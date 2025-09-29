Best Crypto To Invest In As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $109k As $1.1b In Liquidations Hit
The post Best Crypto To Invest In As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $109k As $1.1b In Liquidations Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 14:00 Bitcoin has fallen under the $109,000 mark, triggering liquidations worth $1.1 billion across the market. Analysts point to weakening momentum in crypto charts, linking the decline to the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut. Historically, similar cuts have produced short-term pullbacks before sparking strong recoveries, creating both fear and opportunity for crypto investing. The question many are asking now is what crypto to invest in as traders weigh the fallout of the correction. Bitcoin Facing Pressure Before Potential Rebound The current Bitcoin price is showing vulnerability, with technical signals reflecting bearish activity. Analysts highlight that capital has shifted toward gold, reducing institutional demand for Bitcoin. This thinning liquidity has coincided with daily charts flashing warnings that sellers are controlling the short-term trend. Bitcoin is holding above a crucial support zone with an 11% downside if breached. However, history demonstrates that Bitcoin frequently recovers from significant declines, particularly during monetary easing periods. Market observers remember how a similar trend played out in 2024, when a 58% rebound followed a fall at $93,000. The next wave may aim for $162,000 if this cycle recurs, solidifying Bitcoin’s position as one of the leading cryptocurrencies in spite of the present decline. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rising In Presale Amid the ongoing volatility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is attracting investors who are searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest today. The presale is currently in Phase 6, already 50% filled. To date, the project has raised $16,500,000 and onboarded 16,620 holders. Tokens are now selling at $0.035, a 250% rise from the opening phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 is advancing quickly and will soon close. Once Phase 7 begins, the price increases to $0.04, marking a 14.3% rise. When trading launches at $0.06, buyers at the current level stand to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:13