Hypurr NFTs Arrive as Hyperliquid Faces a Fragile Future
The post Hypurr NFTs Arrive as Hyperliquid Faces a Fragile Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid (HYPE) rolled out a new community-focused initiative on Sunday, a venture that could salvage sentiment as the network grapples with volatility across its ecosystem. The decentralized exchange (DEX) confirmed the distribution of 4,600 Hypurr NFTs on the HyperEVM, even as its staked governance token, kHYPE, briefly lost its peg before recovering. Hyperliquid Deploys Hypurr NFTs on HyperEVM: What Users Need to Know The Hypurr NFT collection is a gesture of recognition for early adopters who supported Hyperliquid's growth. According to the Hyper Foundation, the NFTs (non-fungible tokens) were automatically distributed and require no user action. "Hypurr NFTs have been deployed on the HyperEVM…There are a total of 4,600 NFTs in the collection…To be clear: No action is required. You do not need to mint. The NFT collection has already been distributed," read an excerpt in the announcement. Of the total supply, 4,313 NFTs went to Genesis Event participants, 144 to the Foundation, and 143 to contributors, including Hyperliquid Labs and NFT artists. Each NFT reflects different aspects of community culture. The Foundation described them as capturing "moods, hobbies, tastes, and quirks" of the ecosystem. Reportedly, Jeff Yan, the CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, made 16 NFTs in the collection that were randomly distributed. The collection was minted directly on the HyperEVM, a programmability layer launched in February 2025. It bridges smart contracts with Hyperliquid's Layer-1 (L1) via HyperBFT consensus. This architecture allows developers to access HyperCore liquidity while building applications such as lending markets, vault tokenization protocols, and liquid staking tokens. The NFT release coincided with Hyperliquid enabling permissionless spot quote assets on mainnet. Stable asset deployers can now activate quote status under on-chain rules, broadening the platform's flexibility. Native Markets deployed USDH, Hyperliquid's stablecoin, as the first permissionless quote asset, immediately enabling HYPE/USDH trading…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:21