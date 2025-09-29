2025-09-29 Monday

Bitcoin Promotes Peace by Enforcing Fiscal Discipline | Expert Insights

Bitcoin (BTC), with its fixed supply and decentralized nature, has been increasingly viewed as a potential tool to mitigate the impacts of war by curbing government-driven inflationary financing. Experts assert that adopting Bitcoin as a global reserve currency could reduce the likelihood of conflicts fueled by unchecked monetary expansion, offering a transparent alternative to traditional [...]
2025/09/29 04:34
Experts Describe Layer Brett As A Cross Between Solana and Shiba Inu and See 50x Gains Before 2026

The hunt is on for the next generation of crypto that can deliver the speed of Solana and the parabolic, community-driven hype of Shiba Inu. Analysts are pointing to Layer Brett as the project perfectly positioned to capture the best aspects of both, predicting potential 50x gains before 2026. This isn’t just another meme coin; [...] The post Experts Describe Layer Brett As A Cross Between Solana and Shiba Inu and See 50x Gains Before 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/29 04:30
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: BullZilla Presale, Hedera Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

September 2025 is poised to be one of the most exciting months in recent cryptocurrency history. From the explosive BullZilla […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025: BullZilla Presale, Hedera Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/29 04:15
Hard-to-reach oil now makes up most of Russia’s remaining reserves

Russia has fueled its invasion of Ukraine for more than three and a half years by keeping oil flowing, but the lifeline is drying up. The war and Western sanctions are making it harder to pull crude from already declining reservoirs. Analysts project at least a 10% drop in output by 2030, a major threat […]
2025/09/29 04:06
SEC chair outlines main directions of regulatory work ahead

SEC chair Paul Atkins recently told Fox Business that the agency will pursue crypto rulemaking and seek an innovation exemption.
2025/09/29 04:02
What Is Aster? The Decentralized Exchange on BNB Chain That’s Taking on Hyperliquid

Perpetual futures decentralized exchange Aster has caught the attention of users, but what exactly is it? And what's up with future airdrops?
2025/09/29 03:51
XRP’s October Performance: Why ‘Uptober’ Is More Myth Than Reality

 XRP’s October history reveals extreme volatility, with rare positive spikes.  XRP’s October returns show inconsistent performance, with significant yearly fluctuations.  October for XRP: dramatic gains overshadowed by frequent double-digit losses A few explosive events often distort XRP’s October price history. While the crypto community celebrates “Uptober,” historical data does not support this optimistic trend for XRP. The coin’s fluctuations during this month have been volatile, with more downs than ups.  XRP has seen several significant rallies in October, but these tend to be exceptions rather than the rule. In fact, its median monthly return for October is negative. This contradicts the idea that October consistently delivers positive returns for XRP. Also Read: SEC to Review Multiple XRP ETF Applications in October: What’s at Stake? XRP’s October Record Shows Volatility XRP’s performance has been very high, with immense gains and great losses over the years. In 2013, XRP surged by more than 94%. It surged by 130% the following year, and in 2017, it was only increasing by 1.49%, as per cryptorank. However, some years produced notable declines. In 2018 and 2021, XRP had losses in the double digits. The situation has been sporadic at best despite periodical rallies. According to analysts, the XRP results in October show a mixed picture. October 2020 was the most dramatic, with an incredible rise in the price of XRP by nearly 179% in one month. However, these peaks are exceptions in the history of the price of a coin. The past has indicated that October has been more of a month of corrections rather than steady growth. Source: CryptoRank XRP’s Median October Return Points to Losses The median XRP October return is quite negative. It is a loss of 1.79%, much different from the myth of “Uptober” that is so popular. Indeed, October shows worse returns, at -4.58% on average for XRP. These data reveal the inconsistency of XRP performance throughout the years in October. October’s swings have been largely influenced by outlier events, making the data hard to generalize. The majority of the income that XRP has had this month is through isolated years, including 2020. But such extraordinary years do not give a sound trend to the coin. The results of XRP in October support the fact that the month has no profitability assurance. Q4 Trends Offer Some Optimism for XRP, But Risks Persist Although the performance showed some volatility in October, the fourth quarter (Q4) is generally more favourable to XRP. Q4, on average, gives XRP a healthy increase of almost 88% gain. However, despite the positive trends of Q4, the median return shows losses of 4.32%. The results during the fourth quarter, as in the case of October, are usually influenced by a few outstanding years that are so outstanding that they cover the expected results. The investors have to take the months ahead, Uptober, with a grain of salt, since history indicates that it is more folklore than fact. Also Read: Can Dogecoin Hold $0.24 or Will It Plunge to $0.19? Experts Weigh In! The post XRP’s October Performance: Why ‘Uptober’ Is More Myth Than Reality appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/09/29 03:49
Economic calendar and Wall Street expectations brings tension to the trading floor

Financial markets are entering yet another tense week, with the U.S. government shutdown countdown, the close of the third quarter, and the release of September’s jobs data all landing at the same time. All major averages barely moved last week, even after President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs late Thursday, but investors now face a week loaded with events that carry much heavier risks. Tuesday is the official end of Q3, a period that saw the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq hit all-time highs. At the same time, Washington is running out of time to avoid a shutdown, with the government set to close on Wednesday afternoon unless a funding deal is struck. Congress struggles while jobs data hangs in balance Economists on Wall Street expect 43,000 new non-farm payroll jobs in September and unemployment steady at 4.3%. Oxford Economics predicts a stronger number, saying the economy likely added 85,000 jobs in September, which “should reassure the Federal Reserve that the labor market isn’t deteriorating, allowing the central bank to keep policy on hold at its October meeting,” according to them. The risk of withheld data has raised concerns at the Fed. Last week, Lisa Cook, a sitting Fed governor, continued her legal fight against the Trump administration’s attempt to remove her from the board over allegations tied to 2021 mortgage fraud. Her legal team urged the Supreme Court to reject the effort, and she was backed in an amicus brief filed by former Fed chairs Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen. The shutdown also raises the threat of real job losses. Oxford Economics noted that in a typical shutdown, about 40% of federal workers are furloughed with back pay restored afterward. This time the White House has signaled agencies to prepare for layoffs, not furloughs. Economic calendar and Wall Street expectations brings tension to the trading floor The market will also react to a stacked calendar of economic releases. Monday brings Dallas Fed manufacturing activity data. On Tuesday, we will be awaiting the FHFA house price index for July, the MNI Chicago PMI for September, JOLTS job openings for August, Conference Board consumer confidence for September, and Dallas Fed services activity. Wednesday features MBA mortgage applications, ADP private payrolls, S&P Global US manufacturing PMI, ISM manufacturing PMI, construction spending for August, and Wards total vehicle sales for September. Thursday will include Challenger job cuts for September, initial jobless claims for the week ending Sept. 27, factory orders for August, and the final durable goods orders reading. Friday, if not derailed by the shutdown, will see the nonfarm payrolls report, unemployment rate, average hourly earnings month-on-month and year-on-year, the S&P Global US services PMI final reading, and the ISM services index. Earnings are thin, with Carnival Corporation, Jefferies, Vail Resorts, and Diginex reporting Monday, Paychex and Lamb Weston reporting Tuesday, and Nike reporting Wednesday, which makes it the most notable corporate release of the week. Thursday and Friday bring no significant earnings updates, as major banks won’t begin Q3 earnings until mid-October, meaning the market must ride through political and economic turbulence without new corporate anchors. Despite the uncertainty, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session above 6,600. Investors have not forgotten the shock of Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcements earlier this year. Losses tied to that moment were wiped out in a month. Meanwhile, volatility has collapsed since, with the VIX falling from above 50 in April to the mid-teens on Friday. Since July 1, it has traded above 20 only once, as Cryptopolitan just reported. After rebounding in May, the S&P 500 climbed back to record levels in an orderly fashion. Plus hedge funds use them as well, especially for short-term trading, according to Robert Harlow, associate head of global multi-asset research at T. Rowe. “If you’re a macro hedge fund that isn’t set up to trade all types of option structures or something, you just get in, get out.” If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
2025/09/29 03:44
From Presale to Powerhouse: $2K in MoonBull Could Grow to $492K, the Best Crypto to Buy in Q4, as Bonk and SPX6900 Surge

Are you looking for the best crypto to buy in Q4? The world of meme coins has exploded in popularity, and right now, three names are gaining massive traction: MoonBull, Bonk, and SPX6900. These coins stand out in the meme coin market, each offering a unique set of features and opportunities for investors looking for […]
2025/09/29 03:15
Invest Early in the Next Solana (SOL): 4 Low-Priced Coins Going Viral in 2025

Liquidity inflows in August and early September hit multi-year highs, proving that capital is still flowing aggressively into the sector. The question is no longer whether crypto will run; it’s which projects will lead the charge. For those hunting the “next Solana,” the best bets often lie in low-priced tokens with strong fundamentals, viral potential, […] The post Invest Early in the Next Solana (SOL): 4 Low-Priced Coins Going Viral in 2025 appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/09/29 03:15
