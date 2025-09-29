2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Crypto ATM Scams in Arizona Face Incoming Crackdown

Crypto ATM Scams in Arizona Face Incoming Crackdown

The post Crypto ATM Scams in Arizona Face Incoming Crackdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto ATM Scams in Arizona Face Incoming Crackdown Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-atm-scams-in-arizona-face-incoming-crackdown-details/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010305-1.81%
Sign
SIGN$0.06865-7.81%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011706-2.12%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:38
Distribuire
PEPE Daily Trading Volume Falls Under $270M, Compared To A Presale Raising $108K Fast

PEPE Daily Trading Volume Falls Under $270M, Compared To A Presale Raising $108K Fast

PEPE’s trading volume has fallen below $270M, signaling fading hype. Discover why investors are turning to MAGAX Stage 2 presale, already raising $108K faster.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000918+0.43%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.89+5.59%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795+1.71%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/29 02:30
Distribuire
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin May Join Gold as Reserve Asset by 2030

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin May Join Gold as Reserve Asset by 2030

TLDR Deutsche Bank analysts predict that Bitcoin could become a reserve asset alongside gold by 2030. The Trump administration’s creation of a U.S. Bitcoin reserve has sparked discussions about Bitcoin’s role in central bank holdings. Bitcoin is gaining recognition for its potential as a store of value, similar to gold. The U.S. government has already [...] The post Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin May Join Gold as Reserve Asset by 2030 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07228-2.90%
MAY
MAY$0.03918+2.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.542+0.50%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/29 02:25
Distribuire
Hypurr NFTs Arrive as Hyperliquid Faces a Fragile Future

Hypurr NFTs Arrive as Hyperliquid Faces a Fragile Future

The post Hypurr NFTs Arrive as Hyperliquid Faces a Fragile Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid (HYPE) rolled out a new community-focused initiative on Sunday, a venture that could salvage sentiment as the network grapples with volatility across its ecosystem. The decentralized exchange (DEX) confirmed the distribution of 4,600 Hypurr NFTs on the HyperEVM, even as its staked governance token, kHYPE, briefly lost its peg before recovering. Hyperliquid Deploys Hypurr NFTs on HyperEVM: What Users Need to Know The Hypurr NFT collection is a gesture of recognition for early adopters who supported Hyperliquid’s growth. According to the Hyper Foundation, the NFTs (non-fungible tokens) were automatically distributed and require no user action. Sponsored Sponsored “Hypurr NFTs have been deployed on the HyperEVM…There are a total of 4,600 NFTs in the collection…To be clear: No action is required. You do not need to mint. The NFT collection has already been distributed,” read an excerpt in the announcement.   Of the total supply, 4,313 NFTs went to Genesis Event participants, 144 to the Foundation, and 143 to contributors, including Hyperliquid Labs and NFT artists. Each NFT reflects different aspects of community culture. The Foundation described them as capturing “moods, hobbies, tastes, and quirks” of the ecosystem. Reportedly, Jeff Yan, the CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, made 16 NFTs in the collection that were randomly distributed. The collection was minted directly on the HyperEVM, a programmability layer launched in February 2025. It bridges smart contracts with Hyperliquid’s Layer-1 (L1) via HyperBFT consensus. This architecture allows developers to access HyperCore liquidity while building applications such as lending markets, vault tokenization protocols, and liquid staking tokens. Sponsored Sponsored The NFT release coincided with Hyperliquid enabling permissionless spot quote assets on mainnet. Stable asset deployers can now activate quote status under on-chain rules, broadening the platform’s flexibility. Native Markets deployed USDH, Hyperliquid’s stablecoin, as the first permissionless quote asset, immediately enabling HYPE/USDH trading…
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12409+0.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010305-1.81%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.89+5.59%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:21
Distribuire
Is the AI boom a house of cards? Deutsche Bank warns of unsustainable spending

Is the AI boom a house of cards? Deutsche Bank warns of unsustainable spending

The post Is the AI boom a house of cards? Deutsche Bank warns of unsustainable spending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AI gold rush may be keeping the U.S. economy afloat, but according to Deutsche Bank, its current trajectory looks anything but sustainable. A new research note from the German lender warns that AI capital expenditures have reached such extraordinary heights that they are single-handedly preventing the U.S. from tipping into recession. Deutsche Bank isn’t the only one that’s noticed the outsized impact AI is having on the economy. The Kobeissi Letter posted a chart by Arch Global Economies showing that software and technology investment’s contribution to U.S. real GDP growth surpassed 1 percentage point for the first time in history. It has also exceeded the previous peak reached during the dot-com bubble in 1998. AI is keeping the U.S. out of recession (Source: BEA, Arch Global Economics) “This is unprecedented… The AI boom is driving economic growth.” But with spending racing ahead of actual productivity gains, Deutsche Bank see storm clouds on the horizon. Deutsche Bank cites capex-fueled growth, not software output The scale is mind-boggling. Goldman Sachs estimates that global AI-related capex hit $368 billion between early 2023 and August 2025. Most of this money has gone into physical infrastructure, like building data centers, upgrading power supply, and installing high-grade equipment. Yet, the actual output from AI software, its promised leap in productivity and efficiency, remains limited. In fact, Deutsche Bank notes that if you strip out tech-driven spending, real GDP growth in the U.S. is hovering around 0% in 2024 and 2025. Translation? Without data centers, the economy would already be in recession. And here’s the catch: to keep contributing fresh points to GDP, the tech cycle would need to accelerate “parabolically” quarter after quarter, according to Deutsche Bank. That kind of endless upward slope is mathematically improbable, if not impossible. Instead, the current AI boom looks…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1184+0.42%
Boom
BOOM$0.008454+7.22%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007899+1.37%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:03
Distribuire
XRP, Shiba Inu, PEPE, & BlockDAG

XRP, Shiba Inu, PEPE, & BlockDAG

The post XRP, Shiba Inu, PEPE, & BlockDAG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in 2025 is packed with opportunities, but only a few tokens really stand out. Investors are hunting for coins that combine strong fundamentals, high adoption, and serious potential for returns. This year, certain projects are gaining attention not just for hype but for what they’ve built and the numbers backing them. That’s where names like BlockDAG, XRP, Shiba Inu, and Pepe come into play. BlockDAG is leading the conversation thanks to its record-breaking presale and advanced testnet launch, while XRP has grabbed headlines with ETF approvals and strong technical upgrades. Shiba Inu continues to hold its own as one of the most popular meme tokens with growing ecosystem strength, and Pepe is riding speculative energy with impressive volumes.  1. BlockDAG: The Presale Giant Ready for Lift-Off BlockDAG is currently stealing attention with its presale that has already raised more than $410 million and sold over 26.4 billion coins. The presale price sits at just $0.0013 for a limited time, making it one of the last affordable entry points before a possible run-up.  With over 312,000 holders and 3 million people mining BDAG through its X1 mobile app, demand is pouring in from every corner. More than 20,000 X-Series mining rigs have also been shipped worldwide, showing BlockDAG isn’t just hype; it’s delivering products and building adoption fast. The launch of the Awakening Testnet doubled throughput to 1,400 TPS, shifted the network to an account-based model, and added account abstraction (EIP-4337) for smart wallets, gas sponsorship, and social recovery.  What makes BlockDAG a serious contender for top crypto for 2025 is the ROI target of up to 3,000% once BDAG lists at $0.05. With batches selling out quickly, waiting too long could mean missing one of the biggest launches of the year. 2. XRP: ETF Fuel and Ledger…
XRP
XRP$2.8525+2.55%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528+3.52%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000918+0.43%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:02
Distribuire
Bitcoin Treasury Firms Urged to Drop ‘Misleading’ mNAV Metric by NYDIG

Bitcoin Treasury Firms Urged to Drop ‘Misleading’ mNAV Metric by NYDIG

TLDR NYDIG criticizes the mNAV metric used by Bitcoin treasury firms, calling it misleading. The mNAV metric fails to account for operating businesses and other assets of Bitcoin treasury firms. NYDIG points out that mNAV includes unconverted convertible debt, which can create a significant liability. BTC treasury firms are currently trading below their mNAV, indicating [...] The post Bitcoin Treasury Firms Urged to Drop ‘Misleading’ mNAV Metric by NYDIG appeared first on CoinCentral.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007592+1.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,294.93+2.56%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/29 02:00
Distribuire
Crypto ATM Scams In Arizona Face Incoming Crackdown – Details

Crypto ATM Scams In Arizona Face Incoming Crackdown – Details

Arizona is rolling out a new law aimed at cutting down scams that use crypto kiosks. According to reports, state officials say residents lost about $177 million to schemes tied to crypto ATMs. Related Reading: Crypto Gamble Wipes Out 87% Of Smart Digital Group’s Market Value There are roughly 600 of those machines across the […]
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004361+1.89%
Distribuire
Bitcoinist2025/09/29 02:00
Distribuire
Eric Adams Drops Out of NYC Mayor Race

Eric Adams Drops Out of NYC Mayor Race

The post Eric Adams Drops Out of NYC Mayor Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline New York City Mayor Eric Adams has suspended his independent reelection campaign, months after federal prosecutors dropped corruption charges against him—positioning former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the biggest challenger to Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani. Adams ended his reelection campaign on Sunday. TNS Key Facts This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/28/eric-adams-drops-out-of-new-york-city-mayoral-race/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010305-1.81%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9588+0.91%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:58
Distribuire
Will There Be A ‘House Of Guinness’ Season 2? Here’s The Promising News

Will There Be A ‘House Of Guinness’ Season 2? Here’s The Promising News

The post Will There Be A ‘House Of Guinness’ Season 2? Here’s The Promising News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. House of Guinness Season 1 Ben Blackall/Netflix House of Guinness, Netflix’s new binge-worthy period drama, is climbing the platform’s streaming charts. If you’ve finished the eight-episode series and are wondering whether a second season is in the works, read on for the latest updates from Netflix and the show’s creator, Steven Knight. Set in Dublin in the 1860s, House of Guinness is based on the real-life Guinness family and follows the aftermath of patriarch Sir Benjamin Guinness’s death. His brewing empire passes to his two sons, Eton-educated Arthur and business-minded Edward, who are tasked with running it together. Meanwhile, his daughter Anne and his son Ben, who struggles with alcoholism and addiction, search for greater meaning in their lives. Forbes‘House Of Guinness’ Cast And Characters—The Guinness Family Tree ExplainedBy Monica Mercuri While the affluent Guinness siblings grapple with their father’s death and legacy, the brewery becomes the focus of growing political unrest. Fenian leader Patrick and Ellen Cochrane, who heads the movement’s Ladies’ Committee, spearhead the fight against the family, a confrontation that culminates in a literal bang at a political rally for Arthur in Episode 8. The season finale concludes with a nail-biting cliffhanger, leaving one of the Guinness family members in grave danger. Viewers are now wondering how long they might have to wait to discover what could happen in a potential second season. Here’s everything to know so far. Will There Be A House Of Guinness Season 2? House of Guinness Season 1 Ben Blackall/Netflix As of Sept. 28, Netflix has not yet greenlit a second season of House of Guinness. The streaming giant will likely take several weeks or months to announce any renewal while it evaluates the show’s viewership metrics. The promising news? The show’s creator told TV Insider that he wants to continue making…
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007899+1.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010305-1.81%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 01:55
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase