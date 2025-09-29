2025-09-29 Monday

Ether ETFs Log $796M Outflows in a Week, While MAGAX Presale Signals 200× Upside

Ethereum made headlines after spot Ether ETFs recorded five straight days of outflows, totaling almost $796 million in a single week. On just one day, over $248 million left these funds, showing how quickly investor sentiment can turn. The pressure also hit the price. ETH slipped nearly 10% over the same period, dropping close to [...] The post Ether ETFs Log $796M Outflows in a Week, While MAGAX Presale Signals 200× Upside appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ethereum
ETH$4,108.21+2.89%
Blockonomi2025/09/29 04:45
S&P nears dot-com era valuations, but Wall Street believes this time is different

The post S&P nears dot-com era valuations, but Wall Street believes this time is different appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The S&P 500 is now trading near levels it hasn’t touched since the dot-com bubble, and Wall Street isn’t running scared, but adjusting. According to Yahoo Finance, strategists across the board are now questioning what counts as “normal” in this market. Valuations that once screamed danger are now being treated as the new standard, as the stock market remains driven by AI, megacap earnings, and investors chasing growth. Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America, told clients this week that maybe it’s time to accept these high stock multiples as the new baseline. “Perhaps we should anchor to today’s multiples as the new normal rather than expecting mean reversion to a bygone era,” she wrote in a Wednesday note. Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said that the S&P 500 trades at a 40% premium to its long-term forward average, but when measured over just the last five years, that gap drops to a high single-digit level. That five-year window coincides with the rise of tech giants, who’ve dominated both market cap and earnings. Powell shares his concern while strategists push back The Federal Reserve is aware of the heat. Speaking last week, Chair Jerome Powell said markets look “fairly highly valued.” That drew comparisons to Alan Greenspan’s 1996 “irrational exuberance” speech, delivered more than three years before the bubble burst. Despite Powell’s caution, most strategists aren’t seeing this as a bubble. Sonali Basak, chief investment strategist at iCapital, said in a LinkedIn post Friday that investors shouldn’t try to time the top. She quoted Barry Ritholtz, chief investment officer at Ritholtz Wealth Management, who warned: “If you’re an investor trying to guess where the top is, your odds are very much against you.” He reminded readers that after Greenspan’s warning, the Nasdaq rallied fivefold before crashing.…
Polkadot
DOT$3.89+0.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010303-1.78%
ERA
ERA$0.5303-1.72%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:31
Apple CEO Confirms Personal Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings

The post Apple CEO Confirms Personal Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms personal crypto investments, highlighting Bitcoin and Ethereum. Aims to boost BTC and ETH credibility; market sees increased attention. Apple avoids corporate crypto treasury involvement, maintaining traditional finance strategy. Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed on September 28th in an interview that he holds Bitcoin and Ethereum, citing it as a reasonable diversified investment strategy. Cook’s disclosure highlights growing mainstream crypto acceptance but does not alter Apple’s corporate policy, which maintains a non-participatory stance in cryptocurrency investments. Tim Cook’s Crypto Holdings Spur Market Interest On September 28, Tim Cook confirmed he holds Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of his personal investment strategy, regarding cryptocurrency as a reasonable diversification choice. He emphasized that his personal investment does not reflect Apple’s corporate strategy, which remains focused on traditional assets. Despite Cook’s disclosure, Apple’s stance on corporate investment in crypto remains unchanged, with $200 billion in cash reserves allocated elsewhere. The lack of corporate crypto adoption limits broader market disruption, contrasting with companies like Tesla. Apple CEO reveals company’s Bitcoin holdings, but stays crypto-free Market enthusiasm responded to Cook’s announcement, increasing interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, without corporate backing, institutional enthusiasts tempered their enthusiasm, focusing instead on the continued viability of Bitcoin as new opportunities in crypto emerge. Cryptocurrencies Gain Credibility with High-Profile Endorsements Did you know? Tim Cook’s acknowledgment of holding Bitcoin and Ethereum provides historical parallels to Tesla’s 2021 crypto investment, highlighting the growing interest of major technology leaders in personal crypto exposure. As of September 28, according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $110,664.86 with a market cap of $2.21 trillion. BTC exhibits a 1.14% 24-hour increase, with 19,927,425 units circulating. Bitcoin commands a 57.90% market dominance despite declining 5.22% in trading volume. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:24 UTC on…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010303-1.78%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011697-2.07%
Boost
BOOST$0.11465+10.46%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:30
R. Kiyosaki picks the asset to invest with $100

The post R. Kiyosaki picks the asset to invest with $100 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial educator and investor Robert Kiyosaki has suggested that investors with $100 can consider precious metals as ideal investments. According to the Rich Dad Poor Dad author, if he had just $100 to invest, he would put it into silver coins. He argued that silver has been manipulated for years but is “about to explode,” predicting that $100 invested today could become $500 within a year, he said in an X  post on September 28.  Kiyosaki added that he is personally buying more immediately, urging others not to miss what he views as a rare opportunity. IF I HAD $100 WHAT WOULD I INVEST IN? I WOULD BUY MORE SILVER COINS. Silver has been manipulated for years. In September 2025 Silver is about to explode. I predict your $100 in silver will be $500 in a year. I am buying more tomorrow. Please do not miss silvers explosion.… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 28, 2025 His comments come at a time when silver is already enjoying one of its strongest years in more than a decade. Silver’s impressive 2025 run The metal began 2025 trading at around $28.92 per ounce and by late September had surged past $46, marking a gain of over 55% year to date. Over the past six weeks alone, silver has rallied nearly 19%, outpacing gold and logging one of the most powerful short-term runs in recent memory. The rally has been fueled by a mix of industrial and macroeconomic factors. In this case, demand for silver in electronics and renewable energy, particularly solar panels, continues to climb, while supply has remained tight.  To this end, HSBC projects a deficit of more than 200 million ounces in 2025, adding further pressure to prices. On the macro side, a weaker U.S. dollar and expectations of additional Federal…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010303-1.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07756+1.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534-0.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:13
Cathie Wood Reaffirms Bitcoin’s Role as Monetary Standard

The post Cathie Wood Reaffirms Bitcoin’s Role as Monetary Standard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cathie Wood reaffirms Bitcoin as a monetary Standard, dismisses ETH flippening, highlighting Bitcoin’s resilience, security, and role in inflation. Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has restated her belief that Bitcoin will remain the leading cryptocurrency in the years ahead. Speaking on The Master Investor podcast, She pointed out that Bitcoin’s unrivaled security and its rule-based nature make it a contender for a global monetary system. She pointed out that it is the only Layer 1 blockchain that was never hacked, which would differentiate it from other players. Ark CEO Rejects ETH Flippening, Cites Layer 2 Competition Ethereum has a significant role to play in decentralized finance, but Wood said it is unlikely to replace Bitcoin. She said increasing competition for Ethereum comes from Layer 2 networks that aim to ease congestion and reduce costs. She added that Ethereum’s long-term dominance is not certain, thanks to this fragmentation. Still, Wood was not talking down the Ethereum. Instead, she revealed that she has recently invested in BitMine, and thus indirectly has exposure to the Ethereum ecosystem. She called the move a calculated step, not an outright strategic change. This, she says, allows Ark to piggyback off the rise of Ethereum while keeping Bitcoin as the core focus. Related Reading: ARK Invest Adds $23.5M in Crypto Stocks Across Three ETFs | Live Bitcoin News However, Wood’s take on Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who has written that Ethereum will pass Bitcoin, was also interesting. She agreed with Lee’s opinions, but disagreed, saying how Bitcoin’s simplicity and reliability make it a better long-term store of value. Wood then returned to the recent rise in the price of gold. She said gold’s rise is a sign that investors are looking for different stores of value in the midst of concerns about inflation and possible uncertainty in the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010303-1.78%
Ethereum
ETH$4,108.21+2.89%
ARK
ARK$0.4123+0.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:11
JD Vance says U.S. has ‘successfully separated’ TikTok from China’s ByteDance

The post JD Vance says U.S. has ‘successfully separated’ TikTok from China’s ByteDance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that the United States has “successfully separated” TikTok from its Chinese parent ByteDance and can now “control people’s data security.” Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Vance stated, “We can ensure that the algorithm is not being used as a propaganda tool by a foreign government.” He said he feels “very confident” about the platform’s future in the U.S. after months of legal and political battles. The social media platform has long faced scrutiny for its data practices and ties to Beijing. After former President Joe Biden signed a national security law that effectively banned TikTok from U.S. app stores, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday approving a proposal to let the app keep operating in the country under a new structure. Trump signs order creating new U.S. TikTok company Vance said, “The way that we’ve set up this deal from a national security perspective is that it’s the American investors and the American businesspeople who will make the determination about what’s actually happening with TikTok.” He added that the agreement values the business at $14 billion. Under Trump’s order, a new joint-venture company will oversee TikTok’s U.S. operations, with ByteDance holding less than a 20% stake. Among the investors in the new company are Oracle, private-equity firm Silver Lake, and the Abu Dhabi-based MGX investment fund. Other ByteDance investors, including General Atlantic, Susquehanna, and Sequoia, are expected to contribute equity to the new U.S. entity. The federal government will not take an equity stake or a so-called golden share in the operation. Vance said, “At the end of the day, I believe that north of 80% of the company will be owned by the American investors and their partners. This is not something where the Chinese or any Chinese entity…
Union
U$0.010256+0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010303-1.78%
Vice
VICE$0.02727-6.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:10
BlockDAG, BEST, SNORT & HYPER Take the Lead

The post BlockDAG, BEST, SNORT & HYPER Take the Lead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 23:00 A closer look at the top crypto presales of 2025. BlockDAG shows delivery, BEST Wallet adds real tools, SNORT blends memes with bots, & HYPER expands Bitcoin’s reach. Presales are often where the biggest opportunities in crypto emerge, giving participants access before tokens hit major exchanges. These early phases can provide strong entry positions, particularly when adoption, technology, or hype drives growth. What makes some presales more compelling is not just low pricing but the infrastructure and community already being built around them. Among the top crypto presales, four names are drawing heavy interest right now: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each project has a different strategy. BlockDAG is proving scale with miners and mobile adoption, BEST is creating value with wallet utility, SNORT is merging meme culture with trading bots, and HYPER is pushing Bitcoin into faster and broader use with a layer-2 model. Together, they reflect the varied ways presales can deliver value. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Brings Real Results BlockDAG is leading the presale race with results that highlight measurable growth. The project has already raised more than $410 million, signed up over 312,000 holders, and reached 3 million active users through its X1 mobile mining app. Awakening Testnet, now live, is launched as a live demonstration of the network. This rollout features the chain’s architecture, account abstraction, miner integration via Stratum, vesting contracts, explorer tools, and stress testing. Rather than waiting for mainnet, BlockDAG is showing how the system works under real-world conditions. Hardware delivery adds to its strength. More than 20,000 X-Series miners have shipped to 130+ countries, with production running at 2,000 units weekly. These devices are already active in the testnet phase, validating transactions and earning early rewards, while…
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.24756-1.82%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18245+3.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010303-1.78%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:01
Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG, BEST, SNORT, & HYPER Gain Attention

Presales are often where the biggest opportunities in crypto emerge, giving participants access before tokens hit major exchanges. These early […] The post Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG, BEST, SNORT, & HYPER Gain Attention appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.24756-1.82%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Coindoo2025/09/29 04:00
JD Vance says TikTok has been separated from ByteDance to protect U.S. data

Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that the United States has “successfully separated” TikTok from its Chinese parent ByteDance and can now “control people’s data security.” Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Vance stated, “We can ensure that the algorithm is not being used as a propaganda tool by a foreign government.” He said he […]
Union
U$0.010256+0.48%
Vice
VICE$0.02727-6.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-8.33%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 03:54
Shutdown threat, Q3 close, and jobs data put markets on edge this week

The post Shutdown threat, Q3 close, and jobs data put markets on edge this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial markets are entering yet another tense week, with the U.S. government shutdown countdown, the close of the third quarter, and the release of September’s jobs data all landing at the same time. All major averages barely moved last week, even after President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs late Thursday, but investors now face a week loaded with events that carry much heavier risks. Tuesday is the official end of Q3, a period that saw the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq hit all-time highs. At the same time, Washington is running out of time to avoid a shutdown, with the government set to close on Wednesday afternoon unless a funding deal is struck. Congress struggles while jobs data hangs in balance Economists on Wall Street expect 43,000 new non-farm payroll jobs in September and unemployment steady at 4.3%. Oxford Economics predicts a stronger number, saying the economy likely added 85,000 jobs in September, which “should reassure the Federal Reserve that the labor market isn’t deteriorating, allowing the central bank to keep policy on hold at its October meeting,” according to them. The risk of withheld data has raised concerns at the Fed. Last week, Lisa Cook, a sitting Fed governor, continued her legal fight against the Trump administration’s attempt to remove her from the board over allegations tied to 2021 mortgage fraud. Her legal team urged the Supreme Court to reject the effort, and she was backed in an amicus brief filed by former Fed chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen. The shutdown also raises the threat of real job losses. Oxford Economics noted that in a typical shutdown, about 40% of federal workers are furloughed with back pay restored afterward. This time the White House has signaled agencies to prepare for layoffs, not furloughs. Economic calendar and Wall Street…
Edge
EDGE$0.30886+2.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010303-1.78%
Union
U$0.010256+0.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 03:52
