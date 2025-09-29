BlockDAG, BEST, SNORT & HYPER Take the Lead
The post BlockDAG, BEST, SNORT & HYPER Take the Lead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 23:00 A closer look at the top crypto presales of 2025. BlockDAG shows delivery, BEST Wallet adds real tools, SNORT blends memes with bots, & HYPER expands Bitcoin’s reach. Presales are often where the biggest opportunities in crypto emerge, giving participants access before tokens hit major exchanges. These early phases can provide strong entry positions, particularly when adoption, technology, or hype drives growth. What makes some presales more compelling is not just low pricing but the infrastructure and community already being built around them. Among the top crypto presales, four names are drawing heavy interest right now: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each project has a different strategy. BlockDAG is proving scale with miners and mobile adoption, BEST is creating value with wallet utility, SNORT is merging meme culture with trading bots, and HYPER is pushing Bitcoin into faster and broader use with a layer-2 model. Together, they reflect the varied ways presales can deliver value. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Brings Real Results BlockDAG is leading the presale race with results that highlight measurable growth. The project has already raised more than $410 million, signed up over 312,000 holders, and reached 3 million active users through its X1 mobile mining app. Awakening Testnet, now live, is launched as a live demonstration of the network. This rollout features the chain’s architecture, account abstraction, miner integration via Stratum, vesting contracts, explorer tools, and stress testing. Rather than waiting for mainnet, BlockDAG is showing how the system works under real-world conditions. Hardware delivery adds to its strength. More than 20,000 X-Series miners have shipped to 130+ countries, with production running at 2,000 units weekly. These devices are already active in the testnet phase, validating transactions and earning early rewards, while…
