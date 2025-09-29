2025-09-29 Monday

Can Cardano Upgrades Drive ADA Price to $3 in a Year?

The post Can Cardano Upgrades Drive ADA Price to $3 in a Year? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano’s upcoming upgrades could define whether its native token ADA breaks a multi-year ceiling. With Project Acropolis, Hydra adoption, and Ouroboros Leios ahead, the question is whether these technical milestones can reset Cardano’s market narrative and push ADA toward $3 by 2027.This predictive analysis was conducted through AI using sequence prompting, learning, and advanced reasoning. It should not be taken as financial advice. Readers should perform their own research and consider professional guidance before making investment decisions. Most importantly, this predictive analysis doesn’t consider additional developments such as institutional adoption, ETF approvals, or regulatory decisions. It’s solely pivoted on Cardano network upgrades and their impact on ADA. Cardano Network Upgrade Timeline and Expected Impact  Upgrade Timing Technical focus Why it matters for price Expected ADA price range* Project Acropolis Q4 2025 – Q1 2026 Modular node re-architecture Improves stability and shipping cadence; lowers execution risk $0.70 – $0.95 Hydra adoption 2026 (ongoing) L2 “heads” for low-latency settlement Delivers faster, cheaper UX if apps integrate $0.90 – $1.40 Ouroboros Leios Mid–late 2026 (testnet first) Parallelism at base layer Re-rates capacity and long-term utility if metrics hold $1.30 – $2.20 Post-Leios path to Mega 2027+ Advanced scaling roadmap Compounds if delivery stays consistent $2.00 – $3.50 *Ranges reflect tech-to-adoption pathways, not market timing calls. Sponsored Sponsored How Cardano Upgrades Translate To ADA Price Markets reward credible execution and user impact. Three channels matter: Throughput and UX → activity and TVL narrative: Faster, cheaper, smoother apps attract users and volume. Developer velocity → shorter time-to-feature: Modular code and stable tooling speed delivery. That reduces the “execution discount.” Transparency and governance discipline: Clear milestones and reporting lower perceived risk. Price moves when those channels show verifiable proof, not promises. Project Acropolis: Credibility and Velocity Uplift Why this can move ADA price toward $0.90–$0.95 Acropolis…
2025/09/29 05:42
XRP Payments Could Enable Daily and Hourly Wages, Says Ripple Chie

The post XRP Payments Could Enable Daily and Hourly Wages, Says Ripple Chie appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CEO says XRP could enable daily or hourly wages through instant payroll payments, revolutionizing salary cycles and financial stability. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has suggested that XRP could transform the way salaries are paid, replacing monthly cycles with real-time payments. Speaking at a panel hosted by Rowen Exchange, he argued that traditional payroll systems cause needless friction and delay the flow of money. Instead, employees could receive their compensation for the day, or the hour, or even send them out by the second using the XRP Ledger. XRP Ledger Enables Instant Settlement for Payroll Innovation Garlinghouse said traditional salary cycles are outdated and highlighted the inefficiencies of waiting weeks to get paid. Through the use of XRP’s speed, workers could benefit from getting immediate access to their earnings. According to xrpl.org, three to five seconds are required to verify transactions on the XRP Ledger. This efficiency beats out Bitcoin’s 10-minute settlement times and Ethereum’s unpredictable processing times. The XRP Ledger supports near-instant settlements with low transaction fees; therefore, in principle it is technically feasible to use it for frequent payroll payments. Garlinghouse said this might prove a change in the employment structure as well as strengthen employee relations towards their earnings. His comments are consistent with Ripple’s mission of improving the way that money moves around the world by using blockchain technology, which it has long pursued. Related Reading: Webus Wetour A XRP and RLUSD for Travel Payments | Live Bitcoin News Analysts point out that there are wider social and economic benefits in frequent payments. Studies show daily or hourly wages can result in better productivity, lower absenteeism and help provide a greater sense of connection between labor and compensation. Instant access to wages may also help to improve financial stability for workers, especially in economies with a monthly…
2025/09/29 05:35
Poland adopts controversial crypto law

The post Poland adopts controversial crypto law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawmakers in Poland have approved a bill designed to regulate the country’s cryptocurrency market in accordance with the latest EU rules. Critics say, however, that the legislation goes beyond European requirements, stirring controversy, not just in the crypto community, but in Polish politics as well. Crypto act passed amid concerns over excessive regulation The Sejm, the lower house of Polish parliament, has adopted a new law implementing the European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations in the EU member state. The legislation, which has been in the making for quite some time, aims to impose order in Poland’s crypto space, arguably the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. It has been criticized, however, for attempting to overregulate the nation’s crypto industry, stifling innovation and threatening to kill the business of domestic firms that work with digital assets. On Friday, 230 members of the chamber voted in favor of the bill, another 196 rejected it, with no abstentions. The Crypto Assets Act will now go to the Senate, the upper house of parliament in Poland. The government-sponsored law should ensure protection for customers and other market participants from what has been described as “dishonest entities,” the Polish PAP news agency reported. It introduces criminal liability for certain violations such as provision of crypto services and issuance of digital tokens without authorization, and defines the obligations of approved platforms. Its provisions stipulate that Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) will be tasked to supervise the sector and equipped with the appropriate tools to conduct oversight. The KNF will be responsible for registering violations of the new rules and fraudulent activities involving operations with cryptocurrencies. Perpetrators of the most serious offences will face harsh penalties, including fines of up to 10 million Polish złoty ($120,000) and even imprisonment for up to two years.…
2025/09/29 05:34
European Law Panel Addresses Corporate Criminal Liability And Sustainability

The post European Law Panel Addresses Corporate Criminal Liability And Sustainability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Panel on Corporate Criminal Liability in the European Union at the European Law Institute’s annual meeting at the University of Vienna. (L-R) Andreas Pollak, Justice Donal Gerard O’Donnell, Pietro Sirena, Fabio Nicolicchia Franz Pfluegl – European Law Institue In September, the European Law Institute held its annual meeting in Vienna, Austria. The meeting brings together judges, attorneys, professors, and policy experts from throughout Europe to discuss issues facing the European Union. This year, the meetings focused heavily on sustainability and its impact on the legal field. One panel addressed corporate criminal liability, presenting draft model rules to be adopted by European jurisdictions. Corporate criminal liability is an increasingly important topic within sustainability and climate change debates. The ability to hold corporations, and their leadership, accountable for the actions that are harmful to the climate is an underlying theme in sustainability regulations. Within the European Union, a pair of directives worked to create the legal liability. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive created disclosure requirements for companies relating to greenhouse gas emissions and human rights issues. The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive created legal liability, not only for the actions of the parent company, but for companies along the value chain. While those directives are currently being reformed by the European Commission, the enforcement mechanism will be found in corporate criminal liability. These issues were the subject of a panel at the European Law Institute’s annual meeting. ELI is an independent legal think tank funded, in part, by the European Union to draft model laws and provide guidance on emerging topics, focusing on European legal development in a global context. ELI was founded in 2011 and is based at the University of Vienna. ELI Fellows gather in the fall for annual meetings that alternate between Vienna and other host countries in the…
2025/09/29 05:13
These Should Definitely Be Monitored in Altcoins This Week

The post These Should Definitely Be Monitored in Altcoins This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst The DeFi Investor highlighted the important project updates and macro developments that emerged in the new week. According to the analyst, the main topics that may affect the markets are listed as follows: Sonic (S): Sonic Summit will begin on September 29th. Important announcements are expected to be made during the event. Pendle (PENDLE) & XPL (XPL): Pendle is scheduled to launch on Plasma in the coming days. Falcon Finance (FF): The project’s native token, FF, will be launched on September 29. Ethereum (ETH): The testnet for Ethereum’s next major upgrade, “Fusaka,” will go live on October 1. EtherFi (ETHFI): There is talk that a significant compliance update concerning token holders may be announced during the analyst call on October 1st. Huma Finance (HUMA): The platform is expected to make a big announcement on October 1st. Bitcoin (BTC): A total of $1.6 billion will be distributed to FTX creditors on September 30. Anoma (XAN): Anoma’s native token, XAN, will be launched on September 29. On the macro front, the possibility of a US government shutdown is noteworthy. According to Polymarket data, the probability of a shutdown next week has risen to 57%. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/these-should-definitely-be-monitored-in-altcoins-this-week/
2025/09/29 05:11
Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ Was Inspired By A Real School For Troubled Teens

The post Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ Was Inspired By A Real School For Troubled Teens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sydney Topliffe and Alyvia Alyn Lind in ‘Wayward’ on Netflix. Photo Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix The Netflix limited series Wayward is set in Tall Pines, a picturesque town in Vermont, that, on the surface, appears to be the perfect place to settle down, start a family, and escape the woes of city life. As for things that seem too good to be true, dark secrets are lurking beneath the town’s serene topography. The eight-episode limited series, which premiered on September 25, was created by Mae Martin, who revealed in an interview alongside co-stars Toni Collette and Sarah Jadon that this story was inspired by a real-life school for troubled teenagers. Mae Martin in ‘Wayward’ on Netflix. PHOTO BY MICHAEL GIBSON/NETFLIX “The story is based on my best friend, Nicole. She’s just the funniest person I’ve ever met. We were so codependent and hysterical all the time, and she was sent to one of these schools. She was taken over the border and handcuffed in the middle of the night, and she was gone for two years. She ended up ultimately escaping on bare feet through the woods and hitchhiking across the state, and was in a very dangerous situation. I always felt incensed about that, and also, I had a lot of guilt that I should have been sent with her or instead of her. I always imagined what that would have looked like. Abby and Leila’s friendship is based on ours. I would be more like the Leila character, and I wondered what would have happened if I’d followed her.” Wayward is shining a very bright spotlight on schools that take extreme measures to help and cure troubled teenagers. Several of these places have come under fire for their methods, which many claim are abusive, neglectful, and cruel, and there…
2025/09/29 04:58
Watch Out: We’re Entering a Big Week – Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The cryptocurrency market is preparing to welcome numerous economic developments and altcoin events in the new week. Continue Reading: Watch Out: We’re Entering a Big Week – Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List
2025/09/29 04:54
Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 15 Altcoins This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The post Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 15 Altcoins This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market experienced a significant decline last week, particularly among altcoins. Bitcoin is set to close the week with a 4.4% loss, while Ethereum (ETH) is experiencing a significant 10% loss. The losses are thought to have occurred following the liquidation wave following the FED’s 25 basis point interest rate cut, in line with expectations. However, there are a significant number of token unlocks for many altcoins this week. Here’s the token unlock calendar we’ve prepared specifically for you at Bitcoinsistemi.com. (All times are stated as UTC+3 Türkiye time) Ika (IKA) Market Value: $85.08 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $2.38 million (2.80% of market value) Date: September 29, 2025, 03:00 Treehouse (TREE) Market Value: $41.47 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $2.56 million (6.17% of market value) Date: September 29, 2025, 03:00 Optimism (OP) Market Value: $1.19 billion Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $21.62 million (1.81% of market capitalization) Date: September 30, 2025, 23:00 Kamino (KMNO) Market Value: $194.14 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $15.39 million (7.94% of market capitalization) Date: September 30, 2025, 23:00 GUNZ (GUN) Market Value: $25.76 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $1.85 million (7.19% of market value) Date: September 30, 2025, 23:00 AltLayer (ALT) Market Value: $125.42 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $6.73 million (5.37% of market value) Date: September 30, 2025, 09:00 Bonk (BONK) Market Value: $1.48 billion Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $9.66 million (0.65% of market capitalization) Date: October 1, 2025, 03:00 dYdX (DYDX) Market Value: $472.16 million Token Amount to Unlock: $2.50 million (0.53% of market value) Date: October 1, 2025, 18:00 Orbs (ORBR) Market Value: $104.40 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $3.25 million (3.12% of market capitalization) Date: October 2, 2025, 03:00 Quack AI (Q) Market Value: $45.56 million Amount of Tokens to Unlock: $11.21…
2025/09/29 04:53
XRP Could Face a 10% Dip Before Making a Rebound – Analyst

The post XRP Could Face a 10% Dip Before Making a Rebound – Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP could experience a further 10% dip before rebounding. Liquidity has tightened for XRP amid a build-up of bearish pressure. XRP broke below the 0.5 Fibonacci support on the daily chart. On-chain data suggests a potential pullback for XRP in the coming days, following the cryptocurrency’s recent decline and break below the $2.81 significant support level. According to data from Glassnode, the leading on-chain market intelligence platform, liquidity tightened amid a build-up of bearish pressure for XRP after the cryptocurrency consolidated around $2.75. 🚨XRP TO FACE 10% DIP? $XRP consolidates near $2.75 as liquidity tightens and bearish pressure builds. Onchain data suggests a possible pullback before bulls step in. pic.twitter.com/bS5UsKfu7d — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) September 27, 2025 From a crypto analyst’s perspective, developing events surrounding XRP could trigger a further decline for the crypto token, with a 10% drop projection before the bulls return. Under the prevailing circumstances, TradingView data reveal that XRP broke below the 0.5 Fibonacci support level on the daily chart, converting it into resistance. Related: XRP’s $2.51–$2.73 ‘Gap’ Raises Stakes As Bulls Eye $3.20 Breakout Despite multiple attempts over the last three days, XRP bulls have failed to reclaim the crucial level, as the cryptocurrency sold for  $2.78 at the time of writing amid diminishing volume. Nonetheless, XRP supporters and the broader crypto market analysts remain optimistic about the cryptocurrency’s rally potential. Most of them consider the current pullback a temporary event that would plunge the digital asset into a zone of high demand. In the meantime, XRP remains one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies in 2025 despite the recent pullback. A $2.78 price leaves the cryptocurrency with a 461% profit margin in 2025, marking a renaissance for the cryptocurrency after suffering years of regulatory pressure and suppressed adoption. Most crypto users expect XRP’s price to surge higher,…
2025/09/29 04:51
'The moral case for Bitcoin: How BTC ends the war machine' — Author

Sound money forces governments and individuals to embrace fiscal discipline, while currency inflation encourages reckless spending. Bitcoin (BTC), a supply-capped, decentralized, neutral hard money, can help reduce warfare by eliminating the currency printing that governments use to finance war through the hidden tax of inflation, according to author Adam Livingston.Livingston pointed to the World Wars of the 20th century, which saw the rise of central banking and the erosion of the gold standard, as the prime example of how fiat money fuels endless wars that the public would not have supported if a transparent wartime tax had been levied.He also cited the collapse of the paper currency under the Song dynasty in 13th-century China and the hyperinflation of Assignats in 18th-century France as examples of how governments financed war beyond their means and debased their currencies. Livingston said:Read more
2025/09/29 04:13
