Best Crypto to Buy Now for 20x Gains by Year-End: VeChain, Polkadot, Cronos, Algorand, and Layer Brett

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now for 20x Gains by Year-End: VeChain, Polkadot, Cronos, Algorand, and Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This year, the real 20x opportunities lie with innovative projects that blend viral appeal with groundbreaking technology. As we evaluate contenders like VeChain (VET), Polkadot (DOT), Cronos (CRO), and Algorand (ALGO), it’s clear they each bring something to the table. However, a new challenger, the Layer Brett crypto presale, is emerging as a standout choice, combining the best of meme culture and Layer 2 efficiency. Is this the low cap crypto gem that could redefine portfolios by the end of the year? Can VeChain’s (VET) enterprise focus deliver rapid gains? VeChain (VET) has carved out a significant niche by leveraging blockchain for supply chain management and business processes. However, the path of enterprise adoption is often slow and methodical. While VET has secured notable partnerships, the cycle of integration and widespread use can take years to reflect in explosive price action.  Investors looking for a quick 20x might find the gradual, corporate-focused growth of VET too slow for their year-end targets. VET’s a solid project, but perhaps not the rocket ship many are looking for right now. Can Polkadot’s (DOT) complexity handle the speed? Polkadot (DOT) is huge in its space, connecting blockchains into a single network. The parachain technology it uses is technically impressive, and has long promised a future for data and assets to flow seamlessly. The potential of DOT is massive. The challenge for DOT, however, is its complexity and the time it takes for its ecosystem to mature fully. The parachain auction system and governance can be barriers to entry for newer users and developers. While DOT is building robust infrastructure, price action often reflects this slow, steady development. Cronos’ future hinges on its exchange Cronos (CRO) is intrinsically linked to the massive Crypto.com ecosystem, giving it immediate utility for payments, trading fee discounts, and DeFi…
Watkins Sees New Role for Crypto Treasuries

The post Watkins Sees New Role for Crypto Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ryan Watkins, co-founder of Syncracy Capital, has put forth an intriguing outlook for the future of cryptocurrency treasury companies. In a recent blog post and social media update, Watkins posits that these entities, which currently manage $105 billion in assets, could transcend their roles as speculative instruments and assume pivotal roles as economic engines within […] Continue Reading:Watkins Sees New Role for Crypto Treasuries Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/watkins-sees-new-role-for-crypto-treasuries
Pepe Coin Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Remittix Updates At The End Of Q3

The post Pepe Coin Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Remittix Updates At The End Of Q3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has attracted renewed attention as meme tokens stir speculation, while Dogecoin continues to stand as a reference point in that space.  As many look at the Pepe coin price prediction for the coming months and digest the latest Dogecoin developments, there is a rising alternative in view. Remittix (RTX) updates toward the end of Q3 suggest this new project may offer a more grounded upside compared to PEPE or DOGE. Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Bubble or Bounce? PEPE currently trades at $0.00000931, down about 1.74% over 24 hours. According to some analysts, PEPE may drop around 25%, targeting about $0.0000057, citing a weak technical outlook and bearish sentiment.  Longer-term forecasts vary widely. Some projections see average prices near $0.0000129 through later years. Other models show a 2025 range from $0.0000170 to $0.0000267 as a fair upper bound. Dogecoin: More Than Just a Meme Dogecoin is trading at about $0.23 as of late September 2025, with solid volume and persistent community buzz. Recent news points to DOGE facing resistance, but also eyes of optimism. Analysts note DOGE is nearly 70% below its all-time high of $0.73.  Some forecasts suggest DOGE has the potential for a strong breakout, with one source even mentioning a possible 800% rally if the altcoin season resurfaces. Remittix Is Offering Grounded Growth Beyond Memes When placed side by side with meme names like PEPE and DOGE, Remittix projects a more sustainable growth path rather than riding speculative sentiment. The Remittix team is now verified by CertiK, and Remittix is ranked number one on CertiK for pre-launch tokens.  Its beta wallet is already live, being tested by community users. The 15% USDT referral program enables instant 24 24-hour claimable rewards. As meme tokens depend heavily on hype cycles, Remittix anchors itself with working infrastructure and…
Best Meme Coin to Buy Now: The Biggest Reason Traders Back Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Over Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin for 100x

The post Best Meme Coin to Buy Now: The Biggest Reason Traders Back Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Over Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin for 100x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is abuzz with excitement, with such tokens claiming headlines and retail focus defined by factors such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE). Still, seasoned traders and early investors are starting to consider Little Pepe (LILPEPE) the most suitable meme coin to purchase currently. Although established meme coins have already had meaningful valuations, LILPEPE manages to delight in both virtuous and delectable use of viral culture, and an opportunity to earn enormous returns with a very low probability of success is rare. Suggestions from industry analysts and community-savvy individuals include a 100x potential LILPEPE as a better acquisition option for those attracted by meme coin buying cats, akin to other massive, successful transformations in history. What Sets LILPEPE Apart In contrast to other meme coins built on hype alone, LILPEPE is developed according to a Layer 2-inspired ecosystem, which is designed to ensure scalability, low costs, and deter baiting by sniper bots. It is currently experiencing a very high market presence, as indicated by its high presale amount of over $ 26 million and the sale of over 16 billion tokens even prior to its exchange session.  In addition to the hype, LILPEPE incorporates community gains, including its Mega Giveaway, where the reward is 15 ETH, and its near-current-time giveaway, which does the same at 777k, keeping the initiative going and motivating participants. The combination of utility, community support, and early presale access positions LILPEPE as a serious contender for long-term growth. LILPEPE is not just another meme coin; it’s an ecosystem designed to sustain demand. The tier-1 CEX listing, CertiK-audited smart contract, and high vesting schedule are among those that attract traders to keep their products out of sudden dumps. LILPEPE is in its active growth phase, compared to Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin, which…
Crypto launchpads have a broken implementation strategy

The post Crypto launchpads have a broken implementation strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Crypto launchpads have missed the opportunity to make investing accessible for retail investors. Although launchpads helped standardize token sales in the post-ICO chaos and provided a better entry point compared to CEX listings, they were not designed to onboard retail. The problem is not with launchpads per se — it’s more about a flawed implementation strategy. Summary Launchpads are broken for retail investors: High staking thresholds, long vesting periods, and weak due diligence make participation risky and exclusive, despite 64% of retail investors wanting in. Barriers hurt small investors: Complex ROI metrics, token lockups, and inflation risks leave everyday investors at a disadvantage, while failed projects amplify losses. Next-gen launchpads shift the model: Some platforms are ditching staking requirements, offering refundable token sales, and lowering entry thresholds so even $100 investors can join. Quality and inclusivity are the future: With rigorous vetting, open access, and investor-friendly terms, launchpads can finally rival VC-style opportunities while protecting retail participants. Most launchpads have steep entry barriers for retailers with long token vesting periods, steep staking benchmarks, uncertainty of failed project investments, and weak due diligence procedures. Consequently, everyday investors, with limited capital reserves, find it difficult to participate in fundraising, despite 64% of them demonstrating eagerness to invest.  Launchpads must reinvent themselves and undergo a complete overhaul if they want to cater to retail investors. And that will happen when the next-gen launchpads become an open, inclusive space without a long list of prerequisites for the low to mid-range investors. Launchpads have an implementation problem Originally, launchpads served as a platform for investors to access opportunities that were previously exclusively reserved for VC funds and angel investors. But launchpads often…
Hypurr NFTs have been deployed to HyperEVM and distributed

PANews reported on September 28th that the Hyper Foundation announced that Hypurr NFTs have been deployed to the HyperEVM and distributed without user minting. A total of 4,600 NFTs were created, with 4,313 allocated to Genesis Event participants, 144 to the Hyper Foundation, and 143 to core contributors. The contract address is 0x9125E2d6827a00B0F8330D6ef7BEF07730Bac685. The HyperEVM, launched in February 2025, supports reading and writing HyperCore state and actions, using HyperBFT consensus for bidirectional communication between Core and the EVM. Applications such as LSTs, lending, and vault tokenization have already emerged. Holding and use of these NFTs are subject to the Hypurr NFT Terms and License.
BlackRock dumped almost $250 million of this crypto in a week

The post BlackRock dumped almost $250 million of this crypto in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market corrected this week, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, also recorded significant outflows from its top exchange-traded funds.  Specifically, the fund manager unloaded $250million worth of Ethereum in just five trading days. Data on spot Ethereum ETF flows by Coinglass shows that BlackRock’s ETHA ETF experienced heavy outflows during the week ending September 26, 2025.  Ethereum net ETF inflows. Source: Coinglass The heaviest selling occurred on September 26, when the fund shed almost $200 million in a single day, the sharpest daily redemption of the period.  Additional withdrawals on September 24 and September 22, worth $26.5 million and $15.1 million respectively, brought BlackRock’s total to $241.5 million in net sales for the week. Ethereum ETFs massive outflows  Overall, the broader Ethereum ETF market also saw substantial withdrawals. Fidelity’s FETH product was hit especially hard, losing $158.1 million on September 25 and another $74.4 million the next day.  Grayscale’s ETHE had a more mixed week, posting an inflow of $17.9 million on September 26 but facing steep losses earlier, including $30.3 million on September 25 and $17.1 million on September 23.  Bitwise’s ETHW ETF added pressure with redemptions of $27.6 million on September 25 and $22.3 million on September 22, while VanEck, Franklin, 21Shares, and Invesco all posted smaller but steady outflows over the same stretch. Altogether, Ethereum ETFs shed more than $766 million in just five days, pointing to the fragile state of institutional sentiment toward the asset.  ETH price analysis  The timing of these withdrawals coincides with Ethereum’s struggle to hold key technical levels and the growing dominance of Bitcoin ETFs, which continue to attract the bulk of investor inflows. By press time, Ethereum was trading at $4,023, up about 0.2% in the last 24 hours but down over 10% on the weekly chart. Ethereum…
OpenAI is driving stock market highs while staying private and unprofitable

OpenAI is pulling U.S. markets higher while staying private and unprofitable. According to CNBC, Sam Altman’s artificial intelligence company is now valued at $500 billion and has been signing contracts worth tens to hundreds of billions of dollars even as it burns cash. Those deals have already pushed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to record highs this week after Nvidia agreed to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. That agreement came right after a $300 billion deal between OpenAI and Oracle in July under the Stargate program, a $500 billion infrastructure project also funded by SoftBank. The spending spree has not slowed. On Thursday, CoreWeave announced it had signed to provide OpenAI up to $22.4 billion in AI infrastructure, an increase from the $11.9 billion first announced in March. Earlier this month, Broadcom said it had secured a new $10 billion customer, and analysts pointed to OpenAI. The company insists that scaling is key for future breakthroughs, but investors are beginning to question the size of the sums and OpenAI’s dependence on a growing network of infrastructure partners. OpenAI expands its giant web of commitments OpenAI has been busy building financial links with its suppliers.It took a $350 million stake in CoreWeave ahead of its IPO in March.Nvidia formalized its stake by joining a $6.6 billion funding round in October. Oracle is spending about $40 billion on Nvidia chips to power one of OpenAI’s Stargate data centers, Cryptopolitan reported from a Financial Times note in May. Earlier this month, CoreWeave disclosed an order worth at least $6.3 billion from Nvidia. Through the $100 billion investment in OpenAI, Nvidia will get equity and earn revenue at the same time. The revenue gap is huge. OpenAI expects only $13 billion this year. CFO Sarah Friar told CNBC, “When the internet was getting started, people kept feeling like, ‘Oh, we’re over-building, there’s too much. Look where we are today, right?’” Altman told CNBC in August that he is willing to run the company at a loss to prioritize growth and its investments. Analysts warn about risks tied to Nvidia deal Some analysts are sounding alarms. They say the Nvidia deal resembles vendor financing patterns that helped burst the dot-com bubble in the early 2000s. Nvidia has been the biggest winner of the AI boom because it makes the GPUs needed to train models and run large AI workloads. Its investment in OpenAI, to be paid out over several years, will help build data centers based on its GPUs. “You don’t have to be a skeptic about AI technology’s promise in general to see this announcement as a troubling signal about how self-referential the entire space has become,” Bespoke Investment Group wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. “If NVDA has to provide the capital that becomes its revenues in order to maintain growth, the whole ecosystem may be unsustainable.” Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at One Point BFG Wealth Partners, said the names of companies from the late 1990s were ringing in his ears after the OpenAI–Nvidia deal. He added that the transaction is “so much bigger in terms of dollars.” “For this whole massive experiment to work without causing large losses, OpenAI and its peers now have got to generate huge revenues and profits to pay for all the obligations they are signing up for and at the same time provide a return to its investors,” Boockvar said. An OpenAI spokesperson referred CNBC to comments from Altman and Friar this week, adding that the company is pursuing “a once-in-a-century opportunity that demands ambition equal to the moment.” Bain & Company’s 2025 Technology Report says total demand for compute could reach 200 gigawatts by 2030. Building enough data centers to meet that demand would cost about $500 billion a year, meaning AI companies would need a combined $2 trillion in annual revenue to cover the costs. Even if companies throw their full weight behind cloud and data centers, “the amount would still fall $800 billion short of the revenue needed to fund the full investment,” Bain said. Despite the concerns, Altman brushed off criticism on Tuesday and rejected the idea that the infrastructure spending spree is excessive. “This is what it takes to deliver AI,” Altman told CNBC. “Unlike previous technological revolutions or previous versions of the internet, there’s so much infrastructure that’s required, and this is a small sample of it.” Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Saylor verdedigt Bitcoin als monetair bezit, niet als investering

Michael Saylor heeft opnieuw van zich laten horen, en zoals altijd neemt hij geen blad voor de mond. In een interview met Natalie Brunell verdedigt hij Bitcoin tegen het vaak gehoorde argument dat het ‘geen cashflow’ genereert. Volgens de oprichter van MicroStrategy is dat geen geldig bezwaar: waardevolle assets zoals... Het bericht Saylor verdedigt Bitcoin als monetair bezit, niet als investering verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
XRP Price Prediction As SEC Prepares To Rule On Six Spot XRP ETFs In October

President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with a “You’re Fired” cartoon, reigniting speculation over whether a shake-up of the [...]
