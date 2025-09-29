Scilex Finalizes $150M Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI
The post Scilex Finalizes $150M Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Scilex completes a substantial Bitcoin investment in Datavault AI. Marks a shift for Scilex towards digital asset integration. Signals confidence in healthcare-oriented data solutions. Scilex Holding Company, Nasdaq-listed, finalizes a $150 million Bitcoin investment in Datavault AI, marking a strategic shift from traditional biotech investments into digital assets. This transaction highlights a rare move by biotech firms towards digital currencies, potentially influencing market dynamics within the biotechnology and AI sectors. Scilex’s Bold Move: First Biotech Bitcoin Investment on Nasdaq Scilex Holding Company has completed the first tranche of a $150 million investment into Datavault AI Inc. using Bitcoin. This initial tranche involves 15 million shares at $0.5378 per share, with provisions to reach 278.9 million shares upon shareholder approval. DataVault AI Secures $150 Million Investment for Growth marks a notable shift from its traditional non-opioid therapy focus, demonstrating a strategic interest in digital assets. The use of Bitcoin in this transaction is a first for a publicly listed biotech firm. “We are thrilled to secure this strategic investment from Scilex, which demonstrates strong cross-sector confidence in our data solutions for the healthcare and biotechnology verticals.” — Nathaniel Bradley, CEO, Datavault AI Bitcoin’s Role in Cross-Sector Biotech Investments Did you know? Scilex’s Bitcoin investment is unique as it marks the first notable use of a digital currency by a biotech firm on Nasdaq, highlighting an evolving landscape in cross-sector investments. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin currently stands at $110,231.55 with a market cap of 2,196,630,883,322 and a 24-hour trading volume of 26,457,395,255. Over the past 90 days, Bitcoin has seen a 2.78% price increase. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:53 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests this strategic move may encourage more biotech firms to explore digital asset transactions and could lead to heightened…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:57