‘One Battle After Another’ Grosses $22.4 Million In Opening Weekend
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 02:37
Hyperdrive Protocol Clarifies thBILL Security After Wallet Exploit
The post Hyperdrive Protocol Clarifies thBILL Security After Wallet Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperdrive’s response, market impact, $773k loss in wallet exploit. thBILL security confirmed; only two wallets affected. Markets to resume after security review and audits. Hyperdrive reported a $773,000 exploit, affecting two wallet positions in its DeFi treasury market using thBILL from Theo Network, amidst ongoing investigations. The incident highlights security vulnerabilities in DeFi platforms, prompting market caution and increased scrutiny on protocol safeguards and audit practices. Exploit Targets Specific Wallets, Results in $773,000 Loss Hyperdrive stated that the thBILL asset itself remained secure during an isolated exploit of two wallet positions. The attack vector involved arbitrary call vulnerabilities in the router contract. Markets were paused as a precautionary measure. CertiK, a blockchain security auditor, confirmed these vulnerabilities led to a total loss of approximately $773,000. As a response, Hyperdrive announced plans to reactivate markets within 24 hours, ensuring all security protocols are robustly in place. As a direct consequence, the market saw a heightened sense of caution among investors. Withdrawals surged, and the overall impression prompted other protocols within the Hyperliquid ecosystem to increase their audit frequency. Community discussions emphasized the need for reinforced operator permission security. Statements released by Hyperdrive via official channels on X (formerly Twitter) reassured stakeholders about the limited scope of the attack. “There is no vulnerability in thBILL itself; the incident is isolated to two positions using thBILL as collateral in Hyperdrive Treasury Market.” – Hyperdrive Team, Official Statement, Hyperdrive Protocol Market Reactions and Future Steps for Hyperdrive Did you know? A previous incident within the Hyperliquid ecosystem involved a $3.6 million rug pull by HyperVault just a day before this attack, underscoring systemic vulnerabilities affecting fixed-income digital assets. As of the last update, BNB is trading at $978.52, boasting a market cap of $136.20 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The trading volume over…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 02:30
ChinaAMC Debuts $500 Million Blockchain Money Fund
The post ChinaAMC Debuts $500 Million Blockchain Money Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Asset Management Company (ChinaAMC), one of China’s largest fund managers with more than $400 billion in assets under management, has launched a tokenized money market fund on Ethereum. According to data provider RWA.xyz, the new product, ChinaAMC USD Digital Money Market Fund Class I USD (CUMIU), invests in short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments. Its objective is to deliver stable returns denominated in Hong Kong dollars. ChinaAMC’s Fund Signals Cautious Embrace of Tokenization in China ChinaAMC developed CUMIU through the Libeara tokenization platform. Each token has a net asset value of $100 and a management fee of just 0.05%, positioning it as a low-cost option for institutions seeking blockchain-based fixed-income exposure. Sponsored Sponsored Notably, the fund has already deployed approximately $502 million, making it the 11th-largest tokenized product by total value. ChinaAMC Tokenized Fund. Source: RWA.xyz However, it still trails industry leaders such as BlackRock’s BUIDL, Ondo’s OUSG, and Franklin Templeton’s BENJI. Despite its scale, distribution remains narrow. Only two entities currently hold CUMIU tokens, reflecting a limited rollout strategy. Meanwhile, the selective distribution strategy appears intentional. ChinaAMC can test blockchain functionality and compliance by limiting early participation before broadening access and addressing regulatory caution. The launch comes as Chinese regulators tread carefully on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the country’s securities regulator recently instructed local brokerages to halt RWA initiatives in Hong Kong. That guidance reflects concerns about the speed of digital asset adoption and an emphasis on tightening risk controls. Tokenization allows financial instruments such as bonds, equities, and funds to be issued as blockchain-based tokens. In recent months, Chinese institutions have used Hong Kong as a testing ground for these products. Yet regulators now want stricter verification of asset backing claims before they permit tokenized funds to scale further. Even…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 02:18
Novogratz: ‘I Didn’t Think XRP Would Last’
The post Novogratz: ‘I Didn’t Think XRP Would Last’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cult-like crypto communities “Who am I to judge”? During a recent conversation with podcaster Kyle Chasse, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz admitted that he did not think that XRP would survive the SEC lawsuit. “XRP has one of the strongest communities there is,” Novogratz said. The Galaxy CEO has praised Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse for successfully navigating lawsuits and keeping the community intact. Cult-like crypto communities Novogratz has recalled that he used to dismiss XRP due to its cultish following. However, he then came to realize that this is half of what crypto essentially is. “After 2008, people did not trust governments…We have so little trust that we are finding trust in these online crypto communities,” Novogratz noted. He has added that all cryptocurrencies that have become successful are supported by cult-like communities. This sets crypto apart from the equities market, given that individual stocks rarely have such passionate followers behind them (except for rather rare examples like Tesla). You Might Also Like Novogratz recalls that he has one employee who essentially sees Bitcoin as his entire life purpose. “Who am I to judge”? In fact, Novogratz thinks that XRP is the best token one could have bought after November 2024 based on its impressive performance. “Who would have ever guessed that?” Novogratz added. He has also observed that the token is never too expensive for the XRP community, which is rather unusual for the stock market. Even though Novogratz used to be skeptical about XRP due to its perceived lack of decentralization, he has since adopted a different view. “Who am I to judge where people want to store their money?” Novogratz commented. Source: https://u.today/novogratz-i-didnt-think-xrp-would-last
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 02:05
Solana Price Eyes $215 Volatility Stop Target amid $1B Wrapped Bitcoin Inflows and Cyber Hornet ETF Filing
The post Solana Price Eyes $215 Volatility Stop Target amid $1B Wrapped Bitcoin Inflows and Cyber Hornet ETF Filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Solana price holds above $200 despite weakened volume, supported by Wrapped Bitcoin inflows and ETF speculation. WBTC supply on Solana surpasses $1 billion, marking five straight months of growth. Cyber Hornet files an ETF that blends Solana futures with S&P 500 stocks, signaling Wall Street’s gradual integration of crypto. Solana (SOL) price managed to avoid a close below the $200 despite a significant decline in trading volume. A $1 billion inflow of Wrapped Bitcoin minted on Solana and another vital ETF filing from US firm Cyber Hornet, were among key events that boosted Solana’s resilient showing over the weekend. On Friday, Solana news aggregator SolanaFloor alerted the community to wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) supply on Solana crossing the $1 billion milestone. According to the Dune chart shared in the post, Solana’s WBTC supply has recorded five consecutive month-on-month growth spurts since May 2025. 🚨NEW: Wrapped Bitcoin supply on @Solana has hit an all-time high of 9,270 $BTC, surpassing $1.03B market cap onchain for the first time. pic.twitter.com/nkjxEHTt7D — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 26, 2025 This signals that recent innovative network upgrades have seen Solana emerge as a top destination for investors seeking passive income on their BTC holdings as the market consolidates. If this positive impact from the active inflows from BTC holders trend has been pivotal to the Solana price, it has avoided major downswings below $200. Cyber Hornet ETF Filling Could Trigger Delayed SOL Price Reaction Solana’s inclusion in Cyber Hornet ETF Filing is another key event that may not have been fully priced in before the market closed official markets on Friday. Cyber Hornet Trust disclosed plans to launch three ETFs that integrate S&P 500 equities with crypto futures exposure. Cyber Hornet files FORM N-1A launch three ETFs combining S&P 500 stocks with Ether, Solana, and XRP…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 01:54
Arizona Enforces New Regulations to Combat Crypto ATM Scams
TLDR Arizona introduces new regulations to curb crypto ATM scams and protect residents. The new law limits new users’ daily crypto ATM transactions to $2,000 and existing users to $10,500. Operators must issue transaction receipts and provide refunds to fraud victims within 30 days. The state has witnessed a significant increase in crypto ATM-related scams [...] The post Arizona Enforces New Regulations to Combat Crypto ATM Scams appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 01:11
Which Crypto to Buy Now for Network Gains
The post Which Crypto to Buy Now for Network Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 20:00 See how BlockDAG’s 25% referral model outpaces Solana and XRP. Learn why BDAG’s design offers real growth, showing which crypto to buy now. BlockDAG has passed another milestone with over $410 million raised in presale and more than 26.4 billion coins sold. The price is locked at $0.0013, while Batch 30 trades at $0.03, marking a 2,900% ROI since Batch 1. But beyond presale figures, attention is on its referral program. BlockDAG’s 25% referral model sets it apart from Solana and XRP. The setup is simple and instant. If a referral buys $1,000 worth of BlockDAG (BDAG), the sender gets $250 in BDAG right away. No caps, no waiting, no tricks. With rewards built directly into the system, BlockDAG is being called the clear answer for which crypto to buy now. BlockDAG: Crypto to Buy Now With Built-In Network Growth BlockDAG’s referral feature is not just a limited-time promotion; it is built into the core of the presale system. Every participant becomes an active promoter with direct financial rewards. The model is simple yet powerful: 25% goes to the referrer, while the buyer receives a 5% bonus, creating a repeating cycle of growth and engagement. This approach removes the need for expensive advertising campaigns or reliance on speculation. Instead, it transforms the community itself into a self-sustaining engine of expansion. For many, this model makes BDAG a leading choice when deciding which crypto to buy now. The numbers highlight how well the system is working. BlockDAG already has more than 312,000 holders, with over 3 million people actively mining on the X1 mobile app. Miner sales are also gaining traction, with 20,000 X-series units shipped worldwide. These statistics show that referrals are not just an extra benefit but the main driver of adoption.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 01:04
4 Top Cryptos for 2025: XRP Targets $10, SHIB Burns Trillions, PEPE Trading Volume Rises, But BlockDAG Unlocks the Biggest ROI!
Discover the top cryptos for 2025 and beyond. Track XRP’s $10 target, SHIB burning trillions, PEPE speculation surging, and join BlockDAG’s $410M+ presale before it closes.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/29 01:00
Aster, Hyperliquid, and More: Nearly $1 Trillion in Perp DEX Trades Recorded in Just 30 Days
With the perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) wars blazing hotter than a meme coin rally, defillama.com shows the battlefield tally: nearly a trillion dollars in trades over the last week, with a cool $869.189 billion stamped on the books. Aster and Hyperliquid Command 52.80% of $869B Perp DEX Market Perp DEXs are the current obsession, and […]
Coinstats
2025/09/29 00:25
Cathie Wood vergelijkt Hyperliquid met vroege dagen van Solana
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Solana (SOL) behoort inmiddels tot de grootste altcoins op de cryptomarkt, dankzij zijn razendsnelle en goedkope transacties. De munt kende een indrukwekkende opmars en wist in korte tijd institutionele erkenning te veroveren. Nu ziet Cathie Wood, CEO van Ark Invest, vergelijkbare potentie bij Hyperliquid (HYPE): een nieuwkomer die volgens haar dezelfde groeicurve kan doorlopen als Solana in zijn beginjaren. Cathie Wood: “Hyperliquid doet me denken aan Solana” Wood, en een van de bekendste namen in de wereld van beleggen, sprak in de Master Investor Podcast vol enthousiasme over Hyperliquid. Volgens haar herinnert het platform sterk aan de vroege dagen van Solana: “Het is spannend. Het doet me denken aan Solana in de beginperiode, en Solana heeft inmiddels bewezen dat het bij de grote spelers hoort” Hoewel ARK Invest nog geen positie in Hyperliquid heeft bevestigd, noemt Wood het een protocol om goed in de gaten te houden. Ze benadrukte daarbij dat Bitcoin (BTC) nog altijd de kern vormt van haar langetermijnvisie, maar dat nieuwe projecten zoals HYPE de potentie hebben om de markt flink op te schudden. Binnen de crypto-community wekt die uitspraak de hoop dat Wood in de toekomst toch een positie opent, wat een belangrijke stap zou zijn richting institutionele adoptie van de altcoin. Ondertussen groeit Hyperliquid zelf gestaag door. De munt HYPE heeft inmiddels een marktkapitalisatie van bijna $11,7 miljard en staat daarmee op plek 19 van de grootste cryptocurrencies, daarmee is het zeker geen kleine speler meer. Ter vergelijking: Solana is met een marktwaarde van $107 miljard bijna negen keer groter. Wat is Hyperliquid? Hyperliquid is in korte tijd uitgegroeid tot een van de populairste gedecentraliseerde beurzen (DEX). Het platform richt zich op perpetual futures , handelscontracten zonder einddatum die zowel particuliere beleggers als professionele traders aanspreken. Wat Hyperliquid onderscheidt, is de snelheid en liquiditeit die het biedt, niveaus die tot voor kort vooral te vinden waren op grote, gecentraliseerde beurzen. Dankzij de lage transactiekosten en aantrekkelijke airdrops wist het platform in rap tempo een brede gebruikersbasis op te bouwen. Exploit legt Hyperliquid kwetsbaarheid bloot Toch kwam het platform deze week negatief in het nieuws. HyperDrive, een Decentralized Finance protocol op Hyperliquid, werd getroffen door een hack waarbij ruim $770.000 werd buitgemaakt. De aanval richtte zich op de Treasury Bill markt, waarbij de hacker gebruikmaakte van een kwetsbaarheid in een van de contracten. De gestolen fondsen werden vervolgens via het een zogeheten bridge verplaatst naar zowel Ethereum (ETH) als BNB Chain (BNB) Het incident was al de tweede grote aanval in 72 uur binnen het Hyperliquid ecosysteem. Analisten waarschuwen dat dit het vertrouwen in het jonge platform kan ondermijnen, zeker nu concurrenten als Aster (ASTER) juist marktaandeel winnen. Niet heel gek dus dat de HYPE koers vandaag in het rood staat. De altcoin zakte in 24 uur met 1,8% in waarde tot een huidige prijs van ongeveer $43. Sowieso zit de munt al de afgelopen weken in een neerwaartse trend. Sinds vorige week is de HYPE prijs al met bijna 18% gezakt, wat samenvalt met een algehele correctie in de crypto markt. Zo zakten grote crypto’s zoals ETH en SOL in dezelfde periode met bijna 11% en 17%. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cathie Wood vergelijkt Hyperliquid met vroege dagen van Solana is geschreven door Thomas van Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 00:16
