Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 15 Altcoins This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List
The post Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 15 Altcoins This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market experienced a significant decline last week, particularly among altcoins. Bitcoin is set to close the week with a 4.4% loss, while Ethereum (ETH) is experiencing a significant 10% loss. The losses are thought to have occurred following the liquidation wave following the FED’s 25 basis point interest rate cut, in line with expectations. However, there are a significant number of token unlocks for many altcoins this week. Here’s the token unlock calendar we’ve prepared specifically for you at Bitcoinsistemi.com. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) Ika (IKA) Market Value: $85.08 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $2.38 million (2.80% of market value) Date: September 29, 2025, 03:00 Treehouse (TREE) Market Value: $41.47 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $2.56 million (6.17% of market value) Date: September 29, 2025, 03:00 Optimism (OP) Market Value: $1.19 billion Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $21.62 million (1.81% of market capitalization) Date: September 30, 2025, 23:00 Kamino (KMNO) Market Value: $194.14 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $15.39 million (7.94% of market capitalization) Date: September 30, 2025, 23:00 GUNZ (GUN) Market Value: $25.76 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $1.85 million (7.19% of market value) Date: September 30, 2025, 23:00 AltLayer (ALT) Market Value: $125.42 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $6.73 million (5.37% of market value) Date: September 30, 2025, 09:00 Bonk (BONK) Market Value: $1.48 billion Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $9.66 million (0.65% of market capitalization) Date: October 1, 2025, 03:00 dYdX (DYDX) Market Value: $472.16 million Token Amount to Unlock: $2.50 million (0.53% of market value) Date: October 1, 2025, 18:00 Orbs (ORBR) Market Value: $104.40 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $3.25 million (3.12% of market capitalization) Date: October 2, 2025, 03:00 Quack AI (Q) Market Value: $45.56 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $11.21…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 04:53