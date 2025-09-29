A New Front Office Will Clean Up After The Rockies Horror Show

Colorado Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez, left, reacts after San Francisco Giants' Willy Adames, right, hit a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved No team in MLB will welcome the end of the regular season more than the Colorado Rockies. They finished the year at 43-119, which makes them one of the worst teams baseball history. ESPN's Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers reported recently that the Rockies are likely to shake up their front office this offseason. At this point, not doing so would be malpractice. They have scored 597 runs and surrendered 1,021, and their -424 run differential is the worst by any team since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders (who were disbanded after that season). The Rockies are a product of their own making. They're notoriously loyal to front office staff and prefer to hire from within the family. Walker Monfort, son of owner Dick Monfort, is the executive vice president, and his brother, Sterling Monfort, is the director of pro scouting. Current—and likely outgoing—general manager Bill Schmidt has been employed by the organization for more than 25 years. He ascended to the top job when his predecessor Jeff Bridich was asked to step down in the middle of the 2021 season after Colorado was swindled in the infamous Nolan Arenado trade. That situation seemed to call for an external hire to recalibrate how the franchise operates, since the rest of MLB had been getting the better of them on and off the field. Instead, they promoted Schmidt, and they've only gone downhill since then. The Rockies finished the 2021 season in fourth place in the National League West with a 74-87 record. They haven't finished out…