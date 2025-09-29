2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Todayq News Rebrands to HASH: A New Era for Crypto Content

While remaining part of the broader Todayq ecosystem (todayq.com), HASH is charting a bold new direction focused on human stories […] The post Todayq News Rebrands to HASH: A New Era for Crypto Content appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 03:41
Theta Capital Reveals $200M Blockchain Fund Initiative

Theta Capital Reveals $200M Blockchain Fund Initiative

The post Theta Capital Reveals $200M Blockchain Fund Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Theta Capital launches a $200M blockchain fund targeting early-stage ventures. Aims for a 25% net IRR. Supports major crypto VCs like Pantera and Polychain. Theta Capital Management has announced the launch of a $200 million fund-of-funds, focusing on early-stage blockchain investments through leading venture capital firms, aiming for a 25% net IRR. This fund targets early blockchain ventures amid slow VC activity, seeking returns via top-tier VC expertise in digital assets, potentially impacting related technologies and tokens like ETH and BTC. Theta Capital Seeks High Returns with New Blockchain Fund Theta Capital Management has launched a $200 million fund focused on early-stage blockchain investment opportunities. This fund, known as Theta Blockchain Ventures V, plans allocations to 10–15 top venture capital firms centered around digital assets. Despite current venture capital investment hesitancy, this initiative aims to leverage expertise from firms such as Pantera and Polychain Capital. The establishment of this fund marks a notable move amidst reduced venture capital activity within the sector. By tapping into specialist VC expertise, Theta Capital aims to balance potential high returns against observed early-stage investment risks. Their target of a 25% net internal rate of return (IRR) underlines this strategic aim. Market analysts have reacted by observing the fund’s ambitious outlook, while key figures like Ruud Smets, Theta’s Managing Partner, emphasize the edge that crypto-native VCs hold. Smets states: “Crypto-native venture firms have a sustainable edge beyond just market exposure” (Bloomberg). Past Success, Market Trends, and Analyst Insights Did you know? Theta’s previous fund initiatives achieved a remarkable 32.7% net IRR, significantly exceeding the new fund’s target of 25%. This highlights Theta’s strategic capability in capturing value during pivotal market phases. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,038.46, with a market cap of $487,455,765,295. Despite a 10.07% decline over the past…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:30
Al Horford Signs Multi-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors

Al Horford Signs Multi-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors

The post Al Horford Signs Multi-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a play during the third quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Getty Images Al Horford has signed a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 19th year veteran looks to add to the Warriors reserves. Horford has spent the last four seasons with the Boston Celtics, including the 2024 season where he won his first NBA title. Although Horford has played nearly two decades in the NBA and is the 6th oldest active player in the league, he still has plenty to offer on the court. He posted averages of 9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game with a 56 percent true-shooting percentage. With Golden State losing Kevon Looney, someone who was a mainstay in their big man rotation, Horford can fill that void and more. Horford shot 36 percent from three last season on 5.2 attempts per game and he shoots 37 percent from three for his career, so he can play in the spaced out offense that Golden State has. Horford can also be looked to in the post in a pinch if the possession calls for it. Overall, his skillset will allow him to play off of Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III well. Horford is also mobile enough to play in small ball lineups, which Golden State is known for as well. At 6’9” he is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:19
Austin Butler’s ‘Caught Stealing’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

Austin Butler’s ‘Caught Stealing’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

The post Austin Butler’s ‘Caught Stealing’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Austin Butler in “Caught Stealing.” Sony Pictures Entertainment Caught Stealing, a crime caper starring Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz, is reportedly coming to streaming this week. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, Caught Stealing opened in theaters on Aug. 29. The summary for the film reads, “Hank Thompson (Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant. Forbes‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers “When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is, he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out …” Rated R, Caught Stealing also stars Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Benito Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), Griffin Dunne and Carol Kane. Caught Stealing is expected to debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to When to Stream. While the streaming tracker is generally accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that Sony Pictures Entertainment, which released Caught Stealing, has not announced or confirmed the film’s PVOD release date and it is subject to change. Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3, Episode 2 Start Time And Recap Of Episode 1By Tim Lammers Caught Stealing is currently available for pre-order on Prime Video, which has the film listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film’s purchase price. In…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:13
Bitcoin advocate Ian Calderon runs for California governor

Bitcoin advocate Ian Calderon runs for California governor

The post Bitcoin advocate Ian Calderon runs for California governor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 23, Ian Calderon joined the Gubernatorial Elections in California. He vowed to ensure that Bitcoin would be on the state’s balance sheet if he were elected. However, many in the Bitcoin community are skeptical. Summary Calderon has a multi-year track record of advocating for crypto and Bitcoin in the California legislature. Calderon is trying to appeal to both Republicans and Democrats. The announcement of his gubernatorial campaign sparked mixed reactions from the crypto community. Who is Calderon? Calderon, a Democrat, drew scrutiny last week with his pro-crypto stance. Critics say his Bitcoin narrative is a PR stunt. Yet, others found Calderon’s bid noteworthy, as it signifies the rising bipartisan support for Bitcoin. Calderon served three terms in the California Legislature before quitting in 2020. He was the first millennial elected to the Legislature and the youngest majority leader in the history of the California State Assembly.  Among his Bitcoin-related initiatives is one aimed at pulling crypto out of the gray zone. After all, Calderon is the author of the 2018 bill AB 2658, which created California’s Blockchain Working Group. It aimed to explore the potential use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, collaborate with policymakers to define the legal status of cryptocurrencies, and assess possible risks. Between 2020 and 2022, he contributed to the Blockchain Working Group’s roadmap and began working on a bill aimed at making Bitcoin a legal tender in California.  Calderon saw the bill as groundbreaking legislation for the entire country. He said in 2022: “It’s important that we’re making this effort in California because of the national implications it will have. The goal here is to have a national model piece of legislation that can work anywhere in the country.” It’s worth saying that despite Calderon’s claim about Bitcoin as legal tender, the bill doesn’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:00
Scilex Finalizes $150M Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI

Scilex Finalizes $150M Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI

The post Scilex Finalizes $150M Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Scilex completes a substantial Bitcoin investment in Datavault AI. Marks a shift for Scilex towards digital asset integration. Signals confidence in healthcare-oriented data solutions. Scilex Holding Company, Nasdaq-listed, finalizes a $150 million Bitcoin investment in Datavault AI, marking a strategic shift from traditional biotech investments into digital assets. This transaction highlights a rare move by biotech firms towards digital currencies, potentially influencing market dynamics within the biotechnology and AI sectors. Scilex’s Bold Move: First Biotech Bitcoin Investment on Nasdaq Scilex Holding Company has completed the first tranche of a $150 million investment into Datavault AI Inc. using Bitcoin. This initial tranche involves 15 million shares at $0.5378 per share, with provisions to reach 278.9 million shares upon shareholder approval. DataVault AI Secures $150 Million Investment for Growth marks a notable shift from its traditional non-opioid therapy focus, demonstrating a strategic interest in digital assets. The use of Bitcoin in this transaction is a first for a publicly listed biotech firm. “We are thrilled to secure this strategic investment from Scilex, which demonstrates strong cross-sector confidence in our data solutions for the healthcare and biotechnology verticals.” — Nathaniel Bradley, CEO, Datavault AI Bitcoin’s Role in Cross-Sector Biotech Investments Did you know? Scilex’s Bitcoin investment is unique as it marks the first notable use of a digital currency by a biotech firm on Nasdaq, highlighting an evolving landscape in cross-sector investments. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin currently stands at $110,231.55 with a market cap of 2,196,630,883,322 and a 24-hour trading volume of 26,457,395,255. Over the past 90 days, Bitcoin has seen a 2.78% price increase. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:53 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests this strategic move may encourage more biotech firms to explore digital asset transactions and could lead to heightened…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:57
Pavel Durov Refuses to Censor Moldova Election Content on Telegram

Pavel Durov Refuses to Censor Moldova Election Content on Telegram

Recent allegations by Telegram’s co-founder Pavel Durov reveal intense pressure from French intelligence to censor political content ahead of Moldova’s 2024 elections. Durov publicly refused these demands, highlighting ongoing tensions between social media platforms, governments, and the fight for free speech amid escalating crypto and tech regulation concerns. Pavel Durov accused French intelligence of attempting [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/29 02:32
Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Surge 200% Beyond Its ATH Amid Whale Accumulation and ETF Buzz, But this $0.035 Token Remains the Better Buy in 2025

Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Surge 200% Beyond Its ATH Amid Whale Accumulation and ETF Buzz, But this $0.035 Token Remains the Better Buy in 2025

While Dogecoin (DOGE) is dominating headlines with 200% rally hopes based on whale purchasing and ETF hysteria, emerging altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as the superior 2025 purchase. Currently at $0.035, MUTM has already garnered more than $16.5 million in its presale and has had more than 16,620 holders, increasing market belief.  Unlike DOGE, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 02:30
Aster Gains Momentum in Crypto Trading

Aster Gains Momentum in Crypto Trading

Aster has swiftly outpaced its competition in the cryptocurrency trading landscape, garnering an impressive $42 billion in daily perpetual futures trading volume. This milestone underscores Aster’s prominent role in the decentralized financial space.Continue Reading:Aster Gains Momentum in Crypto Trading
Coinstats2025/09/29 01:55
Gold Kisses Record Again as Banks Chase $4K Calls Into Year-End

Gold Kisses Record Again as Banks Chase $4K Calls Into Year-End

Gold has new swagger this week, hovering near records while big banks sharpen their pencils and nudge targets higher. Spot gold has settled around $3,759 per troy ounce on Sunday, Sept. 28, after tagging $3,783 two days ago on Sept. 26—a fresh peak that has bullion fans talking. Wall Street’s base case is simple: softer […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 01:20
