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:36
99.02% Shiba Inu Metric Drop Has Intriguing 9,008,428 SHIB Twist: Details

The post 99.02% Shiba Inu Metric Drop Has Intriguing 9,008,428 SHIB Twist: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu’s burn rate crashed into the negative. As reported, 7,082,219 SHIB were burned in the day preceding Sept. 27. From over 7 million SHIB tokens burned a day before, Shiba Inu burns fell not to a million but to less than 100,000 SHIB. In the past day, Shiba Inu burn sentiment fell, leading to a drop in tokens burned. According to Shibburn, 69,690 SHIB were burned, leading to a 99.02% drop in daily burn rate. Meanwhile, in the past seven days, there has been an uptick in burn rate with over 9 million tokens burned. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001173 (1hr 0.07% ▲ | 24hr -1.37% ▼ )Market Cap: $6,913,288,373 (-1.39% ▼)Total Supply: 589,247,696,994,906 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 69,690 (-99.02% ▼)Past 7 Days: 9,008,428 (365.01% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 28, 2025 In the last seven days, a total of 9,008,428 SHIB have been burned, according to Shibburn, resulting in a 365% surge in weekly burn rate. This suggests the peculiarity of the drop in the last day, as it might be a temporary lull in token burns. Shiba Inu’s total supply is now 589,247,696,994,906 SHIB out of an initial 1 quadrillion tokens. Shiba Inu Q4 rally? At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.32% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001176 and down 9.10% weekly. Shiba Inu is down 3.53% so far in September, in line with a price tendency seen in the last two years. Shiba Inu finished 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, aided by positive Q4 performance in both instances. In 2023, while SHIB’s price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, it saw a rise in Q4, increasing in the months spanning from October to December. The same was witnessed in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:35
Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE And SHIB Combined In 2025

The post Why LBRETT Is Tipped To Outperform DOGE And SHIB Combined In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins never stop surprising the market. Dogecoin has the legacy, Shiba Inu proved an underdog can rise, and now Layer Brett is the newcomer tipped to outpace them both. Each has a loyal community and unique appeal, but when it comes to 2025, traders are asking whether history will repeat—or whether a new name will steal the show. Dogecoin (DOGE): The meme king still holding the crown Dogecoin is the original meme coin that refuses to disappear. The rollout of Shibarium was meant to be Shiba Inu’s big coming-of-age moment. Faster transactions, cheaper fees, and the chance to show the token had real utility beyond the meme. On top of that, supply burns are ongoing, and the ecosystem has stretched into NFTs, DeFi, and even metaverse side projects. The sticking point is size. With billions already baked into its market cap, it’s hard to picture Shiba Inu pulling off the kind of 100x explosion it had in 2021. The ShibArmy is still loyal, but for new money coming in, Shiba Inu feels more like an established brand than the next lottery ticket.The challenge now is scale. With tens of billions already priced in, it’s harder for Dogecoin to deliver the kind of exponential runs that define younger tokens. Even so, in meme coin history, Dogecoin has always found a way to bounce back when least expected. Shiba Inu (SHIB): The disciplined underdog Shiba Inu exploded onto the scene in 2021, turning small investments into fortunes and proving that meme coins weren’t just a passing trend. The “ShibArmy” made it one of the most visible tokens in crypto, and since then the project has worked hard to show it’s more than a one-hit wonder. The rollout of Shibarium was meant to be Shiba Inu’s big coming-of-age moment. Faster transactions, cheaper…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:32
MSTR Stock Crash Pattern to Repeat Again? Schiff Advises Saylor

The post MSTR Stock Crash Pattern to Repeat Again? Schiff Advises Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes MSTR Stock’s net asset value (NAV) premium has compressed from 2x in January to 1,44x, reflecting investor fatigue. Peter Schiff argued that MicroStrategy would be in a stronger position with gold instead of Bitcoin due to liquidity concerns. Michael Saylor signaled continued BTC accumulation despite volatility. Ever since hitting the highs of $442 in July this year, the Strategy (MSTR) stock has been moving sideways, eroding all of the 2025 gains, as per the $309 closing price on Friday, September 26. Market analysts note that the MSTR stock is echoing the 2021-2023 fractal pattern, which triggered a 50% crash after losing support. Peter Schiff noted that Michael Saylor would have been better off owning Gold instead of Bitcoin. Is MSTR Stock Price Eyeing Another 50% Crash? As the MSTR stock performance goes downhill amid sideways movement for a very long time, market analysts are weighing the potential for another 50%. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that Strategy stock (NASDAQ: MSTR) is mirroring its 2021–2023 price pattern. According to Martinez, the $257 level is a crucial support. A breakdown below this threshold could open the way for a decline toward $120. MSTR stock forms a fractal pattern | Source: Ali Martinez The MSTR stock drives institutional attention as it trades at a premium above the value of its Bitcoin holdings. However, in 2025, this premium has dropped significantly as the company’s net asset value (NAV) has compressed from 2x in January to 1.44x at present. Despite this, MSTR has continued to attract institutional players as Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MSTR by 16% last quarter. Analysts suggest the drop reflects investor fatigue amid slower Bitcoin purchases. With the premium eroding, holding MSTR stock offers no special advantage to investors in comparison to holding Bitcoin directly. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:30
New Token Creation on Solana Falls to 6 Months Lows

As per the latest stats, new token creation on Solana blockchain has dropped to 27,354, the 6-month low. This number was over 50,000 earlier.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 23:30
A Major Update Proposal Has Been Submitted for Solana (SOL) – Here’s What Will Change

The post A Major Update Proposal Has Been Submitted for Solana (SOL) – Here’s What Will Change appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client team for Solana (SOL) has submitted a new Solana Improvement Proposal (SIMD-0370). The proposal aims to remove the fixed block compute unit (CU) limit after the Alpenglow update. Solana currently has a limit of 60 million CUs per block, and this limit is about to be increased to 100 million with SIMD-0286. The Firedancer team notes that this static limit is now unnecessary because with Alpenglow, blocks that cannot be processed in time can be automatically skipped. With the new mechanism, block producers will be able to add as many transactions as possible to blocks. Slower validators will skip these blocks and lose their rewards. This will incentivize lower-performing validators to upgrade their software and hardware, while also allowing network capacity to grow based on market dynamics rather than fixed limits. The Firedancer team argues that this change will create a “flywheel effect”: Block producers will increase their performance to add more transactions, other validators will have to keep up, and ultimately, Solana’s transaction capacity will scale with its hardware power. If the proposal is adopted, increasing block sizes over time on Solana could mean more transaction capacity and lower congestion for users and application developers. However, experts argue that the impact of larger blocks on the network’s distribution time and the potential impact on concurrent block producer designs should be carefully considered. SIMD-0370 is currently in the “review” phase. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-major-update-proposal-has-been-submitted-for-solana-sol-heres-what-will-change/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:17
Digitap Emerges as ‘XRP 2.0’ for Global Banking Bull Run

The post Digitap Emerges as ‘XRP 2.0’ for Global Banking Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is under pressure again. The price slipped back under $3 and bulls are on the back foot. It’s a sharp turn from the early-September push toward $3.20, when sentiment looked much stronger.  At the same time, Digitap’s presale keeps moving forward. The project leans hard into payments, cards, and simple app UX, giving it both utility and accessibility.  That combination is why more traders are now calling it “XRP 2.0” –  a fresh play on global banking that could take the spotlight from XRP as Ripple’s token struggles to find direction. XRP Price Analysis: Struggles Below $3 Continue The 4-hour chart shows a climb from late August lows, a push to the local peak near $3.18, and then a steady roll over. Bounces kept failing at lower highs.  Support near $2.67–$2.80 caught the first selloff, but the latest leg drove the price back under $3.00. The current candle sits around $2.85 after a long red streak, which tells us momentum favors sellers for now. Source: CoinAnk RSI oscillated in the 40–55 band through mid-month during the grind up, then slipped toward the 30s on the drop. The latest print shows a brief tag of oversold territory followed by a small uptick. That signals relief buying, not yet a trend change. Bulls want to see RSI reclaim 50 and hold it; otherwise, rallies risk being faded. The net-long line led for most of the month but flattened as price stalled near $3.10–$3.20. Shorts crept higher into the breakdown, and the gap between longs and shorts narrowed into the selloff. That shift often accompanies distribution: longs take profit or get cut, shorts press into weakness. If longs don’t rebuild soon, sellers keep the edge. Open interest climbed through the mid-September rise and then fell sharply on the break under $3. That…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:02
Avalanche Price Outlook Dims as Lyno AI Presale Attracts Whale Attention

The post Avalanche Price Outlook Dims as Lyno AI Presale Attracts Whale Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The price prospects of Avalanche deteriorated strongly in September 2025, and AVAX went down by 11.9 percent last week to reach 31.53. The fall occurred after ETF approval delays which stretched into November and the cryptocurrency dropped below the essential $200 support. In the meantime, the presale of Lyno AI is gaining momentum with big investors inflowing the project, a sign pointing to transitioning to an innovative project. Whales Already Abandoning Old Chains — Are You Bold Enough to Follow Their Lead? The leading whales who have already earned 280M DOGE in 2024 are now shifting their focus to the presale of Lyno AI. Whales anticipate agile implementations that will avoid the scaling issues of Avalanche with their zero-knowledge proof arbitrage tools, which are intended to work with any chain. Early Bird Tokens at $0.050 — Will You Hesitate While Others Secure the 200x Upside? Lyno AI will be available at the Early Bird stage at the price of 0.050 per token. The second step will increase the price to $0.055. As of now, 795,661 tokens have been sold and raised a new total of $39,783 towards the ultimate target price of $0.100. Early adopters can also take advantage because Lyno AI wants to revolutionize cross-chain arbitrage through its AI platform. There is also a giveaway as a part of the presale: people who purchase more than $100 tokens will get the opportunity to win a share of a $100,000 prize, divided into ten prizes, each worth $10,000. Institutions Once Guarded These Tools — Will You Let Lyno AI’s Advantage Pass You By? Lyno AI provides autonomous super-fast arbitrage algorithms, analyzing over 15 blockchains in a single instance. Its decentralized community platform allows token owners to affect upgrades and decisions. Security comes first; Cyberscope audits all smart contracts. As opposed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:56
How Africa Can Get Rich

The post How Africa Can Get Rich appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Africa too can get rich, as once-poor Asian countries have, but not if governments keep doing what they’ve been doing. Basically, they will have to throw off the stifling tax systems inherited from their prior colonial governments. Certainly, there are other things you can add to that. But, I think we can say, with confidence, that if things stay as they are, nothing is possible. Tax Revenue/GDP in Africa. OECD Much of Africa was once ruled by European governments, including those of France, Germany and Britain. These countries gained their independence in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, but still, particularly among those with a prior connection to France, they retained close ties with French influences. These included various forms of corruption and exploitation – basically sweet deals for entities in France. Several countries, particularly in West Africa, have recently thrown off these French influences – including Guinea (2021), and joined by Burkina Faso (2022), Mali (2021), Chad (2021), Sudan (2021), Niger (2023) and Gabon (2023), all of which were former French colonies. Along the way, they also inherited the French currency, now the Euro. These are the West African CFA Franc, and the Central African CFA Franc, originally pegged to the French franc in 1945, and pegged to the euro since 1999. With all this, they also inherited the French tax system. The individual income tax has a top rate of 40%, hit at an income of 20 million francs, or about 30,000 euros. The 35% rate starts at 10 million francs, or about 15,000 euros. The standard rate on Corporate Income is 35%. Then, there is a payroll tax, totaling a 24.5% combined rate. Plus, a VAT, of 18%. And, a universal tariff of 10%, rising to 20% on “final consumer goods.” See what I mean about inheriting a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:49
Vitalik Buterin Warns EU Chat Law Could Put Millions At Risk

The post Vitalik Buterin Warns EU Chat Law Could Put Millions At Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Vitalik Buterin says EU chat bill could leave millions exposed Critics warn the law risks Europe’s global privacy leadership Experts see a possible surge toward Web3 if the bill passes Vitalik Buterin Warns Of Privacy And Security Risks In EU Chat Bill Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has voiced strong opposition to the European Union’s proposed “chat monitoring” bill. The legislation would require private messages to be scanned for prohibited content, sparking concerns among privacy advocates and tech leaders. Buterin argued that such measures not only undermine the fundamental right to privacy but also weaken the security of digital communications. He warned that creating backdoors for law enforcement would “inevitably lead to their hacking,” leaving all users — including law-abiding citizens — exposed to new risks. Critics Call Out Hypocrisy And Rising Dangers The controversy gained momentum after entrepreneur Peter Levels urged European citizens to reject the law. According to reports, the draft bill contains exemptions for government officials, military personnel, and intelligence officers. Buterin called this a clear act of hypocrisy, pointing out that citizens would face surveillance while authorities remain untouched. How people react to the law. Source: chatcontrol The initiative has already secured the support of 15 EU countries, but has not yet reached the majority needed under EU voting rules. Germany’s stance will ultimately decide the outcome, making it a decisive player in the bill’s future. A Push Toward Decentralized Alternatives Opponents stress that the bill clashes with Articles 7 and 8 of the EU Charter, which guarantee the protection of privacy and personal data. Some experts warn that if passed, the legislation could accelerate the adoption of decentralized Web3 platforms. Hans Rempel, CEO of Diode, noted that the slogan “not your keys, not your data” has become increasingly relevant as users grow wary of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 22:48
