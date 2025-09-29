Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and 3 Other Coins Millionaires Are Heavily Buying This Week
The post Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and 3 Other Coins Millionaires Are Heavily Buying This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are buzzing again, and investors with serious capital are making bold moves. A wave of accumulation is happening from Ethereum and Ripple to emerging projects like Little Pepe, Mantle, and WLFI. This week is inspiring because Little Pepe is showing community strength and offering buyers in the presale stage 13 a possible 36.36% gain before launch, while early investors are already up by 120%. Ethereum (ETH) – The Network That Powers DeFi Ethereum is still the backbone of decentralized finance and remains a must-have for many millionaires. At the time of writing, the price of ETH is $4,493 according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past week, ETH gained close to 9% and briefly touched above $4,750 before easing slightly. Onchain activity is rising too, with fees climbing by about 35% and active addresses increasing by 10%. Institutions are also leaning in through staking and ETF interest, making Ethereum a steady play with long-term appeal. ETH price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Ripple (XRP) – The Bridge Asset Facing Resistance Ripple’s XRP remains one of the most traded assets in the market. At the time of writing, the price of XRP is moving around $3.10 and has been struggling to hold above $3.15. Data shows that large holders have quietly increased their positions, which suggests confidence in the token’s future role in cross-border finance. For millionaires buying now, the appeal lies in accumulation during dips while waiting for broader clarity. XRP price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – Community Strength Meets Real Utility Among the five coins, Little Pepe is the project that combines meme culture with real substance. The presale is currently in stage 13, with tokens selling at $0.0022. At the time of writing, $26,050,535 has been raised out of $28,775,000, with over 16 billion tokens sold.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:16