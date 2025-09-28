Cardano’s (ADA) New Roadmap Aims to Close Gap With ETH and SOL: Best Cryptos to Buy Now

The post Cardano’s (ADA) New Roadmap Aims to Close Gap With ETH and SOL: Best Cryptos to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) has been a veteran in the crypto market for a while now, having a strong fanbase. Cardano’s recent activities are focused on building a stronger ecosystem with a focus on stablecoin liquidity and more venture projects. In spite of these developments, a new token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is coming in with unbelievable traction. In its ongoing presale, Mutuum has already accumulated over $16.5 million, with more than 16,620 holders on board. The project’s innovative approach to decentralized finance, accompanied by its commitment to security and utility, makes it a superior substitute to ADA. With the DeFi market still increasing, Mutuum Finance is an investable prospect. Cardano (ADA), Stablecoins at the Center of a Brash New Roadmap Cardano is ready for a transition with the release into the second part of its three-year development roadmap, as stablecoins and ecosystem growth are set in the limelight. The Cardano Foundation has committed an eight-figure ADA liquidity injection to stablecoin projects, with the aim of boosting liquidity pools and powering DeFi adoption through its new Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget. In addition to liquidity, the plan calls for bold action to further solidify the roots of the ecosystem, including 2 million ADA being allocated to the Venture Hub to incubate native projects and 220 million ADA to support 11 decentralized representatives, boosting participation in governance. Other projects will aim to integrate with actual world assets, broader exchange listings, and adoption of the advanced x402 payments system. Operationally, the Foundation is raising its demand generation budget by 12% and terminating its long-standing SPO delegation practice, which reflects a higher level of commitment to decentralization. As Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson hints at Cardano’s potential to “break the internet,” the re-focused priority on liquidity, utility, and regulatory compliance on the platform puts it in position for…