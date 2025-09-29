2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Cardano News; Chainlink Updates; AVAX Price Prediction & Why Remittix Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Cardano News; Chainlink Updates; AVAX Price Prediction & Why Remittix Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now

The post Cardano News; Chainlink Updates; AVAX Price Prediction & Why Remittix Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are heating up as investors seek high-potential altcoins. Cardano, Chainlink, and Avalanche have shown activity, but many traders are shifting focus to Remittix (RTX) as the best crypto to buy now. Cardano price prediction shows ADA facing bearish patterns and consolidation.  Chainlink is forming a triangle breakout setup, hinting at a potential $100 target. AVAX is seeing high DeFi activity but continues to fluctuate around $28. Amid this, Remittix is gaining traction for its strong fundamentals, real-world utility, and CertiK verification. Cardano Price Prediction Signals Bearish Pressure The Cardano price is currently $0.786. ADA has formed a death cross on the four-hour chart, signaling potential downward momentum. The asset dropped from $0.888 to $0.788 early this week, with a low of $0.754 on Thursday. Over $855 million in crypto liquidations occurred in the last 24 hours. This is mostly from long positions.  Currently, the short-term resistance is near $0.86, with support at $0.735. The upcoming Ouroboros Leios upgrade promises a 30–55x throughput increase, which could improve Cardano’s long-term prospects and support future gains. Chainlink Price Update: Triangle Setup Forms Chainlink is trading at $21.04, with LINK consolidating in a triangle pattern, with the upper line acting as resistance and the lower line as support. Analyst Ali Martinez notes that a rebound from $16, the 0.5 Fibonacci level, could trigger a breakout toward a $100 target.  LINK’s trend shows consolidation, but long-term accumulation by whales suggests demand remains strong. Traders are monitoring the triangle for signals of breakout or breakdown, as volatility could increase in the short term. Avalanche Price Forecast and DeFi Growth AVAX is currently $28 despite a recent drop of 18% in the past week. Avalanche’s DEX activity hit $31 billion in September 2025. Institutional support, including AgriFORCE and AVAX One, adds confidence in network growth. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:40
Ozak AI’s Explosive Token Demand Signals a New Era of AI-Blockchain Altcoins That Could Rival Ethereum and XRP in Real-World Adoption

Ozak AI's Explosive Token Demand Signals a New Era of AI-Blockchain Altcoins That Could Rival Ethereum and XRP in Real-World Adoption

The post Ozak AI’s Explosive Token Demand Signals a New Era of AI-Blockchain Altcoins That Could Rival Ethereum and XRP in Real-World Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a new wave of interest as Ozak AI ($OZ) continues its explosive token demand. It has already sold over 922 million tokens to investors, and its presale has raised more than $3.46 million. As the token is currently valued at $0.012 and is expected to increase to $0.014 in the second stage, expectations are rising before it hits its desired listing price of $1. The trend indicates the transition to AI-Blockchain altcoins, projects that integrate artificial intelligence with decentralized networks. Ozak AI is not only becoming a presale trend but also a platform with practical applications. Its strong collaborations and AI-driven insights make it a competitor that can potentially surpass ETH and XRP in adoption. Ethereum’s Stand in Real-World Asset Market Ethereum is the leader in the industry when it comes to tokenization of real-world assets. Its dynamic infrastructure remains in institutional adoption. Moreover, inventions such as the ERC-7943 standard enhance interoperability among L2s and chains compatible with EVM. The upgrades have minimized compliance risks and have assisted financial institutions in implementing tokenized products. The scale of activity on the Ethereum network is getting higher. Approximately $28.44 billion of tokenized assets were committed to Ethereum as of September this year. The assets included equities, commodities, and real estate sectors. The programmable contracts and regulatory-aligned structures make the platform have a clear lead in the integration of traditional finance and decentralized markets.  XRP’s RWA Adoption The XRP Ledger is also broadening its scope in RWA tokenization. In particular, the ledger is used by institutions that want to be more efficient and cost-effective. By the second quarter of 2025, the amount of tokenized assets on its network reached an all-time high of $131.6 million, indicating a positive trend of increased trust in its infrastructure. The push by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:21
Iran Sets $5,000 Annual Stablecoin Purchase Limit Amid Currency Crisis

Iran Sets $5,000 Annual Stablecoin Purchase Limit Amid Currency Crisis

TLDR Iran has introduced a $5,000 annual cap on stablecoin purchases to combat the devaluation of the rial. The new rules set total stablecoin holdings at a maximum of $10,000 per person. A one-month transition period has been granted to individuals and businesses holding stablecoins over the new limits. Stablecoins like Tether (USDT) have become [...] The post Iran Sets $5,000 Annual Stablecoin Purchase Limit Amid Currency Crisis appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 03:19
Why The $HUGS Whitelist Rush Could Signal A Meme Coin Mega Breakout

Why The $HUGS Whitelist Rush Could Signal A Meme Coin Mega Breakout

The post Why The $HUGS Whitelist Rush Could Signal A Meme Coin Mega Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every cycle in crypto has its shock moment, a coin that grows beyond expectations and defines the year. Dogecoin brought fun into the market, and PEPE showed how quickly hype can drive billions in value. Now, Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token is taking its turn, and the signs are already showing it could be the next big story. The whitelist has opened and is already close to capacity, proving that buyers are not waiting to secure their positions. Unlike meme coins that rely only on social energy, $HUGS brings staking rewards, NFT collectibles, charity pools, and token-burning mechanics into the mix. This gives people reasons to stay engaged long after the presale. That combination of hype and structure is why $HUGS is already being called the top crypto to invest in for 2025, with many seeing it as a possible mega breakout. Whitelist Momentum as the First Signal The strength of a presale often shows itself first in the whitelist, and $HUGS is proving just how much demand it has. The setup is simple: anyone can join with just an email, there are no caps per wallet, and no restrictive KYC barriers. That accessibility has turned the whitelist into a rush, with entries climbing rapidly as both fans of Milk & Mocha and seasoned crypto buyers sign up. Momentum at this stage is more than just numbers. It reflects how much people believe in the coin before its launch. The fact that the whitelist is already near full indicates that demand for $HUGS isn’t forced, it’s organic. The excitement comes from both the cultural pull of the characters and the real mechanics of the token. Those watching closely understand what this means: early demand often leads to strong traction once the presale stages advance. With price increases built into each…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:02
F2Pool Co-Founder Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing Threats

F2Pool Co-Founder Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing Threats

TLDR Chun Wang, co-founder of F2Pool, is confident that Bitcoin will withstand threats from quantum computing. Wang dismisses concerns about quantum computers breaking Bitcoin’s SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Recent advancements in quantum computing by companies like Google and IBM do not pose an immediate risk to Bitcoin. Wang emphasizes the importance of making Bitcoin latency-tolerant for [...] The post F2Pool Co-Founder Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing Threats appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 02:58
Wall Street’s Magnificent Seven is losing its hold as AI trade expands beyond Big Tech

Wall Street's Magnificent Seven is losing its hold as AI trade expands beyond Big Tech

Wall Street is rethinking its favorite collection of stocks. Big Tech, a.k.a. the Magnificent Seven (Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla), once defined the AI boom, but the trade is spreading further. Since ChatGPT placed AI at the center of the global economy around three years ago, investors have gone crazy pouring money into Big Tech, making it responsible for more than half of the S&P 500’s 70% surge since 2023, according to data from Bloomberg. Now the gains are moving beyond Big Tech, and strategies built only around the seven giants risk missing the next winners. The group is still massive. The Mag 7 controls almost 35% of the S&P 500, with earnings projected to rise more than 15% in 2026 and revenue up 13%. The rest of the index is expected to post 13% earnings growth and just 5.5% in revenue. But performance inside the seven tells two different stories. Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta are up between 21% and 33% this year. Apple, Amazon, and Tesla are trailing, their roles in an AI-driven market far less certain. Analysts add new companies to the trade Some on Wall Street are cutting the list down. A “Fab Four” of Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon has been suggested. Jonathan Golub at Seaport Research recommended removing Tesla to create a “Big Six.” Ben Reitzes at Melius Research added Broadcom to make an “Elite 8.” But none of these attempts capture all the companies benefiting from AI. Oracle has surged more than 75% in 2025 as its AI-related cloud services took off. Palantir, once a niche software firm, is now the top performer in the Nasdaq 100, surging 135% this year on AI demand. Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, which oversees $16.4 trillion, said: “A company can become too big to ignore. It could be that as the AI story evolves, new winners take the place of the old winners, even if the previous ones continue to do fine.” This is not the first time Wall Street has reshuffled the names that dominate. The Nifty Fifty ruled the 1960s, the Four Horsemen carried the Nasdaq through the dot-com bubble, and FAANG defined the mobile and social media era. Each club was dominant for its time, but each eventually gave way to new leaders. The same pattern is now playing out with AI. Index makers formalize the expansion Cboe Global Markets announced the Magnificent 10 Index on September 10, including the original seven plus Broadcom, Palantir, and Advanced Micro Devices. The announcement came the same day Oracle posted its biggest one-day gain since 1992 with a strong forecast, yet it was excluded. Nick Schommer, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, which manages $34.7 billion, said: “We do need to expand the conversation beyond just the Mag Seven. Oracle is definitely a part of it now, and so is Broadcom.” Cboe said the index was built on criteria like liquidity, market value, trading volume, and leadership in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, Broadcom, and Palantir are repeatedly mentioned by investors as critical to the AI ecosystem. Palantir is also singled out as one of the few clear software winners while firms like Salesforce and Adobe face doubts about being left behind. The AI boom is lifting companies outside the seven. Apple is flagged as falling behind in AI, while Tesla faces a crowded electric vehicle market. Still, both have loyal investors. Apple supporters believe the iPhone will become the gateway device for AI. Tesla’s backers place their hopes on Elon Musk’s push into autonomous driving and humanoid robots. AI demand is boosting energy producers, networking companies like Arista Networks, memory makers such as Micron, and storage firms including Western Digital, Seagate, and SanDisk. But not all players are available on the market. OpenAI, reportedly valued at $500 billion, remains private, as do Anthropic and SpaceX, though they still shape the AI environment. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Coinstats2025/09/29 02:46
Altcoins Experiencing a Surge in Trading Volume in South Korea Have Been Revealed – Neither Bitcoin nor XRP Are at the Top

Altcoins Experiencing a Surge in Trading Volume in South Korea Have Been Revealed – Neither Bitcoin nor XRP Are at the Top

The list of altcoins with the highest trading volume in South Korea over the last 24 hours has been released. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Altcoins Experiencing a Surge in Trading Volume in South Korea Have Been Revealed – Neither Bitcoin nor XRP Are at the Top
Coinstats2025/09/29 02:42
Fed Rate Watch: Consensus Leans Hard Toward a Quarter-Point Slice

Fed Rate Watch: Consensus Leans Hard Toward a Quarter-Point Slice

Traders have practically written in pen a quarter-point cut, daring the U.S. Federal Reserve to prove them wrong at October’s meeting ahead. Quarter-Point Trim Leads the Board for October’s Fed Decision CME’s Fedwatch tool puts numbers to the hunch: with the target currently at 4.00% to 4.25%, the Oct. 29 path most favored is a […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 02:25
De opkomst van meme​-coins: wat BONK fintech​-startups leert

De opkomst van meme​-coins: wat BONK fintech​-startups leert

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   BONK begon als een obscure grap op de blockchain, maar groeide uit tot een sociaal fenomeen. De opkomst van deze meme​-coin laat fintech​-startups zien dat cultuur, emotie en community minstens zo belangrijk zijn als technologie. Cultuurkracht en gemeenschapsdynamiek leiden de revolutie BONK, een meme​-coin op de Solana​-blockchain, toont hoe humor en gemeenschapsgevoel een verrassend sterke invloed kunnen hebben op de cryptomarkt. Terwijl veel projecten zich vastbijten in technologische details en whitepapers, gooide BONK het over een andere boeg. Het project ontstond in een tijd waarin de markt op z’n zachtst gezegd vermoeid was. De koersbewegingen stagneerden, de innovatie leek even stil te vallen. BONK wist zich in deze sfeer te onderscheiden met een luchtige toon en een duidelijke boodschap. De community pakte het op, gaf er betekenis aan en bracht het tot leven. Memes, inside jokes en een gevoel van ‘wij tegen de rest’ werden het cement van een hechte gebruikersgroep. Deze sociale lijm bleek krachtiger dan veel technologische beloftes. Daardoor ging BONK viraal en wist het zich te vestigen in een overvolle markt. In die zin bewees de munt dat in crypto niet alleen techniek telt, maar juist ook de culturele snaar die geraakt wordt. En dat het werkte, blijkt uit de cijfers. Een investering van duizend dollar in september 2023 groeide in twee jaar tijd uit tot een slordige 96.700 dollar. Zulke rendementen zijn zeldzaam, en ze trekken aandacht. Voor veel retailbeleggers werd BONK meer dan een munt; het voelde als het begin van iets groters. De relatief lage instap, gecombineerd met het gevoel ergens bij te horen, maakt meme​-coins aantrekkelijk. Fintech​-startups kunnen daar iets van leren: mensen verbinden zich eerder aan een verhaal dan aan een datasheet. The humor in meme coins reflects a vibrant creativity! #ArtisticPerspective https://t.co/XcC9RorTHC — ArtisticSoul (@mlor9pfep642795) September 28, 2025 Lessen voor fintech: van beloning tot gebruikersbinding Community als fundament voor groei Een betrokken community is voor meme​-coins niet slechts een leuke bijkomstigheid, maar het kloppend hart. BONK bewijst hoe belangrijk het is om gebruikers meer te bieden dan een token alleen. Deelnemers voelden zich onderdeel van iets groters, iets levends. Voor fintech​-startups ligt hier een duidelijke les: bouw een omgeving waarin mensen willen blijven. Dat doe je niet met strakke interfaces alleen, maar met betekenisvolle interactie. Denk aan staking beloningen, airdrops of exclusieve functies voor actieve leden. Alles wat gebruikers het gevoel geeft dat ze ertoe doen, telt. Bovendien draait het niet alleen om geven, maar ook om laten meebeslissen. Sommige projecten kiezen ervoor om governance-tokens in te voeren. Daarmee krijgen gebruikers invloed op de koers van het platform. Ze stemmen mee, geven richting en voelen zich medeverantwoordelijk. Dat versterkt de binding en verlaagt de drempel om zich actief in te zetten. Zo groeit een platform niet alleen in gebruikersaantallen, maar ook in draagvlak en vertrouwen. Gedrag, beloning en het benutten van FOMO Het is bekend dat beleggers bij heftige prijsbewegingen vaak op emotie reageren. Meme​-coins floreren bij het psychologische spel van hype en urgentie. FOMO staat voor Fear Of Missing Out. Het is een krachtige drijfveer. BONK wist dat slim in te zetten met snel stijgende koersen, virale content en continue community-activiteit. Fintech-startups die met crypto-functionaliteit aan de slag willen, doen er goed aan die gedragsmechanismen serieus te nemen. Door gebruik te maken van gamification, slimme notificaties en beloningsstructuren kun je gebruikers motiveren en vasthouden. Ook op het gebied van beloning zijn er kansen. De suggestie om salarissen deels in stablecoins uit te keren, is een voorbeeld van hoe fintech zich kan aanpassen aan een veranderende arbeidsmarkt. Werknemers, zeker de jongere generatie, staan open voor flexibele vergoedingsstructuren. En als een deel van dat loon automatisch wordt beheerd of geconverteerd, neem je de onzekerheid weg. Zo blijft er ruimte voor innovatie, zonder dat de betrouwbaarheid waar mensen op vertrouwen in het geding komt. Recently, meme coins tend to skyrocket instantly right after minting, but even giants like $SHIB and $TROLL once crashed hard. As long as the CMO doesn’t abandon it, the future will continue. Just buy with an amount you can afford and tuck it away in your bag. pic.twitter.com/ObkxkLR35c — SS (@cryptogunner777) September 28, 2025 Inzicht dat uitnodigt tot actie De opmars van BONK laat zien dat een munt met een knipoog verrassend serieus genomen kan worden. Niet ondanks, maar juist dankzij de culturele en sociale lading. Voor fintech​-startups is dat een wake-up call. Als je alleen mikt op functionaliteit, mis je de kans om mensen echt te raken. Het zijn de verhalen, de symboliek en de collectieve beleving die gebruikers binden. En wie daarin weet te investeren, kan uitgroeien tot een beweging. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht De opkomst van meme​-coins: wat BONK fintech​-startups leert is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/29 02:16
France Pressured Telegram To Silence Moldova Election Posts, Durov Alleges

France Pressured Telegram To Silence Moldova Election Posts, Durov Alleges

Pavel Durov says French intelligence asked Telegram to censor Moldova election content in 2024. He says the request came with an offer to “say good things” to the judge in his French case. Durov says he refused. He wrote that Telegram first removed posts that “clearly” broke its rules. Those removals, he says, followed the […] The post France Pressured Telegram To Silence Moldova Election Posts, Durov Alleges appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/29 02:15
