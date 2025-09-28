‘Fortnite’ Disables Alleged Nazi ‘Peacemaker’ Emote After Show Reveal

Well that's not a headline I thought I'd ever be writing. As of today, Fortnite has disabled its "Peaceful Hips Emote," which was a part of its collaboration with DC's Peacemaker, whose second season is airing right now. Peacemaker is known for its silly dance intros, and this emote is the first few seconds of this season's. But there's a theory that this specific dance move may be a subtle nod to Nazism and/or a Swastika. I'll stop you there as it's not quite as crazy as it sounds. In episode 6 of Peacemaker this week (spoilers follow), it was revealed that an "idyllic" alternate dimension Peacemaker stumbled into was actually a white-only version of America that lost World War II to the Nazis, culminating in the revelation of the stars of the American flag being replaced by a swastika. But past that, there have been at least a dozen or more hints that were woven into that dimension that clued players in that this was a Nazi-based world well before this. An all-white background cast. No American flags shown (until the end). A DC city name pronounced very German. After the fact, however, fans began to theorize that the dance that Cena's Peacemaker did at the start was also a clue. In this specific dance move, the motions of his arms actually form an H (two Hs would…also be a problem). So it's not actually a swastika shape if you overlay them. However, fans have noticed that this move is something, believe it or not, Donald Duck performed dressed as a Nazi in a famed, actually Oscar-nominated anti-Nazi wartime short. Seriously: Fans began to realize that if this was true, then Fortnite now had a potential Nazi reference as an emote, and a few days after the episode aired,…