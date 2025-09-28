Bursa MEXC
Cardano Price Prediction, Pi Network News and Why Layer Brett Is Tipped For 20x Gains In Q4
The post Cardano Price Prediction, Pi Network News and Why Layer Brett Is Tipped For 20x Gains In Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is heading into the final stretch of 2025 with strong momentum, and traders are weighing up where to place their bets. Large-cap tokens like Cardano remain popular for stability, while Pi Network is making headlines as it moves closer to exchange listings. At the same time, new presale projects such as Layer Brett (LBRETT) are creating excitement, with analysts highlighting the possibility of 20x gains before the year ends. Cardano price prediction looks steady but capped Cardano (ADA) has long been known for its careful approach to development. Unlike some competitors that launch upgrades quickly, ADA has focused on peer-reviewed research and a slower rollout of features like smart contracts, scaling tools, and DeFi integrations. This strategy has built trust among its community, which remains one of the most loyal in crypto. Still, when it comes to the Cardano Price Prediction, expectations remain modest compared to what newer coins can offer. ADA is currently trading around $0.79, far below its 2021 peak. Analysts suggest that in the next cycle, it could realistically push into the $1.50 to $2 range if adoption of its ecosystem keeps expanding. That would be a solid return for long-term holders, but the scale of gains is far smaller than the explosive multiples traders seek in smaller-cap tokens. This gap in upside is one reason why many investors are diversifying into presale opportunities. Pi Network news draws fresh attention Another name making noise in 2025 is Pi Network. Long controversial due to its unique mobile mining model and years of limited functionality, Pi has finally begun moving toward greater accessibility. Recent news around potential exchange listings has reignited debate, with supporters seeing it as the start of mainstream adoption. Pi Network’s appeal lies in its massive community. Tens of millions of users have…
PI
$0.26596
+0.55%
WHY
$0.00000002795
+1.71%
LAYER
$0.41
-0.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 01:44
This New Altcoin Dubbed ‘PEPE 2.0’ Could Hit The Crypto Top 10 Before HBAR and Chainlink
The post This New Altcoin Dubbed ‘PEPE 2.0’ Could Hit The Crypto Top 10 Before HBAR and Chainlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, the market has trusted titans of utility, like Hedera’s HBAR and the oracle king, Chainlink, to lead the charge. They are the established infrastructure plays. Yet, a new challenger is emerging from the meme coin trenches, dubbed by many as the true ‘PEPE 2.0.’ This project, Layer Brett, is fusing viral cultural relevance with next-generation blockchain utility, creating a serious comparison against the deep-rooted projects like HBAR and LINK. Hedera: The Enterprise-Grade HBAR Network Hedera and its HBAR token are celebrated for incredibly high transaction speed and minimal fees, attracting massive enterprise partners. HBAR price action is often seen as slow and steady compared to the chaotic meme markets. Despite the immense utility, the HBAR price movement remains constrained by the very formality that attracts its institutional backers. It has a clear path forward, but the HBAR price rally may not be enough to bring it into the top 10. Chainlink: The Oracle King LINK Chainlink is undeniably the industry leader in decentralized oracle services, serving as the critical middleware that connects real-world data to smart contracts. The LINK token is a utility powerhouse, essential for securing trillions in on-chain value across DeFi. Chainlink consistently secures key institutional partnerships that reinforce the LINK network’s dominance. Despite this immense utility, Chainlink has not been immune to market consolidation, and its LINK price still has significant ground to cover to reclaim all-time highs. The LINK token’s success is intrinsically tied to the overall growth of the smart contract economy, making it a strong long-term bet, but perhaps less prone to the explosive surges seen in other segments. A top 10 coin? Not so soon. The Meme King: PEPE Pepe remains the undisputed meme king in the market, having achieved a massive market capitalization purely on cultural momentum and community spirit.…
ALTCOIN
$0.0004429
+17.63%
PEPE
$0.00000918
+0.43%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 01:32
Bitcoin Reserve Race Could Trigger Global Panic Buying, Says Crypto Expert
The post Bitcoin Reserve Race Could Trigger Global Panic Buying, Says Crypto Expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 28 September 2025 | 20:17 Bitcoin’s path to global legitimacy may soon be accelerated by governments rather than individual investors, according to Jan3 founder Samson Mow. In a recent podcast appearance, he described the stage as being set for an abrupt wave of adoption at the nation-state level. Mow believes that policymakers have already moved beyond the early phase of doubt. What remains, he said, is a trigger moment — the kind of geopolitical or economic shift that could turn cautious exploration into full-scale national strategies. In his words, adoption is “slow until it isn’t,” with sudden surges replacing the gradual build-up. The United States has taken the first steps with legislation and an executive order from President Donald Trump establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Despite already controlling nearly 200,000 BTC through law-enforcement seizures, the government has not yet begun buying directly on the market. Mow warned that hesitation carries risks, suggesting countries such as Pakistan might seize the opportunity to lead instead. Other analysts share this outlook. Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn has predicted the U.S. will likely form its Bitcoin reserve before the end of the year, while Fidelity Digital Assets argued in January that central banks and sovereign funds are bound to allocate to Bitcoin sooner rather than later. Beyond Washington, Mow sees fertile ground in Latin America, a region he often cites as one of the most promising frontiers for state-level adoption. Political instability, reliance on the U.S. dollar, and the search for alternatives make Bitcoin an increasingly attractive option for governments in the region. Meanwhile, the market has not behaved as many had anticipated in 2025. With Bitcoin trading near $109,000, the explosive bull run some expected this year has yet to materialize. Mow suggested the cycle may simply be delayed, potentially extending into 2026.…
EXPERT
$0.000935
+4.12%
COM
$0.010305
-1.81%
MAY
$0.03918
+2.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 01:25
Mark Zuck’s Meta and Elon Musk’s Tesla to clash next in the humanoid robot arms race
The post Mark Zuck’s Meta and Elon Musk’s Tesla to clash next in the humanoid robot arms race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mark Zuckerberg stepped on stage with AI glasses, but what looked like a gadget reveal is now tied to a much bigger story. This is about Meta and Tesla heading into a direct fight over humanoid robots, according to the Wall Street Journal. For years, Zuck and Elon Musk circled each other with social media barbs, competing platforms, and even a teased cage fight that never happened. This time the clash could move from the internet to the world of machines built to act like people. Up until now, the rivalry was more about pride and money. When Meta launched Threads in 2023 to compete with Elon’s X, that seemed like the loudest move. But humanoid robots are different. They promise a new market, powered by artificial intelligence, where companies compete not just for users but for control of the future of work and life. Meta uses AI glasses to build a robot future The newest Meta glasses went on sale Tuesday. They come with cameras inside the lenses and a screen that shows video right in front of the eyes. The glasses can capture exactly what the user sees, and Meta has said that some of this audio and video could be used to improve its products. That means video data that can train machines. On September 17, Meta tried showing off these glasses by having a chef cook for a party with help from the AI in the device. The demo crashed, but the message was clear. This technology was designed to watch people, learn tasks, and later hand those lessons over to robots. Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, told investors last week that Meta could have 20 million glasses in use within two years. That would be almost double the number of Tesla cars expected…
META
$0.0000000000000000556
-33.96%
ELON
$0.0000000948
+2.61%
CLASH
$0.010931
+52.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 01:22
Why Aaron Judge Defines Valuable Through Years Of Elite Consistency
The post Why Aaron Judge Defines Valuable Through Years Of Elite Consistency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs after hitting a 2-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 27, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Getty Images New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh have rewritten the history books of Major League Baseball throughout the 2025 regular season courtesy of their offensive exploits and statistical achievements. Raleigh has set home run records for the most in a single season by a catcher and switch hitter while being the seventh ball player to hit at least 60 home runs in a season. The magnificence of Judge is not only limited to the American League as he leads Major League Baseball in several offensive categories while pursuing his first batting title. Debates regarding who should win the American League Most Valuable Player Award are failing to produce a clear-cut decision in the eyes of fans and pundits given how both Judge and Raleigh equally deserve the award. Raleigh has been the headline story for most of the season, but it’s hard to ignore how Judge defines the concept of being valuable through years of elite consistency. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) have presented 30 members with the difficult task of choosing between two worthy candidates. A question of importance every year, there isn’t a singular definition of what it means to be a recipient of the Most Valuable Player Award in either league. The rules shared with the voters by the BBWAA are generic in nature regarding the criteria and have been in place since 1931: value of a ball player to his ball club in terms of offense…
WHY
$0.00000002795
+1.71%
COM
$0.010305
-1.81%
CITY
$0.9585
+0.88%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 01:19
BlockDAG Redefines Network Growth With $410M+ Raised & 25% Referral Payouts While SOL & XRP Trail Behind
BlockDAG has passed another milestone with over $410 million raised in presale and more than 26.4 billion coins sold. The […] The post BlockDAG Redefines Network Growth With $410M+ Raised & 25% Referral Payouts While SOL & XRP Trail Behind appeared first on Coindoo.
SOL
$206.13
+3.22%
XRP
$2.853
+2.57%
MORE
$0.07757
+1.79%
Coindoo
2025/09/29 01:00
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 200,000%, But Meme Traders Track A Token With 5% Auto Bonus Rewards
Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Skyrockets The Shiba Inu community is celebrating a massive spike in burn activity. Reports show the SHIB burn rate surged over 200,000% in just 24 hours. Millions of tokens have been permanently removed from circulation, sparking optimism about long-term price appreciation. Burning reduces supply, and in theory, increases scarcity. For a [...] The post Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 200,000%, But Meme Traders Track A Token With 5% Auto Bonus Rewards appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBA
$0.000000000528
+3.52%
MEME
$0.002342
+1.47%
TOKEN
$0.01194
+0.58%
Blockonomi
2025/09/29 01:00
President Trump Shares Image of Himself Firing Jerome Powell on Truth
TLDR President Trump posted a meme on Truth Social showing himself firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The image features Trump shouting “YOU’RE FIRED!” while Powell holds a box with his belongings. Trump has consistently criticized Powell for his cautious approach to cutting interest rates. The meme underscores Trump’s frustration with Powell’s economic policies, particularly [...] The post President Trump Shares Image of Himself Firing Jerome Powell on Truth appeared first on CoinCentral.
TRUMP
$7.541
+0.49%
MEME
$0.002342
+1.47%
Coincentral
2025/09/29 00:51
GIGGLE Token Rises, Faces CZ’s Endorsement Disclaimers
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/giggle-token-controversy-surge/
GIGGLE
$21.48
-19.55%
TOKEN
$0.01194
+0.58%
COM
$0.010305
-1.81%
Coinstats
2025/09/29 00:29
4 Best Crypto Coins to Buy Before Prices Explode: BlockDAG, Sui, XRP, and Hyperliquid!
Discover the best crypto coin to buy in 2025 based on real-world utility, not speculation. From payments to profits and smart contracts, see why BlockDAG leads the way.
SUI
$3.2247
+3.09%
XRP
$2.853
+2.57%
REAL
$0.07281
+5.67%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/28 17:31
