Polkadot Advances Plan for Native DOT-Backed Stablecoin pUSD

The post Polkadot Advances Plan for Native DOT-Backed Stablecoin pUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot moves forward with pUSD, a DOT-backed stablecoin aimed at boosting DeFi liquidity, reducing reliance on external stablecoins. Polkadot is preparing to launch its first native stablecoin, pUSD, designed to be fully backed by DOT tokens. In May, a formal proposal highlighted its role in boosting DeFi growth and reducing reliance on USDT and USDC. Voters now prefer a referendum on the measure, and it is close to passing. DOT-Collateralized Stablecoin Gains Traction in OpenGov The venture states pUSD is an over-collateralized debt token designed to let users borrow against their DOT holdings without sacrificing them. This mechanism promises to bring more stability to traders and liquidity providers and promote developer activity. Polkadot’s Asset Hub system chain is set to issue pUSD as the stable asset for the network. The stablecoin has been designed with the Honzon protocol created by Acala. That would have used DOT as the only collateral and not used the mixed collateral models that exposed other projects to risk. Optionally also included is a pUSD Savings module, which allows the holders to lock tokens and gain interest based on stability fees. Related Reading: No Longer $3 Trillion: Citi Increases 2030 Stablecoin Market Cap Prediction | Live Bitcoin News The stablecoin may be included in Polkadot’s Treasury for payments and reduce the need for maintaining separate reserves in external stablecoins. Over time, the Treasury could use pUSD as an incentive for staking that eliminates DOT inflation and replaces it with stable payouts. Polkadot’s proposal is one part of an industry trend towards chain-native stablecoins. Several competing blockchains have created similar assets to build internal economies and mitigate third-party risk, such as Cosmos and Near. Others point to Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT as becoming potential risk factors because they are subject to external governance and regulatory interventions.…
Putin’s war and sanctions speed up Russian oil decline

Putin’s war and sanctions speed up Russian oil decline

The post Putin’s war and sanctions speed up Russian oil decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia has fueled its invasion of Ukraine for more than three and a half years by keeping oil flowing, but the lifeline is drying up. The war and Western sanctions are making it harder to pull crude from already declining reservoirs. Analysts project at least a 10% drop in output by 2030, a major threat to the Kremlin’s economy built on petrodollars, according to figures shared in public by the Russian Energy Ministry and industry executives. Moscow managed to keep oil production and exports steady at the start of the conflict by maintaining old fields instead of investing in new ones. That tactic is hitting its limit. Up to one-third of Russia’s budget comes from energy profits, a figure expected to shrink as output falls. Even before the war, Soviet-era fields in Western Siberia and the Volga-Urals region were running dry. Companies turned to harder-to-recover crude in Arctic and Siberian zones, but that option is now blocked by sanctions and shortages. Russia loses technology and talent in oil sector Russian majors once planned to tap Siberian shale with techniques used in Texas and North Dakota. That plan collapsed after sanctions cut off access to needed technology. The Kremlin raised taxes on oil companies to fund the war, further straining the sector. Skilled labor has thinned as young men joined the frontlines with large soldier packages, died in combat, or fled the country. President Donald Trump, now in the White House, has intensified pressure on Vladimir Putin to halt the invasion. But even a sudden end to war and sanctions would not fix the industry. Matthew Sagers of S&P Global Commodity Insights said, “Getting oil out of the ground is harder and more expensive but the deteriorating resource base means you have to run faster every year just to stay in…
We’re Entering the Spot ETF Decision Month – Here Are the Key Dates for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin

We’re Entering the Spot ETF Decision Month – Here Are the Key Dates for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin

The post We’re Entering the Spot ETF Decision Month – Here Are the Key Dates for XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the cryptocurrency market, eyes are turned to ETF applications, which will be finalized in October. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to make a decision on leading altcoins such as Solana (SOL), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Investors are particularly keen to see whether these applications will be approved, as many ETFs have a final deadline of mid-October. According to the data in the table, none of the applications with an October deadline were submitted by Fidelity or BlackRock. The absence of these two giants, considered the most powerful companies in the crypto ETF space, is noteworthy. Despite this, decisions regarding major altcoins like Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are expected to have significant market impact. Detailed deadlines for ETFs are as follows: Solana ETFs Grayscale Solana Trust conversion – October 10, 2025 VanEck Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 21Shares Core Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 Canary Solana ETF – October 13, 2025 Bitwise Solana ETF – October 14, 2025 Franklin Solana ETF – October 14, 2025 Fidelity Solana Fund – October 16, 2025 Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF – October 17, 2025 XRP ETFs Grayscale XRP Trust Conversion – October 15, 2025 21Shares Core XRP Trust – October 15, 2025 Canary XRP ETF – October 15, 2025 WisdomTree XRP Fund – October 15, 2025 CoinShares XRP ETF – October 15, 2025 Litecoin ETFs Grayscale Litecoin Trust Conversion – October 10, 2025 CoinShares Litecoin ETF – October 13, 2025 Dogecoin ETF Grayscale Dogecoin Trust Conversion – October 13, 2025 Cardano ETF Franklin Cardano Trust – October 23, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/were-entering-the-spot-etf-decision-month-here-are-the-key-dates-for-xrp-solana-cardano-dogecoin-and-litecoin/
Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Gain 25% or Is Another Crypto Outpacing It Before October 2025?

Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Gain 25% or Is Another Crypto Outpacing It Before October 2025?

The post Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Gain 25% or Is Another Crypto Outpacing It Before October 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) is showing steady momentum as experts have predicted up to 25% growth in October 2025, but Muttuum Finance a new altcoin could catch up with it. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is currently in presale phase 6 for $0.035. The phase has sold more than 50% of its allocation and raised more than $16.5 million. It has already accumulated more than 16,620 holders, which is a reflection of strong investor confidence.  Contrary to Cardano (ADA), whose growth is tied to broader ecosystem advancements, Mutuum Finance unites real utility with innovative DeFi features, including peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract lending, staking rewards, and rigorous security audits. For those investors seeking outsized returns and a next-generation DeFi play, Mutuum Finance is becoming an upstart challenger that can stand on an even par with well-established cryptocurrencies like Cardano. Cardano Under Growing Pressure Despite Whale Sell-Offs Less than weeks after Cardano’s ADA jumped briefly above $0.90, the asset’s momentum has reversed nearly brutally, falling to around $0.78, a 15% decline in a single week. One crypto analyst has noted, the recent drop below the key $0.80 threshold could render any dreams of a 25% recovery to $0.95 useless, and raise question marks over the short-term outlook for ADA.  Contributing to the bearish sentiment, large investors have reportedly offloaded 160 million ADA in the space of 96 hours, a move not only reflective of fading confidence, but which also risks fuelling further price drops by adding yet more supply into the system.  Presale Mania and Investor Sentiment Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is back in the news as Stage 6 of its presale gathers unstoppable pace. Tokens are selling at $0.035, a 16.17% increase from the previous round. Interest from investors has been astounding, with over 16,620 investors onboarding over $16.5 million, signaling rising confidence in the project’s future…
‘Buy The Dips’, He Says

‘Buy The Dips’, He Says

The post ‘Buy The Dips’, He Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Everyone’s shorting the dollar and markets could be in for a ride

Everyone’s shorting the dollar and markets could be in for a ride

The post Everyone’s shorting the dollar and markets could be in for a ride appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bond traders, hedge funds, and global macro strategists have ramped up bets against the U.S. dollar in recent weeks, a move that’s about to shake currency markets. As the wave of “short dollar” positioning grows, it’s raising fresh warnings about volatility, not just in forex but across equities, bonds, commodities, and crypto. Why are traders taking out short dollar positions? Shorting the dollar means speculators are betting its value will decline relative to other major currencies. It’s a trend that has picked up steam in September, fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle and may soon pivot to further interest rate cuts. Fiscal deficits, talk of dedollarization in global trade, and capital flows into assets like gold and emerging market currencies have all put pressure on the greenback. Hedge funds and institutional investors have piled into the short dollar trade, supported by recent macro headlines suggesting U.S. growth could stall while other regions like Europe and Asia show surprising resilience. This is reflected in increased derivative volumes and crowded short positions, often highlighted in financial commentary and market data. Why volatility may be looming Large, one-sided positioning can create unstable market conditions. When many traders bet against the dollar at once, even a small reversal (like surprisingly strong U.S. payrolls or inflation data) can trigger a rapid “short squeeze.” This forces traders to buy back dollars quickly and drives prices sharply higher. As Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett told Zero Hedge, “buckle up” if there is a disorderly unwind of the short dollar trade. This kind of move doesn’t just affect currency markets. U.S. equities and global markets can see sudden capital flows as currency hedges are unwound. Treasury yields may swing as risk sentiment and safe-haven demand shift. Gold and oil…
How the Current Crypto Bull Market is Different From the Rest

How the Current Crypto Bull Market is Different From the Rest

The post How the Current Crypto Bull Market is Different From the Rest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Every bull market in crypto feels unique, but the one unfolding in 2025 is already shaping up to stand apart from previous cycles. After months of Bitcoin dominance, capital is now shifting aggressively into altcoins, marking the start of what traders call “altcoin season.” In this phase, smaller-cap projects tend to outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum, often delivering returns that can multiply portfolios several times over. Retail investors are moving quickly, trying to establish positions before the next leg up. Unlike past rallies where hype often came late, this cycle is seeing early and strategic positioning into promising projects. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as one of the most talked-about assets, with analysts expecting it to be one of the standout performers of this altcoin season thanks to its rapid growth and accelerating community momentum. Altcoin Season Takes Center Stage One of the clearest signs of a transition to altcoin season is the decline in Bitcoin’s market dominance. As capital flows from Bitcoin into mid-cap and small-cap coins, investors are chasing higher returns outside the established giants. This pattern is familiar, but in 2025 the shift is happening more swiftly than in previous years. While Bitcoin still trades above $110,000 and holds its place as the market leader, the pace at which altcoins like Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche have attracted liquidity shows that traders are eager to diversify. The rising number of new projects gaining traction underscores the market’s hunger for fresh narratives. Why…
Mira Network Airdrop Claim Site Temporarily Inaccessible

Mira Network Airdrop Claim Site Temporarily Inaccessible

Detail: https://coincu.com/airdrop/mira-network-airdrop-site-inaccessible/
Mike Novogratz Reflects on XRP’s Resilience Amid SEC Battle

Mike Novogratz Reflects on XRP’s Resilience Amid SEC Battle

Novogratz reflects on XRP’s unexpected resilience amidst SEC battle. Ripple’s strong community proves crucial in XRP’s ongoing survival. Mike Novogratz praises Garlinghouse’s leadership in challenging legal waters. Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Digital, recently admitted that he initially doubted XRP’s ability to weather the ongoing legal battles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). During a conversation with podcaster Kyle Chasse, Novogratz openly shared his skepticism about XRP’s long-term survival. However, he quickly acknowledged the unexpected strength of XRP’s community, which has proven crucial in the token’s continued existence and success. Despite his initial reservations, Mike Novogratz praised Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, for his ability to steer the company through tumultuous legal waters while maintaining a strong, loyal community. According to Novogratz, Garlinghouse’s leadership has been instrumental in keeping the community intact, even amidst uncertainty. Also Read: XRP’s October Performance: Why ‘Uptober’ Is More Myth Than Reality Novogratz also shared an interesting perspective on the nature of crypto communities. He reflected on how many successful cryptocurrencies are supported by what he described as “cult-like” communities. This kind of loyalty and devotion to a particular asset is something rarely seen in the stock market, where individual stocks rarely inspire such passionate followings. Furthermore, Novogratz admitted that he once dismissed XRP due to its perceived lack of decentralization. Over time, however, he has come to accept that people’s trust in such assets is integral to the crypto ecosystem. As he put it, “Who am I to judge where people want to store their money?” XRP’s Community: A Key Factor in Its Success The strength of the XRP community has often been cited as one of the token’s most significant attributes. Despite facing fierce legal challenges, the unwavering support of XRP holders has played a critical role in its survival. Novogratz himself has noted that the intensity of loyalty in crypto communities is an essential factor in the success of many blockchain projects. His observations also touch on the broader trends in the crypto market. In a post-2008 financial world, where trust in traditional institutions is at an all-time low, cryptocurrencies have provided a new form of trust through these online communities. In this sense, Novogratz sees the vibrant, passionate following behind XRP as reflective of the very essence of cryptocurrency’s appeal. In closing, while Novogratz initially questioned the future of XRP, his view has since evolved. With the token continuing to thrive despite legal challenges, he now recognizes its enduring value, especially in the eyes of its dedicated community. Also Read: SEC to Review Multiple XRP ETF Applications in October: What’s at Stake? The post Mike Novogratz Reflects on XRP’s Resilience Amid SEC Battle appeared first on 36Crypto.
HASH (hash.media), Formerly Operating as Todayq News, Today Announced its Strategic Rebrand as Part of an Evolution to Redefine Cryptocurrency Content

HASH (hash.media), Formerly Operating as Todayq News, Today Announced its Strategic Rebrand as Part of an Evolution to Redefine Cryptocurrency Content

HASH (hash.media), formerly operating as Todayq News, today announced its strategic rebrand as part of an evolution to redefine cryptocurrency. […] The post HASH (hash.media), Formerly Operating as Todayq News, Today Announced its Strategic Rebrand as Part of an Evolution to Redefine Cryptocurrency Content appeared first on Coindoo.
