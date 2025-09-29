2025-09-29 Monday

Ethereum Tokenization: ChinaAMC Launches $500M Money Market Fund

ChinaAMC has launched a $500 million Ethereum tokenized money market fund called CUMIU. The fund invests in short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments. CUMIU aims to provide stable returns denominated in Hong Kong dollars. The fund charges a low management fee of 0.05% and has a net asset value of $100 per token.
Unveiling The Trillion-Dollar Deals Powering The Future

AI Infrastructure: Unveiling The Trillion-Dollar Deals Powering The Future
Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and 3 Other Coins Millionaires Are Heavily Buying This Week

Crypto markets are buzzing again, and investors with serious capital are making bold moves. A wave of accumulation is happening from Ethereum and Ripple to emerging projects like Little Pepe, Mantle, and WLFI.  This week is inspiring because Little Pepe is showing community strength and offering buyers in the presale stage 13 a possible 36.36% gain before launch, while early investors are already up by 120%. Ethereum (ETH) – The Network That Powers DeFi Ethereum is still the backbone of decentralized finance and remains a must-have for many millionaires. At the time of writing, the price of ETH is $4,493 according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past week, ETH gained close to 9% and briefly touched above $4,750 before easing slightly.  Onchain activity is rising too, with fees climbing by about 35% and active addresses increasing by 10%. Institutions are also leaning in through staking and ETF interest, making Ethereum a steady play with long-term appeal. Ripple (XRP) – The Bridge Asset Facing Resistance Ripple's XRP remains one of the most traded assets in the market. At the time of writing, the price of XRP is moving around $3.10 and has been struggling to hold above $3.15. Data shows that large holders have quietly increased their positions, which suggests confidence in the token's future role in cross-border finance.  For millionaires buying now, the appeal lies in accumulation during dips while waiting for broader clarity. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – Community Strength Meets Real Utility Among the five coins, Little Pepe is the project that combines meme culture with real substance. The presale is currently in stage 13, with tokens selling at $0.0022. At the time of writing, $26,050,535 has been raised out of $28,775,000, with over 16 billion tokens sold.
Ethereum Price Outlook & Which Altcoins Could See A 40x Rally By January as Remittix Steals The Spotlight

Ethereum Price Outlook & Which Altcoins Could See A 40x Rally By January as Remittix Steals The Spotlight

The latest Ethereum Price forecast has analysts divided as ETH trades around the $4,000 mark. While most models point to moderate gains into Q1 2025, newer altcoins are drawing attention for their explosive upside potential. Among them, Remittix (RTX) stands out as a PayFi token that has already raised over $26.7M and could be one of the few capable of delivering 40x returns by January. Ethereum Price: Momentum Builds Toward $5,000 The Ethereum price is trading around $4,003. According to analysts, ETH might rise above $5,000, paving the way for a surge to $5,500 before January 2026. The dominance of ETH in DeFi initiatives remains uncontested, and institutional flows, along with Layer 2 scalability, continue to bolster confidence. Despite this strength, Ethereum's growth pace has been steady rather than explosive. For traders seeking faster returns, early-stage tokens are increasingly dominating headlines. Still, ETH remains one of the top cryptos backed by a proven network and billions locked in crypto staking contracts. Remittix: Breaking Funding Records In PayFi While Ethereum dominates headlines, Remittix (RTX) is becoming a breakout story. Built on Ethereum, it bridges the gap between crypto and banking, enabling instant transfers with transparent FX conversion. Its presale has surpassed $26.7M, confirming strong global interest. The 15% USDT referral program has fueled adoption, paying daily rewards to promoters and driving buzz across social media. Analysts now rank RTX among the top crypto presales of 2025 and a leading next 100x crypto candidate.
Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and 3 Other Coins Millionaires Are Heavily Buying This Week

Crypto markets are buzzing again, and investors with serious capital are making bold moves. A wave of accumulation is happening from Ethereum and Ripple to emerging projects like Little Pepe, Mantle, and WLFI.  This week is inspiring because Little Pepe is showing community strength and offering buyers in the presale stage 13 a possible 36.36% gain before launch.
Missed Pepe’s Viral Pump? BlockchainFX Could Be the Best 100x Crypto Presale for 2025

Missed Pepe’s Viral Pump? BlockchainFX Could Be the Best 100x Crypto Presale for 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/missed-pepes-viral-pump-blockchainfx-could-be-the-best-100x-crypto-presale-for-2025/
MoonBull Presale Live With Pudgy Penguins And Snek On The Rise

MoonBull Presale Live With Pudgy Penguins And Snek On The Rise

Ever felt like the crypto train left the station without you? Watching people double, triple, or even 1000x their bags while you're stuck holding peanuts can sting. That's why the current wave of meme tokens feels like a second chance at catching lightning in a bottle. From community-fueled penguins to snake-themed risers, the landscape is wild, but one name is stealing all the spotlight: MoonBull, whose presale is live right now. The MoonBull presale is live now, and early birds are already circling. With 23 stages designed to ramp up token prices, it's a textbook example of how to blend scarcity with excitement. Investors who jump into Stage 1 are locking in entry at the ground floor, a setup that could transform a $7,000 entry into a six-figure win by the time the last stage hits. Unlike many quick-pump projects, MoonBull layers in staking, referral rewards, and transparent tokenomics that make this presale one of the best cryptos to buy now Q4. MoonBull Presale is Live: Why It's the Best Crypto to Buy Now Q4 MoonBull isn't just another meme coin. Built on Ethereum, $MOBU packs cultural energy with serious tokenomics. The presale is structured across 23 stages, starting with Stage 3 at just $0.00004057 and ending at $0.00616. That's a projected 24,540% ROI for early birds who hold until listing. Put it in perspective: dropping $7,000 at Stage 1 could balloon into over $1.7 million by the final stage. That's no bull – it's a stampede toward financial freedom. What makes this presale so different is how it's designed to grow steadily, not fizzle out. Each stage increases the token price, pulling in new buyers while rewarding those who got in early. Unlike meme coins that live and die on hype alone, MoonBull has utility baked in.
Instellingen kopen massaal SOL: al 20,9 miljoen tokens in reserve

Instellingen kopen massaal SOL: al 20,9 miljoen tokens in reserve

Solana wordt steeds populairder onder institutionele beleggers. Volgens recente data houden inmiddels achttien bedrijven samen ruim 20,9 miljoen SOL in hun reserves. Dat komt neer op maar liefst 3,64% van de totale SOL supply. Daarmee begint Solana zich te nestelen naast Bitcoin en Ethereum als favoriete keuze voor grote partijen.
Filter The Noise: Dogecoin & BNB Can No Longer Make You Millions, But This Hidden Gem At $0.015 Can

Crypto veterans remember how Dogecoin (DOGE) and BNB turned modest investments into millions almost overnight during past bull runs. But those days are long gone. Both tokens now sit at stretched valuations, making it nearly impossible for newcomers to capture the same life-changing upside. As a result, smart money is shifting toward early-stage projects.
BlockDAG, 410 Milyon Dolar ve Üzerinde Toplanan % Yönlendirme Ödemeleriyle Ağ Büyümesini Yeniden Tanımlıyor, SOL ve XRP Geride Kalıyor

BlockDAG, ön satışta 410 milyon doların üzerinde para toplayarak ve 26,4 milyardan fazla coin satarak yeni bir dönüm noktasına ulaştı. Fiyat 0,0013 dolarda sabitlenirken, 30. Parti 0,03 dolardan işlem görüyor ve 1. Parti'den bu yana %2.900'lük bir yatırım getirisi (ROI) sağlıyor. Ancak ön satış rakamlarının ötesinde, dikkatler yönlendirme programına çevrilmiş durumda. BlockDAG'ın %25'lik referans modeli.
