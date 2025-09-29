2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Bitcoin Price Prediction as Analyst Predicts $150K ATH, Major Correction Becoming Before Massive Rally, and More…

Bitcoin Price Prediction as Analyst Predicts $150K ATH, Major Correction Becoming Before Massive Rally, and More…

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction as Analyst Predicts $150K ATH, Major Correction Becoming Before Massive Rally, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as Analyst Predicts $150K ATH, Major Correction Becoming Before Massive Rally, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-29-2025/
Aethir
ATH$0.06376+3.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.12172-0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07752+1.73%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:26
Distribuire
A New Front Office Will Clean Up After The Rockies Horror Show

A New Front Office Will Clean Up After The Rockies Horror Show

The post A New Front Office Will Clean Up After The Rockies Horror Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Colorado Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez, left, reacts after San Francisco Giants’ Willy Adames, right, hit a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved No team in MLB will welcome the end of the regular season more than the Colorado Rockies. They finished the year at 43-119, which makes them one of the worst teams baseball history. ESPN’s Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers reported recently that the Rockies are likely to shake up their front office this offseason. At this point, not doing so would be malpractice. They have scored 597 runs and surrendered 1,021, and their -424 run differential is the worst by any team since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders (who were disbanded after that season). The Rockies are a product of their own making. They’re notoriously loyal to front office staff and prefer to hire from within the family. Walker Monfort, son of owner Dick Monfort, is the executive vice president, and his brother, Sterling Monfort, is the director of pro scouting. Current—and likely outgoing—general manager Bill Schmidt has been employed by the organization for more than 25 years. He ascended to the top job when his predecessor Jeff Bridich was asked to step down in the middle of the 2021 season after Colorado was swindled in the infamous Nolan Arenado trade. That situation seemed to call for an external hire to recalibrate how the franchise operates, since the rest of MLB had been getting the better of them on and off the field. Instead, they promoted Schmidt, and they’ve only gone downhill since then. The Rockies finished the 2021 season in fourth place in the National League West with a 74-87 record. They haven’t finished out…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010305-1.81%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001579+7.26%
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.6619+4.59%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:19
Distribuire
Gold Price: Is the Epic Bull Run Setting Up Bitcoin’s Next Breakout?

Gold Price: Is the Epic Bull Run Setting Up Bitcoin’s Next Breakout?

The post Gold Price: Is the Epic Bull Run Setting Up Bitcoin’s Next Breakout? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Gold is on a face-melting tear with the Gold price marking its 38th all-time high of 2025, its best year since 1979. Rate cuts, sticky inflation, and the possible US government shutdown boost safe-haven flows, benefiting the Gold price. As the system gears up for more liquidity, money printer go brrrrr may be enough to send BTC price soaring as we head into Q4. There’s an old saying among gold bugs: when the canary starts singing, you’d better listen. Well, this year the gold price isn’t just singing. It’s screeching from the rooftops, shattering records, and sending global investors into a spin. Up over 43% already this year, and notching its 38th all-time high in 2025, gold is firmly in the spotlight, and it’s shining right into crypto’s eyes. What’s behind this historic stampede into the yellow metal and, more importantly, what kind of ripple does it mean for the BTC price? Why Is Gold Price on a Tear? Let’s start with the facts. Gold’s run is, by any metric, nothing short of “absolutely insane,” as The Kobeissi Letter put it. Gold price is having its best year since 1979, marking new highs seemingly every week, and it’s not happening in a vacuum. It’s a perfect storm: the US Fed is cutting rates while inflation is still clocking in above 3%. Gold Price Action | Source: The Kobeissi Letter on X Now throw in a possible government shutdown and the gnawing sense that spending and borrowing levels are unsustainable. This indicates that why investors are grabbing safe-haven assets like gold. Besides, it also explains the recent rally in gold price. But safe-haven demand is only part of it. The prospect of “money printer go brrrrr” has returned with a vengeance. Everyone from Wall Street to Main Street is…
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:07
Distribuire
After DOGE and XRP Listings, All Eyes Shift to Pepeto

After DOGE and XRP Listings, All Eyes Shift to Pepeto

The post After DOGE and XRP Listings, All Eyes Shift to Pepeto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* SEC Approves Standards That Could Lead to a Flurry of New Crypto ETFs The SEC has approved a set of “generic listing standards” that aim to make it easier for spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be listed. Starting on September 19, 2025, the process for getting these ETFs approved is set to become faster and less complicated. Previously, each ETF had to go through a lengthy, detailed review process, involving filings from both the exchange and the fund managers under Section 19(b). Now, if an ETF meets simple criteria, such as having a regulated futures market for the underlying cryptocurrency, it can be listed more swiftly. This new regulation simplifies the approval process, reducing the time it takes from several months to about 75 days, and lowers the costs and legal hurdles for fund issuers. How More Spot ETFs Could Reshape the Crypto Market Including Ethereum Solana and XRP This regulatory shift means more digital assets beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum, such as Solana and XRP, could become eligible for ETFs if they meet rule criteria. This expansion will give investors greater access, attract more mainstream financial interest, and typically lead to increased capital inflows into the crypto industry. Since ETFs are regulated products, they help build trust with both institutional and retail investors. The clearer regulatory environment tends to reduce perceived risks, which often drives up prices, improves liquidity, and boosts adoption of the cryptocurrencies involved. With Pepeto already launching with key infrastructure like a demo exchange, a cross-chain bridge, and staking rewards, if future spot ETF regulations also include smaller or utility tokens, Pepeto could attract attention as a token backed by utility and a strong community. Could Pepeto Benefit from the Growing ETF Trend? Even if Pepeto does not directly become an ETF, the…
DOGE
DOGE$0.23023+1.15%
XRP
XRP$2.8538+2.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010305-1.81%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:51
Distribuire
$15 billion Bitcoin time bomb

$15 billion Bitcoin time bomb

The post $15 billion Bitcoin time bomb appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) suffered a sharp selloff last week, losing almost 1,000 millionaires a day as prices slid to as low as $109,000.  The drop was followed by an altcoin rebound on Monday, September 29, as more than $260 million in BTC short positions were liquidated, fueling gains in Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, which also saw over $6 billion in inflows overnight.  With Bitcoin’s total capitalization recovering to $2.23 trillion and the price seeing a 2.5% uptick on the daily chart ($112,042 at press time), though, investor sentiment appears to be somewhat better at the start of the new week. However, a large shadow still looms over the market, as there are another $15 billion in Bitcoin shorts ready to be liquidated if the price climbs back to $120,000, according to data retrieved by Finbold from CoinGlass. Bitcoin short positions. Source: CoinGlass Bitcoin short squeeze alert As the chart above suggests, a large concentration of leveraged positions sits below the $120,000 threshold. With Bitcoin edges closer to that zone, the risk of a short squeeze increases. In simple terms, the chart highlights just how much capital is positioned against the cryptocurrency. Any sustained upward move would force these shorts into losses, and if the rally is sharp enough, exchanges could begin liquidating them automatically. Such liquidations typically trigger additional buy orders, as traders must cover their positions. This influx of forced buying often amplifies the rally, creating a cascade effect similar to the short squeezes witnessed in 2020 and 2021. Is Bitcoin on its way to recovery? Bitcoin’s Monday rebound came as gold hit an all-time high of $3,800 per ounce, underscoring demand for safe-haven assets. Macro signals also remain supportive. For instance, while U.S. GDP already grew 3.8% in the second quarter, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow…
Bombie
BOMB$0.0003629-5.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010305-1.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,298.54+2.56%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:49
Distribuire
Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Could the right meme coin investment in 2025 transform modest capital into financial freedom? With meme tokens breaking into mainstream portfolios, the line between entertainment and serious finance is blurring. Investors now face the challenge of distinguishing between fleeting hype and projects engineered for long-term value. Selecting wisely has never been more important, especially as […] The post Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002342+1.47%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.000000043+10.25%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000028-8.19%
Distribuire
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 18:19
Distribuire
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Updated Spot Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Updated Spot Solana ETF

PANews reported on September 29 that 21Shares has submitted a revised S-1 document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Spot Solana ETF application.
1
1$0.006703+4.99%
Union
U$0.01025+0.42%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 18:04
Distribuire
Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

The ambition of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community for a spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in the U.S. is closer to realization following a critical ruling by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC’s recent approval of new generic listing standards effectively removes major regulatory hurdles for several crypto assets, including SHIB, by simplifying the … Continue reading "Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms" The post Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001177+0.42%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528+3.52%
FUND
FUND$0.0169+4.32%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:51
Distribuire
Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Global stocks climbed as Dow futures rose 17 points, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures stayed flat, and European and Asian indexes posted broad gains.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02523+0.15%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 17:27
Distribuire
Structured Lending Puts Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in the Spotlight

Structured Lending Puts Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in the Spotlight

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a preferred DeFi project, offering structured borrowing and lending, stablecoin innovation, and promising returns. Phase 6 of the presale will be priced at $0.035, with $16.45 million raised and 50% of the phase allocation sold.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493-0.06%
Distribuire
Hackernoon2025/09/29 15:39
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase