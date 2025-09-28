Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
US Bitcoin ETFs Post $900M Net Outflows In Past Week – Details
The post US Bitcoin ETFs Post $900M Net Outflows In Past Week – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Bitcoin ETFs Post $900M Net Outflows In Past Week – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-etfs-post-900m-net-ouflow-past-week-details/
NET
$0.00007366
+0.64%
COM
$0.010312
-1.72%
SIGN
$0.06861
-7.86%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 00:08
Distribuire
Best Crypto To Buy Now? Experts Are Calling Layer Brett The Next PEPE Opportunity As Presale Explodes
Pepe’s billion-dollar cap limits upside, while Layer Brett’s sub-cent presale, Layer 2 speed, and 600% staking rewards fuel buzz as the next big meme coin play.
NOW
$0.00559
-9.54%
LAYER
$0.4098
-0.99%
PEPE
$0.00000918
+0.21%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 23:40
Distribuire
The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 87.7%.
PANews reported on September 28th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 12.3%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 87.7%. The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in December is 3.1%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 31.5%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 65.4%.
1
$0.006701
+4.81%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/28 23:39
Distribuire
Delin Holdings plans to acquire Bitcoin mining machines by issuing convertible bonds and warrants and signed a letter of intent with BM.
PANews reported on September 28th that Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that it has entered into a formal agreement with Evergreen Wealth for the sale of 2,200 S21XP HYD Bitcoin mining machines for a total consideration of US$21.8526 million. The purchase price will be satisfied through the issuance of convertible bonds with a principal amount of US$21.8526 million; 40 million warrants; and, upon the satisfaction of earn-out conditions, the issuance of 13.4425 million earn-out shares. Delin Holdings also signed legally binding letters of intent with BM1 and BM2 to purchase an additional 1,900 S21e Hyd. and 1,095 S21e XP Hyd. units for a total consideration of US$8.349 million and US$10.8766 million, respectively. These transactions require authorization at a special general meeting of shareholders and approval by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
1
$0.006701
+4.81%
XP
$0.01273
-2.67%
KONG
$0.00899
-4.05%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/28 23:31
Distribuire
Shiba Inu vs Dogecoin and Layer Brett Price Predictions: Here’s What $1,000 Invested Could Look Like By 2026
$1,000 invested in struggling memecoins like SHIB and DOGE faces the fundamental problem of utility-free speculation. Luckily, Layer 2 technology offers the solution veteran traders have been waiting for: real utility, lightning-fast transactions, and sustainable rewards that could redefine portfolio returns by 2026. Layer Brett has raised almost $4.1 million in its presale, signaling growing […] The post Shiba Inu vs Dogecoin and Layer Brett Price Predictions: Here’s What $1,000 Invested Could Look Like By 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIBA
$0.000000000528
+3.52%
LAYER
$0.4098
-0.99%
HERE
$0.000219
--%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/28 23:30
Distribuire
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$167 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on September 28th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $167 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $57.1755 million in long positions and $110 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $5.4992 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $19.1023 million.
BTC
$112,281.9
+2.56%
ETH
$4,110.19
+2.92%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/28 23:30
Distribuire
Buffett indicator surges to 218%, breaking past Dotcom and COVID-era highs
The Buffett indicator has blasted to 218%, breaking every record set in the past.The measure compares the Wilshire 5000 index, which tracks the value of all publicly traded U.S. companies, against the country’s gross national product. At this level, the ratio is far beyond the highs seen during the Dotcom bubble and the pandemic rally, […]
ERA
$0.5294
-1.90%
INDEX
$1.021
+0.29%
U
$0.010257
+0.56%
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/28 23:15
Distribuire
Arizona’s Crypto ATM Crackdown Highlights Best Wallet Token as a Safer Bet
The post Arizona’s Crypto ATM Crackdown Highlights Best Wallet Token as a Safer Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 16:55 Arizona just dropped the hammer on crypto ATMs after scams drained millions from locals, many of them seniors. It’s another reminder that the ‘wild west’ side of crypto still exists. Regulators are circling, scams are rising, and the people getting burned are everyday users. In this storm, the question is simple: where’s the safe place to put your money? That’s where projects like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) step in. With real protections baked into its design, it’s carving out a spot in the conversation around the best altcoins that actually try to protect users. Why Arizona Is Cracking Down Crypto ATMs have become prime tools for scammers. Con artists pose as government officials, romantic partners, or even tech support, then trick victims into depositing cash into machines that convert it straight to Bitcoin. The state’s Attorney General Kris Mayes called it ‘heartbreaking,’ pointing out that Arizonans lost $177M to scams last year. That’s life savings gone in the blink of an eye. To tackle this, Arizona’s new law slashes daily limits to $2K for new users, requires warning signs, and even forces ATM operators to refund scam victims. Source: azag.gov It’s a tough stance, and it highlights a bigger point: when security is weak, ordinary investors pay the price. Which is why people are starting to look beyond risky corners of crypto toward safer, utility-driven projects like Best Wallet Token. What Best Wallet Token Brings to the Table Best Wallet Token ($BEST) powers Best Wallet, the first of a new wave of crypto apps designed to replace outdated platforms like MetaMask. It’s a full ecosystem with features tailored to today’s investors. One of its biggest innovations is ‘Upcoming Tokens,’ a tool that allows presale buyers to participate in new projects directly through the…
WALLET
$0.02282
+2.42%
TOKEN
$0.01195
+0.67%
COM
$0.010312
-1.72%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 23:07
Distribuire
Zuid‑Koreaanse actrice vermijdt cel na crypto‑witwassen
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Zuid‑Koreaanse actrice Hwang Jung‑eum is gevonnis met een voorwaardelijke straf opgelegd nadat ze circa ₩4,34 miljard via cryptotransacties uit haar eigen bureau had verduisterd. De rechtbank nam haar volledige terugbetaling mee in de uitspraak. De crypto‑investeringen en verduistering De Jeju District Court veroordeelde Hwang Jung‑eum tot een gevangenisstraf van twee jaar, maar deze werd geschorst voor een periode van vier jaar. De aanklacht stelde dat zij in 2022 geld uit haar eigen managementbureau had onttrokken. Ongeveer ₩4,2 miljard daarvan werd geïnvesteerd in cryptocurrency, terwijl het resterende deel gebruikt werd voor onroerendgoed betalingen en lokale belastingen via creditcards. Tijdens de zitting van 15 mei had Hwang alle beschuldigingen erkend en verzocht om uitstel zodat ze het volledige bedrag kon terugbetalen. Op dat moment had ze al circa ₩3 miljard gerestitueerd. Later volgden twee betalingen op 30 mei en 5 juni, waarmee ze de volledige som had terugbetaald. De rechtbank nam dit zwaar mee als verzachtende omstandigheid. Milde straf door terugbetaling en blanco verleden Procureurs hadden aanvankelijk een gevangenisstraf van drie jaar geëist, maar de rechter koos voor de voorwaardelijke sanctie mede op basis van haar terugbetaling en het feit dat zij geen eerdere veroordelingen had op haar naam staan. Hwang verliet de rechtszaal zichtbaar geëmotioneerd. NEW: South Korean actor Hwang Jung-eum, co-host of SBS Plus’s reality show “Because I’m Single,” is facing legal action for allegedly embezzling 4.34 billion won ($3.1 million) from her own entertainment agency and investing around 4.2 billion won of it in cryptocurrency. pic.twitter.com/XYWfCGKebB — Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) September 27, 2025 Publieke terugslag en herstel De zaak veroorzaakte flinke opschudding in de Koreaanse media. Sommige tv‑stations verwijderden fragmenten met Hwang uit uitzendingen. Ook adverteerders zoals een gezondheidsdrankproducent beëindigden plots campagnes waarin zij betrokken was. Wat haar carrière betreft, begon Hwang in 2002 als lid van de idolgroep Sugar, waarna ze overstapte naar acteren. Ze werd bekend dankzij rollen in populaire dramaseries zoals Kill Me, Heal Me en She Was Pretty. In haar slotverklaring zei Hwang dat ze door druk en ambitie fouten had gemaakt, dat ze spijt had, en dat ze probeerde het bureau uit te breiden zonder zich voldoende te verdiepen in financiële regels. Ze benadrukte dat ze de tekortkomingen inzag en verantwoordelijkheid wilde nemen. Straf ‘uitgesteld, niet kwijt’ Uiteindelijk kreeg Hwang Jung‑eum een voorwaardelijke straf: geen directe gevangenisstraf, mits goede gedragingen de komende vier jaar. De rechtbank zag haar volledige terugbetaling als doorslaggevend. Wat rest is het publieke oordeel en de uitdaging van herstel in een rechtszaak waarbij crypto en beroemdheid elkaar kruisten, met een subtiel signaal: de straf is uitgesteld, niet kwijt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Zuid‑Koreaanse actrice vermijdt cel na crypto‑witwassen is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
CEL
$0.06111
+2.22%
MET
$0.2322
+2.97%
LIKE
$0.007393
-3.25%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/28 22:46
Distribuire
Arizona’s Crypto ATM Crackdown Puts Spotlight on Safer Projects Like Best Wallet Token
Arizona just dropped the hammer on crypto ATMs after scams drained millions from locals, many of them seniors. It’s another […] The post Arizona’s Crypto ATM Crackdown Puts Spotlight on Safer Projects Like Best Wallet Token appeared first on Coindoo.
LIKE
$0.007393
-3.25%
WALLET
$0.02282
+2.42%
TOKEN
$0.01195
+0.67%
Distribuire
Coindoo
2025/09/28 21:55
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase