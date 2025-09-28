2025-09-29 Monday

Ethereum Max Pain Hovers Near $4K as Traders Crowd December Calls

Ethereum Max Pain Hovers Near $4K as Traders Crowd December Calls

The post Ethereum Max Pain Hovers Near $4K as Traders Crowd December Calls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum woke up spicy Sunday as spot markets and derivatives desks steered the tone while spot price hovered near $4,014 after a $3,971–$4,031 intraday jog. Calls Rule the Board, Puts Rule the Day: Inside Ethereum’s Derivatives Mix Futures positioning stayed lively. Coinglass figures show exchange ether open interest (OI) elevated versus early summer, peaking in […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ethereum-max-pain-hovers-near-4k-as-traders-crowd-december-calls/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:26
Cardano’s (ADA) New Roadmap Aims to Close Gap With ETH and SOL: Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Cardano’s (ADA) New Roadmap Aims to Close Gap With ETH and SOL: Best Cryptos to Buy Now

The post Cardano’s (ADA) New Roadmap Aims to Close Gap With ETH and SOL: Best Cryptos to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) has been a veteran in the crypto market for a while now, having a strong fanbase. Cardano’s recent activities are focused on building a stronger ecosystem with a focus on stablecoin liquidity and more venture projects. In spite of these developments, a new token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is coming in with unbelievable traction. In its ongoing presale, Mutuum has already accumulated over $16.5 million, with more than 16,620 holders on board. The project’s innovative approach to decentralized finance, accompanied by its commitment to security and utility, makes it a superior substitute to ADA. With the DeFi market still increasing, Mutuum Finance is an investable prospect. Cardano (ADA), Stablecoins at the Center of a Brash New Roadmap Cardano is ready for a transition with the release into the second part of its three-year development roadmap, as stablecoins and ecosystem growth are set in the limelight. The Cardano Foundation has committed an eight-figure ADA liquidity injection to stablecoin projects, with the aim of boosting liquidity pools and powering DeFi adoption through its new Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget.  In addition to liquidity, the plan calls for bold action to further solidify the roots of the ecosystem, including 2 million ADA being allocated to the Venture Hub to incubate native projects and 220 million ADA to support 11 decentralized representatives, boosting participation in governance. Other projects will aim to integrate with actual world assets, broader exchange listings, and adoption of the advanced x402 payments system.  Operationally, the Foundation is raising its demand generation budget by 12% and terminating its long-standing SPO delegation practice, which reflects a higher level of commitment to decentralization. As Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson hints at Cardano’s potential to “break the internet,” the re-focused priority on liquidity, utility, and regulatory compliance on the platform puts it in position for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:22
From $15K to $3.6M: MoonBull Presale Sparks the Next Big Crypto Wave with Floki and Baby Doge Coin Rally

From $15K to $3.6M: MoonBull Presale Sparks the Next Big Crypto Wave with Floki and Baby Doge Coin Rally

Discover MoonBull Presale live now, alongside Floki and Baby Doge coin. Learn about next big crypto opportunities, staking rewards, referral bonuses, and early-stage growth potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 23:15
New Crypto to Watch as Treasuries Become the Berkshire Hathaway of Blockchain

New Crypto to Watch as Treasuries Become the Berkshire Hathaway of Blockchain

In traditional finance, Berkshire Hathaway is famous for using its balance sheet to invest, acquire, and support businesses. In crypto, […] The post New Crypto to Watch as Treasuries Become the Berkshire Hathaway of Blockchain appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/28 23:02
Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations Impact Crypto Markets

Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations Impact Crypto Markets

The post Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations Impact Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: FedWatch forecasts imply rate cuts could influence cryptocurrency. 87.7% chance of 25bps cut in October. Bitcoin’s price struggle below $115,000 noted. As of September 28, 2023, CME’s “FedWatch” tool indicates an 87.7% likelihood of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in October. This anticipated reduction significantly influences the valuation of risk assets, potentially affecting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies sensitive to monetary policy shifts. Rate Cut Predictions Signal Shift in Crypto Markets The CME FedWatch data, as of September 28, 2025, highlights the market’s anticipation of a 25 basis point interest rate cut at the upcoming October FOMC meeting. Investors are similarly gauging the implications of a possible 50 basis point decrease by December. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has yet to comment publicly about potential rate changes, consistent with the Fed’s data-driven approach to monetary adjustments. Lower interest rates traditionally affect risk asset valuations, potentially increasing demand for cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. Institutional and retail investors might find capital more accessible in DeFi lending and trading environments. However, primary projects like Aave, Compound, and Lido have not announced immediate protocol adjustments. “If the Fed has to cut rates, macro assets will scream. Crypto is still the fastest horse.” — Raoul Pal, CEO, Real Vision Bitcoin Price Dynamics Amid Federal Reserve Speculations Did you know? CME’s FedWatch tool has historically enhanced trader insights on impending interest rate alterations, influencing asset volatility during such uncertain periods. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at approximately $109,828.58, reflecting a modest 0.46% rise over 24 hours. Its market dominance stands at 57.88%, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion, as per CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume showed significant reduction, falling by 33.04%. Recent trends depict a -4.99% weekly dip despite a 2.66% increase over 90 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 23:00
Best Crypto to Invest in Now: BlockDAG, Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, & PepeNode

Best Crypto to Invest in Now: BlockDAG, Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, & PepeNode

Discover the best crypto to invest in now as BlockDAG drives $410M success, while Little Pepe, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode bring fresh opportunities in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 23:00
Best Altcoin to Buy Today as Ethereum (ETH) Dips Below $4,000

Best Altcoin to Buy Today as Ethereum (ETH) Dips Below $4,000

As Ethereum (ETH) drops below $4,000, investors are looking to altcoins with high potential for growth, and leading their list is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Although meme coins are alluring with their promotional highs, Mutuum Finance is accompanied by actual utility and innovative DeFi solutions through offering decentralized lending and borrowing on the basis of peer-to-contract […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/28 22:45
Will the XRP price rally restart in October?

Will the XRP price rally restart in October?

XRP price must hold above $2.75 to ignite a recovery in October, which could be triggered by spot ETF approval and the potential influx of institutional capital. Key takeaways:XRP holds above a critical level in September, raising hopes about a potential recovery in October.Breaking above the $2.81 resistance is key, with technicals projecting about a 30% rally to $3.62.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/28 22:32
From $500 Today to $50,000 Tomorrow? Ozak AI’s Presale Potential Explained

From $500 Today to $50,000 Tomorrow? Ozak AI’s Presale Potential Explained

Crypto markets in 2025 continue to attract buyers trying to find the following huge possibility. While established giants like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana dominate headlines, early-level presales are where life-changing returns regularly emerge.  One project making waves is Ozak AI, currently priced at $0.012 in its 6th presale level. With more than $3.4 million raised
Coinstats2025/09/28 22:30
Top Expert Predicts XRP Three-Digit Overshoot Target

Top Expert Predicts XRP Three-Digit Overshoot Target

Market analyst EGRAG has outlined a bold scenario for XRP future trajectory, highlighting the potential for an explosive move toward $200. The analysis is based on a monthly linear regression model plotted on a logarithmic scale.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/28 22:03
