2025-09-29 Monday

‘Fortnite’ Disables Alleged Nazi ‘Peacemaker’ Emote After Show Reveal

'Fortnite' Disables Alleged Nazi 'Peacemaker' Emote After Show Reveal

The post ‘Fortnite’ Disables Alleged Nazi ‘Peacemaker’ Emote After Show Reveal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Well that’s not a headline I thought I’d ever be writing. As of today, Fortnite has disabled its “Peaceful Hips Emote,” which was a part of its collaboration with DC’s Peacemaker, whose second season is airing right now. Peacemaker is known for its silly dance intros, and this emote is the first few seconds of this season’s. But there’s a theory that this specific dance move may be a subtle nod to Nazism and/or a Swastika. I’ll stop you there as it’s not quite as crazy as it sounds. In episode 6 of Peacemaker this week (spoilers follow), it was revealed that an “idyllic” alternate dimension Peacemaker stumbled into was actually a white-only version of America that lost World War II to the Nazis, culminating in the revelation of the stars of the American flag being replaced by a swastika. But past that, there have been at least a dozen or more hints that were woven into that dimension that clued players in that this was a Nazi-based world well before this. An all-white background cast. No American flags shown (until the end). A DC city name pronounced very German. After the fact, however, fans began to theorize that the dance that Cena’s Peacemaker did at the start was also a clue. In this specific dance move, the motions of his arms actually form an H (two Hs would…also be a problem). So it’s not actually a swastika shape if you overlay them. However, fans have noticed that this move is something, believe it or not, Donald Duck performed dressed as a Nazi in a famed, actually Oscar-nominated anti-Nazi wartime short. Seriously: Fans began to realize that if this was true, then Fortnite now had a potential Nazi reference as an emote, and a few days after the episode aired,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:37
America’s Oil Patch Is Cooling As Costs Rise And Uncertainty Mounts

America's Oil Patch Is Cooling As Costs Rise And Uncertainty Mounts

The post America’s Oil Patch Is Cooling As Costs Rise And Uncertainty Mounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MIDLAND, TEXAS – JULY 7: Pumpjacks operate as a flare burns a few hundred yards from apartments Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Midland. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle via Getty Images The Dallas Federal Reserve’s latest Energy Survey, which tracks activity across Texas, northern Louisiana, and southern New Mexico, shows a clear cooling in the U.S. oil sector. After years of relentless growth driven by the shale boom, responses this quarter point to a sector that is slowing down and recalibrating in the face of new pressures. For the second consecutive quarter, drilling and completion activity declined. Operators are scaling back exploration budgets, and the aggressive growth that defined shale’s early years has given way to more measured operations. That shift comes despite oil prices that, while still historically high, are no longer delivering the outsized returns that emboldened companies a decade ago. Rising Costs and Price Uncertainty Three themes dominate the survey responses. The first is rising costs. Inflation has not spared the oilfield, and many firms noted that input prices for labor, steel casing, and other critical supplies remain elevated. One executive summed it up bluntly: “We can make money at today’s oil prices. But with costs climbing and politics in play, we’d rather pay dividends than take big risks.” Breakeven prices are higher, leaving fewer projects comfortably in the sweet spot of profitability. Second, there’s the issue of price uncertainty. Crude trading in the $70s and $80s is not low by historical standards, but producers are wary. Weak demand growth in China, paired with ongoing geopolitical instability, makes planning difficult. As one respondent put it: “Prices aren’t bad, but volatility is killing our ability to plan. We’d rather stay disciplined than chase barrels.” Capital Discipline and Labor Shortages The third—and perhaps most powerful—force is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:31
Changpeng Zhao Clarifies Role with Aster Amid Speculations

Changpeng Zhao Clarifies Role with Aster Amid Speculations

The post Changpeng Zhao Clarifies Role with Aster Amid Speculations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Changpeng Zhao clarified his role with Aster as a mere advisory position. Speculation led to a surge in ASTER token price. YZi Labs holds a minority stake in Aster. Changpeng Zhao clarified on X that he is only an advisor to Aster, correcting misinformation about his role, amidst public speculations of his full involvement. Zhao’s advisory role spurred speculation, causing ASTER’s token price to surge, highlighting market sensitivity to influential figures’ perceived endorsements in cryptocurrency projects. Changpeng Zhao’s Advisory Role Fuels ASTER Token Surge Changpeng Zhao’s clarification regarding his role with Aster involved stating that he serves as an advisor. Previous market speculation had suggested he was part of the core team, with several viral posts contributing to the misinformation. Zhao emphasized his focus on advising about product and technology, not regulatory aspects. The advisory position confirmed by Zhao had significant implications on Aster’s market dynamics. The perceived endorsement initially caused the ASTER token to surge dramatically. Zhao’s statements also confirmed that his venture arm, YZi Labs, holds a minority stake in Aster, further solidifying his indirect connection. Market reaction to Zhao’s involvement was substantial. The ASTER token experienced a rapid increase in value, attributed mainly to the association with Zhao. On social media, Zhao’s clarifications were prominently noted, directing community attention to the details of the advisory role. 2,000% ASTER Token Spike: Historical and Market Insights Did you know? The ASTER token surged over 2,000% shortly after misinterpretations regarding Changpeng Zhao’s involvement began circulating. This reflects a common trend where tokens linked to key industry figures experience temporary value spikes. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the ASTER token is priced at $1.79, with a circulating supply of 1,657,700,000 and a market cap of $2.97 billion. The market dominance stands at 0.08%, and it has seen a 12.99%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:30
Can XRP Price Break $2.80 As SEC Sets 75-Day ETF Deadline?

Can XRP Price Break $2.80 As SEC Sets 75-Day ETF Deadline?

The post Can XRP Price Break $2.80 As SEC Sets 75-Day ETF Deadline? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As XRP price hovered near the $2.8 level over the last couple of days, the Ripple token locked in a narrow trading band. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introduced a shorter 75-day review process for exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, a change expected to impact products tied to XRP. Technical readings showed the market in oversold conditions, with support forming near $2.70 and resistance appearing close to $2.81. XRP Price Stays Confined to Narrow Levels The XRP price registered modest daily gains, moving toward $2.80 at press time. Compared with BTC, XRP advanced about 2%, trading near 0.0000255 BTC. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator that measured overbought and oversold conditions, was close to 46 at press time. This level placed XRP below the midpoint of 50, indicating a neutral to pressured state. Support near $2.70 remained a critical marker. Market participants recalled recent instances when this level had stopped declines. Its ability to hold under pressure continued to be tested as traders assessed downside risk. Resistance for the Ripple coin price stood near $2.81. This ceiling repeatedly blocked upward attempts, compressing price action into a restricted zone. Together, support and resistance created a range that prevented strong directional moves. Analysts reviewed the RSI in relation to past patterns. Earlier oversold conditions had matched with local bottoms in the market. However, the RSI’s current position below 50 suggested buyers lacked conviction. A recovery above 50 would have pointed to improving demand, but no such signal had appeared at press time. Source: X Regulatory Shift Alters ETF Timelines The SEC announced that exchange-traded fund applications would now be reviewed within a maximum of 75 days. The previous system required longer periods, extending uncertainty for issuers and investors. This rule change had a direct effect on digital asset products.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:28
MoonBull Presale Sparks The Next Big Crypto Wave With Floki And Baby Doge Coin Rally

MoonBull Presale Sparks The Next Big Crypto Wave With Floki And Baby Doge Coin Rally

The post MoonBull Presale Sparks The Next Big Crypto Wave With Floki And Baby Doge Coin Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the next big crypto was already warming up for liftoff – and the only thing between you and a moonshot was hesitation? The crypto cycle rewards speed, timing, and a sharp eye for hidden gems. Miss the presale window, and the rocket doesn’t wait. Investors chase early-stage tokens for one reason: the chance to multiply a small stake into serious gains. Nobody wants to be that guy again. The truth is simple – those who act early often hold the real power. Floki and Baby Doge have established strong reputations, thanks to their active updates and communities that continue to buzz. But right now, MoonBull’s presale is where the heat is. With staking rewards that scream “rocket fuel” and a referral program built to turbocharge community growth, this is one project sparking serious chatter. The MoonBull Presale Is Here: Ride the Next Big Crypto Before It Rockets MoonBull ($MOBU) is far more than just another meme coin chasing short-term hype – it’s designed to reward long-term holders as the best crypto watch now. The presale is structured across 23 stages, stage 3 starting at $0.00004057 per token, with each stage rising by 27.40%. By the time MoonBull lists at $0.00616, early Stage 1 investors could see a staggering ROI of 24,540%. To put this into perspective, a $100 investment at Stage 1 secures 4,000,000 tokens, potentially worth $24,640, while even a $1 trial investment could grow to $246.40 – numbers capturing the attention of traders and crypto enthusiasts alike. MoonBull’s tokenomics are built for scarcity and long-term growth. With a fixed supply of 73.2 billion tokens, allocations cover presale, liquidity, community incentives, and team reserves, with lockups and vesting schedules in place to promote responsible development. Deployed on Ethereum using the ERC-20 standard, MoonBull enjoys the security, transparency,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 00:14
Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov accused French intelligence of attempting to censor Moldovan channels before a presidential vote

Telegram's founder Pavel Durov accused French intelligence of attempting to censor Moldovan channels before a presidential vote

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, posted on X today, alleging that French intelligence services requested approximately one year ago—while he was detained in Paris—to assist the Moldovan government in censoring specific Telegram channels ahead of Moldova’s 2024 presidential elections.  France has previously denied similar accusations made by Durov, asserting that there was […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 00:10
Bitcoin Challenges Gold’s Dominance

Bitcoin Challenges Gold's Dominance

Bitcoin‘s trajectory is a focal point of scrutiny, with analysts drawing parallels between its growth and the historical patterns observed in gold. The cryptocurrency, as it climbs, stirs debates between advocates who recognize its vast potential and skeptics wary of its inherent risks.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Challenges Gold’s Dominance
Coinstats2025/09/29 00:00
Here's What You Need to Know About Vulnerability Management for Go

Here's What You Need to Know About Vulnerability Management for Go

Go provides tooling to analyze your codebase and surface known vulnerabilities. This tooling is backed by the Go vulnerability database
Hackernoon2025/09/29 00:00
Aave Reaches $6.5B in Plasma Chain Deposits

Aave Reaches $6.5B in Plasma Chain Deposits

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/aave-plasma-chain-deposits/
Coinstats2025/09/28 23:58
You Should Be Faking Your Security Answers

You Should Be Faking Your Security Answers

One way to guarantee they won’t know the answers to these questions is if you make them up and save them in your password manager for future reference.
Hackernoon2025/09/28 22:00
