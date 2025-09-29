2025-09-29 Monday

Remittix Could Eclipse The Early Gains Shiba Inu Holders Made At The Start Of 2020

The post Remittix Could Eclipse The Early Gains Shiba Inu Holders Made At The Start Of 2020 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 14:20 Early investors in Shiba Inu saw incredible gains during the 2020 bull run. Those who held on to SHIB from its early days experienced exponential returns, fueling interest in meme coins worldwide. However, new investors are now looking beyond the old favorites. A fresh wave of crypto participants is increasingly turning their attention to projects with real utility and growth potential. Among these, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a trending altcoin with PayFi functionality, catching the eye of both retail and institutional investors. Why Remittix Is Gaining Favor Remittix has raised over $26.7 million through the sale of more than 672 million tokens. The current price of RTX is $0.1130 and unlike meme coins like Shiba Inu, Remittix is designed with real-world use in mind. Its PayFi ecosystem allows fast crypto-to-bank transfers across multiple countries. Investors see RTX as a next-generation solution with the potential for substantial returns, especially as adoption grows and institutional interest expands. The project has achieved full verification by CertiK, the world’s leading blockchain security firm. Remittix is officially ranked #1 on CertiK for pre-launch tokens, providing additional confidence for early investors. The wallet beta is now live, allowing community members to test features and engage directly with the ecosystem. Key Features of Remittix (RTX) Remittix is the #1 verified project on CertiK, ensuring top-tier security. The wallet beta is live, enabling users to experience real-time transactions. Users can send crypto to bank accounts in over 30 countries. The tokenomics are deflationary and designed for long-term growth. The ecosystem is built for adoption, not speculation, making it ideal for new investors. Remittix’s combination of security, utility, and a growing user base positions it as a compelling alternative to older meme coins. Investors seeking both stability and upside potential are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:45
Top 3 Altcoins Under $5 Set to Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) in the Next Run

The post Top 3 Altcoins Under $5 Set to Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) in the Next Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the crypto market ready for the next bull run, investors are focusing on top cryptos beyond Bitcoin for big returns. Some of the top coins include XRP, Cardano (ADA), and Mutuum Finance (MUTM), and all these are going to outshine Bitcoin (BTC) in the next cycle. XRP, continues to perform in top form, basked by its already established brand and ongoing growth within the financial markets. Cardano (ADA), is a market darling among investors due to its robust ecosystem and emphasis on scalability as well as sustainability. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is however gaining popularity because of its robust presale performance. With over $16.52 million in funds raised and over 16,640 owners, MUTM’s worth has increased from $0.01 to $0.035 in its presale stages, with projections at about $2 by the close of 2025. With its pioneering DeFi venture, increasing investor attention, and potential for tremendous returns, Mutuum Finance presents a viable option beyond traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. For investors in search of alternatives to Bitcoin, these altcoins offer exciting potential for future market cycle. XRP Undergoes Critical Test Following Market Liquidations Ripple (XRP) recently came under stress, falling to a low of $2.76 after an enormous $1.5 billion tidal wave of liquidations across the crypto space following in part due to Ethereum’s fall below $4,000. Technicals show XRP falling from the $2.81 support, now just above the key $2.71 area that has been stubborn since July.  The decline is caused by a combination of general market liquidations, breakdown below the $2.81 Fibonacci and 100-hour moving average levels, and profit-taking upon ETFs getting approved. At such volatility, investors increasingly are looking at an alternative project with vast utility innovation and robust growth prospects, Mutuum Finance. Cardano Holding Strong In Spite of Market Volatility Cardano (ADA) has demonstrated remarkable resilience, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:22
Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator increased to 95.5 in September from previous 95.2

The post Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator increased to 95.5 in September from previous 95.2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:16
Sonic Labs Names Mitchell Demeter CEO, Sets Sights on U.S. Institutional Growth

TLDR: Sonic Labs appointed Mitchell Demeter as CEO to lead its next phase of institutional and global expansion efforts. Demeter will focus on building U.S. and global institutional relationships while expanding Sonic’s developer ecosystem worldwide. Sonic’s mainnet processes 400,000 transactions per second with sub-second confirmation, supporting its global adoption strategy. Michael Kong will remain as [...] The post Sonic Labs Names Mitchell Demeter CEO, Sets Sights on U.S. Institutional Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/29 19:15
Best Crypto To Invest In As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $109k As $1.1b In Liquidations Hit

The post Best Crypto To Invest In As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $109k As $1.1b In Liquidations Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 14:00 Bitcoin has fallen under the $109,000 mark, triggering liquidations worth $1.1 billion across the market. Analysts point to weakening momentum in crypto charts, linking the decline to the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut. Historically, similar cuts have produced short-term pullbacks before sparking strong recoveries, creating both fear and opportunity for crypto investing. The question many are asking now is what crypto to invest in as traders weigh the fallout of the correction. Bitcoin Facing Pressure Before Potential Rebound The current Bitcoin price is showing vulnerability, with technical signals reflecting bearish activity. Analysts highlight that capital has shifted toward gold, reducing institutional demand for Bitcoin. This thinning liquidity has coincided with daily charts flashing warnings that sellers are controlling the short-term trend. Bitcoin is holding above a crucial support zone with an 11% downside if breached. However, history demonstrates that Bitcoin frequently recovers from significant declines, particularly during monetary easing periods. Market observers remember how a similar trend played out in 2024, when a 58% rebound followed a fall at $93,000. The next wave may aim for $162,000 if this cycle recurs, solidifying Bitcoin’s position as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in spite of the present decline. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rising In Presale Amid the ongoing volatility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is attracting investors who are searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest today. The presale is currently in Phase 6, already 50% filled. To date, the project has raised $16,500,000 and onboarded 16,620 holders. Tokens are now selling at $0.035, a 250% rise from the opening phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 is advancing quickly and will soon close. Once Phase 7 begins, the price increases to $0.04, marking a 14.3% rise. When trading launches at $0.06, buyers at the current level stand to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:13
SWIFT to Develop Blockchain-Based Ledger for 24/7 Cross-Border Payments

The post SWIFT to Develop Blockchain-Based Ledger for 24/7 Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global traditional finance (TradFi) payments system SWIFT said it is adding a blockchain-based ledger to its network. SWIFT is working with a group of over 30 financial institutions to build a ledger that could make cross-border payments 24/7, based on a prototype by Ethereum developers Consensys, according to an announcement on Monday. “The ledger will extend SWIFT’s financial communication role into a digital environment, facilitating banks’ movement of regulated tokenized value across digital ecosystems,” SWIFT said. SWIFT is a messaging system that supports international bank transactions and is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions across over 200 countries. Facing suggestions that it could be made obsolete by adoption of digital assets, particularly stablecoins, SWIFT has been experimenting with blockchain technology and tokenization for several years to try and get on the front foot against this potential disruption. SWIFT said it envisages that the ledger will act as a real-time log of transactions between financial institutions, record, sequencing and validating transactions and enforcing its rules through smart contracts. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/29/swift-to-develop-blockchain-based-ledger-for-24-7-cross-border-payments
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:08
Mutuum Finance: 16,600+ investors, 730m+ tokens allocated

Mutuum Finance has attracted over 16,600 investors and raised more than $16 million in its presale, positioning itself as one of the most closely watched DeFi projects of 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/09/29 19:01
XRP $1000 Prediction Requires Years, but DAMM V2 Ensures Tundra’s 25x Multiplication Happens at Launch

The post XRP $1000 Prediction Requires Years, but DAMM V2 Ensures Tundra’s 25x Multiplication Happens at Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP community is buzzing with bold predictions. Analyst John Squire recently argued that XRP remains a bargain under $5, warning that “by 2030, regret will be widespread for those who didn’t accumulate more XRP at current levels.” His view is echoed by macro strategist Jake Claver, who believes XRP could exceed $1,000 if it cements its role as a global settlement asset. Edoardo Farina, another prominent analyst, suggests XRP’s true price potential will only emerge once it decouples from Bitcoin. “The resulting price surge will leave most sidelined investors in disbelief,” he said. Such forecasts highlight XRP’s long-term promise, but they also imply years of waiting before headline-grabbing multiples arrive. For investors seeking nearer-term returns, XRP Tundra is offering a different narrative. The dual-token presale not only defines valuations in advance but also uses DAMM V2 liquidity pools to engineer a controlled path from $0.068 in Phase 4 to a $2.50 launch price for TUNDRA-S. The War on Launch-Day Volatility Token launches are notoriously fragile. Early dumping and bot-driven trading can erase presale value within hours, leaving genuine participants with little to show. DAMM V2 — Dynamic Automated Market Maker, Version 2 — addresses this by introducing dynamic fees that begin at up to 50% and gradually normalize. This structure makes opportunistic dumping unprofitable, creating room for organic price discovery. Liquidity is represented as NFTs for transparency and flexibility, while permanent lock options prevent sudden withdrawals. In effect, DAMM V2 turns launch-day chaos into a managed process that protects presale multiples. From $0.068 to $2.50: A Controlled Ascent The math is straightforward. In Phase 4, buyers purchase TUNDRA-S at $0.068, receive a 16% bonus, and unlock free allocations of TUNDRA-X valued at $0.034. Launch values are fixed at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. Early participants in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:01
Messaging App Bitchat Sees Unprecedented Boom Amid Madagascar Turmoil

Protests over repeated water and power cuts have turned violent in Madagascar’s capital, and interest in offline messaging tools has jumped alongside the unrest, according to multiple reports and public signals. Related Reading: Crypto ATM Scams In Arizona Face Incoming Crackdown – Details Protests Shake The Capital Reports have disclosed that crowds took to the […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/29 19:00
NZD/USD’s rebound approaches 0.5800 amid US Dollar’s weakness

The post NZD/USD’s rebound approaches 0.5800 amid US Dollar’s weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New Zealand Dollar trims gains and approaches 0.5800 after bouncing at 5-month lows of 0.5755 The US Dollar depreciates across the board with markets bracing for a US government shutdown. Hopes of further RBNZ easing in the near-term are keeping Kiwi’s rallies limited. The New Zealand Dollar trimmed some losses on Monday and reached prices right below 0.5800, after bouncing at 0.5755 on Friday. The US Dollar’s weakness due to concerns about a potential US government shutdown has provided some support to the Kiwi. Investors are selling US Dollars, on growing concerns that the US administration will be unable to keep the government going beyond Tuesday, which is the last day of the 2025 fiscal year. US Dollar falters with US government’s shutdown looming Trump has scheduled a meeting with congressional leaders later on Monday to avert the federal government’s closure, but the positions of the two major parties remain far apart. The US President deemed the Democrats’ demands as “totally unreasonable” last week, and the odds for a last-minute deal seem remote. Also on Monday, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack affirmed on a CNBC interview that the Fed should maintain a restrictive monetary policy amid the upside risks to inflation while warning about the negative impact on the GDP from a potential shutdown. The New Zealand Dollar, on the other hand, maintains its broader bearish trend in play, with investors anticipating further RBNZ monetary easing. The central bank announced that Dr Anna Brennan, Deputy Governor of the Swedish Central Bank, will be the next Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand from December 1 onwards, but a rate cut before that date is not ruled out.  RBNZ FAQs The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its economic objectives are achieving and maintaining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:52
