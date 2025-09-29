2025-09-29 Monday

Nowa fala adopcji krypto. Co przyniesie IV kwartał 2025?

Nowa fala adopcji krypto. Co przyniesie IV kwartał 2025?

The post Nowa fala adopcji krypto. Co przyniesie IV kwartał 2025?  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 05:26
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Face $1.7 Billion Exit

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Face $1.7 Billion Exit

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Face $1.7 Billion Exit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States reversed course sharply last week, shedding more than $1.7 billion. This shift came amid Bitcoin and Ethereum price volatility during the past week as both assets shed more than 8% during the reporting period. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Bleed Cash Amid Market Volatility According to data from SoSoValue, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $903 million in net withdrawals. The outflows ended a month-long streak of inflows that had reflected growing institutional confidence. That sentiment shifted as macroeconomic uncertainty deepened, prompting many institutional investors to trim exposure and adopt a defensive stance. Ethereum products mirrored the downturn but endured even heavier losses. Ethereum ETFs Net Daily Inflow This Week. Source: SoSoValue Data from SoSoValue shows that the nine US-listed spot Ethereum ETFs saw redemptions, amounting to $796 million in outflows. This is their largest weekly withdrawal since launching earlier this year. The synchronized retreat across both assets reflects a broader cooling in crypto ETF demand. Institutional allocators once viewed these vehicles as a convenient entry point into digital assets. They are now reassessing their strategies in light of growing macro headwinds. Over the past week, persistent inflation concerns, slowing global growth, and heightened uncertainty around US monetary policy have reduced appetite for volatile assets. In this environment, digital assets—long categorized as high risk—were among the first to be pared from portfolios. Meanwhile, institutional strategies have also grown more defensive, especially as investors are increasingly being exposed to losses. CryptoQuant data shows that Bitcoin treasury firms raising capital through PIPE deals are under pressure, as share prices trend toward discounted issuance levels. At the same time, investor attention is rotating toward newly launched ETFs tied to alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. These vehicles have drawn capital away…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 05:12
Al Horford’s Message To Jaylen Brown As He Leaves Celtics For Warriors

Al Horford’s Message To Jaylen Brown As He Leaves Celtics For Warriors

The post Al Horford's Message To Jaylen Brown As He Leaves Celtics For Warriors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 05: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Al Horford #42 look on during the second half of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden on March 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Al Horford's commitment to the Golden State Warriors. It's a multi-year agreement that has been common knowledge for months. The holdup was his new team's ongoing attempt to find a resolution with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Horford doesn't just give Stephen Curry a pick-and-pop partner at the center position who is unlike any he has had before. He is an exemplary addition to the Warriors' work environment. Jayson Tatum has referred to him as his favorite teammate on multiple occasions. He took the Boston Celtics star under his wing when Tatum was a 19-year-old rookie. Sam Hauser referred to him as "one of the best teammates I have had at any level." He also shared a common sentiment, saying he studied Horford and learned by watching him from afar upon entering the NBA. At exit interviews on the heels of the 2024-25 campaign, Luke Kornet was effusive in his praise of the 18-year veteran. "He's the best teammate I've ever played with and a great leader, kind of in all aspects of it too, which I think is really impressive," voiced Kornet. "Sometimes, you have somebody who's really good, personally, at handling guys; some guys are great competitors on court. And his ability to align both on and off the court, but also, the preparation and managing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 05:10
Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms Personal Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings

Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms Personal Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings

The post Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms Personal Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tim Cook personally invested in Bitcoin and Ethereum, but Apple hasn't adopted crypto. Subtle endorsement boosts mainstream crypto recognition. Community views Cook's stance as affirming, yet not transformative. Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed his personal ownership of Bitcoin and Ethereum, citing a diversified investment strategy during an interview reported on September 28 by BlockBeats News. His statement, non-binding on Apple, subtly bolsters cryptocurrency's mainstream legitimacy without affecting corporate policy, echoing contrasting strategies of firms like Tesla and MicroStrategy. Tim Cook's Crypto Holdings: What It Means for Apple Tim Cook confirmed during an interview that he holds Bitcoin and Ethereum in his personal investment portfolio. While Apple does not engage in crypto ventures or payments, Cook's statement subtly reinforces crypto's legitimacy among mainstream investors. Apple's stance remains conservative, differing from companies like Tesla and MicroStrategy, which have embraced cryptocurrency at the corporate level. Cook's remarks highlight the distinction between his personal investments and Apple's official policies. Despite his individual interests, Cook emphasized that his comments are not investment advice and clarified that Apple's business strategies do not include cryptocurrency exposure. This acknowledgment by a prominent tech figure underscores crypto's growing acceptance, but without immediate corporate impact. Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, confirmed, "I do. I think it's reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio… I've been researching it for a while and I think it's interesting." Market and community reactions to Cook's disclosure have been largely positive but measured. Industry sentiment views his comments as potentially raising crypto awareness among traditional investors. No significant market movements have been directly attributed to his statement, reflecting the limited scope of this personal endorsement. Expert Insights on Crypto's Growing Legitimacy Did you know? Tim Cook's public acknowledgment of owning cryptocurrency parallels similar past instances, such as Tesla's Bitcoin purchase in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 05:00
How the Current Crypto Bull Market is Different From the Rest?

How the Current Crypto Bull Market is Different From the Rest?

The post How the Current Crypto Bull Market is Different From the Rest? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Every bull market in crypto feels unique, but the one unfolding in 2025 is already shaping up to stand apart from previous cycles. After months of Bitcoin dominance, capital is now shifting aggressively into altcoins, marking the start of what traders call "altcoin season." In this phase, smaller-cap projects tend to outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum, often delivering returns that can multiply portfolios several times over. Retail investors are moving quickly, trying to establish positions before the next leg up. Unlike past rallies where hype often came late, this cycle is seeing early and strategic positioning into promising projects. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as one of the most talked-about assets, with analysts expecting it to be one of the standout performers of this altcoin season thanks to its rapid growth and accelerating community momentum. Altcoin Season Takes Center Stage One of the clearest signs of a transition to altcoin season is the decline in Bitcoin's market dominance. As capital flows from Bitcoin into mid-cap and small-cap coins, investors are chasing higher returns outside the established giants. This pattern is familiar, but in 2025 the shift is happening more swiftly than in previous years. While Bitcoin still trades above $110,000 and holds its place as the market leader, the pace at which altcoins like Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche have attracted liquidity shows that traders are eager to diversify. The rising number of new projects gaining traction underscores the market's hunger for fresh narratives. Why…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:44
BullZilla Presale, Hedera Growth & Ethereum Momentum

BullZilla Presale, Hedera Growth & Ethereum Momentum

The post BullZilla Presale, Hedera Growth & Ethereum Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 23:15 Discover the best crypto opportunities for September 2025. Explore the explosive BullZilla presale alongside Hedera's enterprise adoption and Ethereum's DeFi dominance. Learn why these three projects are the top crypto coins to invest in this month. September 2025 is poised to be one of the most exciting months in recent cryptocurrency history. From the explosive BullZilla presale to fresh adoption milestones for Hedera and steady upgrades in Ethereum, investors have an array of opportunities to consider. Market sentiment is cautiously optimistic, but early movers are already positioning themselves for what could be a rewarding final quarter of the year. BullZilla has captured the spotlight thanks to a presale structure that automatically raises token prices every $100,000 or every 48 hours. This dynamic has created a sense of urgency rarely seen in the meme-coin sector and has sparked a wave of community engagement. Meanwhile, Hedera continues to make headlines with its energy-efficient network and enterprise partnerships, while Ethereum remains the backbone of decentralized finance and the staking economy. Together, these three projects highlight different sides of the crypto ecosystem: a high-octane meme-coin presale, an enterprise-grade public ledger, and the leading smart-contract platform. Here's a closer look at why BullZilla, Hedera, and Ethereum rank among the top crypto coins to invest in September 2025. BullZilla Presale: The Headline Opportunity The BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is currently the most talked-about event in the meme-coin world. Its pricing mechanism rewards early participants by increasing the token price every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, whichever comes first. This has already triggered multiple price surges and fueled a strong fear of missing out (FOMO) among investors seeking the next 100x opportunity. Community engagement is another key factor contributing to BullZilla's rapid rise. Each presale stage activates a "Roar Burn,"…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:19
TCR Crypto News Wrap: What Shook The Market This Week

TCR Crypto News Wrap: What Shook The Market This Week

The post TCR Crypto News Wrap: What Shook The Market This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The last 7 days have been quite the rollercoaster of for the crypto market, with prices cooling by almost 6%. However, despite the bearish sentiment, there was some noteworthy crypto news that may signal what's to come, especially as Q4 rolls in. This recent pullback underscored the relative sideways movement of crypto prices since late July. The crypto prices retracement this week also led to a short-term support retest within the $3.6 trillion market cap range. Total crypto marketcap/ source: TradingView This support retest raised the stakes, with a capitulation on the table if the support fails to hold. On the other hand, prices had a solid chance at recovery if healthy demand makes a comeback. The latest crypto news released this week had the potential to boost market sentiment. Here are some of the top developments that occurred in the last 7 days. Crypto News: Google Invests in Crypto Mining Google has reportedly acquired a 5.4% stake in New York-based Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining. This marked the second time that Google invested in a crypto mining company. Source: X This crypto news development highlighted Google's increasing involvement in crypto, particularly through the crypto mining industry. However, a deeper dive into the development revealed that it had more to do with an AI hosting deal secured with Fludstack. In other words, the investment could also be aimed at repurposing the computing power for AI. However, some argued that the move recognized Bitcoin's proof of work network as a critical infrastructure. Interpol Seizes $97 Million in Crypto Worth of Loot Crypto heists are quite common in this day and age, but the fact that most blockchain-based transactions are on public chains makes it easier for lawmakers. On a related note, the latest crypto news this past week revealed that law…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:04
Worldcoin Falls to $1.32 — BlockchainFX Emerges as the Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now for 100x ROI

Worldcoin Falls to $1.32 — BlockchainFX Emerges as the Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now for 100x ROI

The race for the top 100x crypto presale in 2025 is heating up, and one project is standing out for all the right reasons: BlockchainFX ($BFX). Unlike speculative tokens with no real adoption, BlockchainFX is already live as a revenue-generating traading super app, combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities on a single platform. With millions
Coinstats2025/09/29 03:45
Investors increase VIX holdings while costs mount

Investors increase VIX holdings while costs mount

Wall Street traders have driven funds tied to the VIX beyond $1 billion this year, with money rushing into exchange-traded products that track Cboe Volatility Index futures as investors brace for turbulence in stocks after a record rally. The Barclays iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN, the biggest of these vehicles, has grown by more than 300% in 2025. The appeal is straightforward. If the stock rally breaks, volatility will soar and these products will pay out. But while they wait for that moment, investors face steep costs that eat away at returns. These costs are built into how the funds work. Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas called them "a chainsaw — very effective at certain jobs, but it can cut your arm off." He was referring to the way the funds lose money when market swings expected in the future exceed those happening now. Timing is everything. Anyone who bought the Volatility Shares 2x Long VIX Futures ETF on April 1 before sweeping US tariffs hit would have tripled their money by selling on April 8. But holding that same fund for a year would have produced a 78% loss. This risk hasn't stopped inflows. VXX is down 32% with $1 billion in assets and 312% net inflows. UVIX is down 78% with $510 million and 215% inflows. UV
Coinstats2025/09/29 03:20
Gaat de Bitcoin koers richting $117.000 als de bulls de $112.000 weerstand breken?

Gaat de Bitcoin koers richting $117.000 als de bulls de $112.000 weerstand breken?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin prijs beweegt rond $109.000 en zit vast tussen twee duidelijke prijsniveaus. Aan de bovenkant ligt de weerstand rond $112.000, terwijl aan de onderkant de steun bij $107.000 belangrijk blijft. Een doorbraak boven of onder deze prijszones bepaalt de volgende koersbeweging. Voor welke richting zal de Bitcoin koers gaan? Bitcoin koers rond belangrijke weerstand Volgens crypto-analist Ted is de zone rond $112.000 opnieuw een punt waar de bulls moeite hebben om doorheen te breken. Hij zegt dat dit niveau de afgelopen weken meerdere keren als plafond heeft gefungeerd. Elke poging om hoger te komen loopt daar vast. Als de Bitcoin koers erin slaagt dit gebied overtuigend te doorbreken, dan kan dat volgens hem tot meer koopinteresse leiden. In dat geval kan de volgende weerstand rond $117.000 in beeld komen. Daarboven ligt nog steeds de all-time high bij ongeveer $123.000, een prijsniveau dat veel traders als belangrijk zien voor het langere termijn sentiment. $BTC is still hovering around the $109,000 level. I’m not expecting much activity over the weekend. If Bitcoin shows some volatility, $112K and $107K are 2 crucial levels. A reclaim of the $112,000 level will start an uptrend. A dump below $107,000 will start a bigger… pic.twitter.com/HY9yTdo65Z — Ted (@TedPillows) September 27, 2025 Ook Cas Abbé wijst op een opvallende ontwikkeling. Hij zegt dat het net-taker volume piekte, wat volgens hem vaak een signaal van verkoopuitputting is. Dat betekent dat de druk van de bears mogelijk afneemt. Volgens Abbé is er echter meer nodig. Alleen wanneer de spotmarkt genoeg koopdruk laat zien en de BTC koers boven $112.000 sluit, kan een nieuwe koersstijging echt kracht krijgen. Bitcoin net-taker volume has peaked. This is the first sign of capitulation as it shows sellers exhaustion. Now, $BTC needs some spot demand and a push above $112K for a bigger rally. pic.twitter.com/GmcBtYMim2 — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) September 27, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Gaat de Bitcoin koers richting $117.000 als de bulls de $112.000 weerstand breken? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); BTC steun rond $107.000 houdt markt stabiel Naast de weerstand aan de bovenkant wijst Ted ook op de steun rond $107.000. Dit niveau trok bij eerdere koersdalingen vaak de aandacht van de bulls, waardoor de markt stabiel bleef, zelfs toen de bears de koers omlaag probeerden te duwen. Wanneer de Bitcoin koers onder dit punt sluit, kan dat ruimte openen richting een lagere prijszone rond $101.000. Dat zal dan een duidelijk signaal van zwakte zijn en volgens Ted extra verkoopdruk veroorzaken. De bears krijgen dan tijdelijk de controle, omdat dit gebied door veel traders als de laatste verdedigingslinie wordt gezien voordat er grotere verliezen dreigen. Het smalle handelsbereik tussen $107.000 en $112.000 laat zien dat de bulls en bears momenteel in evenwicht zijn. Zolang de koers binnen deze bandbreedte blijft, verkeert de BTC markt zonder duidelijke richting in een fase van consolidatie. Huidige marktgegevens en Bitcoin beweging Rond het moment van schrijven lag de Bitcoin koers net onder $110.000. Het handelsvolume bedroeg ongeveer $27 miljard per dag. De prijs laat een verlies van ruim 5% zien in de afgelopen week. Deze getallen tonen een periode van afkoeling, waarbij geen grote verschuivingen plaatsvonden. De beperkte volatiliteit zorgde ervoor dat de Bitcoin koers in een smalle band bleef bewegen. Traders kijken vooral naar de zones rond $112.000 en $107.000, omdat daar de eerste duidelijke signalen van een trendverandering kunnen ontstaan. Vooruitblik voor de Bitcoin koers De Bitcoin markt bevindt zich op een kantelpunt. Als de Bitcoin koers boven $112.000 weet te klimmen, kan dat tot nieuwe koopdruk leiden en het pad vrijmaken richting $117.000 en later mogelijk opnieuw richting het all-time high. Aan de andere kant blijft de steun bij $107.000 doorslaggevend. Een neerwaartse doorbraak kan een grotere correctie richting $101.000 in gang zetten. Zolang de BTC koers tussen deze niveaus blijft bewegen, zal de Bitcoin markt in consolidatie blijven en bepalen de bulls en bears samen het evenwicht. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Gaat de Bitcoin koers richting $117.000 als de bulls de $112.000 weerstand breken? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/29 03:16
