Wall Street’s AI trade is outgrowing Big Tech – What does this mean for the Mag 7?

The post Wall Street’s AI trade is outgrowing Big Tech – What does this mean for the Mag 7? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street is rethinking its favorite collection of stocks. Big Tech, a.k.a. the Magnificent Seven (Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla), once defined the AI boom, but the trade is spreading further. Since ChatGPT placed AI at the center of the global economy around three years ago, investors have gone crazy pouring money into Big Tech, making it responsible for more than half of the S&P 500’s 70% surge since 2023, according to data from Bloomberg. Now the gains are moving beyond Big Tech, and strategies built only around the seven giants risk missing the next winners. The group is still massive. The Mag 7 controls almost 35% of the S&P 500, with earnings projected to rise more than 15% in 2026 and revenue up 13%. The rest of the index is expected to post 13% earnings growth and just 5.5% in revenue. But performance inside the seven tells two different stories. Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta are up between 21% and 33% this year. Apple, Amazon, and Tesla are trailing, their roles in an AI-driven market far less certain. Analysts add new companies to the trade Some on Wall Street are cutting the list down. A “Fab Four” of Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon has been suggested. Jonathan Golub at Seaport Research recommended removing Tesla to create a “Big Six.” Ben Reitzes at Melius Research added Broadcom to make an “Elite 8.” But none of these attempts capture all the companies benefiting from AI. Oracle has surged more than 75% in 2025 as its AI-related cloud services took off. Palantir, once a niche software firm, is now the top performer in the Nasdaq 100, surging 135% this year on AI demand. Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, which oversees $16.4 trillion, said: “A company…