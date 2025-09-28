Mark Zuck’s Meta and Elon Musk’s Tesla to clash next in the humanoid robot arms race

The post Mark Zuck’s Meta and Elon Musk’s Tesla to clash next in the humanoid robot arms race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mark Zuckerberg stepped on stage with AI glasses, but what looked like a gadget reveal is now tied to a much bigger story. This is about Meta and Tesla heading into a direct fight over humanoid robots, according to the Wall Street Journal. For years, Zuck and Elon Musk circled each other with social media barbs, competing platforms, and even a teased cage fight that never happened. This time the clash could move from the internet to the world of machines built to act like people. Up until now, the rivalry was more about pride and money. When Meta launched Threads in 2023 to compete with Elon’s X, that seemed like the loudest move. But humanoid robots are different. They promise a new market, powered by artificial intelligence, where companies compete not just for users but for control of the future of work and life. Meta uses AI glasses to build a robot future The newest Meta glasses went on sale Tuesday. They come with cameras inside the lenses and a screen that shows video right in front of the eyes. The glasses can capture exactly what the user sees, and Meta has said that some of this audio and video could be used to improve its products. That means video data that can train machines. On September 17, Meta tried showing off these glasses by having a chef cook for a party with help from the AI in the device. The demo crashed, but the message was clear. This technology was designed to watch people, learn tasks, and later hand those lessons over to robots. Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, told investors last week that Meta could have 20 million glasses in use within two years. That would be almost double the number of Tesla cars expected…