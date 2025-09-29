We’re Entering the Spot ETF Decision Month – Here Are the Key Dates for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin
The post We’re Entering the Spot ETF Decision Month – Here Are the Key Dates for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the cryptocurrency market, eyes are turned to ETF applications, which will be finalized in October. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to make a decision on leading altcoins such as Solana (SOL), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Investors are particularly keen to see whether these applications will be approved, as many ETFs have a final deadline of mid-October. According to the data in the table, none of the applications with an October deadline were submitted by Fidelity or BlackRock. The absence of these two giants, considered the most powerful companies in the crypto ETF space, is noteworthy. Despite this, decisions regarding major altcoins like Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are expected to have significant market impact. Detailed deadlines for ETFs are as follows: Solana ETFs Grayscale Solana Trust conversion – October 10, 2025 VanEck Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 21Shares Core Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 Canary Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 Bitwise Solana ETF – October 14, 2025 Franklin Solana ETF – October 14, 2025 Fidelity Solana Fund – October 16, 2025 Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF – October 17, 2025 XRP ETFs Grayscale XRP Trust Conversion – October 15, 2025 21Shares Core XRP Trust – October 15, 2025 Canary XRP ETF – October 15, 2025 WisdomTree XRP Fund – October 15, 2025 CoinShares XRP ETF – October 15, 2025 Litecoin ETFs Grayscale Litecoin Trust Conversion – October 10, 2025 CoinShares Litecoin ETF – October 13, 2025 Dogecoin ETF Grayscale Dogecoin Trust Conversion – October 13, 2025 Cardano ETF Franklin Cardano Trust – October 23, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/were-entering-the-spot-etf-decision-month-here-are-the-key-dates-for-xrp-solana-cardano-dogecoin-and-litecoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:17