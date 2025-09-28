Bursa MEXC
Bitcoin Leads the Crypto Space, Says Cathie Wood, Dismissing Ethereum
TLDR Cathie Wood believes Bitcoin will remain the dominant cryptocurrency in the long run, surpassing all other coins. She explains that Bitcoin’s capped supply and decentralized nature make it a unique and valuable monetary system. Wood acknowledges that stablecoins play a role in DeFi but sees them as secondary to Bitcoin’s overall impact. According to [...] The post Bitcoin Leads the Crypto Space, Says Cathie Wood, Dismissing Ethereum appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 00:38
Avalanche Slumps Amid Fears Of Falling To $19
The post Avalanche Slumps Amid Fears Of Falling To $19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 28, 2025 at 15:15 // Price Avalanche’s (AVAX) price has dropped below the 21-day SMA support after encountering resistance at $35.72. The cryptocurrency is now trading below the 21-day SMA but remains above the 50-day SMA support. The altcoin fell sharply after buyers failed to sustain momentum above the $36 overhead resistance. Avalanche price long-term analysis: bearish Today, AVAX has resumed its downward movement towards the 50-day SMA support. According to price indicators, AVAX is expected to fall below the moving average lines. On 22 September, a retraced candle body tested the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. This retracement suggests the crypto could fall to the 2.618 Fibonacci extension, or $19.12. Now, AVAX has reached a low of $28. On the downside, if bears break through the 50-day SMA support, AVAX is likely to reach the projected price level. Technical Indicators: AVAX price indicators analysis Following the recent downturn, the cryptocurrency’s price bars have moved between the moving average lines. The altcoin will trend if either the 21-day or 50-day SMA is broken. Despite the decline, the 21-day and 50-day SMAs are currently moving upward. On the 4-hour chart, however, the moving average lines are sloping downward, indicating a downtrend. AVAX/USD daily chart – September 27, 2025 What is the next move for AVAX? The 4-hour chart shows AVAX declining below the moving average lines. The altcoin has fallen but remains above the $27 support. It is currently trading above the $27 support but below the moving average lines. Doji candlesticks are slowing the price movement. According to the price indicator, the crypto signal is negative because it has entered the bearish trend zone. AVAX/USD 4-hour chart – September 27, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 00:29
WWE Must Fix These 5 Booking Issues Immediately
The post WWE Must Fix These 5 Booking Issues Immediately appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have rekindled their rivalry en route to Crown Jewel. (Credit: Melina Pizano/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images WWE fans need not be confused. The off-screen accomplishments may be impressive, but the TV product as a whole? Well, WWE has some work to do. WWE’s financial success, including a recent $1.6 billion deal with ESPN, doesn’t automatically mean that its on-screen product is good. The overwhelming demand for live sports on streaming services and traditional pay-TV providers has caused WWE revenue to soar, but what hasn’t improved with it is the actually quality of Raw and SmackDown. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was consistently praised for the improvements he immediately made in WWE’s booking when he took over that role in 2022. Until 2024, he was worthy of that praise, too, putting out a stellar product across Raw and SmackDown, which produced some of WWE’s best and most original content this century. Somewhere along the way, however, WWE’s creative direction got cloudied and inconsistent, with noticeable dips in quality at a time when its No. 1 competitor, AEW, has improved in that regard. Because that hasn’t resulted in smaller crowds or a decrease in revenue, it’s easy for those within WWE to assume there are no problems with its booking. That, though, simply isn’t true. Here are five major booking issues WWE must fix immediately. Forbes5 Potential Opponents For John Cena In WWE Retirement MatchBy Blake Oestriecher WWE’s Overreliance On The Vision Stable When WWE, more specifically WWE under Triple H’s guidance, finds some success with an upper-tier stable, it tends to focus too much on that faction to the detriment of the rest of the roster. At times, this has been true of factions like The Judgment Day and, to a lesser…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 00:10
Google’s $3 Billion Deal Highlights the Convergence of Ai and Bitcoin Mining, Ushering in The Era of Cloud Mining
The post Google’s $3 Billion Deal Highlights the Convergence of Ai and Bitcoin Mining, Ushering in The Era of Cloud Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most recently, Google purchased a 5.4-percent interest in bitcoin miner Cipher Mining through a $3-billion, 10-year AI data center agreement. Under the announced terms, Google will give $1.4 billion in debt to an affiliated company, Fluidstack, for shares of Cipher. The deal will provide Cipher with 10 years of leased computing capacity for AI and HPC (high performance computing) workloads at its Texas data center. This action shows two key signals: Internet giants are starting to get directly involved in crypto mining companies and promote the development of AI through computing power leasing. Bitcoin mining is transforming into an AI infrastructure provider. The combination of mining computing power and artificial intelligence training needs opens up new growth space. Google’s move isn’t isolated. In August of this year Google took a 14% stake in TeraWulf, another mining company connected to its Fluidstack data center partnership_. Several mining companies, including CleanSpark and Hive Digital, have also rebranded themselves as offering GPU and AI computing services — lifting their stock prices. Industry Outlook: New Mining Opportunities Accelerated by AI A review conducted by The Miner Mag indicates that Bitcoin mining stocks have actually surpassed the performance of Bitcoin lately amid market optimism over miners’ plans to pivot toward GPU computing power and AI services. That is, that mining has become not just a coin-generating machine but the computing infrastructure for the future digital economy. This is not just a new track for regular mining, it’s an extended perspective for the entire industry. AI and Bitcoin mine are relatively less possible for rank-and-file investors to directly participate in, unlike large enterprise networks such as Google’s and Cipher’s installations. Cloud mining on the other hand allows users to participate into the high value of computing power market with little barrier. Fleet Mining: The entry point…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 00:09
Ross Ulbricht sets the record straight as Kamala Harris’s critique misses the mark
The post Ross Ulbricht sets the record straight as Kamala Harris’s critique misses the mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ross Ulbricht, creator of Silk Road and one of Bitcoin’s earliest public champions, didn’t waste time calling out Kamala Harris after she labeled him “the fentanyl dealer” in her new book, also criticizing President Trump for commuting his sentence. Ulbricht set the record straight: he was never prosecuted for dealing drugs personally, and fentanyl wasn’t part of his charges. Harris’s book claim sparks pushback Ulbricht’s post pulls no punches. His message is clear: Harris’s assertion was factually inaccurate, and the motivation behind it appears political, painting both Ulbricht and President Trump in a negative light. Ulbricht wrote: “The truth has never mattered to you. The goal is just to make me and President Trump look bad at all cost, isn’t it? Don’t be a sore loser, Kamala.” Democrats have long been accused of hostile attitudes toward the crypto industry, ramping up regulatory crackdowns through initiatives like “Chokepoint 2.0.” Harris’s mislabelling of Ulbricht feels like just another example of the Democrats’ broader animosity toward crypto’s disruptive potential. Ross Ulbricht, the architect behind Silk Road For those less familiar with crypto lore, Ross Ulbricht is the architect behind Silk Road, the infamous online marketplace that used Bitcoin for transactions at a time when most people had never even heard of the cryptocurrency. Launched in 2011, Silk Road allowed users to buy and sell a range of goods (some legal, many not) outside the reach of traditional regulation. Ulbricht was arrested in 2013 and ultimately received a life sentence without the possibility of parole. It was a punishment many legal experts, tech leaders, and privacy advocates deemed excessive. His case became a flashpoint in debates about internet freedom, criminal justice reform, and the government’s approach to new technology. In January 2025, President Trump commuted Ulbricht’s sentence, allowing him to walk free after more…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 00:06
Aggie Beever-Jones Scores Again As Relentless Chelsea Go 29 Unbeaten
The post Aggie Beever-Jones Scores Again As Relentless Chelsea Go 29 Unbeaten appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DAGENHAM, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Aggie Beever-Jones of Chelsea celebrates with teammates Wieke Kaptein, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, and Veerle Buurman after scoring her team’s first goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC at Chigwell Construction Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images) Chelsea FC via Getty Images As their title rivals drop points around them, Women’s Super League (WSL) champions Chelsea moved two points clear at the top of the table thrashing West Ham United. The champions for the past six seasons, there is no evidence of Chelsea relenting in any way in their pursuit of a seventh straight English league title. Despite injuries to, and the exit of, several key players during the summer, the team continue to perform like a well-oiled machine while their challengers splutter. Yesterday, Arsenal, the last team to win the WSL title before Chelsea in 2019, failed to win for the second weekend in succession, conceding a costly last-minute equaliser at home to Aston Villa. Chelsea typically responded by stretching the margin of points between them with a 4-0 win away to West Ham, three of the goals coming within a devastating opening 15 minutes. After going through the previous entire season without defeat, Chelsea are now unbeaten in 29 Women’s Super League matches since May 1 2024. They are now four games from equalling their own WSL record of 33 matches without defeat set between February 2019 and January 2021. Tantalisingy, they will have to avoid defeat at the Emirates Stadium when they face the reigning European champions Arsenal on November 8 to equal that record. It is a match that Arsenal – already four points behind the team they are desperate to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 00:04
Cathie Wood Sees Hyperliquid Following Solana’s Path To The Top
The post Cathie Wood Sees Hyperliquid Following Solana’s Path To The Top appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood Compares Hyperliquid To Solana’s Early Growth ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has drawn parallels between Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange, and the Solana blockchain during its formative years. Speaking on the Master Investor podcast, Wood said the platform could follow a trajectory similar to Solana’s rapid rise from newcomer to market leader. ARK Invest’s public funds remain centered on three key assets — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. According to Wood, the company also maintains exposure to Solana’s ecosystem through Breera Sports, a project tied to its treasury and backed by Middle Eastern investors. In addition, ARK is consulting with economist Art Laffer, who has been involved with the Hyperliquid project. Wood emphasized that ARK has not yet taken a position on Hyperliquid, but she believes the protocol itself merits attention as decentralized perpetual futures exchanges grow increasingly competitive. Aster Surpasses Hyperliquid Amid Rising Market Battles On September 24, 2025, reports confirmed that the Aster platform had overtaken Hyperliquid as the sector’s leader. According to DeFiLlama, Aster’s daily trading volume of perpetual futures contracts reached $25.77 billion, signaling just how intense the race for dominance has become. DEX rankings by perpetual futures trading volume. Source: DeFiLlama Despite this shakeup, Wood stressed that the long-term structure of the crypto market will likely revolve around a few major networks. She described Bitcoin as the “pure” cryptocurrency with a fixed supply and stable system, while Ethereum underpins much of decentralized finance. Together with Solana, these assets form the backbone of ARK’s strategy. The company also holds derivatives such as Uniswap tokens and Solana-based assets, but its focus remains squarely on the three largest cryptocurrencies. The Future Of DeFi Leadership As interest in emerging projects grows, ARK’s position reflects a belief that the crypto industry will consolidate around a limited set of dominant players.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 23:54
Peter Schiff Explains Why Strategy (MSTR) Should Have Bought Gold Instead of Bitcoin
The post Peter Schiff Explains Why Strategy (MSTR) Should Have Bought Gold Instead of Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts mapped a slow-grind path for bitcoin and flagged $112,000 as the trigger while gold advocate Peter Schiff revived the gold-versus-bitcoin debate by challenging Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury bet for his firm. CoinDesk Senior Analyst James van Straten said bitcoin’s market structure has shifted alongside gold’s repricing. He expects a slow, stair-step advance supported by steady ETF inflows, with 10–20% pullbacks along the way. He compared the setup to gold in the early 2000s, when prices climbed for years but often paused for healthy corrections. In his framing, bitcoin may sometimes lag gold and sometimes outperform it, yet he still sees bitcoin leading on total returns over a full cycle. Michaël van de Poppe focused on near-term levels. He called sub-$107,000 a buy zone, signaling where he thinks dip buyers are likely to step in. He also pointed to $112,000 as the ceiling to beat. A clean break and hold above $112,000 on UTC closes would, in his view, confirm strength and broaden risk appetite, the point at which flows often rotate into large altcoins. That is what he means by “altcoin mode.” Euro Capital CEO Peter Schiff, meanwhile, challenged Michael Saylor’s strategy by contrasting Strategy’s bitcoin exposure with a hypothetical gold program. His core claim is liquidity. He argued that tens of billions of dollars in gold could be sold with limited market impact, while trying to exit a similar bitcoin position could hit prices hard and set off copycat selling. Supporters of bitcoin would counter that any large seller could stage exits over time and use over-the-counter channels, but Schiff’s point is that gold’s market depth offers more flexibility to very large holders. CoinDesk Research analysis Window: Sept. 27, 09:00 UTC to Sept. 28, 08:00 UTC. What happened: According to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model, bitcoin consolidated…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 23:53
Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment Impact on XRP Ledger
The post Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment Impact on XRP Ledger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Ripple executive Anthony Welfare has broken silence on the impact of CBDCs experiment for XRP Ledger’s development. From 2021 to 2024, Ripple became increasingly active in the development of central bank digital currencies. In 2021, Ripple announced its partnership with the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan and the Republic of Palau for CBDC pilots. Fast forward to 2023, Ripple announced CBDC partnerships with Montenegro and Columbia central banks. That same year, Ripple revealed a platform dedicated to central bank digital currencies powered by XRP Ledger. This year, 2025, marked a significant shift for Ripple as it highlighted a new focus for its operations. In February 2025, Ripple unveiled a major redesign of its website that made no mention of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which sparked speculation that the company was stepping back from CBDC initiatives or simply keeping a low profile amid the U.S. anti-CBDC stance. Former Ripple executive weighs in While Ripple seems to have shifted focus presently from CBDCs, former Ripple executive Anthony Welfare, in a recent tweet, hinted that its prior efforts and engagement with CBDCs might not be a waste. According to Welfare, “The entire CBDC work was very important to learn what the Central banks wanted and how the commercial banks are key, hence Stablecoins as the main focus.” This was essential as it prepared XRP Ledger ahead for the current advancements it is seeing. Welfare stated, “The learnings in the 2021 to 2024 period greatly impacted XRPL development from both Ripple and the wider partner ecosystem, like you have twigged a very important time for preparing XRPL for the current world we live in and the exponential growth of Stablecoins we are seeing.” Ripple launched its institutional-grade stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD) in December 2024, on XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains. Welfare indicated…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 23:50
Aurora Could Appear in These Eight States
The post Aurora Could Appear in These Eight States appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The northern lights have a moderate chance of appearing Sunday night for viewers in states along the U.S.-Canada border, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its most recent forecast, meaning viewers could still see the aurora from the right location. The aurora borealis could be visible from some states along the U.S.-Canada border and Alaska. LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts Forecasters are predicting a Kp index of three out of nine Sunday night going into Monday morning—meaning the aurora borealis could appear brighter with more “motion and formations,” according to NOAA. No geomagnetic storms are expected to impact the Earth on Sunday, forecasters said, but activity could still spike Sunday night into Monday morning, according to NOAA’s three-day forecast. The view line for September 28. NOAA Which States Could See The Aurora? Much of North Dakota, along with the northern portion of Montana, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, northern Minnesota and far northern Wisconsin. Extreme northeast Washington and the upper tip of the Idaho panhandle also fall within the potential viewing area, according to NOAA’s predicted view line. The aurora could also appear in most of Alaska. What’s The Best Way To View The Aurora? Prospective northern lights viewers should travel toward Earth’s magnetic north pole, and position themselves on a hill or other vantage point. In the right location with an unobstructed view north, viewers can see the aurora even if it is 600 miles north of their current location, NOAA forecasters say. Viewers should travel outside of cities and other sources of light. The lights are typically most active between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Northern Lights? Photographers should bring a tripod and a wide-angle, low light capable lens with an f-stop of 4.0 or lower, experts told National…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 23:46
