How GAP, Polaroid Or Fila Turn Nostalgia Into Revived Brand Growth

How GAP, Polaroid Or Fila Turn Nostalgia Into Revived Brand Growth

The post How GAP, Polaroid Or Fila Turn Nostalgia Into Revived Brand Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GAP’s turnaround strategy blends a mix of nostalgia with fresh new style, collabs and storytelling, helping the brand become relevant again. Gado via Getty Images When did nostalgia become such a lucrative marketing strategy? At a time when most brands push to innovate and future-proofing their businesses, why are so many brands looking back? When most businesses are focused on the future, why does selling the past suddenly seem so appealing? In uncertain times, people instinctively turn to the past for comfort, revisiting memories that feel warmer and safer than the present. That longing is easily sparked by a scent, a song, a photograph—or by a brand that once defined a moment in our lives. The past becomes a feeling, and we irrationally crave to go back to it, a behavior many brands are tapping into. From Lancôme’s revival of juicy lip gloss to GAP’s comeback, the business of nostalgia seems to quite lucrative. The Rise Of Nostalgia And Escapism Nostalgia is common, but Millenials and GenZ are increasingly encouraging brands to tap into memory lane. There is a very understandable reason why nostalgia is so prevalent across fashion, beauty and media overall: young generations are feeling overwhelmed, helpless, and anxious. The general state of fatigue and uncertainty towards the future is naturally driving people to revisit the past. This state is also driving another phenomenon: escapism, a desire particularly prevalent with Millenials and GenZ. Research shows that 91% of people have a desire for escapism given the current state of the world. Jess Francis, Research Director at McCann Worldgroup, led a study digging into the trend of escapism. It isn’t necessarily a trend to worry about, though. As he shared for CreativeBrief: “One of the biggest learnings, especially after speaking to psychologists and social scientists, was that escaping isn’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:37
Cyber Hornet ETF Filing Flags Whale Manipulation Risk in XRP

Cyber Hornet ETF Filing Flags Whale Manipulation Risk in XRP

The post Cyber Hornet ETF Filing Flags Whale Manipulation Risk in XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyber Hornet’s SEC filing for an S&P 500 and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF highlights whale-driven market manipulation as a key risk. XRP’s Distribution History Cited as Investment Risk An S&P 500 and XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by Cyber Hornet identifies market manipulation by whales as […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cyber-hornet-etf-filing-flags-whale-manipulation-risk-in-xrp/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:35
Raoul Pal Reveals Predictions That May Disappoint Those Anticipating a Bull Market in Cryptocurrencies in 2025

Raoul Pal Reveals Predictions That May Disappoint Those Anticipating a Bull Market in Cryptocurrencies in 2025

The post Raoul Pal Reveals Predictions That May Disappoint Those Anticipating a Bull Market in Cryptocurrencies in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global macro investor and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal raised the possibility that the 2025 bull rally that crypto markets are eagerly awaiting may not materialize. In his statements, Pal suggested that Bitcoin’s traditional 4-year cycle has now turned into a 5-year cycle due to macroeconomic factors, and stated that the next peak is expected in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026. According to Pal, the main factor driving Bitcoin price movements is not the “halving” (half-time), contrary to popular belief, but the global business cycle. Raoul Pal attributes the main reason for the extension of the cycle to the ISM (Institute for Supply Management) Purchasing Managers Index, an indicator of the Business Cycle of the US economy. According to Pal’s findings: Debt Maturity Extension: The extension of the average maturity of US debt from 4 to 5 years between 2021 and 2022 also postponed the business cycle by one year. ISM and the Business Cycle: According to analysts, cryptocurrency market price movements follow the ISM index. A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while a reading above indicates economic expansion. Pal noted that since its peak in 2021, the ISM has remained below 50, one of the longest contractions in decades. Based on this 5-year cycle driven by debt maturity extension, Pal predicts that the peak of the ISM, and therefore Bitcoin, will shift to the second quarter of 2026. “Currently, the ISM is above 50 and the economy is not booming. The global economy is not yet in an expansion and Bitcoin is following suit,” Pal said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/raoul-pal-reveals-predictions-that-may-disappoint-those-anticipating-a-bull-market-in-cryptocurrencies-in-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:26
Polkadot Price Consolidates at $12 – Analysts Tip Lyno AI Presale for 100x ROI

Polkadot Price Consolidates at $12 – Analysts Tip Lyno AI Presale for 100x ROI

The post Polkadot Price Consolidates at $12 – Analysts Tip Lyno AI Presale for 100x ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot  is worth $12 in September 2025 with market analysts swapping to a presale that will see Lyno AI make 100x. With Polkadot no-go, the cross-chain arbitrage platform by Lyno AI will transform the DeFi trading with sophisticated AI.  Polkadot’s $12 Freeze Signals It’s Time to Look Elsewhere During market consolidation, Polkadot remains at around $12 without much price fluctuations. Bear pressure, and therefore, consolidation rather than growth, occurs in the weekly trends, even after the JAM upgrades have increased performance. Finding the next breakout in coins known to investors is now being scanned. Lyno AI Presale: The Gathering Storm Investors Can’t Ignore Lyno AI is on Early Bird presale, and tokens cost $0.050 a piece. To date, 795,661 tokens are sold at an average of 39,783, which means that it is highly tracked. The next price movement is 0.055, which indicates the increasing demand and finally, the target price is 0.100. Early investors are also eligible to participate in a Lyno AI Giveaway: purchases of more than 100 dollars of tokens will put them into the pool of a 100K prize pool that will be split between ten investors. This incentive generates urgency. The Cross-Chain Arbitrage Revolution Only Lyno AI Is Delivering Lyno AI is a democratization of arbitrage trading that was dominated by institutions with costly setups. Its AI-based platform conducts lightning-fast trades in Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and over a dozen other networks. Cyberscope audits multi-layer security making it safe and transparent. The system operates self-learning AI code that monitors over 15 blockchains simultaneously to identify transient arbitrage opportunities. Trades are executed milliseconds through audited smart contracts, flash loans, and optimized routing and do not require human monitoring. The users of the token (community governance) are the holders of the $LYNO token that vote on upgrades and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:24
Skipped Bonk? MoonBull's Presale ROI Already Proves It Could Be 2025's 100x Crypto

Skipped Bonk? MoonBull’s Presale ROI Already Proves It Could Be 2025’s 100x Crypto

Missed Bonk? MoonBull’s presale already shows 62% ROI with $142K raised, fair mechanics, and 15,000% upside potential, making it 2025’s 100x crypto.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/29 03:15
Strive Eyes Growth with Semler Acquisition

Strive Eyes Growth with Semler Acquisition

The post Strive Eyes Growth with Semler Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant move, Strive has announced its acquisition of Semler Scientific, signaling a pivotal shift for Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) looking to consolidate their position in the expanding bitcoin market. This strategic acquisition aims to reshape operational dynamics and boost viability through treasury merging. Continue Reading:Strive Eyes Growth with Semler Acquisition Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/strive-eyes-growth-with-semler-acquisition
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:14
Cardano vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold $5 as Lyno AI Surges?

Cardano vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold $5 as Lyno AI Surges?

The post Cardano vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction: Can ADA Hold $5 as Lyno AI Surges? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The struggle by Cardano to maintain a valuation of $5 is drawing notice with Lyno AI token soaring on breakthrough technology. As ADA prepares to launch its November ZK smart contract milestone, AI technology is hitting the news with its unparalleled speed in trading and the self-governing community that the platform of Lyno AI offers.  Lyno AI’s $0.050 Presale Is Stealing Cardano’s Thunder—794K Tokens Sold: YOUR Gateway to 2000x Gains? Early Bird Presale Builds Wave at Lyno AI. Lyno AI is still at the Early Bird presale phase and costs 0.050 per token. The project is generating a lot of demand with 794,580 tokens sold and 39,729 raised. The price will increment to the next presale stage of $0.055. The target price will be pegged at 0.100 as the project is projected to grow at a rapid rate. Anyone who spends more than 100 dollars becomes eligible to a special Lyno AI giveaway that provides an opportunity to win 10K out of a 100K pool in total, an incentive that may appeal to early adopters. $100+ Unlocks Lyno AI’s 100K Giveaway—Snag $0.050 Tokens Before Cardano’s $5 Dream Slips and $0.055 Hits! Future achievements and lesser performance of Cardano. The price of Cardano has increased by 90 percent since it reached $0.55 after the integration of EMURGO Ctrl Wallet and is currently aiming to hit the elusive mark of 5 dollars. One of its major catalysts is its Nov 25, ZK smart contract upgrade. Nevertheless, the Ouroboros consensus on Cardano reduces the speed of swaps, so users are looking elsewhere. The oracles of Lyno AI inject real-time prices into 15+ blockchains, allowing arbitrage opportunities to scale faster than the slower rate of Cardano, with one user making a profit of 75 dollars on a 100 dollar bet in Mumbai. This acceleration…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:12
Rwanda Rides Into History With The 2025 UCI Road World Championships

Rwanda Rides Into History With The 2025 UCI Road World Championships

The post Rwanda Rides Into History With The 2025 UCI Road World Championships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KIGALI, RWANDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Tadej Pogacar and Team Slovenia in the breakaway competes during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Elite Road Race a 267.5km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 28, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Zac Williams – Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images For the first time in history, the UCI Road World Championships unfolded on African soil, placing Rwanda at the centre of the cycling world. From September 20 to 28, the streets of Kigali and surrounding hills became the ultimate proving ground for the planet’s best cyclists, with high-altitude climbs, steep cobbled roads, and tropical heat shaping every pedal stroke. The 2025 edition of the championships was more than just a race; it was a showcase of Africa’s potential, terrain, and emerging cycling culture. A Brutal Course, A Decisive Race KIGALI, RWANDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Gold medalist Tadej Pogacar and Team Slovenia celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Elite Road Race a 267.5km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 28, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) Getty Images The elite men’s road race brought the curtain down on the championships on Sunday, September 28. Covering 267.5 km with over 5,475 meters of elevation gain, the course demanded everything from the riders: endurance, tactical nous, and climbing strength. The Mur du Kigali climb, already famous in cycling circles, became the race’s key battleground. Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar was once again at the heart of the action, but it was Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel, fresh from his dominant time trial performance earlier in the week, who confirmed his status as the man to beat. The women’s road race, held the day before, crowned a surprise champion in Canada’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:04
Wall Street's AI trade is outgrowing Big Tech – What does this mean for the Mag 7?

Wall Street’s AI trade is outgrowing Big Tech – What does this mean for the Mag 7?

The post Wall Street’s AI trade is outgrowing Big Tech – What does this mean for the Mag 7? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street is rethinking its favorite collection of stocks. Big Tech, a.k.a. the Magnificent Seven (Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla), once defined the AI boom, but the trade is spreading further. Since ChatGPT placed AI at the center of the global economy around three years ago, investors have gone crazy pouring money into Big Tech, making it responsible for more than half of the S&P 500’s 70% surge since 2023, according to data from Bloomberg. Now the gains are moving beyond Big Tech, and strategies built only around the seven giants risk missing the next winners. The group is still massive. The Mag 7 controls almost 35% of the S&P 500, with earnings projected to rise more than 15% in 2026 and revenue up 13%. The rest of the index is expected to post 13% earnings growth and just 5.5% in revenue. But performance inside the seven tells two different stories. Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta are up between 21% and 33% this year. Apple, Amazon, and Tesla are trailing, their roles in an AI-driven market far less certain. Analysts add new companies to the trade Some on Wall Street are cutting the list down. A “Fab Four” of Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon has been suggested. Jonathan Golub at Seaport Research recommended removing Tesla to create a “Big Six.” Ben Reitzes at Melius Research added Broadcom to make an “Elite 8.” But none of these attempts capture all the companies benefiting from AI. Oracle has surged more than 75% in 2025 as its AI-related cloud services took off. Palantir, once a niche software firm, is now the top performer in the Nasdaq 100, surging 135% this year on AI demand. Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, which oversees $16.4 trillion, said: “A company…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:58
Strive's Semler Buy Likely to Start Next Wave of Digital Asset Treasuries M&A

Strive’s Semler Buy Likely to Start Next Wave of Digital Asset Treasuries M&A

The post Strive’s Semler Buy Likely to Start Next Wave of Digital Asset Treasuries M&A appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of Digital Asset Treasury (DATs) has entered a new era, after Strive (ASST) announced an all-stock deal to acquire Semler Scientific (SMLR) this week. The deal marked the first merger of two publicly traded bitcoin treasuries, and according to a Wall Street banker familiar with the situation, this is just the start of a massive consolidation wave among the DATs. The banker, who opted to remain anonymous, outlined three scenarios for how DATS may evolve. Mergers to add more BTC The first of the three paths is the DAT-to-DAT mergers. Strive’s acquisition of Semler is the first clear example of unifying BTC holdings, boosting bitcoin per share, and establishing governance under one roof, the banker said. When it closes, the deal will create a new company that will hold nearly 11,000 BTC after Strive’s simultaneous $675 million purchase of 5,885 coins. It’s worth noting that Semler’s shares had been trading below the value of its bitcoin, effectively assigning negative value to its medical device business. For Strive, the acquisition consolidates balance sheets, adds BTC scale, and pushes forward a key company metric: Bitcoin per share. “Strive’s merger announcement is accretive in bitcoin per share, meeting our short-term goal,” CEO Matt Cole wrote on X. “We believe the combined power of the entities will give the combined company more ability to access the capital markets in a way that will drive increased bitcoin per share and accretion in a way neither could do on their own.” With the bitcoin treasury market being saturated with many publicly traded companies, this strategy is likely to be one of the most efficient ways to grow for the DATs. The cash-flow angle The banker said the second path of evolution is acquiring cash-flowing businesses to offset dilution and fund ongoing BTC purchases. Metaplanet,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 02:56
